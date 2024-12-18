Megan Thee Stallion filed for a restraining order against Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. He shot her feet while telling her to “dance, bitch.” In 2022, Lanez was finally convicted of the felony shooting, and in 2023, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. In the months and years following the shooting, Tory waged one of the worst gaslighting campaigns I’ve ever seen. Tory and his allies spread rumors about Megan, they called her a liar, they attacked her friends and family, they paid off people to lie about Megan. It was insane, and it’s still f-king happening, even though Tory has been locked up for more than a year. Well, Megan has had enough. She’s just filed a restraining order against Tory because he and his family are still defaming her.

Tory Lanez being in prison isn’t stopping his harassment of Megan Thee Stallion … at least according to her, so, now she’s back in court to battle him once again. Megan filed a request for a restraining order Tuesday, detailing for the judge several months of abuse she’s endured from Tory … who, of course, is serving a 10-year sentence in California for shooting at Megan’s feet back in 2020. According to the docs, Megan says Tory’s got an army of bloggers who he employs to spread defamatory statements about her — including a woman named Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, who Meg actually sued a couple months ago. In her new filing, Meg says prison phone call logs prove a “conspiratorial relationship” between Tory and Elizabeth. She says the calls include a convo between Tory and his father, who asked about payments to Cooper for harassing Megan. Megan says Tory’s continued “psychological warfare” against her has ruined her life and thrown her into a deep depression — one that’s left her estranged from friends. While she doesn’t say she’s suicidal, Megan does say she sometimes wishes Tory “would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.” Tory is appealing his conviction, and Meg says he continues to make false claims about her as part of his efforts to get out of prison. She’s asking the court to issue a restraining order that would force Tory to stop contacting, harassing, or intimidating her — whether directly or through third parties. Updated by TMZ: Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has more proof connecting Tory and the blogger who’s been bashing MTS. We’re told they’ve obtained financial records of a handful of payments Tory’s father allegedly made to Elizabeth Milagro Cooper between October 2020 and March 2022, and totaling $3,000. We’re told Megan’s attorneys will bringing receipts to court … for the restraining order case, and also for the lawsuit she filed against Cooper.

[From TMZ]

Lanez has been doing this the whole time, working with/paying bloggers to spread defamatory lies about Megan. Although I’ll just say, from what I’ve seen for years, there was a real willingness by many men in the music industry to take Tory’s side and defend him. There were so few people standing up for Megan or protecting her in any way. She’s spoken about how alone she’s felt as she’s tried to get justice. I feel so sorry for her. There are a few women who have made a point of having her back (Cardi, GloRilla, Beyonce), but she’s lost a lot of friends in the past five years.