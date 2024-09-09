“Did Rihanna snub Naomi Campbell at a NYFW event?” links
  • September 09, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  Links

Did Rihanna snub Naomi Campbell? Diva-on-diva crime is on the rise! [Socialite Life]
I’m looking through the Emmy Award presenter list and realizing that the Emmys are probably going to be five hours long. [Just Jared]
The VMAs are this week too – they’re on Wednesday. [Hollywood Life]
Florence Pugh wore Tamara Ralph at TIFF. [RCFA]
Jimmy Fallon will only host the Tonight Show four nights a week. [Seriously OMG]
More thoughts on Taylor Swift’s denim Versace ensemble. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. [Pajiba]
Ralph Lauren’s summery collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music of the past month! [OMG Blog]
What’s going on with the cereal in Mormon Wives? [Starcasm]
I love Ben Whishaw so much. [Buzzfeed]

20 Responses to ““Did Rihanna snub Naomi Campbell at a NYFW event?” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    September 9, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    Team Naomi

    Reply
  2. Libra says:
    September 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    This is the first dress she has worn that I really like. Flo looks nice here and pulls off the prom queen look nicely here.

    Reply
  3. Barbie1 says:
    September 9, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    I wonder what Naomi did to cause this.

    Reply
    • marias says:
      September 9, 2024 at 2:45 pm

      Rihanna dated Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel from 2017-2020. Apparently Naomi Campbell had a thing for him and was upset that Rihanna dated him. Rihanna was very smitten with Jameel and was reportedly devastated when it ended. Naomi Campbell allegedly dated Jameel right after his break up with Rihanna and the two have snubbed each other since.

      Reply
  4. Io says:
    September 9, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Naomi’s a mean girl so I support this

    Reply
  5. Mil says:
    September 9, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Diva on diva? And if they were guys no one would blink twice. They do not have to be friends. Women are allowed not to be kissy kissy all the time.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 9, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    It definitely looks like a snub and I love it. I’m Team no one, I like both of them.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    September 9, 2024 at 2:08 pm

    Very rich women fighting is sometimes fascinating. They both have their issues to be honest. Didn’t Carson only do 4 nights way back when he hosted?

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    September 9, 2024 at 3:12 pm

    Oh, I see MTV will take a break from showing Stupid Human Tricks YouTube videos and Teen Mom season 20 to hand out awards for music videos that they don’t even air.
    Signed, A Salty Child of the 80s who remembers when MTV was about music.
    (Yes, I know MTV has some “satellite” channels that play videos but it’s not the same and it’s depressing.)

    Reply
    • nedra says:
      September 9, 2024 at 3:27 pm

      YAASSSSS!!!!! to this comment

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      September 9, 2024 at 3:59 pm

      Yes they need to change their name because they are no longer music televisions and haven’t been in almost 10 years.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        September 9, 2024 at 5:26 pm

        10 years?!? Try 30. They’ve been an outlet for reality TV since I was a teenager.

      • Lauren says:
        September 9, 2024 at 7:37 pm

        True, but at least back then they still played music in between the reality shows. I remember as a kid staying up until 1 am during the summer when they played nothing, but dance music and music from around the world.

  9. Bumblebee says:
    September 9, 2024 at 4:29 pm

    When did YouTube and MTV trade content? All the music videos are on YT and all the cheap stunts and low brow reality shows are on MTV.
    I will forever miss the MTV of my youth.

    Reply
  10. mightymolly says:
    September 9, 2024 at 5:29 pm

    Beetlejuice did not need a sequel nearly 40 years later, but not gonna lie. I loved it!

    Reply
  11. Kathalea says:
    September 9, 2024 at 7:45 pm

    Naomi also date Asap at one point, before Riri

    Reply

