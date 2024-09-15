Prince William won’t call Harry on his birthday, but King Charles will

Prince William’s fingerprints are all over the British media’s absolute hysteria for Prince Harry’s 40th birthday. Today is Harry’s birthday, and every single British newspaper and tabloid is currently running no fewer than a dozen articles or columns about said birthday. I’ll acknowledge that the British peeps have shown an abiding obsession with all things Sussex, so they were probably always going to go overboard in their coverage of the 40th b-day of The Prince Who Left. But William and King Charles’s offices are clearly briefing about Harry too, as they’ve been doing for years. Interestingly, with this particular story, I get the feeling that Charles is trying to save William from himself. Initially, the Mail’s headline was “’No call’ between Prince Harry and Prince William expected on the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday.” That was changed to include the information that Charles will likely call Harry.
King Charles will reach out to Prince Harry as soon as he wakes up on his 40th birthday as there is ‘still a lot of love’ between the father and son, a source has said. The monarch, 75, is expected to call his youngest son on Skype on Sunday afternoon UK time, so the pair can speak as soon as the Duke of Sussex wakes up in California.
But there will be ‘no call’ between Prince William and Prince Harry on the major milestone birthday as the brothers ‘don’t even speak’, another source has claimed.
It is understood Prince Harry will head off on a holiday with his ‘closest mates’ to celebrate his birthday, while Meghan stays at home with their two children. This will reportedly follow a party at his £11million home in Montecito, California.
The Duke of Sussex should expect to hear from his father early in the day on his 40th birthday, a royal insider told the Sunday Express, who claimed there is ‘still a lot of love’ in the family. The source added: ‘They tend to use Skype when they communicate because they can see each other and it’s all set up by staff so it runs smoothly.’
However, there will be one feature notably missing from Prince Harry’s 40th birthday – a phone call from his brother Prince William, as the pair reportedly don’t speak. Though Harry and William have typically celebrated major milestones together, a source told the Mirror that there ‘will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.’
The insider added: ‘What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm. But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.’
William is so sad and pathetic these days. Harry is obviously on William’s mind – William keeps briefing every British outlet about Harry, William created a whole-ass fantasy storyline about Harry being desperate to return to the UK to do William’s work, and now William is crying about how he won’t call his brother. William is even growing a beard to look more like Harry, and William’s wife is desperately trying to channel the kind of affectionate, loving marriage Harry and Meghan have. But a phone call? Of course not. Hilariously, I wonder if William even has Harry’s current number. Anyway, it’s interesting that Charles stepped in and wanted people to know that he’s calling Harry.
Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace wished Harry a happy birthday on their social media accounts. Y’all know there was a meeting about it.
So harry will go on holiday with his closest mates for his birthday and leave his wife and children. Wishful thinking by the media imo and something more likely for William to do on his birthday. The put down of harry and Meghan marriage as per usual by derangers.
I don’t see any problem with Harry going on a trip with his friends for his birthday, he’ll be celebrating with his family on the day, so what’s the issue?
@Harla. Agree 100%
No issue whatsoever.
The issue is the spin that harry misses his UK friends before Meghan as some in negative media put it took him away. And the words it is understood is no proof it will happen. Some derangers talk of harry going to Vegas and repeating the prior Vegas episode. The derangers want harry to be single again.
The Wails marriage is a miserable mess between 2 deeply dysfunctional failures to launch and Willy/the media deflect by insinuating Harry/Meghan are not happily married with a dose of wishful thinking that Harry will return to do Will-not’s work with his tail between his legs. Is the media really going to continuously run this childish narrative (Willy is bigly mad and will never forgive Harry) for the next 40 years? Harry is gone for good and the rota fixation/Willy’s obsession with him are WEIRD.
@Tessa, H&M don’t live their lives with the fear of derangers. They also say, Meghan controls him and doesn’t allow him to see his friends because he lives in USA with his wife and children. Harry probably informed the press about his trip, because when he joins his friends abroad, there would be public photos and the press would speculate endlessly. So, he shared the trip news himself.
The general story has been that he’ll celebrate his birthday at home and then go on a little trip with his friends. Climate Week in NYC doesn’t start until the 22nd.
