Prince Harry on his birthday: ‘I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40’

Virgo King Prince Harry turns 40 years old on Sunday. His birthday has been endlessly previewed in the British media, with Kensington Palace and Prince William spending much of the past month trying to smear Harry and make it sound like Harry is desperate to return to the UK so he can do William’s work and be William’s scapegoat. I bring up those stories because I’m sure Harry has seen all of them, worked out William’s agenda, and decided to do something sort of remarkable to push back. Harry released a statement to the BBC about his birthday, which was read on air.

The Duke of Sussex has said his mission is to do good in the world, as he prepares to turn 40 this week. He added that although he was anxious about turning 30, he is looking forward to his 40th birthday. The Duke told The BBC: “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.” In a statement to the broadcaster, the prince added: “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.” The 39-year-old will celebrate this birthday on Sunday with his family in California. It is understood he will then go on a holiday with a group of close friends. The Duke also spoke about the importance of his children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, ahead of the milestone. He said: “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he said in the statement. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

[From The Telegraph]

I’m sure this weekend will be full of royal commentators crying about why Harry stole the left-behind Windsors’ thunder by releasing a statement and something something “I thought he wanted privacy!” Again, those same people were gleefully publishing William’s unhinged fantasies about Harry’s misery in Montecito. I love it when Harry and Meghan just issue statements directly, and it was a good move to make the statement to the BBC. Notice how the Telegraph can’t help but act like Harry is some kind of unnamed palace source too – “It is understood he will then go on a holiday with a group of close friends.” No, Harry TOLD the BBC that he was going on a trip with his friends.

