“Jon Hamm & his wife attended the Emmys & the afterparties” links

Why can Jon not find a suit that fits him? It looks too tight, and he looks a bit uncomfortable.
I think that’s just a choice for him. I have a son who prefers that kind of fit.
Yes! I was beyond delighted that Lamorne Morris won. He was hysterical on New Girl for so many years.
Jon Hamm was well cast as Don Draper in Mad Men. Great show, terrific writing, costumes, good cast. IMO, that was the top of his career.
After learning of his involvement in that hazing, I dislike him greatly.
I can’t see him in any role now without thinking of that.
He is on my personal Cancelled list.
Watching Top Gun Maverick, I ff thru his scenes, any actor could have been cast in that part.
He is not aging well either.
That man is a walking mid-life crises cliche.
Agree totally Chatter.
The hazing thing cancelled him for me, and he really does look like a walking mid-life crisis cliche.
Totally agree on all accounts! I can’t believe anyone gives him a pass for the hazing incident. It sounds absolutely horrific for the poor man who was subjected to it.
Admittedly John Hamm doesn’t have the right bits and bobs for a queer gal that loves women. But even I thought … mmm okay, interesting when I watched him in Mad Men. But he peaked as Don Draper. Everything I’ve seen him after that I’ve thought oh well, he’s just an incredibly average middle aged, slightly paunchy, white dude who still thinks he’s a young Don Draper. He never metamorphosed into hot silver fox – for me
@Chatter, agree with everything you said! He was so perfect as Don Draper that I still sometimes see him through that (rose-colored lens, but in reality…his longtime ex-girlfriend, who I used to feel so sorry for, likely dodged a bullet.
Taylor Zakhar Perez is a gorgeous human.
Very!
I think Jon Hamm is objectively handsome but also bland. Him and January Jones both benefitted from the styling and makeup on the show.
I feel like he’s looked the same since Mad Men ended. Did he ever apologize to the victim for the hazing? Or was it one of these, I did this bad thing and let me tell you before it leaks and be appropriately sorry publicly.
Also, I can’t get over how basic his wife is; very much opposite of his ex, who while not “conventionally” pretty was very striking (at least before she overdid the plastic surgery).
I don’t know if he ever apologized, but I don’t know if that would ever be enough. The details of that were HORRIFYING. The victim ended up with a fractured spine, FFS. What Hamm did to that guy (and allegedly other victims during the hazing) was nothing short of sociopathic.
John Hamm looks like his wife’s father. Gross.
He’s older than her but not THAT much older than her.
Season 1, ep 7 of Woke, alone, should have been a nomination and a win for Lamorne. He’s the real deal.
I’ll always love Hamm’s portrayal of Don Draper but he hasn’t been as good in anything since. With January Jones, no one ever said she was this great talent ready to blossom. She’s beautiful, she was well cast as Betty and Mad Men was a perfect showcase for her talents. I do think she’s a good actress, just in a limited way. I guess it’s the same with Jon. Which is fine.
The hazing thing is definitely disturbing. My husband went to UT Austin not long before Hamm was there, and he was in a fraternity. He still has this paddle that his “Big Brother” gave him the year he pledged. Ah yes, the sentimental paddle that was used to hit him! There was hazing in his frat but nothing like what Hamm did. I think the paddle was more of a joke or symbol. It’s still weird though.