Ehh it’s his 40th. I can see him celebrating on his actual birthday with his family and friends in California and then heading out tomorrow to hang with his boys(probably to botswana) for a few days before he heads to NY for work. You only turn 40 once so i don’t see any issue with a guy doing an extra celebration after his birthday with close friends and we know from Spare that Meghan is supportive having these types of trips from time to time. Also: didn’t Meghan go on a girls ski trip earlier this year? I swear i remember her friend Heather posting a picture with M on the slopes a few months back.
That s ok and I agree
But it brings on articles about wanting the old days back before harry married and he would leave Meghan.
This information is from his team. He told People that he would celebrating with family and then gathering with close friends internationally.
The sinister part is how the derangers twist this
@Tessa – they’re called derangers for a reason, because they’re deranged. H&M can’t stay locked up in their home because of a bunch of crazy people on the internet.
Harry’s not living his life to please the derangers. If Meghan was going on the trip the derangers would be saying she’s controlling him. I suspect Meghan went on a girl’s trip for her 40th birthday and now it’s Harry’s turn.
Tessa, There’s no truth about any of this. They lie and twist everything. Nothing Harry will do will be OK. You can’t have any logic with these people. Harry’s living his life with his actual family and his friends.
Tessa, the BM say endlessly Harry has no friends. Harry apparently confirmed after a family and then friends event, he’s going away for a few days with mates.
Of course they’re going to spin it negatively, but they will anyway! Harry has no friends. Meghan stops Harry seeing friends. He’s not living his life for the lies of every single British publication. They all lie about him.
I really don’t think Harry will care if his idiot brother doesn’t call. I think he will be happy with the family and friends that he does have and will celebrate with them. The gutter press can pound sand with all their crappy articles.
The BM and derangers do like to insinuate that there may be fractures in the sussex marriage. But it’s because they don’t want the Wales couple to be the only ones with a fractured marriage. But there’s just no evidence of Harry and Meghan having any issues regardless of how they try to spin.
Charles is only trying to make himself look like a loving father. Which is why he made sure it was included that he would likely call Harry even though we all know that he won’t. I am surprised by the public congratulations. I had hoped they had stopped with that. It’s all phony.
Better not to have these bulletins from Charles. Too little too late.
My cynical take also. The SM wishes from KP and BP were so fans could comment how wonderful the RF is and they are taking the “higher ground” and make nasty comments about H&M.
I don’t think it matters if it’s phony or not. I can imagine that most of the world, except for the tabloids and derangers, is heartily sick of this ridiculous story. It’s not helping the RF in any way – H&M have figured out how to deal with it and there’s no more leverage. Charles is the one who can shut this down – whether he does it because he loves Harry or loves the Crown, the result would be the same.
Charles won’t ever shut this down for multiple reasons. The narrative still creates enough buzz for the tabloids therefore charles and william can largely do whatever they want. He also doesn’t give a F about his youngest son and Camilla even less. And this is hardly “shutting it down” or making peace with Harry. Especially since they didn’t wish his wife or children a happy birthday, at least publicly. Which is sort of the crux of this ordeal: they refuse to accept Meghan as family and refuse to treat her like a human being deserving of common respect. As long as they continue to try to exclude her, nothing will change.
@Chloe – I don’t think one birthday message is shutting things down, but I do think that the “We hate Harry” story is wearing thin. H&M are sailing along, showing the world what they can do, and “Meghan made everybody cry” can no longer cover up the RF’s deficiencies. Charles will do what he thinks is best for himself and the monarchy – Harry knows that. And Harry will do what’s best for himself and his family. Whether actions are sincerely felt or just performative won’t come into it – if this is to end, it will be a negotiation.
The dm also has a malevolent article about Meghan on harry s birthday. So typical
The raging racist just can’t help themselves from making sure everyone knows just how vile they are.. no wonder the crowds and tourism are in rapid decline.. won’t be long before people question what they are paying for.
Sending out birthday greetings today is performative as hell. I’m sure Harry would prefer an end to the briefings and smears by the Royal Family instead.
I’m rather surprised that WandK acknowledged Harry’s birthday, shocked actually, who would have thought it but more importantly why acknowledge it after William has spent the entire year screaming, crying and throwing up daily about his brother?
