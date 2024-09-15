Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while impaired: ‘It was a clear misjudgment’

Here are some photos of Justin Timberlake in Sag Harbor on Friday. He had a court appearance, and at the last minute, Justin accepted a plea deal. Back in June, Justin was arrested and jailed overnight for driving while intoxicated. The arresting officer had ample evidence that Timberlake was sh-tfaced, and Justin is very lucky that he didn’t hurt or kill someone while he was driving under the influence. Instead of immediately accepting responsibility, Justin and his local lawyer spent months making asses out of themselves and trying to convince everyone that Justin wasn’t drunk, etc. That all came crashing down on Friday. Apparently, Justin put the best acting performance of his life in court:
The singer Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty on Friday to driving while impaired, resolving a case that began with his June arrest on drunken-driving charges in the Hamptons. As part of his plea, Mr. Timberlake agreed to pay a $500 fine and serve 25 hours of community service for a charity of his choosing. He also agreed to a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license in New York.
The singer, who was originally charged with the more serious crime of driving while intoxicated, entered the plea during an appearance at a 30-seat courthouse in the village of Sag Harbor. He wore a black cardigan and khaki slacks, with a double strand of pearls peeking out from beneath a dark T-shirt.
During the hearing, Mr. Timberlake looked on with his hands folded in front of him. His original plea agreement stipulated that he would make a public safety announcement discouraging drinking and driving. Justice Carl Irace, the village court judge overseeing the case, said on Friday that it would be more meaningful for the singer to commit himself to “a period of reflection and contemplation” through community service.
Mr. Timberlake agreed, and acknowledged that he had erred in driving rather than calling a taxi or getting a ride from a friend.
“It was a clear misjudgment,” he said. Justice Irace, satisfied with Mr. Timberlake’s contrition, commended him for his sincerity. The judge also asked about drug and alcohol counseling for the singer, calling its absence from the plea deal “concerning,” but did not impose it.
Speaking in front of a throng of reporters and cameras outside Sag Harbor Police Headquarters after the hearing, Mr. Timberlake urged people following the case to learn from his mistake.
“Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life, and as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that,” he said.
“The judge also asked about drug and alcohol counseling for the singer, calling its absence from the plea deal ‘concerning,’ but did not impose it.” When Justin was arrested, I wondered if his giant ego would allow him to show some kind of humility or contrition, and whether he would do some kind of rehab program, something to show the court that he was taking this seriously. Instead, he pushed stories about how he wasn’t drunk and that the cop was evil for arresting drunk drivers. Justin was so awful, he had ACAB Nation saying “actually, it’s good when cops arrest drunk drivers.” Anyway, I also wish the court had imposed some kind of counseling or something, but whatever. At least he pleaded out and he better do that community service.
The double strand of pearls part is an interesting detail.
Yes! What was that? Is this a new trend or was he trying to appear prim and proper?😂
he heard the kids saying demure and mindful
i am also trying to figure this out.
I can think of three possibilities: 1) pearls have been de-gendered, at least in some cultures or subgroups, and I’m just not aware of it yet – but we know Justin is happy to jump on trends that he thinks make him look cool); 2) he is trying to set a trend; 3)
he is a Kamala supporter.
It’s from the “How do you solve a problem like Maria” Sound of Music apology tour.
His outfit undermines his message to me. Particularly the pants. Its like his fashion forward version of his sorry statement but it still looks like — i don’t know, an unserious fashion moment for him instead of a grown-up, serious apology (wearing elder millennial grown up pants.)
Yup. Court is a business-formal event. You go in a suit, and if you can’t afford one, the most business-oriented clothing you can. This is barely one level up from jeans and a t shirt. It’s a choice.
“It was a clear misjudgment”
Ya think?
As was every other choice he made in the aftermath of being stopped, from being all ‘don’t you know who I am?’ to having his team attack the cop doing his job to trying to throw other people under the bus.
