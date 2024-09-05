People: Brad Pitt will never let ‘anything negative overshadow his confidence’

One of People Magazine’s covers this week is about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. You see, Angelina is launching a professional comeback with Pablo Larrain’s Maria, and she will likely be part of a big Oscar campaign in the coming months. This has upset Brad Pitt, who is a small, jealous, abusive man. Brad and his team are doing the most to attach Pitt to Jolie’s good press and her old-school movie star energy. You could argue that Pitt is just trying to promote his direct-to-streaming mess, Wolfs, but it’s much more than that. They’re basically blaming Angelina for the fact that the Jolie-Pitt divorce hasn’t been finalized, and they’re trying to position Brad as the one who has moved on (when really, he’s fought to stay attached to Jolie for years). Well, here’s another excerpt from People’s cover story:
Brad Pitt is riding a “natural high” following his appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, sources tell PEOPLE.
“Life’s good. He loves spending time in Europe,” a source close to Pitt, 60, says, days after the actor appeared alongside George Clooney in Venice to debut and promote their upcoming movie Wolfs, on top of making his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “He’s been excited to reunite with Clooney. They had a blast filming last year. He’s happy to promote this project.”
“He’s to the point in his career where he of course cares about feedback and reviews, but anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence,” the source adds. “He’s just grateful to have all the amazing work opportunities. Ines loves Europe too and they’ve had a great summer.”
Another source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that he has “had fun” making his upcoming car racing movie F1 , which zooms into theaters on June 27, 2025.
[From People]
“But anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence.” Ah, to be a white male abuser with bulletproof self-confidence. Don’t worry about anything, you guys, Brad Pitt is still confident in himself, that’s all that counts, right? He’s so self-confident that he’s had what appears to be multiple cosmetic procedures which have given him a weird uncanny valley appearance, like he’s been scrubbed, pulled, tucked and tweaked too hard. The thing about riding a “natural high” is interesting too, because I’ve gotten the feeling many times in recent years that Pitt’s half-assed recovery is not going well.
Ah yes… no negativity please. I’m manifesting positive vibes. Abusing my wife and child and having my other children do everything they legally can to free themselves from me is just noise.
On a superficial note- fire your plastic surgeon, Brad.
What happened to his face?
slowing morphing into Mark Wahlberg. It’s so weird.
He is starting to look like an impersonator of himself.
There’s a strange Jekyll and Hyde thing going on. One side of his face is frozen and the other side is melting.
He does look like he’s melting! And with his orange fake tan he looks like a slope sided grilled cheese. What a petty, evil man baby.
It looks like it hurts to even move his mouth his face is so tight 😬
His face! Plastic surgery is only going to get worse. Jolie, on the other hand, looks more beautiful than ever.
I came here to say the same thing! What’s wrong with his face????!!!
Fillers.
I hope that Ines de Ramon is getting paid well for this showmance because the humiliation of having to be with Pitt when he’s been in a very public bullying campaign against his ex-wife and children for years is insane.
Ines is immune to the feeling of humiliation. She pursues her goal and nothing will stop her. She thinks by different criteria than the average person.
Well, once an abuser, always an abuser. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ines is also in an unfortunate situation now and is stuck at the moment. Or maybe he hasn’t been abusive to her yet. But no one knew what was going on behind closed doors with Brad and Angelina until it came to light. And Angelina actually had power.
Elle they’ve been together for over 2 years, he still drinks, he’s 60 and age doesn’t help with being patient, and he’s used to being treated like a god, and lately something’s always gone wrong for him and the internet is becoming less and less friendly to him. Do you really think Ines hasn’t seen even a glimpse of his true self yet?
@Elle, I always find it weird how he’s being publicly abusive toward Jolie and not his other previous exes. He’s fixated on her in particular.
So maybe he’s not being physically abusive toward De Ramon because they barely see each other when it’s not for something that is not in her contract.
I hope to the powers that be that he doesn’t have children with his GF.
To improve his image, brad can do everything. Even adopt a child, not necessarily white, to prove what a great father he is and that he is not a racist.
He’s not seeing any of his children and they all dropped his name but happy to know his life is good lol
Those nonstop people stories. He’s SO bothered by Angelina shining is laughable
People magazine wants everyone to know Brad is really, really, really, really happy. He and Ines are really, really, really, happy. He and Clooney — they’re soooo cool, awesome, and both so AGE-defiant!!! How do they look so good!!! I know I can get on my day feeling great with the world knowing 2 overpaid, overrated, ridiculous white men are just living their best lives EVA!
