Why in the world is Nick Jonas quote-tweeting his support of Elon Musk??

Nick Jonas is probably everyone’s favorite JoBro. At least he was my favorite JoBro, before this week. Nick is the cute one, he’s the one who married a nice Indian girl (Priyanka Chopra), and the one who has the best voice? In general, I’ve always considered Nick to be pretty unproblematic, especially for a guy who got his start in the music industry as a teen and managed to carve out a really great pop career in a boy-group and a solo artist. So why does this feel like an obituary? Because people are canceling the f–k out of Nick Jonas this week. He made the mistake of revealing his support of Elon Musk?? First, Elon tweeted this:

Then Nick quote-tweeted with this:

It just feels like the straw that broke the camel’s back. For weeks now, we’ve been watching various politicians, CEOs and journalists suck up to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And all we asked was that celebrities just keep their g–damn mouths shut and/or not openly capitulate to these f–kers. And here’s Nick Jonas, openly supporting Musk for no g–damn reason. It’s just a reminder though – the Jonas Brothers were always Republican-coded. Joe tried to marry a much-younger woman and turn her into a tradwife (and he freaked out when she spread her wings). Kevin comes across as very politically and socially conservative. We thought Nick was the good one, but maybe… not so much.