I’m surprised, too – even though they did it with the least amount of work possible, just copying Charles’ birthday wishes and not adding anything of their own. Maybe Will realizes all that screaming, crying and throwing up isn’t getting him anywhere, like when a toddler is exhausted after an epic tantrum.
At first I was confused, because I thought Kaiser had only posted KP’s birthday wishes before noticing that KP actually used BP’s birthday wishes as their post. So then…was KP forced into doing so? It seems really weird to just include your Dad’s original tweet as your own.
And as to BP saying they use Skype to communicate with Harry (like lots of long-distance families do) before actually getting in touch is smart marketing at the very least. If there’s no call later, the intention was there.
@ML – I can see W&K being forced into it. Like Charles saying “I’m sending birthday greetings, you’d better do it, too” and then W&K being passive-aggressive by just copying BP’s post.
Don’t forget that around March ( post frankenphoto), both William and Kate suddenly gained private secretaries who were connected to BP. At the time, we thought it was Charles saying “enough is enough, get some professionals on your team”, but now I wonder if they basically work for Charles – if he wants KP to wish Harry a happy birthday on their socials, (even in the most petulant way possible), then that’s what will happen. Doesn’t stop them from commissioning the cringe worthy videos or doing the least for the Olympians, but it’s checking the necessary boxes.
They did but they made sure everyone knew it was simply perfomative because one of their favorite “journalist”,Matt something pointed that they didn’t sign with their initials (W+K). Never mind that they didn’t sign birthday wishes to Charles 😉.
Willy’s still stoned, Kate’s still tip toeing thru the tulips, so the staff made a decision? Or BP made the decision. 🤣🤣
I am not surprised about the birthday wishes by BP and KP. It is just the bare minimum Charlie’s and Willi’s communication teams probably watching social media reaction and probably learned from the backlash of their petty behaviour, from declined Harry accommodation when he is i the UK ( in May BP briefed quickly that Charles actually offered Harry to stay in a place which Harry felt unsuitable for the purpose of security), to not acknowledging Harry’s birthday in previous year ( BP quickly changed the rules that only “working ” royals birthday acknowledged publicly and with “non working” royals only “big” birthdays are acknowledged which 40 is one of them). A lot of people, even royal commentators, increasingly point out the royal family’s petty behaviour.
So BRF did the bare minimum.
What would happen if Prince Harry stood up to the right-wing tabloids’ intrusive gossip about his birthday? That’s right, more nasty gossip as usual. Prince Harry’s birthday, once again orchestrated with vile hatred of Meghan (by CP-controlled staff, the non-existent “Survivor Club” who won’t leave her alone with their anti-Meghan hate campaign), is a private affair, and Londoners have so far congratulated every milestone birthday of members of the family on their channels. So there was no olive branch this year, nor any punishment in previous years.
Something else occurred to me. What would happen if neither Charles nor William could be head of state? Then the underage George would become king and there would be a regency. Harry would be next in line to the throne, he would have to take over the regency, but he would have to be resident in the UK. If he doesn’t have that, Andrew is next in line to the throne, then his elder daughter. If Prince Harry doesn’t, one of them would have to take over the regency until George is 18.
I have to think Beatrice would be regent. Harry won’t and Andrew can’t. I also suspect it’s one of the reasons William is so fixated about Royal Lodge -trying to get CIII take it from Andrew and install his family before Beatrice could get it. I think he wants everything to himself and resents the late queen structuring Andrew’s lease so the Yorks are assured it in perpetuity.
Beatrice being seen as a favoured grandchild of the late queen in a grand house on the royal estate are optics William finds threatening and wants to avoid.
Yeah, that’s what I could see also. Harry and Andrew passing on being regent, and then as next in line, Beatrice becoming regent. If that were to happen.
It’s so weird that the royal social media accounts are wishing harry happy birth today. They haven’t done it in years and they usually make a bit stink about snubbing him to the rota. What’s going on here? I wonder if Earl Spencer allowing him to stay at Althorp has something to do with this. It made the other Charles look terrible
It’s just the Royal Family being performative as usual.
I think the royal SM accounts are be activated because it’s Harry’s 40th birthday, the decade passing birthday is the one that’s usually more celebrated.
