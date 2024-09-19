George Clooney & Brad Pitt looked ‘too old’ to be movie stars at the ‘Wolfs’ premiere

This is too funny. Last month, Apple quietly pulled Wolfs from a wide theatrical release. Apple had initially planned to spend a lot of money promoting Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s big on-screen reunion in Wolfs, and Apple was definitely looking to make back some money given the bloated production cost and George and Brad’s bloated salaries. Then Apple executives saw the film and they were like… you know what, nope, let’s dump this on streaming.

It was clear that George and Brad had initially planned a huge promotional tour too, and we saw the early remnants of that plan – the joint GQ cover, George and Amal doing the most to rehabilitate Brad’s image, Brad making his red-carpet debut with Ines de Ramon in Venice. But now that it’s been established that Wolfs is a mess which would have bombed at the box office, George and Brad aren’t even trying anymore. These photos are from last night’s LA premiere. George didn’t even bring Amal! And Brad didn’t bring Ines. That’s the biggest sign that they don’t give a sh-t about Wolfs anymore – they wouldn’t even use their partners to bring some extra pizzazz to the carpet (Ines did come to the afterparty though). I’m sure George and Brad would say that they have enough pizzazz on their own. But they both looked like ass and Brad has really f–ked up his face. They are both way too old to be doing any of this.

Speaking of, a few nights ago, George appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel brought up George’s NYT op-ed in which George declared that Joe Biden was “too old” and he needed to “step aside” and Democrats should have a mini-primary because the primary votes cast for Pres. Biden and VP Harris don’t count, and don’t worry about the money either. Like, go back and read how f–king insane that guest column was. Anyway, since Biden stepped down, George has been furiously backtracking and trying to claim that no one will remember his NYT op-ed. George addressed it again and it does feel like he’s really trying to convince people that they should not care about what he wrote two months ago.