Telegraph: The cringefest video was all Princess Kate, it was her ‘creative outlet’

On September 9th, Kensington Palace published a new statement from the Princess of Wales in which she announced that she was done with chemotherapy and the next stage of her life was about doing what she could to “stay cancer free.” With the statement came a three-minute video which was, in a word, cringe. It featured Kate, William and their kids rolling around on a beach and Kate playing with a butterfly in between groping various ferns. The message was complicated, and no one really knew what to make of it beyond “this is gruesome.” Kate and William are always doing these things which they believe will earn them widespread praise, and then even the most ardent royalist is like: YIKES. King Charles and Camilla apparently hated the video too, which we learned days later, and was likely one of the reasons why so many outlets felt comfortable expressing skepticism over all of it. Anyway, one of the still-unanswered questions is “what comes next” and/or “is Kate ever going to work again?” Given all of KP’s briefings, it seems like what comes next is a whole lotta nothing. From The Telegraph:
The video was ALL Kate: The film, one suspects, will become a treasured family memento to be watched fondly together in years and decades to come. This was not a video filmed by committee, workshopped by Kensington Palace aides and edited with the help of focus groups. It was, sources said, a “creative outlet” for the Princess, who has chosen to take control of her own message in a public life which has seen her cede so much. “This is her,” says a friend. The Princess is now, they say, working out what is right for her future, and that of her family.
Kate’s confidence: “This is a personal message from her,” says one source, who notes approvingly that her voice has grown in confidence since first setting out to speak directly to the public, when she revealed details of her illness in a video message released in March.
The future of Kate’s public role: What that will look like is uncertain. Save for two key appearances – Remembrance Sunday and her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which will take place unless her health changes – the rest of her diary over the coming months is unconfirmed for obvious reasons, to allow for cancellations without causing alarm.
The Early Years work: The Princess’s work, including her many public appearances and a flagship project focused on improving the lives of young children, is the constant that has run through her public life, says one palace source, who describes the Wales’ approach to Royal life as an “unwavering commitment to duty and service”. “She’s said on many occasions that her work does bring her great joy,” adds one who knows the couple. “Whether it will be work in the same way now as it was in 2023, time will tell. For now, it’s going to have to be different.”
So many sources are kicking the can down the road: “Perhaps there will be a new approach and a different balance,” says a second source. “But the important thing is, she’ll be back.” Another source said: “The public understands the position she’s in, I think they get it. People want her to balance and not rush back.”
No support groups for Kate: Multiple charities offer specific help for the period of life after a patient’s treatment has ended, from support groups to “cancer coaches”. One, Life after Cancer, says 92 per cent of its users admit to finding life after cancer harder than cancer treatment. Its support system is designed to alleviate the “risk of serious mental distress” after treatment and help people “build a positive life after their cancer experience”. If the Princess cannot join a support group with such a high public profile, she appears to have absorbed their messages. In the case of the Prince and Princess of Wales, one source says: “As she says herself, this has changed their perspective on everything.”
The intimacy of the video: If the public, including those who have followed the monarchy for decades, were taken aback by the intimacy of the Wales family video, those who have spent time with them recently are not. “I think this personal approach is something you will see going forward,” says a source. There is no change in policy on the Wales children’s privacy, a palace source emphasised. The Prince and Princess, like any parents, will continue to decide how much they are willing to share with the public – albeit on a worldwide scale.
How William feels about Kate’s journey: Prince William, who has this year come to terms with cancer diagnoses for his father and his wife, wants nothing more than to protect her, friends say, and give her peace as she recovers. “Like any husband, he wants to support his wife,” says a source. “And at this stage, a big part of that is supporting her to do the things that bring her joy while she is on this journey.”
Measured in decades: As aides have pointed out repeatedly over the years, the Princess’s work will be measured in decades – a lifelong dedication to duty unlike any other career. Now, this logic acts as a reminder that she must be allowed to heal fully – physically and emotionally – before she considers a wholesale return.
“It was, sources said, a ‘creative outlet’ for the Princess, who has chosen to take control of her own message in a public life.” The video announcing she is cancer-free was her creative outlet? Can she not paint or make a quilt? But really, one gets the sense that Kate is being thrown under the bus yet again. They’re going on and on about how the video was important to Kate, this was her message, this is all about her journey… William was in the video too, looking like he wanted to be anywhere else. Was it a creative outlet for William too? And calling it “creative” is an interesting choice, almost like they were creating a cringefest fictional work of art. As for Kate’s schedule… they’ve successfully kicked the can down the road for another four months. In January, we’ll hear a new story for why Kate is doing f–k all.
Wow. The Palace/William throwing Kate under the bus AGAIN because the video was a flop and widely considered to be unroyal, tacky, and gauche, attacked by Richard Eden, Jan Moir and a few other Rota reporters. They see the tarnish W&K are put on the business of being a royal, whereas the Queen (Liz) put “respeck” on the Monarchy’s name. . The guy who did an Uber eats commercial is responsible for shooting that schlocky mess of a video. Its almost parody of a stepford wife’s view of the perfect marriage. Watching the RF fumble time and again is HILARIOUS! Pride/arrogance goes before a fall.
Back in March, William “took” a picture of Kate and the kids and posted it himself for Mothering Sunday. And then was faced with swift, fierce backlash since the photo he “took” was cobbled together and highly edited. Instantly, it became Kate’s fiasco instead, and she publicly apologized for it while William was nowhere to be found.
Do yes, EvaW, this truly feels like he’s throwing her under the bus AGAIN. Especially because he would never have been a willing participant like this if he had nothing to do with this video and it were really all Kate. Remember the criticism he got for her Cancer Bench video in which he was definitely and distinctly missing? He, along with her, failed to read the room and now he wants everyone to know that it’s her fault.
For whom to really blame, follow the money. KKKate controls nothing; Dippy Egg controls the Duchy of Cornwall accounts. KP needed a “family man” update for Workshy Wonderdick; she pretended to gaf, he attempted to pretend he wasn’t having an out of body experience… while the kids played in the distance, pretending they have functional parents.
