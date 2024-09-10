Princess Kate didn’t wear her engagement ring in the new ‘cancer free’ video

The Princess of Wales doesn’t wear her sapphire engagement ring all the time. The famous ring – which was once Princess Diana’s engagement ring – is sometimes referred to as Big Blue. In recent years, Kate has even made some public appearances without any rings at all. The ring issue has definitely heated up this year though. Remember that frankenphoto mess? There were like twenty things wrong with that hacked-together image, but Kate’s fans were also mad that Kate was ringless in the photo. Then in this summer’s “Olympic video,” Kate was without Big Blue, although she did appear to be wearing her wedding band plus a new (?) eternity band. Well, as people analyze Kensington Palace’s newly-released video of Kate, William and the kids, people have once again noticed that at no point was Kate wearing Big Blue. She had several costume changes within the video, but she mostly hid her hands. The brief glimpses of her left hand showed that same eternity band.

The Princess of Wales has once again swapped out her engagement ring for her stunning eternity band in a touching new video shared yesterday. Kate, 42, joined her family in a deeply personal clip, filmed in Norfolk last month, to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course. She holds out one of her hands to run her fingers through the tall grass, and showcases her wedding ring and her new ‘eternity band’, which she appeared to swap out for her engagement ring, that once belonged to her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana. After spotting the change in the royal’s chosen jewels, royal fans suggested the ring (which Kate also wore in her last appearance) is likely a gift from Prince William – and could be the sign of a ‘fresh start’ now her chemotherapy has ended. It isn’t the first time Kate has showcased the jewellery – she wore the ring in a star-studded congratulatory message to Team GB following their success at the Paris Olympics. Appearing alongside the Prince of Wales, the Princess was seen with a new band on her wedding ring finger, leading royal fans to speculate it is an eternity ring. The thick gold ring appeared to be set with diamonds and sapphires, which would match the royal’s engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana.

I’ve never been interested in using Ring Watch to determine the status of someone’s marriage, and too many celebrities use disappearing and reappearing rings to get attention. That’s what this feels like too – Kate is clearly not wearing Big Blue with any regularity these days, but she’d rather people talk about rings than other stuff. Also: after fourteen years, maybe Kate finally realizes that Big Blue is cursed.