Do better, Timberlake.
Well well, someone had a big boy talk with him as its clear he was made to take this deal even after trying to throw everyone else under the bus – the judge should have made an example of his ass but here we are.
I wonder if he will use ‘the tour’ as an excuse to beg out of doing community service as his ego ain’t gonna want to do that.
“What tour?” 😂
The World Tour! 😂
Apology Tour
Thank you to police officer Michael Arkinson—it’s wonderful when police officers remove impaired drivers and JT went after this guy for doing his job. I hope that his police department honors him, and I still hope that the body cam footage becomes public. I’m not sure if JT received the right punishment, because this reads as really watered down. I do notice that his wife seems to be missing from this tableau.
I wonder who had the big boy or come to Jesus talk with him? His tour investors? Record label? Because it was someone who represents the money, I am certain. He wouldn’t listen to anyone else.
Perhaps the judge read up on Justin and some of his other drunk shenanigans (recall his canoodling with his co-star in New Orleans years back, where he blamed it on a few drinks & bad judgment). Clearly Justin + alcohol = bad judgment. The statement of, “The judge also asked about drug and alcohol counseling for the singer, calling its absence from the plea deal “concerning,”” is possibly a wake-up call/hint to Mr. Timberlake.
I was actually thinking about this the other day. What was the movie? Did it ever come out?
I think Laineygossip made a good point. After all the news of the 2 brothers , one a hockey player, being killed by a drunk driver in New Jersey, Justin saw the headlines. Drunk driving can lead to a fatal outcome, and he was fortunate for him, that it did not. Read the room, as they say.
Both brothers were hockey players – Johnny with the NHL and Matthew in the minor league ECHL. And they both played for Boston College – it’s still a big story here.
It’s still a big story here, in Alberta too. (Johnny played for Calgary).
I don’t know if I buy Lainey’s theory; I think a bunch of people had a talk with Justin and it involved money and that had him play dress up and plead guilty
I guess going after the police officer with a PR team didn’t work. What an as*hole. He should be grateful that the police officer stopped him before he ruined some innocent person’s life.
Why do people ignore that fact we have Ubers and Lyfts?
He could have hired a limo this way you can drink without worrying about someone else taking you home.
I live in Philly and watching the news all week about the two brothers is heartbreaking. And on their sister’s wedding day.
I watched the suspect in court. He was impatient about traffic being slow.
I totally empathize with the general public pushing things like court ordered counseling, but in my experience as a therapist, and the research supports this, that unless someone is ready for therapy and, while may have worries and feel resistant to it, they deep down really want help, court ordered therapy can not only be ineffective, but can actually make things worse. I mean we work very hard to build connections and help people, but if someone genuinely sees no need for change, 10 sessions with me isn’t going to help. As the old adage goes, how many therapists does it take to change a lightbulb? The lightbulb has to want to change.
Im not wholeheartedly opposed to court ordered therapy because I have seen people benefit, but those are the folks who, in spite of external protest and bravado, for peers, actually do want help. To make a change. I’m not convinced Justin Timberlake wants change. His life isn’t falling apart enough for him to accept any kind of accountability.
Accountability is absolutely crucial in getting help and motivation towards meaningful change . If his community service is something ridiculous like making a bs PSA, this will not help him. It will only perpetuate the problem. If they are really looking at restoration he needs to do real community service where he really has his eyes opened …AND is at a place where they test him for drug and alcohol use. Maybe then this will force him to look in the mirror and actually see a need to make a change and access support.
But right now he doesn’t even see that he could have killed someone. He chose to go after the cop and he continues to say emotionally abusive things about Britney. Justin needs accountability before anything else
I’m surprised that he pled guilty to DUI, plea bargained down from DWI. Doesn’t DUI also include being “driving while impaired” due to drugs as well as alcohol? DWI is “driving while intoxicated “with an elevated blood alcohol level only. Every state has different guidelines, it seems.