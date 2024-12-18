Charlotte Casiraghi: ‘I always try to detach myself from this ‘royal’ status’

Charlotte Casiraghi is Prince Albert’s niece and Princess Caroline’s daughter. Charlotte grew up in Monaco and France, and I believe she lives in both Monte Carlo and Paris currently. She has two children, Raphael Elmaleh, 10, and Balthazar Rassam, 5. She’s 38 years old and going through a divorce to Dimitri Rassam. They announced it back in February and it truly has not been much of a scandal. I haven’t heard anything about Charlotte in months, honestly. Well, Charlotte gave an interview to the Telegraph on behalf of her Chanel ambassadorship. She was very close to Karl Lagerfeld, she has walked the Chanel runway many times and she often wears Chanel for big events in Monaco. But it wasn’t until today that I realized that she’s technically the “literary ambassador for Chanel.” As in, Chanel has their own print or book brand, and Charlotte is called upon to lead discussions with authors and such. Anyway, that’s why she spoke to the Telegraph, it’s part of Chanel work. Some highlights:
Going through her divorce: “Reading a lot of female writers has helped me not to live by expectations and judgments. For me, it’s important to be free from certain conventions.”
She hosts her maternal health salons in Monaco. “It’s a small country so it’s politically easy to set something up. I work with [the departments for] education, culture, health – in a larger country it would take such a long time to do, whereas in Monaco we can experiment. It is an opportunity.”
But she doesn’t feel like a “working royal”: “But I always try to detach myself from this “royal” status. Of course I love to contribute to Monaco, but my philosophy taught me that being on the outside allows more complexity and diversity. For example, sometimes I invite people to speak who I don’t agree with, trying to confront ideas. Freedom of expression, gender, feminism are all topics that we’ve tried to explore in audacious ways.” She doesn’t like being ‘official’? “No,” comes the swift reply. “I don’t particularly like this “official representing”, even though I do it if there’s a purpose or if it’s important for my family. But this brings pressure, people judge you and expect a lot from you when you have official status. I prefer to be free.”
She went to public schools in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence: “Never private schools, but schools with a lot of different social backgrounds. I wasn’t at a privileged school at all. So you’re confronted with the fact that your social and economic situation creates tension, comparison, rivalry. It was always difficult having… all that background.”
More on her divorce: “Life is constantly a struggle for your own emancipation. I think for women it’s a challenge having children… Any working mother feels harassed and torn, and men do not experience this in the same way. It’s unequal because we constantly think about what’s going on at home, and men don’t, right? Before you have kids you don’t realise you’re going to have to fight for your own space and creativity.
She wants to be free & private: “The best moment for me to read is as soon as I wake up, but with kids that’s impossible. If you want to have children and be creative… It’s sometimes hard. I’m still emancipating myself. Lots of female writers had very free lives, which they built for themselves. Too often we’re imprisoned in a vision of what a family is, and I want to live my life free from that, especially when people constantly judge your life and your choices… It’s always annoying to have people commenting [in the press]. You shouldn’t have to justify yourself. I don’t understand why my private life should be of interest.”
It’s sort of fascinating to hear a royal-adjacent woman with enormous wealth and privilege talk about the gendered labor imbalance and how she sort of wishes she could live a fully creative life away from her kids. It’s kind of amazing, actually. The one rumor going around about her divorce is that she felt like she had to be in Monaco and be the “stable parent” for her sons while Dimitri Rassam, a film producer, got to travel around and be creative and have a career. Gender inequality comes for all women, even wealthy pseudo-princesses. And I’m fine with her trying to carve out a non-royal identity too. In Monaco, the “working royal” bullsh-t isn’t a thing. Albert is seemingly close to all of his nieces and nephews, and Charlotte is regularly included in “royal events.” None of that is treated like a big deal at all.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She sounds smart. I don’t know anything about her, really, but I approve.
Same
The farce!
