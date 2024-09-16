“Jon Hamm & his wife attended the Emmys & the afterparties” links
  • September 16, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

More photos from the 2024 Emmy Awards and afterparties. Here’s Jon Hamm and his wife Anna at the Disney party. [Hollywood Life]
The men of the Emmys – so happy for Lamorne Morris! [LaineyGossip]
Emily In Paris has been renewed for a fifth season! [Just Jared]
Fantastic headline over at Socialite Life. [Socialite Life]
Review of Cate Blanchett’s new AppleTV series. [Pajiba]
Kate Hudson at TIFF. [Go Fug Yourself]
FKA Twigs has new music! [OMG Blog]
Taylor Zakhar Perez is such a cutie. [RCFA]
I’m glad Steve-O still listens to reason. [Seriously OMG]
Preview of Bravo’s fall reality line-up. [Starcasm]
The funniest tweets from the Emmys. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Jon Hamm & his wife attended the Emmys & the afterparties” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 16, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Why can Jon not find a suit that fits him? It looks too tight, and he looks a bit uncomfortable.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    September 16, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    Yes! I was beyond delighted that Lamorne Morris won. He was hysterical on New Girl for so many years.

    Reply
  3. chatter says:
    September 16, 2024 at 12:26 pm

    Jon Hamm was well cast as Don Draper in Mad Men. Great show, terrific writing, costumes, good cast. IMO, that was the top of his career.
    After learning of his involvement in that hazing, I dislike him greatly.
    I can’t see him in any role now without thinking of that.

    He is on my personal Cancelled list.
    Watching Top Gun Maverick, I ff thru his scenes, any actor could have been cast in that part.
    He is not aging well either.
    That man is a walking mid-life crises cliche.

    Reply
    • Persephone says:
      September 16, 2024 at 12:46 pm

      Agree totally Chatter.
      The hazing thing cancelled him for me, and he really does look like a walking mid-life crisis cliche.

      Reply
      • Leah says:
        September 16, 2024 at 6:41 pm

        Totally agree on all accounts! I can’t believe anyone gives him a pass for the hazing incident. It sounds absolutely horrific for the poor man who was subjected to it.

    • Hannah says:
      September 16, 2024 at 1:44 pm

      Admittedly John Hamm doesn’t have the right bits and bobs for a queer gal that loves women. But even I thought … mmm okay, interesting when I watched him in Mad Men. But he peaked as Don Draper. Everything I’ve seen him after that I’ve thought oh well, he’s just an incredibly average middle aged, slightly paunchy, white dude who still thinks he’s a young Don Draper. He never metamorphosed into hot silver fox – for me

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      September 17, 2024 at 2:19 am

      @Chatter, agree with everything you said! He was so perfect as Don Draper that I still sometimes see him through that (rose-colored lens, but in reality…his longtime ex-girlfriend, who I used to feel so sorry for, likely dodged a bullet.

      Reply
  4. NJGR says:
    September 16, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Taylor Zakhar Perez is a gorgeous human.

    Reply
  5. NikkiK says:
    September 16, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    I think Jon Hamm is objectively handsome but also bland. Him and January Jones both benefitted from the styling and makeup on the show.

    I feel like he’s looked the same since Mad Men ended. Did he ever apologize to the victim for the hazing? Or was it one of these, I did this bad thing and let me tell you before it leaks and be appropriately sorry publicly.

    Also, I can’t get over how basic his wife is; very much opposite of his ex, who while not “conventionally” pretty was very striking (at least before she overdid the plastic surgery).

    Reply
    • Izzy says:
      September 16, 2024 at 2:52 pm

      I don’t know if he ever apologized, but I don’t know if that would ever be enough. The details of that were HORRIFYING. The victim ended up with a fractured spine, FFS. What Hamm did to that guy (and allegedly other victims during the hazing) was nothing short of sociopathic.

      Reply
  6. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    September 16, 2024 at 1:32 pm

    John Hamm looks like his wife’s father. Gross.

    Reply
  7. Treeee says:
    September 16, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    Season 1, ep 7 of Woke, alone, should have been a nomination and a win for Lamorne. He’s the real deal.

    Reply
  8. MaisiesMom says:
    September 16, 2024 at 5:05 pm

    I’ll always love Hamm’s portrayal of Don Draper but he hasn’t been as good in anything since. With January Jones, no one ever said she was this great talent ready to blossom. She’s beautiful, she was well cast as Betty and Mad Men was a perfect showcase for her talents. I do think she’s a good actress, just in a limited way. I guess it’s the same with Jon. Which is fine.

    The hazing thing is definitely disturbing. My husband went to UT Austin not long before Hamm was there, and he was in a fraternity. He still has this paddle that his “Big Brother” gave him the year he pledged. Ah yes, the sentimental paddle that was used to hit him! There was hazing in his frat but nothing like what Hamm did. I think the paddle was more of a joke or symbol. It’s still weird though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment