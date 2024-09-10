Nicki Minaj is really mad that Jay-Z chose Kendrick Lamar as the Halftime performer

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar was announced at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime headliner. In the past five years, the NFL has worked with Roc Nation – meaning Jay-Z – to produce the Halftime show. Jay-Z’s record so far is pretty good, emphasizing Black artists and putting together memorable shows (Usher, Rihanna, the showcase of LA artists and Dr. Dre-affiliated artists). Choosing Kendrick was a great choice, given Kendrick’s music, status and cultural dominance. It’s also very obvious that Jay-Z and Beyonce have personal relationships with Kendrick. They like him and respect him – Beyonce adores him and she’s given Kendrick features on several songs. Well, all of this has upset “the other side.” The Drake side, and everyone affiliated with Drake. Meaning, Lil’ Wayne, Birdman and Nicki Minaj. Lil’ Wayne hasn’t said anything, but Minaj and Birdman are apparently mad at Jay-Z for not giving the Halftime gig to Wayne (because he’s from NOLA). In what world would anyone choose Wayne over Kendrick for the Halftime show? Well, Minaj especially has been in full meltdown mode for the past 24 hours.
The people close to Lil Wayne are making it clear they’re not happy with him not being named the Super Bowl LIX halftime show headliner. Nicki Minaj and Birdman both took to X today to air their gripes with the NFL’s (and presumably Jay-Z’s) decision to have Kendrick Lamar headline the February showcase. While they didn’t explicitly name Jay-Z, who has had a hand in producing Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019, it seems pretty apparent what they’re talking about.
Nicki Minaj took to her account to bemoan “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.” She also posted “One n-gga took a knee The other n-gga took the bag. He gon get you ‘n–ers’ in line every fkng time.”
Her latter post referred to popular sentiment that Jay-Z’s 2019 partnership with the NFL was in response to former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick being veritably exiled from the NFL after kneeling during pregame National Anthem performances.
Nicki’s stream of posts included her noting, “I love watching the whole industry play dumb time after time. lol. The truth is the truth no matter who tells it. Picking & choosing who yall accept truth from then BAM! Pow! 💥 might tell you a joke but won’t tell you a lie. Bwahahahaaha.”
She also posted “Yall know his next move is going to be to tell yall a “certain someone” is being treated soooooo unfairly so that yall can go back into that trance,” likely referring to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album not being nominated for any 2024 Country Music Awards. Jay-Z spoke up on Beyonce’s behalf during a memorable speech at the 2024 Grammys.
In another post, Nicki noted, “Got everything in the world. Still spiteful & evil. Disgusting. Be happy Abeg. Go be fkng happy n!gg@!!!!!!!! In rap business. In women business. When you got the Politicians & the police you good tho.” And when another X account told her to “sit out” of advocating for Wayne, she posted, “Oh you think speaking up on injustice within your work place should only be done if it’s for a person who would do it for you? Im rlly the realest n!gg@. Wow.”
And this morning, rapper Cam’ron spoke on the selection on his web series It Is What It Is, noting “There’s no reason why Lil Wayne shouldn’t be performing in the Super Bowl,” adding, “It’s not really a secret. Lil Wayne had a problem with somebody before who’s kind of part of the organization running it. This is payback.” He concluded, “Who’s Lil Wayne’s artist? Drake … Lil Wayne not to be performing in New Orleans for the Super Bowl is egregious and it’s gotta stop.”
Personally, I think Minaj’s tantrum is less about Wayne and more about how mad she is at Jay-Z and Beyonce. She’s mad at them for being friendly with Megan Thee Stallion, mad at them for choosing Kendrick’s side in the rap battle and mad at them for not protecting her rapist husband Kenneth Petty. As for Jay-Z and Wayne… while they had beef for years, Wayne has spoken openly about how Jay-Z was the one who stepped up and paid off Wayne’s debt and tax bill. Jay and Wayne are actually fine these days. And no one said that Wayne couldn’t or wouldn’t drop in for an appearance alongside Kendrick, although given the tantrums from Drake’s side, I doubt it will happen now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, NFL.
You pick the artist who’s going to get the most eyeballs on the show. I loved 2003-08 Wayne but he’s not the guy they are looking for right now that’s Kendrick. I can get feeling some sort of way because it’s in New Orleans but there’s a lot of artists from New Orleans that aren’t performing. They were mad earlier this summer too about another show, common thing with them seems to be basically anything that comes to New Orleans you need to ask cash money to be a part of it which is silly. And Nicki is absolutely mad that they are vocal and financial supporters of Megan. Like that’s an unreasonable stance, but she spends all day attacking anyone that she perceives side eyeing her husband. She’s worse than Azaleia Banks now all she does is go on twitter rants and meltdowns about people who are paying her dust.
right? firstly, Wayne isn’t performing like he used to, let’s be real. secondly… exactly what songs is Wayne supposed to play to a Superbowl audience? Lollipop?!? I’m not even sure what recent songs Wayne would play, whereas Kendrick has one of the biggest songs of the year right now, AND his song with Beyonce is being used as a campaign song right now.
Minaj is just showing her ass, yet again.