KP courtiers pushed this, Waleses went along, it blew up, it pissed off BP & Cluck’s courtiers, so KP is freaking out like it did earlier in the year and trying to blame The Cosplay Duchess for it all.
Because c’mon. THE LASS DOES NOT -WORK-. She wouldn’t know where to find a videographer if you gave her a phone book. Has she even been inside a Tesco, ever?
This is KP trying yet again to put lipstick on a pair of pigs, only to get mocked, and then try to blame the pigs.
KP, either buy new tickets for a different ride or leave the amusement park. The merry-go-round really isn’t THAT interesting.
@ML, yes! When the Mothering Sunday photo came out, William was credited with taking the photo and there was some odd story about how they only had an hour to do. Like, you can’t take a nice photo in an hour?smh How much time does a proper photo take?lol Then it was obviously recognized it wasn’t an actual photo and…..we know the rest of the story.
@Where’sMyTiara, agree with your whole post. No excuse for William. No excuse for Kate.imo Keystonecoppington Palace in action. William gets absolutely no excuses.
I was a couple/few? years younger when William did his dumbA$$ Earthshite video promoting the book. Don’t recall if that was the same video where he’s doing one finger typing or if that was for KP’s ridiculous Anzac Biscuit delivery day. William happily had himself photographed sitting in a KP? office talking on a phone (that may or may not have been plugged in), and a printer that did not look quite right.
Haha, we called it in real time – TOB didn’t even hesitate to throw his wife under the bus for this video.
YUP, that’s my big takeaway from this too. William is 100% throwing Kate under the bus for this video after it was so poorly received.
Yes the Palace is throwing her under the bus. Could it be that this is Peg being a single superhero dad and statesman? Are they slowly letting people know that Can’t won’t be seen because Peg wants out? Time will tell.
My first reaction just based on the headline was wow no wonder she’s feeling rough, the amount of busses she’s being thrown under this year has got to hurt.
And they’re double-deckers over there!
@Sarah 😂😂
I have a different opinion on this. I think it’s Mid & KKKate that did the Mother’s Day photo & concept creation of this video. When both got bad reviews, KP/TOB threw her under the bus. She & her mother made these first, no photo no video, then nothing to throw under the bus.
Oh, I think the “sources” from this Torygraph article was Mama Mid.
I would agree but the Mothers Day photo was very clearly attributed to William when it was first released. No way did KP put that info out without his approval. Maybe he didn’t realize it was so heavily edited so just said “fine thats a good picture make sure I get credit” but that’s also on him then.
I think he knew it was heavily edited, but he didn’t expected to be called out by reputable media & it snow-balled that extensively. After all, they have done fake photos before (eg. QE2 with her [white] grandchildren & great grandchildren) and no media called them out.
“he didn’t expected to be called out by reputable media & it snow-balled that extensively”
I am certain the Frankenphoto was William’s doing. The spin was, ‘her friends were surprised she wasn’t wearing her ring’, ‘Catherine wasn’t wearing her ring’. That was the angle the Murdoch outlets pushed immediately while the rest of the neutered BM fawned all over it. Once KP refused to provide ‘the original’ and it got killed William threw her under the bus to the point some BM presenters on-air read the apology, live, and as it scrolled up they were visibly aghast when the saw that only ‘Kate’ signed off on it. They knew it was Williams doing too.
I love this for her!
This country, this press, this London family and these civil servants are going to finish Kate off just like they did Meghan to protect the heir. It will be different to Kate, but no less bad. No smart, independent woman – I think Kate is smart but dependent – can get through this system unscathed. She should have worked with Meghan instead of fighting her in the background. Together they might have stood a chance against all this destruction of women.
Imagine, an entire story and not a single mention of H&M!!! At least, I didn’t see any.
Ha! That’s true but they don’t need Harry and Meghan when Kate is serving as the scapegoat. In this case, she was a part of the video creation though. But so was William.
Waity is an utter embarrassment and Willie hates her!
Creative outlet after watching Harry and Meghan on Netflix multiple times. Copy keen
Would love to tap into her netflix account just to see the viewing minutes that she has spent watching the Docuseries.. it is obvious that she based her three minute “all about me” self promotion on that. It was so bad.
I think it’s down to Kate’s parents. They let Kate play at being a photographer for Party Pieces, even sent her to some marketing conference once, and now she thinks she can produce films (& photos) that will compete with (and best) her sister-in-law. Missing are the heart, intelligence, and true creativity of Meghan.
I swear, these people are too stupid to live. This was her creative outlet on tax payers money?! A statement would have been enough.
Right? If this was Meghan, the papers would be demanding the cost of the video or just making up how much they think it cost. Itemizing every piece of jewelry to the shoes of every child. So while Kate is being thrown to the wolves, they’re obviously not going as hard as they could. I’m guessing Kate is taking the blame bc no one thinks William came up with the butterfly and fields of ferns or whatever despite participating in it. Honestly, how about blaming the director? Maybe it was his idea😂. I’m surprised they haven’t thrown him under the bus yet.
@Jais … “If this was Meghan, the papers would be demanding the cost of the video or just making up how much they think it cost. Itemizing every piece of jewelry to the shoes of every child.”
Agreed. And there would also be endless tirades about Meghan being a Narcissist with a capital ‘N’.
It’s the projection again. Calling Meghan the narcissist is really just about Kate. It always has been.
no one’s blaming the narcissist video on lazy willie, because they all know he’s incapable to come up with just any idea. Good or bad
They really are too stupid – I mean, her creative outlet was someone else filming and editing a video for KP to release?
It’s a wonder we didn’t get end credits: Concept by Kate, from an idea by Kate, executive produced by Kate.
The wheels under the bus go round and round….
This was going through my head too! Those wheels are going round and round and right over Kate, again and again…
As someone drowning in toddler media, here goes:
The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round
the wheels on the bus go round and round, all over Kate!
