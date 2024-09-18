Hillary Clinton slams ‘rotten & creepy’ Elon Musk for threatening Taylor Swift

Hillary Clinton is out and about this week to promote her latest book, Something Lost, Something Gained. She’s been giving interviews to TV shows, and she also appeared on Kara Swisher’s On podcast. During that conversation with Swisher, Hillary spoke about Taylor Swift’s endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket last week, and the Republican tantrum that followed. Then they got into Elon Musk’s response to Taylor. Musk tweeted: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Again, Musk’s reaction to Taylor endorsing the Democratic ticket was to threaten to impregnate her. Well, Hillary had A LOT to say about that.
The way Clinton sees it, however, Musk’s strange offer to give Swift a child is “kind of another way of saying rape I think.” Swisher agreed. Clinton added that Musk’s post was “rotten and creepy” and added: “I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination.”
Clinton noted that for the “so-called masters of the universe in the technology world…misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism. And here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women. They can’t stand it.”
One person who can’t stand it is Trump himself, who recently took to his Truth Social platform to write in all caps: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump said the day after Swift endorsed Harris for president that she’d “probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” Clinton told Swisher that Swift allying herself with Harris was always going to “trigger” Trump, and “the fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala’s momentum must have just set them all off.”
Clinton said that “Taylor Swift brings an unusual impact to an endorsement,” adding: “Her fanbase is so intense and incredibly influenced by her. She’s a singer who charts the course of her life which they relate to as their own lives, but she’s also someone who stood up to a guy who groped her and stood up to get her music back from someone she thought had illegitimately had taken it from her. She has demonstrated a resilience in taking control over her own life that sends a strong message. I’m a huge admirer. I think [her endorsement] has real impact.”
First of all, it sounds like Hillary is a huge Swiftie. We already knew that she’s part of the Beyhive as well (she’s in awe of Beyonce). As for what she says about Musk, I totally get Hillary’s perspective and I think she’s absolutely right, but I also think there’s another thing which people are sort of missing about Musk’s comments? It wasn’t just about “forcibly impregnating” Taylor, Musk was also implicitly saying that Taylor is a sad, childless woman who can’t find a man, and that Musk would “take one for the team” by impregnating her.
Hillary also called out the media for sanewashing Trump constantly and failing in their duty to cover Trump responsibly:
Hillary Clinton tells #Maddow "I don't understand why it's so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is." pic.twitter.com/zsFNcrAcCv
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2024
Did Elon Musk just threaten to rape Taylor Swift?!? pic.twitter.com/tZjoeNPsbp
— David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) September 11, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So much is at stake with this election- so much.
Rise up my sisters ~ and brothers ~ rise
Thank you, Hilary. American women need to start standing up and taking the initiative or we are going to be living the American evangelical version of what the women of Afghanistan have been living. The things the magats and evangelicals say about all women who do not fit the passive trad wife mold are beyond belief. Taylor’s life has been threatened because she isn’t a tRump supporter and even supposed democrats continue to pick, pick, pick and infight. Unite and vote blue or being a women in America is going to become even more of a scary thing. Elon Musk is the most disgusting human. His radicalized takeover of Twitter and personal tweets should get him banned from any government contracts.
There are a lot of frustrated men out there, who were raised to expect the cuddling, obedience and respect from a beautiful tradwife bangmaid.
They’re not getting it and that’s what the frustration is about.
I’ve said this often before elsewhere, but many men give way less about our rights than the average not very political woman thinks. Usually the response of women is a kind of empty look when you say this, but I’m 100% comvinced this is true or there would be no Trump running for president.
Not all men, but more “normal” men than we think.
So it’s up to women to fight for our rights. Hope you will all convince others to register to vote.
All we had to do in 2016 was vote for this woman. And certain people (I’m looking at you, white women) just couldn’t do it. One of the things I love about HRC is that life is not a zero sum game to her. Just because things did not work out for her she won’t sit around and pout or find fault with others. She is supporting her friend, Kamala, with her whole being. We owe her so much.