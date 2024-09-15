Ethan Slater & Lilly Jay came to a settlement & finalized their divorce

Last summer, the weirdest “affair” story broke. Ariana Grande had left her then-husband for her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who was also married. Ethan and his wife Lilly Jay had welcomed a son not even one year before Ariana put a wrecking ball through their marriage. Not only did Ethan and Ariana’s affair blow up both of their marriages, Ariana then tried to PR her way out of the image-damaging drama, only for Lilly to (accidentally) go on the record, blasting Ariana in an interview with Page Six. We covered all of that more – check through our Ethan Slater archives for all of the insanity. Well, Ethan and Ari have been together ever since, even as Ethan tried to negotiate a quiet divorce from Lilly. It’s finally come through, more than a year later. Their divorce was just finalized.

Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are finally divorced, because they’ve come to a settlement … TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Broadway star and his high school sweetheart have settled their divorce and a judge has signed off as of Thursday.

The terms of the settlement are sealed, as all divorces are in NY state.

Ethan and Lilly, who grew up together in Maryland, first began dating in 2012 … later relocating to New York City in 2014 — where ES pursued his theater dream. In fact, Lilly walked the 2018 Tony Awards red carpet with Ethan — where he was nominated for his work as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon.

The longtime loves were married that same year … welcoming their first child together, a son, 4 years later in 2022. However, Ethan and Lilly’s storybook romance came to an end a year later in July 2023, when Ethan filed for divorce.

If I was in Lilly’s situation, I would have made him pay through the nose. I would have aimed for Ariana’s money too, I don’t care. What was always crazy about it is that it’s not like Ariana keeps her boyfriends or husbands around for very long. I’m sort of shocked that she’s still with Ethan, although they’re probably trying to stick together through Wicked’s promotion. Ethan wrecked his marriage for what? A couple of years as Ari’s little buddy. What a mess. Oh well, I’m glad Lilly is rid of him. I hope she has an amazing life.


19 Responses to “Ethan Slater & Lilly Jay came to a settlement & finalized their divorce”

  1. Sue says:
    September 15, 2024 at 8:10 am

    I cringe laugh when I hear Ari’s “the boy is mine.” She’s brag singing about this troll twerp adulterer? Why, Ari?

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 15, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Ari will dump him when the promo tour for Wicked is over – IIRC he’s not really in the 2nd half of the musical that much so he might not even make it into the 2nd movie.

    Ari’s career will be fine after this but his, not so sure.

    Reply
  3. Mustang Sally says:
    September 15, 2024 at 8:30 am

    While I completely understand the sentiment (extreme anger for the implosion of their marriage due to his dalliance with Ariana), one cannot “aim for Ariana’s” cash. Ethan & Ariana are not married and do not share joint assets and therefore, those monies are not in play. The court would have very much frowned upon that and future dealings with the court could be jeopardized. Lilly had handled what must have been a devastating time with grace & class.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      September 15, 2024 at 8:40 am

      Yeah, I don’t get going after Ariana’s cash. Ethan is the guy who she was married to and he was the only one who could prevent breaking up his marriage in the first place.

      “ The longtime loves were married that same year … ” Longtime loves? This is pure shade from TMZ.

      Reply
    • Aud says:
      September 15, 2024 at 8:44 am

      Depending on the laws of the state, she could have sued Ariana for alienation of affection.

      Reply
      • Millennial says:
        September 15, 2024 at 8:51 am

        North Carolina here, and yes, in our state you can go for alienation of affection. I hear it’s not very common, but I imagine it’s a nice tool to get a good settlement from your husband.

    • Startup Spouse says:
      September 15, 2024 at 9:31 am

      Maybe through an NDA? I’m sure Ariana will want Lilly quiet through the Wicked promotion. This wouldn’t be in the divorce settlement, obviously, but is adjacent to that and Lilly could play hardball with Ariana on it.

      Reply
  4. Eve Pave says:
    September 15, 2024 at 8:37 am

    When I saw him I knew there was no way these two would last past 3 years. I don’t believe she left her husband for this guy. I think AG has him around to soothe her ego. Once she sets her eyes on a sexy guy baby man will be history.

    Reply
  5. Roo says:
    September 15, 2024 at 8:45 am

    I wish for Lilly to have peace and joy with her child and to have blazing success in her career. I hope that she lives a life well lived.

    (And the devil on my shoulder tells me that it’s okay that I hope that Ethan and Ari are feeling stuck with each other for a long time. LOL).

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:23 am

    When I saw the top photo of these two people ,I thought Who? Neighbors down the block? Then I read he is a “Broadway Star” . I must live a terribly isolated existence. Anyway, good luck and best wishes to Lilly.

    Reply
  7. sevenblue says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:25 am

    Can’t imagine how Lily handled this, getting left by your husband while still postpartum with a baby. They were together a long time before having a child, still there is no guarantee your husband will care more about his genital than his family. I hope Ariana will never feel the same pain she and her boyfriend caused to Lily.

    Reply
  8. Giddy says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:30 am

    Howdy Doody will get kicked to the curb pretty soon. I guess when his children are older he can tell them the story of why he blew up a happy home for a few years with AG.

    Reply
  9. Izzy says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:34 am

    I honestly think they’re only still going because of the PR issues. It would not be a good look if the story at the time of the movie’s release was “cheating co-stars’ romance not such a fairytale after all.” As for Lilly Jay, I wish her a life of happiness next to a guy who won’t cheat on her and who she won’t feel the need to slouch for.

    Reply
  10. SIde Eye says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:39 am

    I think Ariana did Lily a huge favor. It’s super tough when you’re going through it. And being a single parent is no joke, but she will look back on it and be like yep that was the catalyst where I discovered I married a POS. Many women don’t find out what their husbands are made of until a kid is in the picture. The real men step up. The weak ones have affairs – you were always with the baby you didn’t pay attention to meeeeeee. I hate that this information only comes to light when a kid is born, but you get a few clues here and there you just have to learn to look for them. Unfortunately in your 20s and 30s you often can’t spot the clues, or you overlook them.

    Parental worship, especially from your mom, is a huge clue you may be marrying a narcissist. That’s not always the case, but it is the case often. Look at the relationship with the guy and his mom. I don’t know enough about Spongebob (and frankly I’m too lazy and don’t care enough about him to google it) to know how his mama treats him but I had to guess I’d say he got worshipped. As is the case often with the successful son.

    I hope Lily has a fantastic life! I know I did! I traveled the whole world with my kid, got my own place, and when my kid is with his dad I eat cereal for dinner and watch crime shows like OMITB with my dog on the bed. It’s pure heaven – at least for me it is.

    Reply
  11. Kittenmom says:
    September 15, 2024 at 9:45 am

    Team Lilly! I hope SpongeBob StupidPants was taken to the cleaners. Lilly was way out of his league. She can do so much better than that fugly twerp. I hope she and her little boy make a fabulous life for themselves.

    Reply
  12. Yes Girl says:
    September 15, 2024 at 10:09 am

    I hope Ethan has to ask his future girlfriend for spending money and a ride to work at Chili’s hehehehehehe

    Reply