The husband in the fim goes yuck yuck yuck, yuck yuck yuck, yuck yuck yuck
The husband in the film goes yuck yuck yuck, I hate Kate
The horsey of the family goes HA HA HA! Ha! HA HA! HA HA HA!
The horsey of the family goes HA HA! HA! Neigh, neigh, neigh!
The king of the family goes oh my lord, oh my lord, oh my lord
The king of the family goes oh, my lord, bad, lazy Wales
The rota ratchets go retch retch retch, retch retch rech, retch retch retch
the rota ratchets go get to work, give us dirt on the Sussexes!
Harry and Meghan go….
(pst. they aren’t listening)
The Prince and Princess go wah wah wah, wah wah wah, wah wah wah
The Prince and Princess go wah wah wah wah, we hate the Sussexes!!!
Perfecto!
It was all her creative outlet? Obviously, someone else is filming. Is that to imply that she was the one directing the action? Makes PW look pretty pathetic and all the whining about Meghan being the “one who wears the pants” look even more stupid.
I did not watch the video as I prefer the contents of my stomach to remain in my stomach, but I can’t help but think that they were BOTHERED by the H&M Colombia footage showing their love and undeniable chemistry (the dancing!). It feels like their way of saying “Look over here! We have chemistry too!”
Except. Well. Gross.
I think Kate especially has been bothered by Harry and Meghan’s love. And I think her prodding William for public PDA has been part of the bone of contention in their marriage. I think Charles refused to allow the divorce and William has been beaten into submission. Kate is getting her way, for now.
It’s always been about jealousy from Kate .
She didn’t want Harry to marry anyone , let alone a beautiful , biracial , intelligent , charismatic , caring American woman .
Seeing how much they loved each other and knowing she would never have that ,was too much for her .
It broke her .
It broke her beyond belief. Now she is forever resigned to making tacky Hallmark commercials to try and breathe life into her catastrophe of a marriage. I would pity the fool if she wasn’t so nasty and vulgar. Meghan will occupy her mind until her last breath and I love that for her.
“She’s said on many occasions that her work does bring her great joy,”
They missed two words.
Surely it’s:
“She’s said on many occasions that her lack of work does bring her great joy,”
PS throwing her under the bus again after you faked it for the vid? Really William?
And, since her work will be measured “in decades”, unlike the commoners, they can go ahead and analyze that first decade. Let’s hear what she’s accomplished.
The “measure in decades” will simply be the tabloids telling the subjects that she has had a life long commitment to better the life of young children, with absolutely nothing to show for it.
It’s like dog years. Multiple 1 Kate engagement by 7?
It’s the KonMari approach to work. Do only what sparks joy 🙄
It’s as though they’re trying to convince themselves, and their readers, that no, really, she enjoys princessing! You never her saw her much, ’cause she didn’t do much, and you sure as heck won’t see her much going forward, but really, her ‘work’ brings her joy! She so loves that your tax pounds allow her to go shopping for her next ‘work’ outfits, pay for her four/five homes & the staff to maintain them, gas for the helicopter to shuttle among them. She’s joyful about this, truly!
Inge – perfect “She’s said on many occasions that her lack of work does bring her great joy,”. 😄
There they go putting it all on KKKate and not holding Pegs accountable for this vanity project as well. To me this was BOTH of their way of countering Harry and Meg’s Netflix series, which just shows how stupid they are.
I sometimes wonder if she just wants to spend time with her kids especially her oldest before he goes to boarding school. While I don’t care for either of them, I do think she is an involved mother. I think she took it hard when she didn’t get her way with the school boarding. I always thought she had a mental breakdown rather than cancer. Cancer was just an easier explanation.
I’ve always thought she had a MH breakdown on top of treatment for an ED – I think thats what the ‘planned’ tummy surgery was for in Jan, repairing damage caused by a long term ED.
@DU I think that could be what happened and could fit with what KP has publicly told us, more or less – she had treatment for ED that involved some type of surgery and they found something concerning during that surgery. So the preventative chemo wasn’t a lie but wasn’t the reason for her extended absence – mental health reasons were.
@digital – same – I have also long thought it was an ED and a mental health episode at first that initially started all this… And as a result of that something cancerous was discovered…
Could also be why they’re trying so hard to convince us that she really, no really!, enjoys her ‘early years work’.
Who are they trying to fool?
“The many public appearances”
“lifelong dedication to duty”
Are we talking about a different princess here, someone who’s not an entitled, smug, lazy grifter, someone who’s actually doing substantial work?
Are these Left Behinds not embarrassed? And I don’t mean Harry’s SIL and Harry’s brother, they are too self-absorbed — but the Men in Grey, the gold-plated experts, and everyone else working at KP *and* in the British media?
The Princess’ work will be measured in decades…so does this mean a decade of (more) doing nothing, in order to focus on remaining cancer free?
That comment was comical. This woman has barely shown up when she was healthy. I imagine now she will only be on the balcony or gold carriage events so I guess the fact that every decade will show photos it will look like she worked? I think her goal was always to be the photo op Royal anyways, now she is going to use a mystery cancer to make it happen and shame anyone who questions it.
I thought it was mainly Kate, William looked very bored/reluctant, probably because he knew that it would go down like a ton of bricks. He should have said ‘no.’ Makes me wonder who wears the trousers in that marriage.
Whatever deal they have made, this video was definitely a part of it. If she didn’t have leverage he wouldn’t have done it. He can’t even fake affection and this would ave been after many takes.
It’s amazing what has been left in.
I agree that it was all Kate, just like a now believe the frankenphoto was all her. It’s beginning to strain credulity for me that Kate is as ill as she’s tried to portray. William has been cornered. I think Kate threw a veritable tantrum after he asked for divorce and the monarch sided with her. Yes, I believe that her absence has been due to something other than illness. It seems, moreover, that Kate wants Meghan’s life, with the castles and crown jewels layered on top. How much longer can William hold on, remains to be seen.