Birdman’s just mad there’s no chance he’d be on that stage. Mind you, he was the one stealing from Wayne for YEARS. He doesn’t care about Wayne, he cares about a potential paycheck. Vulture. Nicki is obviously using this as a reason to come at Bey and Jay without looking bitter that they’re affiliated closely with Megan.
With the exception of that one time in L.A., the NFL has never specifically chosen artists from the host city to perform during the half time show.
It’s been funny / weird seeing a lot of people try to move the goalpost now that Kendrick was chosen.
It does seem like the whole conversation was started by Drake’s media surrogate (DJ Akademiks for one).
Lil Wayne has had a long and successful career and he’s a rap legend, but at present time he does not put on great shows. He keep forgetting lyrics and his backing track does most of the heavy lifting.
Kendrick on the other hand is the best performer in rap. He puts on fantastic shows.
Bruno Mars is not from NY/NJ and he performed at Giants/Prudential Stadium, and no one bitch about it.
Jay-Z sends a selection of performers names to the NFL and the city holding the Superbowl and they have the final say.
I don’t think 75% of the performers in the last 10 years have been from the city where the super bowl was held. Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Rihanna, Usher. More than half the people in the audience won’t be from that city either. It’s the super bowl people travel from all over the world to go to see it, it’s not like it’s a local event so the only people there ,are going to be people who care about local artists.
Unless the Saints make the Super Bowl, more like 90% won’t be from New Orleans. They’ll be fans for the teams that make the Super Bowl plus fans that attend the Super Bowl no matter who plays.
I don’t understand the hate? This show goes on every year. What’s the problem? If you’re not big enough, you can’t do it. It’ll be your turn when your time comes?!?!? Relax.
I don’t need to see this criminal apologist and victim targeter befouling my TV. Had she been chosen, she wouldn’t have unleashed, which makes her a hypocrite on top of everything else.
Totally agree. She is messy and there isn’t anyway the NFL would be okay with her being the headliner.
You mean the queen of petty who holds grudges for decades?? Who mocked Megan getting shot. Who tried to intimidate her husband’s rape victim? The host city is ultimately the ones that pick the artist. Last time I checked none of the artists who performed at superbowl were from the state it was in. Lil Wayne is a trump supporter, a colorist, and probably don’t even know where he is a half the time due to all the lean he’s used and seizures he’s suffered because of his drug use.
What a ridiculous person. They’ll never respond to her directly and she looks like a fool.
Its sounds like she is bitter because had Wayne been picked she most certainly would have made a guest appearance. She keeps soiling her legacy with her twitter antics. That’s why she will never get a Grammy either,they will make sure of it.
Never particularly cared for Nicki Manij but after marrying a sexual pedophile knowingly, you has been dust for me.
I don’t know her
LOL I see what you did there.
Nicki is enraged that she won’t be guesting on any Super Bowl stage and this was probably the closest she could ever come if Wayne or Drake were announced. But when you sleep with pigs, Nicki, you get dirty. She is dirty. Her husband is a pedo. Drake is HIGHLY suspect and now has 3 charting Lamar diss tracks airing his dirty business (Thanks, Kendrick!) among other diss records that take swipes from other big names in the industry. Wayne is an addict and cannot give a Super Bowl-worthy performance.
She must accept the bed she has made for herself and her career. People are still paying for tickets for her tour, so she’ll be fine! But the Beys and Jays of the music industry don’t want to associate with her anymore.
At this point any revenue from the tickets bought for her shows are probably just going to her husband’s legal fees.
It’s genuinely so shocking to me to see how far and fast Nicki has fallen. I cannot deny that she’s talented. So incredibly talented and it’s just such a shame that she seems to be a horrible person. From supporting her husband and brother to the constant petty battles with other women in rap and ppl generally. Idk I find it kind of tragic, this bed she’s made for herself
It’s insane to think they would select anyone, aside from Beyonce herself, over Kendrick currently.
Lil Wayne had his time but it’s passed.
Drake isn’t gonna get his time again, it’s over.
Please go to YouTube and see how YMCMB handled Essence Fest. Juvenile ok on his own. The rest….Nope. Kendrick may have Wayne may pop in along with Mannie Fresh as the DJ, Big Freedia, John Baptiste, and some other local artists but at the end of the day the Superbowl is a family show. Having Baby and the rest of the Hot boys up on stage talking about heavy drug use and sex isn’t going to fly. And even if none of that happens, oh well. Onika needs to go take a nap and leave the powder alone. Go sit quietly with her rapist husband.
Yeah, I thought it was weird seeing comments about how they should have selected someone from New Orleans. Mind you, Wayne changed the lyrics of Not Like Us to make it a song supporting Drake. So, I guess this is a manufactured outrage related Drake vs Kendrick teams. Drake is a million dollar business for a lot of people and Kendrick damaged it pretty bad. They may not support Drake loudly, but I am sure they are gonna talk against Kendrick for any reason to get back at him.
First Nicki has something to promote soon so she uses this to bring attention to herself. Second Wayan is not coherent enough to perform let alone speak without looking like he’s about to go to sleep/pass out.
I still haven’t forgot how Lil Wayne endorsed Dump to get him out of his drug and gun charges when his home was rated in 2019.