OMG that picture of William goodness gracious!! They spend so much time telling everyone how much they don’t care about him, how much he misses them and wants to come back and be mistreated how everyone else totally hates them it’s pathetic. I hope Harry has a fantastic birthday with the people that love and care for him without restrictions.
Peggy is looking more and more like the Duke of Kent currently does.. his racist hate has made him as toxic as black mold and it shows.
I was pleased to see in the Guardian and the Indy that Harry had been wished a public happy birthday by the palace, the first time for a few years, and Harry a non working royal, I have wondered if it is a result of the video, the King showing his shock at such a crass message. Funnily enough I also looked at the Wail, they didn’t have the information about the birthday wish at the time, just another nasty story about Meghan. They have clearly realised that the film was crass and are trying to divert attention by attacking their favourite target.
If I were to guess who survived cancer from images of the Wales, I would have guessed William.
Perhaps the beard is to deflect from how rapidly he has aged in appearance. His appearance rivals the Duke of Kent’s
Something is definitely serious wrong with him, no doubt. The whole issue with his beard is promoted for everyone to comment so as to avoid comment on his continually deteriorated condition…
Yeah William really looks bad here, definitely giving major hangover vibes. I guess he grew the beard so he can compete in the “Hot Royal” sweepstakes but he’s got a long, long way to go. Carl Philip of Sweden left him the dust.
Something bad happened. He’s suffering that. Plus drugs for sure. He’s not OK.
I thought the latest pics of PW in uniform were doctored. Wow.
Gee, I wonder who called that one in. What a riot.
Ha – I’m going to assume that this was planted to see whether it would leak. The choice of platform is oddly specific. Since when does Harry use Skype? He and M usually use Facetime, don’t they? And wasn’t it Zoom with the Queen and Prince Philip?
“And it’s all set up by staff so it goes smoothly” eh? In other words, so we know precísely when it happens and are able to hang about in order to report to the tabloids.
The tabloids article stated that Harry was beloved by everyone until he married a divorced American woman. No, that’s not the problem; why leave out the obvious, that Harry married a woman of color. That is why she is hated and vilified. Admit it, GB. The takedown of Meghan is all about race.
RF’s problem is that no matter how many birthdays Will has, he will never become an adult taking responsibility for his own life and actions. Harry is much happier at 40 for leaving that guilded cage. He looks happy and thriving whilst his brother looks like the walls are closing in on him because Will is trapped and can’t escape.
Maybe this is what the “Balmoral summit” was really about. William said “Fine! I’ll post a Happy Birthday tweet. But I get to grow my beard back out!”
Watching William and Kate frolic with the kids was the most uncomfortable things I’ve seen since Michael Jackson kissed Lisa Marie at the VMAs.
William is not a frolicker. He spent the last couple of years frowning while Kate smiled.
It’s best for them to just do nothing.
That video was a serious mistake.
Agreed Sunnyside up that video was the equivalent of an expensive sick note being charged to the UK taxpayer who is already paying for non existent service!
The performative birthday wish is a PR move to shift the uncomfortable focus on the Wills and Kate video show launched this week
Pegsi is quite the example of a global statesman who eventually will also be the spiritual head of his national church and he’s full of rage and envy of his brother, not to mention full of racist hatred for his SIL. And let’s not forget that the very existence of his young niece and nephew pisses Pegs off.
What a leader to emulate! Jealous, insecure, lazy, inept, and full of rage. Britain is in for it.
Good times!
William doesn’t look well. These photos are quite the shock. As with these two, unless you see them in real light you have no clue. Anyway, I’m not surprised William won’t speak. I’m happy Charles will. Perhaps if William dropped the bitterness, he would start to feel better.
@Sparrow being unkind and full of anger really is taking its toll on Will. Drinking too excess won’t help either and will just add to his misery. Instead of bellyaching to RR, Will should be talking to a therapist and develop some better coping skills than drinking. He is father to 3 young children who love and need him to look after them. If Kate’s health is that uncertain then Will needs to take better care of himself and stop being so self destructive.
I’m sorry but William looks like he has been on many a lost weekend. I wonder if the Firm realizes William can’t do the job even at this time and the birthday greeting is Charles signaling he wants Harry back.