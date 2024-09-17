Prince Harry & Meghan went to a charity tennis event & Tyler Perry’s b-day party

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been outside in recent days! Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday, and we didn’t know if we would even see him on or around his birthday. We were told that he was planning a small birthday party in Montecito and then heading out on a trip with some friends. But the day before his birthday, Harry and Meghan were in LA for a charity tennis tournament.

Prince Harry is celebrating his 40th birthday weekend by showing up for a cause that matters. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the day before his birthday, Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a special appearance at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles. The event benefited the Alliance for Children’s Rights in honor of Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son. As Zajfen and her family wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Sept 15, Harry and Meghan, 43, showed their support during an “incredible day” that ultimately raised “funds that will go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honor of our beautiful son Georgie.” “To our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday,” read the Instagram caption from Zajfen, her husband Julian and daughter Lily. “I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you,” the caption continued. “On behalf of our family, we love you. Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! ✨ May this trip around the sun be the best yet.”

[From People]

As you can see from the photos, it seems that Meghan likes a tennis aesthetic, but she did not actually play tennis. Not in those shoes! Harry probably didn’t play either. They were just there for the vibes, and because Archewell has stepped in as a sponsor for Alliance for Children’s Rights event.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Harry and Meghan also attended Tyler Perry’s big birthday bash. I didn’t know that Tyler is a Virgo too! His birthday was the 13th (Harry’s was the 15th). Tyler threw a big bash which was also attended by Oprah and other A-listers. Don’t worry, the British media will go back to screaming about how the Sussexes are Hollywood pariahs and no one likes them soon enough.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pictured driving to their daughter’s godfather, Tyler Perry’s birthday celebration alongside friends Oprah, Gayle and Tracy Robbins. Tyler Perry celebrated his 55th birthday on Sept 13th.#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/AT4M6X3yKc — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 16, 2024