Prince William won’t call Harry on his birthday, but King Charles will

Prince William’s fingerprints are all over the British media’s absolute hysteria for Prince Harry’s 40th birthday. Today is Harry’s birthday, and every single British newspaper and tabloid is currently running no fewer than a dozen articles or columns about said birthday. I’ll acknowledge that the British peeps have shown an abiding obsession with all things Sussex, so they were probably always going to go overboard in their coverage of the 40th b-day of The Prince Who Left. But William and King Charles’s offices are clearly briefing about Harry too, as they’ve been doing for years. Interestingly, with this particular story, I get the feeling that Charles is trying to save William from himself. Initially, the Mail’s headline was “’No call’ between Prince Harry and Prince William expected on the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday.” That was changed to include the information that Charles will likely call Harry.

King Charles will reach out to Prince Harry as soon as he wakes up on his 40th birthday as there is ‘still a lot of love’ between the father and son, a source has said. The monarch, 75, is expected to call his youngest son on Skype on Sunday afternoon UK time, so the pair can speak as soon as the Duke of Sussex wakes up in California. But there will be ‘no call’ between Prince William and Prince Harry on the major milestone birthday as the brothers ‘don’t even speak’, another source has claimed. It is understood Prince Harry will head off on a holiday with his ‘closest mates’ to celebrate his birthday, while Meghan stays at home with their two children. This will reportedly follow a party at his £11million home in Montecito, California. The Duke of Sussex should expect to hear from his father early in the day on his 40th birthday, a royal insider told the Sunday Express, who claimed there is ‘still a lot of love’ in the family. The source added: ‘They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it’s all set up by staff so it runs smoothly.’ However, there will be one feature notably missing from Prince Harry’s 40th birthday – a phone call from his brother Prince William, as the pair reportedly don’t speak. Though Harry and William have typically celebrated major milestones together, a source told the Mirror that there ‘will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.’ The insider added: ‘What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm. But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.’

William is so sad and pathetic these days. Harry is obviously on William’s mind – William keeps briefing every British outlet about Harry, William created a whole-ass fantasy storyline about Harry being desperate to return to the UK to do William’s work, and now William is crying about how he won’t call his brother. William is even growing a beard to look more like Harry, and William’s wife is desperately trying to channel the kind of affectionate, loving marriage Harry and Meghan have. But a phone call? Of course not. Hilariously, I wonder if William even has Harry’s current number. Anyway, it’s interesting that Charles stepped in and wanted people to know that he’s calling Harry.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace wished Harry a happy birthday on their social media accounts. Y’all know there was a meeting about it.

