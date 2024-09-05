People: Brad Pitt will never let ‘anything negative overshadow his confidence’

One of People Magazine’s covers this week is about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. You see, Angelina is launching a professional comeback with Pablo Larrain’s Maria, and she will likely be part of a big Oscar campaign in the coming months. This has upset Brad Pitt, who is a small, jealous, abusive man. Brad and his team are doing the most to attach Pitt to Jolie’s good press and her old-school movie star energy. You could argue that Pitt is just trying to promote his direct-to-streaming mess, Wolfs, but it’s much more than that. They’re basically blaming Angelina for the fact that the Jolie-Pitt divorce hasn’t been finalized, and they’re trying to position Brad as the one who has moved on (when really, he’s fought to stay attached to Jolie for years). Well, here’s another excerpt from People’s cover story:

Brad Pitt is riding a “natural high” following his appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, sources tell PEOPLE. “Life’s good. He loves spending time in Europe,” a source close to Pitt, 60, says, days after the actor appeared alongside George Clooney in Venice to debut and promote their upcoming movie Wolfs, on top of making his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “He’s been excited to reunite with Clooney. They had a blast filming last year. He’s happy to promote this project.” “He’s to the point in his career where he of course cares about feedback and reviews, but anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence,” the source adds. “He’s just grateful to have all the amazing work opportunities. Ines loves Europe too and they’ve had a great summer.” Another source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that he has “had fun” making his upcoming car racing movie F1 , which zooms into theaters on June 27, 2025.

“But anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence.” Ah, to be a white male abuser with bulletproof self-confidence. Don’t worry about anything, you guys, Brad Pitt is still confident in himself, that’s all that counts, right? He’s so self-confident that he’s had what appears to be multiple cosmetic procedures which have given him a weird uncanny valley appearance, like he’s been scrubbed, pulled, tucked and tweaked too hard. The thing about riding a “natural high” is interesting too, because I’ve gotten the feeling many times in recent years that Pitt’s half-assed recovery is not going well.