My theory is that Carole Middleton is back to calling the shots because she has new and devastating information that will force Willnot to do what the Middletons want.
Carole is definitely back in the mix and Baldy is having a tough time dealing with it. Whatever he did to Keen was enough for Momager to get her leverage and worm her way in again. I bet he’s regretting it all now.
Well Kate was more committed to this video than William, that’s for sure. But I keep saying that Meghan joining that family and her and Harry as a couple really did a number on William and Kate. I don’t think they will ever recover from it.
Hard agree. Meghan shook them to their foundations. All by being accomplished, hardworking and beautiful. And yes they’ve never recovered.
Meghan and Harry were better at the job and couldn’t be allowed to overshadow the future King and Queen.
Exactly.
Meghan’s arrival affected them in different ways. For Kate, she realized she wasn’t the young hot royal anymore and she was being out to shame work wise. For William, he saw a woman who wasn’t scheming for more money because she had her own and who supported Harry and provided him with more self confidence. Their affection was real and showed just how empty the WanK marriage has been since day one.
H&M will continue to haunt those 2 for a long time. They both envy and resent the hell out of H&M.
This! And, let’s not forget, the lack of EASTER PRESENTS in 2018. OMFG. That will never not be funny. Apologize for the double negative. It’s true.
I totally agree with that, and the toll of all that jealousy and hate has aged them both terribly. It’s very noticeable. I’m just so happy Princess Meghan made it out of that toxicity alive.
William and Kate were presented as the young modern members of the family. Meghan and Harry busted that to pieces. Even though Meghan is older than all of them, she and Harry just came across as at least a decade younger than William and Kate. Kate’s 40-buttons, coat dress suddenly looked old. I remember Meghan’s last appearance at Sandringham, when she was pregnant with Archie. Kate was wearing this red assemble that looked straight out of 1945, and heavily pregnant Meghan looked younger. Since than, Kate has copied Meghan’s hat, not once, but twice. I think Kate had a nervous breakdown at some point, I don’t know when. Even before her absence from public life, the pressure of having to keep up with Meghan just seemed to be bearing down on her. Having to give speeches and work hard, is just not what that woman signed up for. Hillary Mantel was right.
That still of Kate with her head on Bill’s shoulder — yikes. He is so completely checked out, both with his body language and his facial expression. She could be leaning on a statue.
He could have sung “put your head on my shoulder”. For added effect.
In the video he patted her hand at that moment also. For me his movemet counted like “ one mississippi, two mississippi” like he was counting seconds to his release from that ordeal, seemed like odd movement. Too random to be affectionate.
The telegraph story is full of holes. 2 of them are:
1. “This was not a video filmed by committee, workshopped by Kensington Palace aides and edited with the help of focus groups”
Not true . It is not a home video. It is taken by a professional ad videographer and a film crew and then artfully edited in sepia tones,etc
2.”One palace source, who describes the Wales’ approach to Royal life as an “unwavering commitment to duty and service”.
Really.? The couple work statistics for past decade does not show this.
What especially puts a lie to the second statement is the fact that every single thing Kate has done publicly since the announcement of her illness, has centered around her. No one in the media will dare ask what the video production cost. She certainly did not spend that money on any work activity.
The message is that “This Is Kate?” What was the video trying to tell us she is, exactly, then?
Kate likes to frolic in forests. Kate likes butterflies. And ferns. Kate likes to sit on the beach with her husband and kids. She also likes to dress like it’s the 1880s but use 21st century hair products.
She should just become a tradwife influencer and call it a day.
If this were Meghan the message would be that Meghan loves to kill butterflies. That butterfly shot was not done in one take and I wonder about the damage to the wings of those poor butterflies….all for a vanity shot.
Kate is the only one who had a photoshoot for her 40th which included the Victorian ghost photos and super fine tuned blurry photos. This video has the same aesthetic so it’s a pretty easy connection to make that she is behind this video.
Okay yeah, that tracks. I’d forgotten the photos she put out for her 40th but there is def a thread bw those Victorian ghost photos and this video. It goes back to the storyline that all she really wants is an aga or something.
@Nic19 Thanks for the remainder. Kate can certainly take control of her PR when she wants to. She has no problem putting out her messages from her bench video, to the 5 wheeled car, and the photo shoot before trooping. This video should be on her. Why shouldn’t she take the majority of the blame for this?
Ah yes, the “pro” photo portrait. So she went from having a fashion photographer doing her portrait to a Wedding videographer for this vid. Mmm… Intriguing choices.
Make 1850 Great Again.
LOL @Maisies/Mom. I like all those things too! People that know me personally/professionally would not define me that way. IMO, the article is trying to attach the WanK’s to the successful series, This Is Us. And, the video failed. Now the fallout and excuses.
The WanK’s failure is epic.
I would love to do nothing but live a life that brings me joy and healing. However I reside in the real world which doesn’t give 2 bucks about how I feel and whether I am experiencing joy.
Me too!
A Kate production and all about Kate. Starring Kate. Very self centered.
She couldn’t even thank her medical team.
She can’t thank them because they don’t exist-at least ones involved with a cancer situation.imo I’m an ahole. Don’t believe the lie. Tired of people saying chemo treatment is different for everyone. There might be some anomalies (Kate must be one of them).lol Kate looks perkier than ever after going through chemo. Kate needs to share her medical team to help others. /s Not being sarcastic about helping others.
“The film, one suspects, will become a treasured family memento to be watched fondly together in years and decades to come.”
AHAHAHAHAHA sorry but can’t even comment on the rest of this, this is just too funny to me!
I know, I winced in sympathetic embarrassment at the thought of their poor kids having to watch this thing over and over and over…
This ranks up there with the 1969 royal documentary that the family tried to erase from history.
If I could feel sorry for William, I would hurt for him. But, no, this is the special hell he deserves — to be forced to watch that over-produced Summer’s Eve ad for the rest of his life.
