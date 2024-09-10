King Charles is ‘upbeat’ & ‘very positive’ about his health these days

This past Sunday was the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and the accession of King Charles. As they did on the first anniversary, the British media tried to do some “state of Charles’s reign” pieces, but this time, everything feels a bit in the air. The elephant in the room is that Charles still has cancer, he’s still receiving treatment and he does not look well at all. He’s lost a lot of weight and he’s aged a lot over the course of the year. So Buckingham Palace used the anniversary to spread some good cheer and try to convince everyone that Charles is doing just fine:

The King’s health is heading in a ‘very positive’ direction after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, a royal source has said. The source said King Charles has coped with the past year with a ‘determination to be as public as he was able’ to reassure the nation about his capabilities. The King and Queen are gearing up for an important tour to Australia and Samoa in the autumn – their first major overseas trip since news of Charles’s cancer was announced. ‘Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory,’ the source said. The King has been buoyed on this year by Queen Camilla’s support. ‘Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humour, as I’m sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have,’ the source said. ‘Of course it’s been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past.’

Here’s the thing… I don’t even believe that Chalres has a positive disposition about his health. That man is Eeyore in human form. I think he probably wallows and makes everyone miserable. I think Camilla is probably sick of him too. Anyway, here’s a different-but-similar briefing:

A source told the Daily Mirror: ‘There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he’s dealt with everything head on. Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.’ A source added: ‘The King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future.’ The King’s so-called first chapter of his refine has been defined by growing rifts within the between Charles and his son, Harry, and brother Andrew. A palace insider claimed that the King wanted a better relationship with his youngest son but they said Charles was ‘focussed on things he believes are more important right now.’

“A palace insider claimed that the King wanted a better relationship with his youngest son but they said Charles was ‘focussed on things he believes are more important right now.’” If they’re lying about that, then one could argue that they’re lying about his health too, correct? Because the entire royal institution is almost singularly focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not so much a possible reconciliation, but focused on what Harry and Meghan are doing and saying and where they’re going. The palace still issues talking points to counter the Sussexes’ activities and uses the Sussexes as scapegoats whenever possible. So… the palace is lying about Charles’s health.