Brad is so so so happy you guys, he’s so in love, europe was so cool, he’s had such a great summer with Amal, I mean Heidi fleiss, I mean Ines, he had so much fun filming F1, george and him are such good friends, they’re having such a great time, he’s still so cool and smooth, he’s so happy he wasnt paid 35M to do wolf, it’s so much fun that wolfs is going straight to streaming, it’s great that they had a standing ovation, just like angelina! Nothing negative gets to him, summer was great, pax was into a serious accident, all the kids publicly rejected him by removing his last name, the botox is great, nothing gets to him, he still looks so good, he’s an eternal, just like angelina. So much fun guys. A dream life
Why do people worship him? I just don’t understand it.
I’m glad she has a restraining order against Pitt because his obsession with her is on a scary level. It may not be a complete safety guard, but every little bit helps.
He is so much like Trump where everything he says means the exact opposite.
What restraining order?
Angelina got a restraining order against Pitt sometime last year if I remember correctly .
Yeah, the whole “natural high” thing…who was the idiot at People who thought this up? They’re not exactly Pulitzer Prize winners over there, but this is a bigger gaffe than usual.
Sorry, I’m behind the curve with Ines’s red carpet attire, but she needs a stylist (or just an honest girlfriend) to advise her on foundational garments.
The last time they did a pap stroll Ines eschewed foundational garments up top altogether, as many of us remarked, then. The VIFF dress is so gorgeous conceptually, but doesn’t every woman know that her Girls need to look even?
Ahhh-she’s gorgeous. Maybe a bad angle. Don’t hate on women because you don’t like their partner.
Remember she’s young (although very accomplished). He’s still “Brad Pitt” and probably very charming.
She knowingly helps her boyfriend abuse his ex-wife and children. She is his accomplice. I have deep in my bum her alleged achievements, youth and beauty. She is no better than him. I think that in this case Angelina deserves defense, not Ines.
“Anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence” = “refuses to grow and change”
I think he’s sweating but doesn’t want anyone to know. His movies are not getting the reviews or audience they used to, Yuri is suing the pants off him and he’s about to lose Miraval, and his kids have dropped his name. You know that had to sting the narcissist in him. If he’s not worried, he’s very stupid. Oh, and let’s not forget his New Orleans debacle hanging over his head.
I think Brad Pitt is just pathetic.
Sounds like someone who knows he’s about to get some negative reviews for his movie. He’s just happy to work even if his work sucks. Hopefully he also soon gets some more negativity from his court case against Jolie.
He’ll probably get it and, as usual, all the tabloids will write that he beat Angelina again. His fans, whose knowledge is based only on short messages in the form of captions under poor quality photos, will believe it. And Angelina’s fans on Twitter, who will get materials from the court, will refute these lies in a few minutes.
The reviews have already been published and are horrible. Well deserved!
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/wolfs
https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/wolfs-review-george-clooney-and-brad-pitt-comedy-is-shockingly-bad
It’s interesting to read the stories about how Harry really really really wants to go home and then the Brad is really really great you guys stories.
It’s the same stuff. Angelina Jolie and Harry have done positive things and been feted for them. And, like clockwork, here comes the people they escaped trying to dim their light and wrest the attention back.
Abusers all seem to work from the same playbook.
Most of us know who is stalling this divorce. His PR is misjudging the public. Do they not see that “bradpittisanabuser” every time he’s in public? They are miscalculations of Jolie’s fans. There is nothing he can say or lie about that would stop me from being a Jolie fan since 1999.
Riding a “natural high” is a joke. Does he mean weed? That’s what people call it, that smoke it.
Brad Pitt, this is why your kids don’t want to have anything to do with you. Sad and Pathetic little man who abuses women and children. This woman he’s dating had better take notice, but then again, he is obsessed with Jolie and not her.
We are not Jolie, and this is exhausting!
Could we please hear from the psychologists and and psychiatrists as to which disorders this type of cognitive dissonance is characteristic?
I’m not a professional but have done a lot of research and personal therapy after surviving a mother and sister with BPD and NPD. I’d say Brad is a definite NPD…”Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a personality disorder characterized by a life-long pattern of exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration, and a diminished ability to empathize with other people’s feelings. They also tend to react with rage or contempt and try to belittle other people to make themselves appear superior, and have difficulty controlling their emotions and behavior.”
Throw a bunch of alcohol into the mix and you have a ticking time bomb.
Someone once explained to me that narcissism is a disorder based on extreme self-loathing, hence the OTT outward display of self-importance, and hunger for attention, adulation. They’re trying to mask the black hole at their core and block it out , fill the hole with attention and praise any way possible.