Maybe I’m in the minority but I don’t think anyone is throwing Kate under the bus for this video. She is the bus because you can’t tell me that this was all William’s idea or something that he pitched. The fact that both of her grifting parents are in the video makes me believe that this was all Kate. I think William had to play ball because whatever is going the behind the scenes has him by the balls and this was negotiated. The same man who can barely look at his wife in public is not the brainchild of this mess. This is what kate wants people to see.
I actually lean more this way too. I think William should be getting blame in the press for participating in the video for sure. But as to who came up with the concept? Kate, Carole, and the director who is known for doing commercials are all in the running before William. But that’s only bc William is a lazy do-nothing who probably sighed , showed up late and said where do you want me to stand. The fact that he never voiced a concern that maybe the whole thing was tasteless is definitely on him though. So at the end of the day, they all participated. But saying Kate came up with the concept feels accurate. However, the press going after whoever’s idea it was rather than the fact that all participated without objection is a choice.
Good point, Jais. He is the future monarch, not her. But I do echo the sentiment that he seems cornered.
I agree. William was forced to be a part of it because of whatever leverage she has over him and it’s obvious he isn’t into this, especially the faux romantic parts. He’s literally grimacing in most of the shots.
Kate is Melania who pretends she’s not doing what she wants, but they both are.
I think its throwing her under the bus because if William really was as supportive and protective of her as this article indicates, the story right now would be “this was a joint decision, look how in love and in sync they are, William is right there by her side with everything.” Or we wouldn’t even have gotten an article about who was responsible for this mess.
So now its “this was all Kate and william is kind of there too.”
Oh, it’s most certainly a Middleton production, complete with showing only one set of grandparents and visuals to try to reassure the public that the Wails can stand each other (mixed results on that). And yes, while neither of the happy couple looks comfortable, William is definitely giving off the least comfortable vibes. But he’s not a hostage – he’s a middle-aged man and the future king. He’s perfectly capable of saying no when he wants to – see the bench cancer announcement and his godfather’s memorial service earlier this year. If it’s true that Kate has leverage that made him appear in the video, why would he own up to that by disavowing it in the press? He was more than willing to be part of it when the reviews were mostly positive.
I think that he agreed to be in the video because he thought it would help their image, and it was a way (in their little minds) to compete with Harry and Meghan. It probably took all summer to film and edit everything, it’s not a spur-of-the-moment video. Everything was choreographed, planned, and filmed by an actual director. Knowing the Windsors, it’s impossible that William and Kate didn’t preview and give notes on all three minutes of this thing. They thought it was good! And the initial reaction from the rota was fine. But now, he’s embarrassed by it and saying it was all Kate’s doing. Just like the Mother’s day photo!
I think William wants everyone to know that this was not his idea and was just going along to get along because of Kate. I don’t even think William’s wants people to think about how in love and in sync they supposedly are. He’s too busy with his hot, single, beardy dad PR. This video is a complete 180 on everything we’ve seen about them. Not even during the early years of their marriage did they act like this. This was Kate’s announcement about her health and this is the message that she wants people to see. I personally think she should be getting the brunt of the criticism because this all about her.
Thank you! You said more succinctly, what I’ve tried to say in several comments.
He could have sung “put your head on my shoulder”. For added effect.
Very bad to use those three children for the “commercial.”
Charlotte looked horrified when he leant over her to ‘kiss’ her. Certainly not a sight that she is used to.
It looks like Kate’s “creativity” comes from reading too many Harlequin romances. I love the word salad about Arly Yeahs – she said “blah, blah, blah” in the past, but who knows what she’ll say in the future. And “measured in decades” must mean we have to wait another decade before we can judge her performance.
The next questionnaire will have SIX questions. And the pie charts will have different colors. Maybe in 2 decades, we’ll get some animated pie charts!
Lol, and in 20 years, they’ll still be using fax machines and overhead projectors.
Eurydice, exactly. I remember making an animated chart for one of my classes in college…decades ago.
She’s had to cede so much?
What? She didn’t have any direction before marriage. She has none now.
The whole thing is so ridiculous. What did she give up to become PoW? She was a random person with no skills, no job and no prospects.
Kate gave up her dignity to acquire the ring and she did that decades ago. If she truly hates it, there is an example of a princess of wales who sought a different path, but Kate wants the title and access to the jewels and tiaras at any cost. She will do anything to keep it.
That s what my thoughts on the whole thing were from the start
Mental health problems are not easy to admit there is still a stigma especially for royals. That and her extreme eating disorder which has been blatantly obvious for years
Cancer is more acceptable and more sympathy inducing which for genuine cancer sufferers it must be a huge insult if she is using this as a cover
Even Willy’s grandma was concerned about Kate’s lack of direction
That video was terrible. Creative? Awful.
No one wants or cares to see these PR items. W&K laying on the grass kissing? Ugh.
That vid is Kardashian levels of PR.
Waste of resources. Either do some charity work or stay quiet.
Btw, W looks haggard in the recent photos.
Oh we can tell it was all Saint Kate’s work because she’s the one obsessed with Meghan. And no matter how much they try to big up her early years work, those words aren’t spells that can conjure up any tangible impact. Her vanity research centre produces research that is called groundbreaking but is actually pedestrian, and she has never been known for making “many many appearances”. Don’t make me laugh.
Why would Kate be “above” going to a support group? It is patronizing to cancer patients. How can Keen “absorb” the message if she does not go? Also she is no expert on Early Years and has no business projecting herself as one. Kate had to have people to photograph the fiasco commercial she could not do it herself. Such a superficial person is Kate.
Here’s the thing about her attending support groups. She’s actually very ordinary looking, pretty in a very generic way. So all she has to do is wipe off the make up, take out the wiglets and leave Big Blue (if she still has it) home and she could go anywhere and not be recognized. But she won’t do that. Or maybe she can’t do that because her entire being won’t let her.
She could just go out with her naturally very curly hair not blown out and be unrecognizable.
Even if she didn’t want to give any details of her situation, she could listen to other people. Isn’t that their forte “listening and learning”?
