Jennifer Lopez didn’t even like the $60 million home she bought with Ben Affleck

One of the first big signs of trouble between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez this year was all of the drama around the $60 million home they purchased in Beverly Hills. In April-May of this year, suddenly sources were spilling their guts about how much Ben hated the home and it was never his style, and around the same time, Ben moved into a Brentwood rental which was closer to Jennifer Garner’s house. Sources close to Ben made sure that everyone knew that J.Lo chose the Beverly Hills mansion, that its gargantuan proportions were a reflection of HER ego. Well, J.Lo is currently in burn-it-down mode, and she’s refusing to allow Ben to blame her for every single thing that went wrong in their marriage. Including the dispute over this house:
Jennifer Lopez was never a huge fan of the Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Ben Affleck, a source tells PEOPLE.
“The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her,” the source says of the estranged couple’s marital home, which they purchased for a reported $60.8 million in May 2023 and publicly listed for sale just over a year later, in July 2024, for about 6 million more.
“She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances,” the source adds.
Affleck, 52, has three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez, 55, shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex husband Marc Anthony. The contemporary-style home had plenty of room for everyone, with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms within its 38,000 sq. ft. footprint.
However, Lopez’s taste doesn’t usually lean ultra-modern, the source says: “She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe.”
A second source counters the idea that Affleck was all-in on the house, and says it wasn’t ideal for Affleck in another aspect: its location.
“His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there,” the source says. “It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it.”
The same source notes that the house Affleck rented this summer after moving out of their shared home was located in Brentwood.
[From People]
I think it’s very likely that the Beverly Hills house was a compromise for both of them, that Ben argued that they needed the space and they needed the bedrooms for their blended family, and J.Lo was like… okay, the space is nice, I could live here. Meanwhile, neither of them was really in love with it. As we’ve seen and heard in recent weeks, the house was not actually the issue. And why the hell did Ben move out of that house in April while Jennifer was working in New York? And why did he did so without telling her, and while refusing to communicate with her?
Didn’t they look at 50 homes 😎😎two dysfunctional people 🙄I mean so many of us are happy in our two or three bedrooms 😍
They visited a thousand houses and it was reported that they escrowed in and out of many houses. I think they had decision fatigue and just opted to go with whatever and none of them was really in love with it. 68M. 😂 are they stupid or just dumb?
How do you know your husband is unhappy? He moves out while you are out of town. Unbelievably childish, jerk behavior.
Angelino here. Anyone with eyes and knowledge of the freeway system would know traffic would be an issue. They should have stayed in Brentwood, palisades, or Bel Air. Their house hunt never made sense.
Exactly. Any time you have to get the 405 involved, even if it’s just going over or under it, you automatically need to add an excruciating amount of time to any drive in LA. I live in LA proper, and my son needed therapy in Brentwood for 9 months, 3 times a week, years ago. It was the worst 9 months of my residency in LA, EASILY.
They nearly bought how many different house before this one? Probably both exhausted at that point & said wth ..let’s just pick any house. I doubt either one really liked the house.
Oh to be that rich! :))
To answer the last questions: because Ben Affleck in a manchild.
Unrelated but,I saw Jen Garner house on AD youtube and I loved it so much!
I saw the Jen Garner home also. Now that’s a house to fall completely in love with! Plus, her decorating style makes it look like a warm, happy home.
The whole house is like a hug. She deserves it, and I love that it just came together organically.
Wow her home is gorgeous. It’s always interesting to see people with big lives. As compared to me. When usually the only highlight of my day is my first cup of coffee.
LOL same.
Running to Youtube to watch it now lol.
I watched that too, even with the heinous number of ad breaks, and I love her house so much! Holy crap, that sleepover room and the book nook alone still call to me days later.
If publishing stories about she felt about a house is an angle, JLo has hit the bottom of divorce news.
No reason for women to lay down and let their husbands run them over.
Josephine what are you on about? There’s no contention in selling the house that they both purchased and other than pr stories about hurt feelings and bad behavior, there’s no indication that this will be a complicated divorce. No one has stated, suggested or inferred that JLo ‘lay down’, whatever that even means.
So true!
I am not buying that..if JL never liked that house, why has she featured several of the rooms many times in her IG posts?
She needs to stop talking & just move on with her life!
From the pics of JG’s newly built home, JG is living her best life!!!
Agreed, Carolnr. JLo needs to stop selling “Ben did _________” (insert bad thing here). They both signed the paperwork & bought it jointly. I do agree with many above that they got buyer’s fatigue and just bought it; when you’re in that mode, you have to stop house hunting for a bit, regroup and start again. With each “burn it down” story, she looks worse. I am not inferring that she “lay down and get run over” as Josephine opined, I am simply saying move on and build a new life. She did feature many of the rooms on her IG, so she could not have disliked it that much.
Not my business, I know, but I still want to know what happened in April!
