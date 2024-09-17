Sean Combs was arrested by Homeland Security last night in Manhattan

Last November, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Sean “Puffy” Combs. Her lawsuit was devastating – Combs violently abused Cassie for years, he trafficked her to other men, he exploited her, he medically and emotionally abused her. Combs settled out of court with her within 24 hours, but Cassie’s lawsuit got the ball rolling. Suddenly, multiple investigations popped up, and Combs’ other victims began speaking out and getting lawyers. In March of this year, federal authorities raided Combs’ properties in Florida and California. Months ago, we also heard that a federal grand jury was being impaneled. Well, the grand jury indicted, and Combs was arrested in Manhattan last night.
Sean Combs, the music mogul whose career has been upended by sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation, was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday evening after a grand jury indicted him.
The indictment is sealed and the charges were not announced but Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Mr. Combs, said he believed he was being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.
A statement from Mr. Combs’s legal team said they were disappointed with the decision to prosecute him and noted that he had been cooperative with the investigation and had “voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.”
“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” the statement said. “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal.”
Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement posted on social media late Monday that “we expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”
Mr. Agnifilo said Mr. Combs had been arrested by officers with Homeland Security Investigations at about 8:30 p.m. at the hotel where he was staying, the Park Hyatt New York on 57th Street. It is expected he will be held overnight and then arraigned on Tuesday.
[From The NY Times]
Arrested by Homeland Security, not FBI. Interesting. It feels like the indictment is very heavy on human trafficking and interstate sex crimes, although I’m sure the raids on Combs’ homes uncovered a wealth of crimes across the board. The arraignment should be interesting and I actually have some faith that Combs won’t be able to wriggle out of this. It feels like the feds did everything by the book and they built a strong case. But we’ll see. I hope Cassie is having a beautiful and peaceful day.
Hmm, I don’t know much about Homeland Security but if they are involved its VERy serious sh!t indeed. What else is about to drop about him that warrants their involvement?
What a POS!
It’s not enough-it’ll never be enough-but I hope we see these powerful, terrible men fall, one after the other
I love this for him.
His fall feels both very quick and too slow. It is weird to read about all the famous artists he disrespected at some point either by throwing his drink onto them or hitting them and these are only men. Almost nobody dared to go against him, which shows these women had no chance. I hope finally getting justice helps them to heal. Also, what about the men he trafficked Cassie to? I want to see them getting punished as well. I hope this doesn’t end with just him.
I hope those men and others like them are very nervous today.
Federal agencies have a very high conviction rate because they build their cases slowly and only indict if they’re sure they can win. Obviously there are flaws in that model but once they indict you… you’re screwed. Couldn’t happen to a better person!
Plus the Southern District of New York does not mess around. They tackle cases other Districts of New York won’t. They were the ones that finally took down Nexivm, after their crimes were ignored for years in Albany, which is where they resided.
Rapist assclown love this for him! Apparently he was supposed to be arrested today but they moved in earlier.
He will die in prison.
Also wishing Danyel Smith a beautiful day.
Anybody else notice that weird passive voice from the NY Times: “the music mogul whose career has been upended by sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation”?
It’s about time!