She doesn’t have real curiosity about others. When she went to the baby banks she just talked about her own kids.
She’s in her element getting a standing ovation at Wimbledon. She has no real care for the ‘ordinary’ man or woman – she sees herself as way above them.
Yeah, she’s not going to listen to others.
she’s never going to visit a charity in secret like her late mother in law or her sister in law. I always got the sense that when she made appearances, the people and organization were completely forgotten the moment she stepped into the car to leave. She has no interest or curiosity about other peoples’ lives–none that she has demonstrated up until now.
They need an American on their social media team. An American would have caught and kiboshed that video for looking like a pharmaceutical ad before it ever saw the light of day. All that was missing was Kate narrating the laundry list of potentially lethal side effects.
She wouldn’t have listened lol. Remember their anniversary video was widely mocked for being a herpes drug advert.
We found out they still had Lee Thompson as their director of communications, or similar job title throughout the whole ‘where is Kate’ and the various photo projects. Recall BRFCo & Assoc hyping him back when he first joined KP. I think he’s from England originally, but spent time in US media, mostly executively placed at NBC networks.
this sounds like Kate is getting the Tip of the Meghan treatment, Willy was in the Video, if we look at his past behaviour if he didn’t want to do something he wouldnt have done it. it is Willy approved.
One thing I found interesting is that of the two “guaranteed” appearances for Kate, neither one involves wearing a tiara or elaborate jewelry. Sounds like a punishment to me. Hmmm??
Maybe, but they also involve little talking or mingling. With the concert, she can just show up, say hi to a few VIPs (like her parents lol) and then sit and watch the concert. With Remembrance Sunday, she can literally just show up for the wreath laying and that’s it.
To me this is a clear difference between an “appearance” and an “engagement.” She doesnt have to engage at all, just show up and appear and that’s enough. I think that’s what she’s being reduced to in the royal family.
I think the big difference is that Charles and Camilla control the tiara engagements for now and they aren’t beholden to her in any way. William is the one who has to bend but Charles will not.
Charles has Anne, Sophie and the Duchess of Gloucester attending state banquets and they are all far more capable than Kate.
Wait – this line –
” There is no change in policy on the Wales children’s privacy, a palace source emphasised. The Prince and Princess, like any parents, will continue to decide how much they are willing to share with the public – albeit on a worldwide scale.”
So you’re telling me that you can have privacy while also sharing some things with the public? That the point of privacy is that you get to decide how much you are willing to share with the public?
Gee, I’m old enough to remember when it was problematic for a certain duke and duchess to want to decide how much they are willing to share…..
They are basically saying the kids will be brought out when they need to distract from their awkward interactions as a couple.
But yes amazing how they are doing everything Harry had asked to do, including the part time royals stuff.
Well, I guess the one thing they aren’t doing is earning their own money.
Becks1, was the video shown on a ‘worldwide scale”? (I didn’t pay attention after reading about it here.) And, why do WanK want the kids be shown on a worldwide scale?
I’ve got to wonder if Bone Idle has decided that she just wants to show up in a family video periodically and do nothing else.
Someone said that CNN and MSNBC showed it when it was released, like they did with the cancer video. It certainly got coverage here in the US in the WaPo and NYT. Is that “worldwide”? I mean its more coverage than their normal IG posts get, so maybe 🤷♀️
I think your last point is pretty spot on. I think we’re going to see her at Remembrance, maybe her christmas concert (maybe she’ll just record something in advance), maybe the Christmas walk, and then maybe Easter, and then Trooping, Wimbledon, Remembrance, etc.
I think in between we’ll get some of these family videos to show that she’s a hands on parent or is spending her time with her kids and that will be it. I think this is the first of many of these.
I snorted at the use of the ‘albeit at a worldwide scale’. Have they heard of the internet? Social media? Right or wrong, ordinary non-royal parents are putting their kids’ images out there on a ‘worldwide scale’.
It’s TikTok tradewife content. So, yeah: sums Kate up pretty well.
I’m surprised they didn’t show her baking bread LOL.
We already saw how she handles flipping crepes so baking bread would be too much.
I can actually believe this was all Kate being ‘creative’ – why, cause it looks like a bargain aisle Boden ad. The kind of ad that you saw in Party Pieces catalogue – the one that she allegedly ‘photographed’ for. Same goes for the frankenphoto with the kids – whoever told her she was creative needs to go to Specsavers. And I can also agree that she (read: Ma) has taken control of the PR around Kate and her diagnosis – Carole being back in the fold and running that marriage/household was part of the deal that was made. Wonder how long it will last – given the rate at the backlash not it won’t be long before the press turn on the Wails and Middletons again. Esp is Cams has anything to do with it.
I don’t think she’s being thrown under the bus. I think she’s doubling down. She wanted to do this and thinks “creative outlet” is a great excuse. I think she’s that oblivious and that hard headed. 🤷
She hasn’t done herself any favours. William looks as if he didn’t want to be there. Wonder what she is holding over him.
Just about passed out from the insane levels of gaslighting going on in this article. Sorry Telegraph, anyone with eyes and half a brain cannot reconcile what you wrote with the plain, simple truth. KKKate is letting the plebes know not to expect to see her much, if at all, in her noble desire to remain “cancer-free”. Wow, the privilege and brazen laziness. Long may they reign??
Yes, this video is her resignation notice from royal duties. Not so quiet quitting.
HallNah, that’s what I think, too. She’ll show up in videos periodically in future.
Tip-toeing around the truth is what gives this non-story life. William does not mesmerize women because he lacks the charm and the interest. He uses his position to attract women; some look for an easy life with or without love. Kate was a willing victim. Their marriage is similar to Charles and Diana. Men are not good at hiding their character. They come with the charm and gifts, but eventually, the ugly come forward. As much as Harry adores Meghan, his rage and hurtful words broke through. To avoid losing her, he sought help because he valued the relationship. William’s demon is a different animal that can’t be exposed. Look at his key players- Knauf, Jones, Wootton, Case; there’s a common thread. This is Kate’s ace-in-the-hole card, but there’s no one to advise her how to properly use it. There is no they lived happily ever after for this story. HanM will always be their cover even though its losing effectiveness because the Sussexes and general public have moved on.
