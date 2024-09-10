Netflix’s ‘Polo’ series, produced by the Sussexes, will premiere in December

Back in April, Netflix announced two upcoming projects from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions. The announcement about Meghan’s cooking/entertaining show has obviously gotten more attention in recent months, but I was also interested in the planned docuseries about polo. Prince Harry has played polo for much of his life, and he was immediately embraced by the American polo community once he left the UK. So much so that Harry was allowed to produce the docuseries which focuses primarily on the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Netflix promised that the series would not only showcase the sport, but the glamorous aesthetic of polo and the social scene around it. Personally, I hope they talk about how the horses travel and how the horses prepare! But I digress.

Well, it looks like the polo series, called Polo, has finished filming and it will premiere in December. Netflix announced that news alongside other conformations of their fall lineup. Netflix also released some images, but as of this writing, we still don’t have a trailer:

POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, premiering this December only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/R1uUnXsf0v — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2024

I’ve already seen some British outlets claim that Netflix “snubbed” Harry by not including him in the promotional images. To that I say: God, these people are monumentally stupid. Harry pitched this series to Netflix, and he and Meghan produced it. Plus, I think that is Harry in the third photo. I imagine it will be a lot like Heart of Invictus, where Harry is used more of a framing device for the narratives of polo players and the polo life.

And yes, it’s also really funny that this Netflix announcement came out a few hours after Kate’s big announcement. Even the Daily Mail had to begrudgingly admit: “There is no evidence to suggest the timing of the Netflix announcement was planned around Kate’s video.” Ya think? Netflix dropped the announcements for a dozen shows yesterday. Not everything revolves around the left-behinds.