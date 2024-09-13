“Jack Antonoff wore earplugs during Katy Perry’s VMA performance” links

Jack Antonoff admitted to using earplugs for Katy Perry’s VMA performance, but he explains that he uses earplugs all the time. [Just Jared]
Shannon Sharpe “accidentally” live-streamed himself having sex with a woman named Michelle. Social media is still making jokes. [LaineyGossip]
Spotlight on model Paul Sturm. [Socialite Life]
A rave review of FX’s English Teacher. [Pajiba]
Halsey channeled Elizabeth Hurley. [Go Fug Yourself]
New trailer for Dragula Season 666. [OMG Blog]
Not a fan of Jacob Elordi’s facial hair. [RCFA]
Niecy Nash looked the same when she was a kid! [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup update on True. [Starcasm]
What to know about the Boeing strike. [Hollywood Life]
These stories about “when did you know you married the wrong person” are heartbreaking and make me grateful to be a single cat lady. [Buzzfeed]
I didn’t really get Margaret Qualley until I watched Drive Away Dolls and I absolutely loved that film so now I’ve warmed to her!
I liked her in Maid.
Maid was amazing.
I mean I would use earplugs during her performance too so there’s that. He probably does use them all the time – but I also just think Antonoff is a bit of an a-hole. That’s always been the vibe I got from him.
He actually forces me to sympathize with ANYONE that has a problem with him. I felt terrible for Lena Dunham.
The whole tswift orbit is ….
Shouldn’t folks wear earplugs at concerts? Even though this isn’t a concert, it IS a ‘live’ music and he’s protecting his hearing. Very wise to be honest.
Shannon Sharpe said that his IG live sex show was accidental. Bullshit. No one is on IG live accidentally, it’s not like butt dialing someone. He did that shit on purpose to try and prove his virility or masculinity or just that he likes to f*ck.
I wish I had worn earplugs sooner! My hearing has definitely suffered from years of loud music.
@Wilma same! I’ve got tinnitus from too many loud concerts over the years.
I know a lot of musicians who wear earplugs at concerts- even when they are playing! It is so important to protect your hearing!!
Love Margaret Quality and wish she was doing more with her dancing. So talented. Looks like the Antonoffs are happy.
She would have been perfect for the lead in the Black Swan movie. An actor that could genuinely dance the role.
It’s pretty clear that straight vocals from Katy Perry in particular and many other pop favourites could be used to inflict torture, so there’s that.
It’s an odd business. I get that it’s not R n B or opera, but how hard can it be to find contenders with “ok” vocal skills and the required looks/star power?
All I’m going to say about the Sharpe incident is that I like my celebrity culture moments to be about ridiculous fashion and laughing at entitlement, too many TMI moments these days.
What an adolescent baby
I’m surprised Jacks ear plugs turned into a whole thing. Like, of course he wears ears plugs in loud environments? He’s a music producer. His ears are literally his career.
That’s what I would think as well. Loud concerts can cause hearing damage, why risk it if that’s your whole career?
On the snarkier side, I’d like earplugs every time Katy Perry sings too.
I have hearing damage that my doctor attributes to wearing headphones while running outside in Chicago near the El tracks. I would absolutely wear earplugs if I worked in any role in the music business.
Music producers often wear earplugs to loud events because even slight damage can affect their work. However, the timing was a little bit suspect. It also seemed like he stopped Qualley from dancing. You could tell she really wanted to. I have a bigger problem with that.
Who cares about Sharpe. I wonder what Michelle thinks about Sharpe’s ‘accidental’ livestreaming of her. Did she give permission? Was she aware? Is she okay?
Honestly, I can see how he would have accidentally live streamed. The new phones are so sensitive. I feel like my phone will perform three separate actions I didn’t authorize if I as much as breathe too aggressively near it. God forbid i should place it anywhere near any other phone. It’s immediate, “would you like me to share all of your personal info with this other phone? If I don’t get an answer in 3 seconds, goodbye privacy. 3…2…. “ I’m exaggerating, but that’s how it feels. Maybe it’s just my old age.
Ugggggh, SAME!!!!
RE: the Buzzfeed article. The moment I knew I married the wrong person was when my (then) husband told me his wife threatened to tell me they hadn’t divorced yet when we got married. He said he had just assumed they’d been divorced when we met…because they no longer lived together?!