Lazy is as lazy does. Both Kate and William are jokes. I legit had embarrassment for them watching the cringey video.
The biggest thing with this video that made me go “hmmm” was all the PDA we saw from William and Kate. I was like wow they allowed this to be filmed and they look relaxed? The commercial aspect didn’t bother me as much because they’ve put out content like this before. I just think this was a miscalculation because while the voiceover was great, she wasn’t speaking directly to us like she was on the bench. Instead, we got treated to a series of idyllic English country side images as she ran around in the forest looking pensive and hanging out with her kids and husband on some logs and the beach. The message was supposed to be “Spending time with my kids is the most important thing during my recovery” but that definitely got lost in translation.
Lord Digby and I sat cringing on the sofa when THAT video was broadcast a week ago on 6 pm BBC news. Like Queen Victoria, we were NOT amused and just wondered how much that glossy sicknote has cost the UK tax payer? Anybody know how much the director usually charges for shooting wedding videos? Were we charged per fern? Did Kate get co producer credit? Any person getting treatment for cancer feel blessed to know that Kate walks along side them, hand in hand? This UK tax payer doesn’t want either of them walking alongside me picking my pocket, that’s for sure!!
To borrow from Trump, I think these 2 shysters had “ a concept of” what cancer recovery looks like. Especially, if like myself, you are recovering from 2 cancers in the last 6 years, live alone
and at 78 living on a pension. It certainly doesn’t look like this and I don’t need to have my nose rubbed in this sickening charade. To drag their children into their self-indulgent coverup of whatever is going on with W is beyond scuzzy. I don’t want either of them within 6 yards of my pockets.
Both of them appeared in this travesty and both should disappear under a fleet of busses.
‘Glossy sicknote’. 🤭
Lady Digby – so with you on this “Any person getting treatment for cancer feel blessed to know that Kate walks along side them, hand in hand? ”
This was off the scale delusional: shades of Jesus ‘I am with you always’. Who the hell does KM think she is?!
Billy tossed her under the train again! Lmao 🤣
That man is WEAK and cruel. Just a hint of negativity and he sprints the other way.
OMG…you should have put a disclaimer on this one! I almost spat out my lunch when I read, “The film, one suspects, will become a treasured family memento to be watched fondly together in years and decades to come.” Really??? William looks profoundly embarrassed in practically every frame.
Wait for it.Channel5 Uk is doing a similar sycophantic program about Kate. How she is so wonderful , hard working and most suitable future Queen. A. comedy I think 😂😂😂
She gets this kind of coverage, and yet, she still needs a saccharine video at taxpayer’s expense.
This. Ever since Meghan arrived on the scene, Kate has gotten absolutely glowing press from the BM. And STILL, STILL she needs a pretty princess in a field moment. That’s some serious neediness. We’ve mentioned it before but there’s a certain level of exhibitionism and need for fawning praise from Kate that is unsettling. And it’s been there from the start.
Was she ever in love with William or only Prince William the heir to the throne.
William only took part in this nauseating schlockfest because his arm was pinned behind his back by Kate and the Midds. For the rest of his miserable, useless existence he’s going to have to dance to their tune for what he did to Kate. His father and cow-in-law appear to be totally hands off in defending him and are letting him (and Kate) hoist themselves on their own petard. The monarchy will be brought to its knees by the feckless William and Kate.
OK. I’m going to frame this in class terms. I knew it was a Middleton production because only a lower middle class family would think this aesthetic were upper class, and only lower middle class people, and below, would agree (hence why it’s a hit in the tabloids). This is Kate’s idea of being upper class when, essentially, the aesthetic is all a bit chav. It’s chav and naff in that she seemed determined to show wealth, without any of the natural reticence of upper class people. She snatched the chance she’s probably dreamed of for years to send out a message about the life she stalked her husband for: the house; the estate; driving round the estate in a range rover; the woods; access to the beach. This chav’ness ruined her message, of course, which was ‘we’re all in it together’. Not many with cancer have this lifestyle: it was pure indulgence, and someone with real class would know this (and it would be a much more sophisticated production all round). Also, as a sidenote. My partner and I, who grew up with this rural childhood, both said there should be a banner warning on this video regarding playing on wood stacks. That Kate didn’t know how dangerous this is speaks to her utter lack of this background. A warning won’t go up because it’ll embarrass her exactly her lack of background. If not a warning it should responsibiliy be pulled.
Argh. Having to reply to myself a double time. If one more kid asks me a question about dinner! Anyway, just quickly. The end of my post makes little sense. What I meant to say is, There should be a banner warning on this video about not climbing on wood piles. If not, it should be pulled. Neither of these preventative measures will take place because Kate’s obviously ignorant of the danger because Kate wasn’t born to this lifestyle; no one will embarrass her. William would/should have known about this danger. I doubt he gave a toss about the optics of one of his kids climbing on a wood pile. He looks embarrassed throughout and has looked so since. Proof enough that this was Kate’s idea.
I thought I was the only one!
Growing up in a rural area where people heated with woodstoves, log piles came with warnings! Never climb on them.
The extended RF and the aristocracy will have been appalled, Carol’s hands are all over it – it may be she’s an uncredited ghost producer/director – how much Duchy of Cornwall money has she had?! Bet her creditors enjoyed watching it.
Nobody cares about race or class but obviously the Middletons desperately care in a Hyacinth Bucket way . The Queen , Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, Diana were basically in tweeds , cardigans , headscarfs , muddy wellingtons, if they are going to be in a the countryside walking dogs , riding , fishing , whatever . So yes this blow dried , designer version of woodland cavorting is absolutely laughable..yes chav because it’s so wannabe . Go sit on a horse Kate , why don’t you , if you are going to cosplay the Queen . Even ghastly Camilla is to the manor born, much as I hate to say it .
