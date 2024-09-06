Jennifer Lopez didn’t even like the $60 million home she bought with Ben Affleck

One of the first big signs of trouble between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez this year was all of the drama around the $60 million home they purchased in Beverly Hills. In April-May of this year, suddenly sources were spilling their guts about how much Ben hated the home and it was never his style, and around the same time, Ben moved into a Brentwood rental which was closer to Jennifer Garner’s house. Sources close to Ben made sure that everyone knew that J.Lo chose the Beverly Hills mansion, that its gargantuan proportions were a reflection of HER ego. Well, J.Lo is currently in burn-it-down mode, and she’s refusing to allow Ben to blame her for every single thing that went wrong in their marriage. Including the dispute over this house:

Jennifer Lopez was never a huge fan of the Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Ben Affleck, a source tells PEOPLE. “The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her,” the source says of the estranged couple’s marital home, which they purchased for a reported $60.8 million in May 2023 and publicly listed for sale just over a year later, in July 2024, for about 6 million more. “She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances,” the source adds. Affleck, 52, has three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez, 55, shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex husband Marc Anthony. The contemporary-style home had plenty of room for everyone, with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms within its 38,000 sq. ft. footprint. However, Lopez’s taste doesn’t usually lean ultra-modern, the source says: “She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe.” A second source counters the idea that Affleck was all-in on the house, and says it wasn’t ideal for Affleck in another aspect: its location. “His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there,” the source says. “It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it.” The same source notes that the house Affleck rented this summer after moving out of their shared home was located in Brentwood.

[From People]

I think it’s very likely that the Beverly Hills house was a compromise for both of them, that Ben argued that they needed the space and they needed the bedrooms for their blended family, and J.Lo was like… okay, the space is nice, I could live here. Meanwhile, neither of them was really in love with it. As we’ve seen and heard in recent weeks, the house was not actually the issue. And why the hell did Ben move out of that house in April while Jennifer was working in New York? And why did he did so without telling her, and while refusing to communicate with her?