Kaiser has a theory or two, would love to hear them, pretty please?
Nothing happened in April other than they broke up for good. Ben moved out to a rental and jlo didn’t come to LA at all. I think jlo’s source is fake, because that house is not ultra modern at all. If she likes Mediterranean that house is French Country which is close enough. They put money down (and lost it) on at least three prior houses and saw eighty. They had to move out of their rental at the time and probably were sick of non decisions, both of them. Jlo should stop while she has people’s sympathy and not go this petty. If she even said this which I doubt. I who is gonna buy this house if they keep slamming it?
Lens: “Jlo should stop while she has people’s sympathy and not go this petty. If she even said this which I doubt. I who is gonna buy this house if they keep slamming it?”
You are so on the money on all counts. She needs to take a dignified silence and move on. And correct: No one will buy that monstrosity if it is a “bone of contention” and she trashes it. The house will retain a bad energy and repel buyers.
Thanks god for the daily dose of my novela favorita.
If this were written well it would make a hell of a telenovela. I’d watch that.
Oh lord just SHUT UP! I’m so sick of these two. Neither is in the right here. They’re immature, selfish people who couldn’t find a suitable home that either one liked with a budget of $60M. Again, SHUT UP! Get your divorce, Go away.
Yeah….this is getting tiresome. We get it Jen, you were the victim in all of this and Ben was the immature ahole and its all his fault. And for Ben, we get it, Jen’s love of paparazzi and attention was just too much for you and its all her fault and you’re the victim.
I think they’re both trying so hard to get “their side” out there and…..I think most people are just kind of shrugging and saying “yeah not surprised it didnt work out a second time.” It doesn’t need to be this big PR war – and honestly it doesn’t sound like anything really horrible happened. There is no plane incident like Brad and Angelina. They thought they were different people than they were 20 years ago and that would be enough this time, and they were wrong. and that’s fine.
but now we’re seeing a PR war over who insisted on buying the 60 million dollar mansion?
Yeah, it seems to me that both are trying to excuse what everyone on the planet knew was a bad decision in the first place. If it weren’t for their gigantic egos, they could just say, “You know what, we screwed up, it was a mistake. We’re going to unwind it and move on.”
This sounds like they wanted to make it right for everyone. But that never works out.
I can believe that JLo might not have like the home, but I can’t believe that it was Ben “Dunkin'” Affleck’s idea to buy a 68 million dollar home. However, I see this scenario – after almost buying a bazillion other properties, Ben said “Oh, for Chrissake, let’s just buy this one and get it over with.”
Why do I think that’s how it really went down 😁
Jennifer didn’t deserve to have her career destroyed by douche bro snark that seemed to favor Ben and has the right to protect her image and livelihood because Ben is no saint/not a victim. But. This isn’t the flex she thinks it is because she had agency and didn’t have to buy this house. The housing market cycles and they could (are probably going to) take a massive loss on this house. Five children are involved in their self-made mess and both of them need to quietly divorce in less time than they were married and not drag this sloppy mess into the public domain for years and years and years.
Did either of them actually even live in it? Or stay there for a weekend?
How much money do the really have? 68 seems a little steep to me even for a spacious house LA. Ben has hasn’t had a blockbuster in years(maybe a decade?), they both have all those kids, and J.Lo can’t be making *that* much from her beauty brand, right? Plus she put a ton of her own money into TIMN. I’m confused how they could have even been in a position to make a 60 million drama free decision to begin with… Did they actually sell it successfully?
AIR is very successful and the Accountant 2 is a highly anticipated project for Ben and he started his own production company that has a lot of projects in the works. Jen has many many lines of revenue and ventures and is worth 400mill. They can easily afford it but what drives me nuts is that no one really in that house anymore and they are getting new mini mansions lol oh the rich.
Those net worth figures have always seemed so arbitrary to me and completely made up by publicists and can be so wildly different from one publication to the next. I’m curious what net worth even means in these terms. Is it the combined value of her companies she owns or has majority stake in? Because that’s very different than having 400 million in the bank. I think we’re told a lot of celebs are worth ____ and we think that translates to their actual paycheck and liquid assets when that’s simply not often the case. I wonder. I mean, J.Los a legend. But no one is buying 400 mil worth of JLo’s crap these days… even at her peak in the late 90s-early 00s.
Rich people real estate is not the same as regular folk real estate. Rich people pay cash for houses, then take a loan against the property at a more favorable interest rate (than a traditional mortgage); then they use that loan for high-yield investments that make them money on the loan, allowing them to pay off the loan quickly + make a profit.
So you’re telling me they paid 60 mil in cash for this house? …Because that’s what I’m saying, I doubt it. This might be the practice of rich people at certain levels and it does make some sense if you have that kind of weight to invest but typically high yields mean high risks and I could imagine it would be quite the game to keep up with if you were consistently taking out loans for almost the entire value of your purchases, after spending (whether you’re making gains on the loan or not).
