Mail: Why won’t Prince Harry come back & apologize to us on his 40th birthday?!?

Can anyone explain why so many of these “Prince Harry’s 40th birthday” stories are about how much his brother hates him? It’s so weird, right? Almost as if Harry’s birthday is being used by a certain someone to scream, cry and rage about how much he hates Harry. The latest delulu “birthday article” comes from Rebecca English at the Daily Mail. They’re not even trying to maintain an illusion of “we don’t care about Harry, he left us and we’re over it!” They’ve actually creating an increasingly tangled web of projections, lies and fantasies to justify their continued obsession with all things Sussex. Currently, they still feel ownership of Harry because he spent his 30th birthday in England, and because he still wants to do charity work in the UK, and because everyone in Windsorville is still incandescent with rage. Some highlights from Becky’s piece:
The toxic fallout! Harry not only turned his back on everything he once knew, but pressed the nuclear button. He blew his home, his friends and his duties as a royal – but, above all, his family. And the toxic fall-out simply won’t go away. In the weeks running up to his milestone birthday, I have been speaking to those with inside knowledge of this intractable breakdown. One of the major problems, they tell me, is that Harry has never been one for saying sorry, or even admitting he was wrong. ‘Maybe he’ll feel some sorrow at the way things have turned out, but he’ll never admit that any of it was his fault,’ says one insider who has known him since childhood.
Harry is the hurt & angry one, they swear! Turning 40 may prompt him to reflect on his life but, astonishingly, they believe Harry remains hurt and angry that no one is begging him to come back into the royal fold – and this is yet another impasse to any rapprochement in the near future. For their part, some in Royal circles admit that the Palace machinery didn’t handle the whole ‘Sussex situation’ terribly well – at the same time, strongly emphasising that it’s actually rather hard to help a couple who make everything so ‘exhaustingly difficult’, seeing conspiracy at every turn. Indeed, the situation got so bad that many believe leaving Britain was the right thing for the prince to do. ‘He wasn’t happy, he couldn’t hide that and he needed to make a break. It was a horrible, toxic atmosphere,’ says one insider who lived through the crisis.
William is still incandescent: So is there any chance of Harry ever being welcomed back? Can shattered relations be restored? Where William is concerned, one well-placed source told me that even after the infamous Oprah interview in March 2021, they could envisage a time when the brothers would find a way to make up eventually. They don’t think that now, following the continued barrage of attacks in the Sussex’s Netflix documentary, the interviews and podcasts and his vitriolic 2023 memoir Spare, which they say was the final nail in the coffin. ‘The relationship [between the brothers] is non-existent,’ another admits. ‘William feels betrayed and has other priorities.’
Charles & Harry’s relationship: Royal officials are notably shying away from even discussing the Sussexes in the hope it will give father and son space to see if they can save anything from their relationship. The Royal household and the family remain nervous, of course, and wary, it’s fair to say. Trust is so low that Harry was the last family member to be given the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis in February, and then only just as it was about to break globally. (He was not even informed in advance of his sister-in-law’s health crisis weeks later). The King was also left disappointed last November after his son called to wish him happy 75th birthday. Just hours later, details of their conversation, including the fact that his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, had sent a video message to him singing happy birthday, was leaked by Team Sussex to journalists. ‘A deeply private call between the King and his grandchildren and it ends up in a newspaper the next day. Really?’ another source said, emphasising just how much this was considered to have crossed a line.
The king and RAVEC: The idea the king can resolve the protection issue is plain wrong, according to those who know. He has no sway over what the committee decides. To seemingly suggest the monarch could only get to see his grandchildren again if he intervened in the matter comes across as particularly silly and naive. It’s genuinely feared that Harry is so blinkered over the issue that he could even try to lobby his father if they were ever to speak privately. For the King, who is already facing considerable embarrassment at his own son suing his government, in his courts, that could be constitutionally damaging. ‘It’s really tricky to have any conversation [with Harry] in which the subject of security could be raised. It would put the King on the spot and if anything he said were to be leaked – not that he would say anything, mind you – it could heavily impact a live court case. There are serious constitutional issues here at stake outside of any family dramas,’ a source explains.
Does Harry really want to come back to the UK? Not permanently, I am told. His life now is in Montecito with his wife and children. ‘He’s always full of the joys of the life he has in California and, yes, I do think he’s happy,’ says one who speaks to him fairly regularly. But they also reveal he is looking at ways to facilitate coming back more regularly and easily. ‘He has various touch points in the UK, a handful of charities such as WellChild, and the Invictus Games which will come to Birmingham in a few years time. There will be more reasons and requirements [for him] to visit and the easier that can be done, the better. It’s not a satisfactory situation at the moment, for all sorts of reasons.’ Will that include visits to see family? ‘That’s more tricky, but potentially,’ another insider says. ‘The UK is his home, it’s where he grew up, it’s where his family and friends and a lot of his interests are. The sense I get is that there is a desire for some kind rapprochement. Clearly that will take time and patience. Let’s just say there’s a hope there will be more positive conversations in the future.’
