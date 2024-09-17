Sean Combs was arrested by Homeland Security last night in Manhattan

Last November, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Sean “Puffy” Combs. Her lawsuit was devastating – Combs violently abused Cassie for years, he trafficked her to other men, he exploited her, he medically and emotionally abused her. Combs settled out of court with her within 24 hours, but Cassie’s lawsuit got the ball rolling. Suddenly, multiple investigations popped up, and Combs’ other victims began speaking out and getting lawyers. In March of this year, federal authorities raided Combs’ properties in Florida and California. Months ago, we also heard that a federal grand jury was being impaneled. Well, the grand jury indicted, and Combs was arrested in Manhattan last night.

Sean Combs, the music mogul whose career has been upended by sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation, was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening after a grand jury indicted him.

The indictment is sealed and the charges were not announced but Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Mr. Combs, said he believed he was being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

A statement from Mr. Combs’s legal team said they were disappointed with the decision to prosecute him and noted that he had been cooperative with the investigation and had “voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.”

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” the statement said. “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal.”

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement posted on social media late Monday that “we expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Mr. Agnifilo said Mr. Combs had been arrested by officers with Homeland Security Investigations at about 8:30 p.m. at the hotel where he was staying, the Park Hyatt New York on 57th Street. It is expected he will be held overnight and then arraigned on Tuesday.

[From The NY Times]

Arrested by Homeland Security, not FBI. Interesting. It feels like the indictment is very heavy on human trafficking and interstate sex crimes, although I’m sure the raids on Combs’ homes uncovered a wealth of crimes across the board. The arraignment should be interesting and I actually have some faith that Combs won’t be able to wriggle out of this. It feels like the feds did everything by the book and they built a strong case. But we’ll see. I hope Cassie is having a beautiful and peaceful day.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Sean Combs was arrested by Homeland Security last night in Manhattan”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:08 am

    Hmm, I don’t know much about Homeland Security but if they are involved its VERy serious sh!t indeed. What else is about to drop about him that warrants their involvement?

    Reply
  2. vs says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:13 am

    What a POS!

    Reply
  3. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:23 am

    It’s not enough-it’ll never be enough-but I hope we see these powerful, terrible men fall, one after the other

    Reply
  4. Kristen from MA says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:25 am

    I love this for him.

    Reply
  5. sevenblue says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:29 am

    His fall feels both very quick and too slow. It is weird to read about all the famous artists he disrespected at some point either by throwing his drink onto them or hitting them and these are only men. Almost nobody dared to go against him, which shows these women had no chance. I hope finally getting justice helps them to heal. Also, what about the men he trafficked Cassie to? I want to see them getting punished as well. I hope this doesn’t end with just him.

    Reply
  6. Shauggy says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Federal agencies have a very high conviction rate because they build their cases slowly and only indict if they’re sure they can win. Obviously there are flaws in that model but once they indict you… you’re screwed. Couldn’t happen to a better person!

    Reply
    • Golly Gee says:
      September 17, 2024 at 8:08 am

      Plus the Southern District of New York does not mess around. They tackle cases other Districts of New York won’t. They were the ones that finally took down Nexivm, after their crimes were ignored for years in Albany, which is where they resided.

      Reply
  7. SIde Eye says:
    September 17, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Rapist assclown love this for him! Apparently he was supposed to be arrested today but they moved in earlier.

    He will die in prison.

    Reply
  8. Amy T says:
    September 17, 2024 at 8:19 am

    Also wishing Danyel Smith a beautiful day.

    Reply
  9. NJGR says:
    September 17, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Anybody else notice that weird passive voice from the NY Times: “the music mogul whose career has been upended by sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation”?

    Reply
  10. CLOVE says:
    September 17, 2024 at 9:02 am

    It’s about time!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment