Why in the world is Nick Jonas quote-tweeting his support of Elon Musk??

Nick Jonas is probably everyone’s favorite JoBro. At least he was my favorite JoBro, before this week. Nick is the cute one, he’s the one who married a nice Indian girl (Priyanka Chopra), and the one who has the best voice? In general, I’ve always considered Nick to be pretty unproblematic, especially for a guy who got his start in the music industry as a teen and managed to carve out a really great pop career in a boy-group and a solo artist. So why does this feel like an obituary? Because people are canceling the f–k out of Nick Jonas this week. He made the mistake of revealing his support of Elon Musk?? First, Elon tweeted this:
Then Nick quote-tweeted with this:
It just feels like the straw that broke the camel’s back. For weeks now, we’ve been watching various politicians, CEOs and journalists suck up to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And all we asked was that celebrities just keep their g–damn mouths shut and/or not openly capitulate to these f–kers. And here’s Nick Jonas, openly supporting Musk for no g–damn reason. It’s just a reminder though – the Jonas Brothers were always Republican-coded. Joe tried to marry a much-younger woman and turn her into a tradwife (and he freaked out when she spread her wings). Kevin comes across as very politically and socially conservative. We thought Nick was the good one, but maybe… not so much.
I’m not surprised by this at all. I’ve always felt that the Jonas Brothers were conservative.
They were raised by very conservative parents, Kevin is a Trumper… this absolutely tracks.
I’m surprised by the amount of people being surprised by this.
Yeah, as a fan, it was moderately disappointing. Kind of funny to watch in real time, ngl.
It’s entirely possible that he only saw a chance to make a referential joke with a fellow famous/rich person and wasn’t thinking at all about how his main fan demographics maybe wouldn’t be into it. And that’s also honestly kind of disappointing in its own way, even just from a perspective of “you’ve been trained in PR you should know better”.
Also, yeah, everyone thought it would be Kevin who stuck his foot in his mouth in this way, that it was Nick was pretty surprising. He’s usually more savvy about this sort of thing.
You can’t fix stupid and his is really showing.
Take us to 3000? Bitch what? He can’t even take us around the block without someone being trapped and burning up in his death mobiles. And his spaceships keep exploding.
Dumb rich white boys tickling each others taints.
Theyre emboldened bc they think trump winning again means that everyone is on board. The media bs about it being a landslide (which it wasn’t) makes ppl think its ok to let the ahole/racist flag fly
And his wife Priyanka is the Republican version of an Indian person, with her staunch support of (and ties with) Narendra Modi (BJP Hindutva Islamophobic prime minister)
Can the biggest mango supporters be the first to go? Muskrats safety record is terrible. These celebrities suddenly open throat supporting mango are not going to have fans without disposable income soon. How wealthy do these people think they are when mango crashes the economy?