The thing about Charles’s birthday last year and the briefings… the briefings didn’t come from the Sussexes. They came from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. William was making mischief because he was mad that Charles and Harry spoke. Charles’s people were making mischief because they were mad that Charles and Harry spoke. They all wanted to ensure that there continued to be a wedge between Charles and Harry. That’s also why Harry has taken to briefing certain outlets about the security situation too – he genuinely would prefer to speak to his father in person so that there’s no interference from Camilla, William or the courtiers.
“One of the major problems, they tell me, is that Harry has never been one for saying sorry, or even admitting he was wrong.” There’s this whole plotline created by the British media and the Windsors, a plotline in which “everyone knows that Harry just up and decided to leave and destroy the Windsors on his way out the door, he needs to apologize!” That has no relation to what has actually happened and it’s an exercise in royal gaslighting.
Charles and William never apologize. But blame others
That’s so very true that they Peg and Chuckles think they do no wrong and don’t apologize or admit they are wrong. Harry has no reason for apologizing for the truth he tells. Peg and Chuckles are jealous of all the good he does and are angry that he didn’t come crawling back like they thought he would. They underestimated that Harry is smarter than all of them put together and he made a great new life.
“Harry has never been one for saying sorry, or even admitting he was wrong.” And yet, there are several PUBLIC apologies on the record from PH. Did Phil ever apologize for running people down with his vehicle or his many racist “gaffes”? Did Cam, Kate or Charles ever apologize for their racist “gaffes”? Did PW ever apologize for his incandescence and physical abuse of Harry?
Can I add to the list: did W ever apologise for providing M’s text messages to the DM which he clearly hoped would hinder M’s lawsuit against the newspaper?
Not just text messages but doctored text messages designed to make Meghan look bad. Designed to help a tabloid, the DM, actually win their case against a RF member. When the DM was so clearly in the wrong. Technically from Jason Knauf. But imagine doctoring text messages by cutting and pasting different parts, leaving out the truth, and giving it to a court of law. Of course the judge asked for the texts in full, without manipulation, and it proved Meghan’s version of events. But imagine thinking you could get away with such an obvious deceit in court.
I’m not aware of any Prince Harry apologies. Where and in what context? Thanks.
I think it’s referencing Harry’s apology for the nazi uniform. He made it when the pictures came out.
I believe he also apologized after the Las Vegas photos came out.
Spare is full of instances where Harry has said he was wrong about something.
Been a while since I read Spare, but with the paperback version coming out soon, I did rewatch Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper. In it he says the same thing @sevenblue notes below:
“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us sp– the specifics or anything.” And, “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked.” His statement is near the end of the interview transcript linked below.
His actual words contradict the BM and RF agendas, so they rely on people forgetting he’s publicly said this.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/prince-harry-interview-transcript-60-minutes-2023-06-04/
What does Harry have to apologize for? All he wanted to do was make a life with Meghan and do his charity work. It was Charles and William who briefed against him and Meghan and it was them that leaked that he wanted to leave. The gaslighting.
Truth. They want an apology? How about Harry saying yeah sorry guys for not letting you guys continue to plant negative stories about me and my family anymore. Please.
William only loves the version of Harry that he can control and wants Harry to apologize for not allowing himself to be controlled. How sad and pathetic does that make William? It really shows what a guilded cage he lives in and just how narcissistic and delusional he is.
All that waffle from the Wail and not one single mention of the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie before they left the country or Kate’s concern about the colour of Archie’s skin.
Why would they mention it? As far as they’re concerned, it never happened.
Happy Birthday Harry! I hope that you have a wonderful day and an incredible year, being with your family and supporting those causes/people near and dear to your heart!
Harry said on Spare, he and Meghan asked his family to tell them what they did wrong and they would apologize for it. They couldn’t tell exactly what because there was nothing but all tabloid lies the royals’ own employees leaked. Still, they are talking about Oprah, Spare, but they were demonized before all that. That’s why they escaped UK. Like Harry said, this is all institutional gaslighting.
If the royals had not underminded the the sussexes there would have been no interview or book. The bad treatment started in 2016 and there was no Oprah interview then.
