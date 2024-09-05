Travis Kelce’s PR firm denies that Travis & Taylor Swift have a contractual showmance

When I saw the headline yesterday at the Daily Mail, my immediate reaction was “wow, what a stupid fake story” and then I immediately forgot about it. Now that we have some kind of denial, at least we can talk about it with the full disgust it deserves. According to the Daily Mail and TMZ, there were documents circulating from a PR contract involving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. As in, Travis and Taylor have been in a contractual relationship this whole time and their relationship was always faked from the start. Here’s a tweet with some of the “leaked documents.”

LEAK!!! Travis Kelce's team call in lawyers over leaked 'contract' that claimed to reveal the exact date his relationship with Taylor Swift would end: Fake PR 'strategy document' spread online gave illusion their year-long love story was a sham pic.twitter.com/igOoZOsWd8 — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) September 4, 2024

Here’s my thing… there have been many moments during TNT’s relationship where I smelled a whiff of bullsh-t and detected a layer of manipulation. It’s more than possible that Taylor and Travis are both intelligent businesspeople who maximized their joint slay all the way to the bank. But just because there are contrived aspects to their relationship, doesn’t mean the whole thing is a fraud. Here’s another thing: why would Taylor do that? She’s close to 35 years old, with billions in the bank and her bread and butter is milking her very real love dramas. She needs to feel something, she needs that endorphin rush, she needs the material. Why would she enter into some cold, emotionless arrangement of convenience? Just to make more money? Please. On Travis’s side, I absolutely believe he saw his chance and took it. That makes him an opportunist, not a gigolo with a publicist. Anyway, here’s the denial:

Travis Kelce’s reps are on the ball when it comes to shutting down this viral Taylor Swift breakup rumor … even enlisting legal help to tackle the drama head-on. Here’s the skinny … an alleged “Comprehensive Media Plan” from the NFL star’s reps at Full Scope Public Relations made the rounds online Tuesday night, seemingly suggesting Travis and Taylor’s “Love Story” was all fabricated for press — and that there was even a plan to break up on September 28. It didn’t take long for the one-sheet to go viral online … especially since so many Swifties believe the pop star has finally found “The One” with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Now, a spokesman from Full Scope categorically denies the alleged plan … telling TMZ the document is “entirely false and fabricated and [was] not created, issued or authorized by this agency.” The spokesman added … “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

[From TMZ]

A breakup plan? For the end of September? GMAFB. Any publicist would want the TNT show to continue through football season. They would ensure that Taylor would get an eight-figure bonus if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again. And if it was a contractual arrangement, it wouldn’t just be between Travis and Taylor, the NFL would be involved because they were doing the MOST to court the Swifties last year. This year, TNT will probably have their own joint endorsement deals, promoted within Chiefs games. No, this is not a contractual relationship. This is a real relationship between two capitalists.

Embed from Getty Images