Duchess Meghan is set ‘to repeat a controversial UK snub’ this month!!

On Tuesday, WellChild confirmed that their royal patron, Prince Harry, would attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30th. Harry will be in New York next week and he has an incredibly full schedule, including an appearance at the Clinton Global Initiative. I assume Harry will travel from New York to London two weekends from now. I also assume that Harry will stay in a hotel, just like he has done for his past three visits to the UK. Harry released a statement about the upcoming appearance at the WellChild Awards, saying that he is “honored” to celebrate “the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs…These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals.”

As you can imagine, the news of Harry’s upcoming trip has landed like a bomb in the British media. But it’s also nothing new, there’s no new catch or new storyline. Charles will still go out of his way to avoid and snub Harry, and the palace will likely brief against Harry during his visit. William will rage and scream about how he will never forgive his brother. And the British media will cry about how Meghan is “snubbing” Britain. LMAO.

Meghan Markle is set to repeat a controversial UK snub by not attending one of Prince Harry’s key engagements later this month. Harry, as patron of WellChild, the national UK charity for seriously ill children, will be stepping out at the organisation’s awards evening on September 30. The Duke of Sussex is set to host the ceremony for the 13th time – but, just like last year, he’ll be going it alone. Harry has spoken at length about his security fears over bringing Meghan Markle or his children back to the UK. Earlier this year, he told ITV how the perceived threat of “a knife or acid” left him with “genuine concerns” about his wife joining him. Meghan didn’t travel with him to London last year for the WellChild awards – and has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. Despite avoiding her husband’s place of birth in 2023, the Duchess of Sussex was able to travel to last year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Speaking on The Royal Record podcast, GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com’s Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen detailed just what the exiled royals’ upcoming engagements might look like. After highlighting the Duke of Sussex’s “admirable” commitment to the children’s charity, Cameron noted how a “big question mark” remained “over whether this is going to be a quick in-and-out trip for Prince Harry”. He asked whether it would be a case of “back into the UK, then straight back to California” – or if he’ll spend longer over in Britain. Svar replied: “It’s an opportunity for him to see his family. We know he hasn’t seen King Charles since February, so that could be something that he’s keen to explore. I doubt he’ll see William… They obviously came face-to-face at their uncle’s funeral last month and chose not to speak to each other, according to eyewitnesses.” “Last year, he came back for the WellChild Awards on September 7. He spent just a night in the UK, and then immediately flew to Germany for the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle chose not to accompany Harry to the UK, but then made the flight across to Europe anyway, and flew to the Invictus Games two days later, it was seen at the time as a snub. Meghan’s not expected to join him on his trip to the UK this year for the WellChild Awards – but we may see Harry stick around for more than just a couple of days.”

[From GB News]

They are still so salty about Meghan’s plane landing briefly at Heathrow before flying off to Germany. They are still so salty about Meghan refusing to go to the coronation. They are still so salty that they can’t benefit from the Markle sparkle. They cannot believe that after heaping racist abuse and a high-level smear campaign on her for years, she won’t come back to them and pose for photos. As for Harry’s plans… if past is prologue, that man is going to arrive on Sunday, do WellChild on Monday and dip on Tuesday. Then we’ll find out later that he also met with like five other charities privately.