Charlotte Casiraghi lived in 2 very privileged towns in France as a child
From age 4, St Rémy de Provence
From age 12/13 ,Fontainebleau with her mother’s new husband ,the alcoholic whose name I forgot.
She did attend a primary state school in Provence in a city of millionaires and celebrities, meaning it was like the Hamptons, not Compton.
We went to the same secondary school in Fbleau, Lycée François Couperin. It’s good besides being across from the equestrian place and in the forest.
I’m her mother’s age, and as a matter of fact met her several times. She’s 1 of the most promiscuous women I ever met.
The daughter did pass her Highschool diploma with top grades, but she failed the entrance to all the elitist schools in France and had to settle for a state university. She got a BA in Philosophy. Philosophy is mandatory for all students to get their Highschool diploma, BTW. Then she pursued studies at the Catholic University.
Basically she went to state schools 3 or 4 years as a child, after a start in private Catholic school in Monaco as well as for middle school in Fontainebleau, and last 3 years in state Highschool. Couperin has a far better reputation than the Catholic Highschool there, às it’s often the case in France, particularly in privileged towns.
What I’m trying to say is that she didn’t go to an inner city school nor sat with poor kids.
She’s however an outstanding equestrian.
She’s an excellent rider, and as someone who grew up in that world (and was the weird kid in the corner reading a book and trying to ignore it) — let’s just say it’s a world full of people who are not school-and-book people.
The other thing people always get wrong about great wealth is that it’s the opposite of liberating. The richest kids I knew growing up had zero choice about where they were going to college (the Ivy where their dad built a gym), or what they were going to do as adults (work in the family firm for the boys, get married and have kids for the girls).
It’s 2024. Can we please stop judging other women’s sex lives. It’s none of our business and her body, her choice.
I lived in St Remy when I was in high school and I call it my hometown because my parents still live there. Some of my friends went to school with Charlotte or her brothers and none of them are children of millionaire. The house market is quite expensive but most people who live in St Remy are far from being Millionaire : a lot of them are working in tourism our agriculture. She is privileged but believe me when I say she did not go to school with mainly privileged people.
Funny/ironic because she’s Albert de Monaco’s niece, but the main reason she’s -maybe not “famous”-, but that her name rings a bell in France is that she used to be with Gad Elmaleh. He used to be huge here. Really funny too.
To this day, the fact that they have a child together has to be one of the wildest things to me. They really came out of the random couple generator !
I remember seeing her grandmother, “Princess Grace” Kelly, interviewed on several occasions and she always sounded very intelligent and introspective and used quite a bit of “wit” (a sense of humor) to survive sorrow and awkwardness. It was an enormous shock when she died in 1982. She was a real media sensation when she married and became a mother.
Her ex is French and french culture can still be pretty sexist. She sounds remarkably down to earth given her background. And the Monaco royals seem more like an actual family and not just a firm.
Charlotte may be privileged but let’s not forget that she lost her dad at just 4. Stefano Casiraghi was the great love of Carolina’s life (she still calls Stefano’s mother “mamma”). I believe that if he hadn’t died they would still be married. They were a such beautiful family
Stefano ‘s mother died a couple of weeks ago. Caroline was at her funeral.
Her oldest son looks so much like his dad Gad Elmaleh! And yeah I was aware she was involved with a book club thing with Chanel, there are several videos of her on the Chanel Youtube channel speaking about her summer readings or “Literary Rendez-Vous.” I find her very well spoken and no pun intended well read. They are worth a watch but a lot of them are in French (you can opt for English subtitles).
I read Charlotte’s words and hear an echo of Grace Kelly trying to find an artistic outlet in the ’70s after giving up her film career to be a wife. After bowing out as the female lead in “Marnie,” Grace started doing poetry readings and narrating documentaries as a way to still perform despite the restrictions of royal life.
It’s like she’s reading straight from A Room of Her Own.