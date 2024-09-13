“Jack Antonoff wore earplugs during Katy Perry’s VMA performance” links

Jack Antonoff admitted to using earplugs for Katy Perry’s VMA performance, but he explains that he uses earplugs all the time. [Just Jared]

Shannon Sharpe “accidentally” live-streamed himself having sex with a woman named Michelle. Social media is still making jokes. [LaineyGossip]

Spotlight on model Paul Sturm. [Socialite Life]

A rave review of FX’s English Teacher. [Pajiba]

Halsey channeled Elizabeth Hurley. [Go Fug Yourself]

New trailer for Dragula Season 666. [OMG Blog]

Not a fan of Jacob Elordi’s facial hair. [RCFA]

Niecy Nash looked the same when she was a kid! [Seriously OMG]

Love After Lockup update on True. [Starcasm]

What to know about the Boeing strike. [Hollywood Life]

These stories about “when did you know you married the wrong person” are heartbreaking and make me grateful to be a single cat lady. [Buzzfeed]