Kate seems to have an obsession images of with being in the woods, being photographed leaning against a tree, running through the woods, being alone in the woods. What would literary analysts make of all this? Mind you, England is a very woodsy country, and there are a number of stunning images of the Sussexes in the woods and peaceful under a tree. Very interesting, yes?
You know what, I can understand why someone who was fighting cancer and is very rich would opt out of all things that stress them going forward. That’s the beauty of being rich: you can afford to do things your own way.
I wish her all the best. And think the video was a good call. Leave her be.
If it was her own money, sure, but KP is abusing the public purse with vanity advertising and an ongoing social media and internet campaign to abuse H&M while providing less and less of what their ‘real role’ is agreed upon to be. This workshy problem was true even before Princess Catherine’s illness. If WanK want to do things their own way then they can be transparent about their spending and have their funds curtailed to reflect the reduction of their public facing work.
Her money comes from the taxpayers though, its not personal wealth. so its not that simple.
LM. It’s rather that she should let us be. Do you know get what you’re saying. You’re saying, because she’s a rich woman, her output is somehow different from other people’s and should be regarded in some sort of different bracket. Your lack of awareness matches Kate Middleton’s. Here is Kate, driving around her estate, wandering around her woods, playing on her beach, playing cards in her massive house. And over it she intones how she is like others with cancer. None of this is similar to how the vast majority live the experience of cancer. Where’s trying to work despite treatment, without childcare, without nannies, without a husband who somehow manages to take months off. I don’t know where you live, but here in the UK, most people are on huge waiting lists for cancer treatment. Not only is she rich, but seemingly thick. I’d keep my lack of intelligence to myself if I were her. This video is chav. (Re tax payers. The per capita tax is minimal. But boy do they cream off a huge load of tax benefits on the duchies. We could use that money they stash away for hospitals. And then maybe, with immediate access to good care, Kate’s video wouldn’t seem so insulting. The queen would have understood this, as would Diana. The kind seems to. And judging by William’s face throughout, he does too.)
king not kind
But she’s in a position where there’s an expectation that she will actually do some work. She lives a luxe lifestyle on the taxpayers’ dime but they get nothing in return but some self-absorbed, nauseating, Harlequin romance video. She is lazy, disinterested and completely out of tune with the responsibilities of her role, unlike Diana who worked hard for the people, even after the divorce.
@jaded Given D’s aristocratic background you’d think she’d have a greater sense of entitlement than K.
Rich people can be held accountable too.
The Queen was literally the richest woman in the world when she died and she worked with cancer until she could no more. Why the hell does married upstart Kate Middleton get to avoid duty when she chased the status for a decade? That’s the price to pay to be in that family. Duty and service. But Kate’s blowing that all up.
Marie Antoinette part 2 won’t be able to get away with this forever.
” And calling it “creative” is an interesting choice, almost like they were creating a cringefest fictional work of art.”
LMAO!! That’s pretty brilliant Kaiser thankyou lol
I was wondering if, by framing this as a creative outlet for Kate, they’re telling us she always wanted to be an actor? Is that it? Filmmaker? Or is it more along the lines of their complete lack of knowledge about what art history is & what having an art history degree actually means. It does NOT mean you are creative or artistic.
K’s a very good actor/poser. She seems most at ease when she’s strutting down a runaway or preening for the rota photographers which completely contradicts the false narrative that she’s the shy, retiring type.
Shy retiring types do not go out without wearing pants. (English version)
Kate really does believe her own tabloid press, doesn’t she? I think she really believes she can get away with anything, as long as it is glossy. She is buoyed by her rabid, gushing “fans.”. Here’s hoping she is in for a rude awakening.
She truly believes it, yes. I always think, however, that Kate would love to reach a more sophisticated audience than that of her rabid tabloid followers. In her mind, she is sophisticated. This video is laughably John Lewis. She’ll look back on this and wince, one should hope. William has the good sense to look embarrassed throughout. Seeing him since the release, he looks even more embarrassed. In Middleton Land, this video is the height of good taste. It’s a really naff production.
There is so much that is wrong with this cringe video but one of the things that has bothered me about it was her saying that she will now use this time to do what she can to “stay cancer free”, what exactly does that mean? What does a person do to stay cancer free because there are people all over the world who have been diagnosed with cancer and have died from it after the first diagnosis or after they have been diagnosed with it a second, third or more times, so what could they have done to prevent themselves from cancer the first time or any time after their first diagnosis? They keep saying things that lead to more questions and suspicions. I am also wondering why she is unable to work? They initially said that she couldn’t work because she had abdominal surgery. Then they said that she would be able to work but only from home. Then they returned to her not being able to work at all because she was going through chemotherapy. So now that her surgery is long past and her chemotherapy is over, why is she unable to work at all, including from home?
Remember the statement “She will be working from her bed”
My theory is that she was in Houston with the kids receiving treatment. That’s why she wasn’t working at that time. No clue why she can’t work now. It would be helpful to know what she’s been battling but she won’t share that. I’m guessing because then people would be able to figure out where she received treatment. And even her supporters would be upset if she didn’t get treatment in the UK. This video is a smokescreen to distract from that.
The children were in school I doubt they would stay in the USA when or of Kate got treated
I’m glad Catherine is cancer free but the video is callous toward families who don’t have survivors. Those families aren’t going to be able to enjoy picnics and card games with their loved one.
It also reminds me too much of those social media moms that try way too hard to look perfect.
They are just pissed because I just read an article where Diana family has accepted Megan and Harry with all of their love and supporting them. You know they are big mad about that the Windsors
Wow!! Her weave in that top picture is hideous!
Laziness brings her joy
“The Princess is now, they say, working out what is right for her future, and that of her family.”
— If what is right for her future and that of her family doesn’t include even the pretend-“service” to the country, will the people of the UK finally wake up and do something about the monarchy riding their backs?
It’s not surprising that they’re Again throwing her under the bus. She literally lost all of her self-worth.