Sick of Ben bashing. Tired of JLo ‘s justifying
It didn’t work – am sorry for all concerned
Hope the house sells soon
Be well, all of you
I saw an article that they could lose up to $20 million on the house. It’s a little 2000s outdated and buyers at that price point usually want ultra-modern or historic and immaculately restored. Mind-boggling to think about potentially losing that much money.
Omg touch grass, the ego on these two, disgusting… Makes me wish the 2008 economic crash didn’t happen to lovely Kevin Bacon who lost everything but to them. The good that 60 million could do in the world and help people, and rear end holes like these waste it all away on what… No wonder they have horrible private lives, they’ll never be happy or content with anyone because they themselves are the problem, both Ben and her.
Their rocky house hunting was when I thought their relationship had issues. House hunting, like wedding planning, is one of those things that test how well the relationship works as a partnership. For 2 exes to reunite and not be able to quickly get on the same page in terms of their wants and needs is a bad sign, especially when their means wasn’t a factor.
Sorry if this is not directly related, but has anyone seen Jennifer Garner’s beautiful home in AD? She gave a tour, and I loved everything about it. It’s the antithesis to this Beverly Hills home.
It’s gorgeous, warm, comfortable, elegantly furnished but sooo cozy feeling. Now that’s a home I’d love to live in.
It’s so cozy and beautiful!
Interesting that Ben’s newly purchased home looks NOTHING like this $60 million home he purchased with JL.
If reports were true, it was allegedly stated that Ben & JL looked at over 80 homes! I think Ben was disgusted & just said whatever. I don’t believe he wanted to spend $60 million for any home!!!
JG’s home is beautiful & so cozy! I love all her personal touches she added to it!
Allegedly, Ben was hanging out there & I would too!
I also agree that with all this negative reporting about this home, anybody that might be interested will surely low- ball them! They might lose more than $25 million on this home when all is said & done…
I just read an article that is saying Ben has not included JL on their poster of their upcoming movie ” Unstoppable “, which features BOTH of them..
I believe that JL is promoting that movie with Matt Damon this week if I remembered correctly..
Ben is a producer not acting in it. I only noticed one promotional photo of Jennifer on the Artists Equity website.
And to be fair, Jharrel Jerome is the star of the movie it’s focus should be on him.
@ Flamingo
Yes, it definitely should be..
Jlo is not a main character in the movie, just a smaller supporting character, and the movie is about Wrestler Anthony Robles, so she would not be on the poster.
Ben is not in the movie Just producing it with Matt.
I just saw a video of a woman going over Ben’s 1999 Playboy interview. And he basically said that when he isn’t happy, he shuts down and won’t say anything. To the point of frustration and it all boils over.
My guess, they looked at the home. Jennifer with her eye for potential and it was a big place they could blend their families. And make it like a safe haven compound for the Lopez-Affleck family. It’s a special one of kind home. Ben agreed, as maybe an extension of his promise of not going anywhere. Since they were both plunking down 30 million each. That’s not walk away from kind of money.
Though he agreed, didn’t like it and just kept on agreeing with her. Then things boiled over and he slunk out in the middle of the night without telling her. That’s Ben’s M.O. For Jennifer’s sake I hope they can sell it and at the least break even.
Ugh these two are exhausting. I am Team No One, mistakes were made by both and they have an equal part in this. J. Lo is exhausting, high maintenance, unrealistic about love, very social, needs to be seen, and has many failed engagements/marriages behind her. That whole documentary/album/tour was such a bad idea. Ben has known substance abuse issues, is a homebody, prefers to immerse himself in work, a known love bomber, and shuts down emotionally and refuses to communicate when things go south. The only people I have sympathy for are the kids in this. At least Violet has college to distract herself with and can hide away and be semi private at school.
*sigh* These two just weren’t/aren’t meant to be. It’s possible they don’t have what it takes to be in long-term relationships with *anyone,* they may be better as lone wolves who occasionally have longer-term relationships but can’t really live out their daily lives with any partner. They’re both needy and get weird about relationships but in opposite ways. She goes outwards to her public and fans and performs “love” in a big way and expects her partner to perform with her, he goes way inward and shuts down and isolates and hides away and runs away. When one relationship tanks, both of them go seeking a Hot New Thing but that new person isn’t any better or longer-lasting than the last person. I’m not a Jennifer Garner fan (I don’t hate her at all, I just…didn’t watch Alias and so have no particular affection for her), but she seems like the most normal person that either of them was ever involved with, and for the sake of the Normal one, I’m glad she got out of that marriage and can live a nice healthy life away from these divas.
I am not a JLo fan. I don’t like her music, but I am cheering for her in burning all that sh@t down and refusing to be blamed for the break up. He was all for it until he suddenly wasn’t. I hope she finds peace and heals her broken heart.
He is an ahole