But the self-loathing can come out in the form of negativity towards those close to them … “others” who are pieces of themselves (like their kids), or who know them intimately, warts and all, and love(d) them anyway (like a spouse) … being dismissive, cruel, negging, even actively destructive trying to stamp them out of view, the narrative, existence. Their narcissist ego is too big to let them hurt themselves so they strike at the next closest thing. Lies, hurtful actions and seemingly nonsensical or violent lash outs, vindictiveness are all par for the course.
(Also not a professional, but adult child of a father who likely had NPD. He was a local celebrity, and so much of what Bradley does, how he behaves, what he says, how he plays the press, the legal system and tries to manipulate public opinion is SO familiar and predictable)
Once again, when you invert the PR you get a feel for the reality. He’s anxious and jealous and wallowing. He’s disappointed that his movie is more of a fizzle than expected. One review described it as “charisma-sapped” and said: “If you want to make a costly, near-lifeless mistake and have it hidden away for no one to discover it, you make a film for Apple TV+.” Ouch.
The contrast will be especially harsh if she’s nominated for an Oscar. He doesn’t like to look or feel like a loser. He’s afraid that she’s going to look like she’s won and moved on to better things while he’s turning into a has-been.
Yes, @rnot I agree. This is embarrassing for him and Angelina’s success will make him feel even worse.
He’s been jacking with his face and is losing the fight against ageing too. Happens to us all, but it’s particularly difficult for narcissistic types who are used to being beautiful. And Angelina looks a million dollars as usual. I don’t imagine he likes that either.
This time we can see how miserable he looked at the permiere too. He wasn’t happy or relaxed. Apple cut their wide release and his kids are publicly dropping him like the bad habit he is. Life is not good. He did the same thing with the kids pretending everything was fine when it obviously wasn’t.
The way they write Brad Pitt sounds like fan-fiction I wrote when I was 12. Also, I’m sure Ines is a lovely person and it says more about Brad than her, but she resembles Jolie in a Dollar Tree version. This is over-simplifying but when you have a Lladró you don’t trade it in for a Barbie.
They always wrote about him like that. I vividly remember tabloid stories about their supposed fights where Angelina was painted as a meanymeangirl who made poor Brad cry crystalline tears and ride into the sunset. Runagate style, very dramatic and all.
Well aren’t we all glad he’s on a natural high these days rather than a booze induced rage. Praise Be.
This douchebag’s filler face is HILARIOUS.
What does the new “girlfriend” do for a living? How is she able to just take off and spend the summer in Europe with him?
She’s an executive of the luxury jewelry company, Anita Ko. She also has a nutrition health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Her jewelry biz will no doubt get a bump from her hob-nobbing with movie industry moguls hence the time off to go to Venice.
Ah okay. So at least she is getting something out of this.
Isn’t brad her real employer? She doesn’t hang around europe with him for free.
You get the face you deserve I guess. Enjoy it Brad, you worked hard for this.
Doesn’t this dude have a skincare line? If his face is a result of that, then yikes 🤢🤢
Whew, does he look like shit.
Does he realize he just looks… old? Like, all that tweaking… for what??
He’s going to hit peak butch lesbian if he keeps going.
In other news, this new relationship just screams that his reputation is trashed among women in his circles. Publicly and professionally everyone is still working with him. But personally? The old “Brad Pitt” could have dated every hot starlet, whether age appropriate or not. But he was clearly shot down. He reached for the beauty+brains Clooney playbook with Neri Oxman (so problematic in her own right!) and got publicly shut down. And let’s not forget that woman in an open marriage. These “he’s doing GREAT!!” nothingburger articles leak desperation between every line.
@Lurker25, “He’s going to hit peak butch lesbian if he keeps going.” I thought the same thing, but I didn’t say it. Thank you! 😂
This man will go buts when Jolie has a severe partner or relationship!
What a pathetic man LOL. If your PR is continuously saying life is good and your happy then you’re obviously not
All I can see are the fillers. Who even is this guy?
I watched video of Brad and George giving a sit down interview from the Venice Film Festival, and Brad was W.A.S.T.E.D. He was weaving and bobbing in his seat and not making a lotta sense. George would look over at him concerned and sometimes seemed to be cutting eyes at Brad, as if he’s over it. George seemed completely sober
Yikes! If even George was annoyed, you know it’s bad because I can’t imagine they have more than a surface-level relationship. They tried way too hard to look like they’re having so much fun and “isn’t everyone glad these two handsome scoundrels are back together” to make me believe they’re friends .🙄
I don’t know the first thing about George Clooney (how refreshing), but he’s a pro: charismatic, punctual, observably overcautious. If he judged me, I’d die. That’s all I really wanted to say, lol