I suspect the real reason is that Meghan was better than Kate at meeting the public, had a better work ethic than Kate, and she is prettier than Kate even when she is not smiling, the future Queen could not be outshone by her sister in law, Meghan had to go.
Yeah, but they can’t say that, can they? 😂😂 Also, don’t forget about Charles’s jealousy. Dumbas*es wanted Meghan gone and never thought Harry was gonna leave with her. He was supposed to be their loyal whipping boy forever instead of having his own family.
Broad Back had to admit that one of her sources (herself) said Harry was happy in Montecito.
Harry, Meghan and the Children visited the bookstore on Sept 2nd. People posted a crop picture of Meghan, California law, can’t post the children without permission.
Cain think not wishing Harry happy birthday is going to stop him from enjoying his day, not going to happen.
If Harry saw the recent picture of Cain, he would be worried about Cain, sometimes people get frustrated with Harry, but it is who is is, caring about family that don’t give sh*t* about him.
They accuse Harry of leaking but how did Becky English find out that Harry was the last one told about the king’s cancer? They tell on themselves every single time. It kills them, both the palaces and the press, to know that Harry probably doesn’t think of them at all, except when he’s talking to his lawyers.
Yes they do tell on themselves. Her sources are giving her private information about Harry. Which is the definition of leaking🙄. Does anyone recall where it was first reported that Harry and his father talked on Charles’ birthday? Pretty sure it was a tabloid, probably one that Harry is currently suing. So no, bullsh-t, Harry didn’t leak that story. As Becky well knows. She’s a liar and essentially a pr arm for the RF. She is not a journalist.
Oh and happy birthday dear Prince Harry! May the best be yet to come! 🎂🎉🍾
Every day there’s a story about Meghan and Harry being these monsters who are losing money.
Geez move on!
What do they want from them. They’re trying to earn money away from the family. They’re not sponging of the royal family
Why can’t they wish them well and move on?
Dailyfail fired most of their staff in the U S, the tabloid business is not the money making business that it is use to be.
News is instant now, with so many places to get it from.
The biggest problem is actually finding newspapers that actually tell the truth.
News people put out what everyone else throw out there bc they’re trying to get ratings and hits on the website.
They no longer wait to find out all the facts
It reminds me when a news station put up the pictures of the victim instead of the real school shooter a couple of weeks ago. They yanked it down but there’s a thing called screenshots.
SMH
He obviously doesn’t live there anymore but every day he’s in the news. He has nothing to apologize for.
I hope that the Sussex’s had a wonderful weekend celebrating Prince Harry’s birthday 🥳… I hope the leftovers continue to rot alone… Prince Harry is globally loved and respected, chucky and Peg along with their wives are not.. no matter what narrative of lies the rota print it they will never change that. Happy Birthday Prince Harry🎂
Happy 40th, Good King Harry! Enjoy the day with your queen and your lovely children. Have a terrific trip with your friends. Looking forward to seeing you take NYC by storm next week!
I guess when you become a royal “reporter”, you have to decide that you’re someone who has no desire to change the world or leave a legacy, because, English, just wrote lies and hit send!
It’s amazing!
In authoritarian caste systems and dictatorships, it is always the weaker person who is attacked and who is expected to grovel and apologize without guilt. All those who participate in such dynamics and lash out at the weaker – and Harry was always the last, the weakest in this system – should be aware that they can be hit in the same way. That’s why all these scribes and haters want to retain power and influence and must not be poor under any circumstances. Because then they are not safe in this system either. And while this dynamic is somewhat cushioned by the status of a king’s son, the injuries for the last in the chain, who is constantly beaten, ridiculed and treated undignified, are no different than anywhere else
Poor Charles. It must be so frustrating to be an actual King — and still be completely unable to influence a committee. And how deeply horrifying for him to even imagine that his son might have the audacity to talk with his kinging father about safety issues — instead of less tricky topics. I hope that Harry is enjoying the happiest of birthdays, surrounded by people who genuinely love him and care about his well-being.
Call me naive cuz I actually am kind of surprised about the big deal they’re making about Harry’s 40th. Trying to get clicks but also conveniently burying the cringe video backlash.
It is interesting to compare Rebecca English remark “….that Harry has never been one for saying sorry, or even admitting he was wrong.” with Jennie Bond’s remark in an interview with the BBC that Harry was bullied by William as a child and Harry bearing the brunt of Willi’s behaviour. Reports about Willi’s incandescent rage indicates that Willi still cannot regulate himself. Why would Harry apoligise for being bullied?
They can talk all the smack they want; the Sussexes are *done*. Just make sure that £8M from the Queen Mother’s estate clears the bank by CoB Monday. Don’t even play.