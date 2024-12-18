Amanda Seyfried auditioned for Wicked: ‘I went hard for that, for sure’

Last month, a January, 2023 video of Amanda Seyfried singing the song “Popular” from Wicked resurfaced on TikTok with the caption that it was her audition tape for the role of Glinda. Predictably, people started arguing in the comments (and around the Internet) about whether she should have been cast in the role over Ariana Grande. It was bad enough when Cynthia Erivo tried to make her own blind item by shading two other women she auditioned with. The Internet needs no encouragement in both the facts and unsolicited opinions departments.
Anyway, at an event recently, Amanda was asked about the alleged audition tape. She clarified that while she did in fact audition “hard” for Wicked, that video had nothing to do with it! In fact, it was shot by her stylist for fun while she was backstage during a photo shoot in Queens back in 2020, before the Wicked audition process even started.
The Mamma Mia! star, 39, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at the Make It Cute x Babylist Holiday Event on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Beverly Hills, Calif. During the event, Seyfried took a moment to set the record straight about a recently surfaced video that features her singing the song “Popular” from the musical Wicked while wearing a silver princess dress— specifically addressing rumors that it was an audition tape for the role of Glinda in the 2024 film.
“I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart [was] my stylist,” Seyfried told PEOPLE.
“I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was like coming up,” she continued, adding, “So I was just f—— around really, and I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda. And Elizabeth was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point.”
Seyfried noted that while she loves her stylist, “maybe it would be better if it hadn’t been posted,” because “it was truly just a fun, like, [behind-the-scenes] moment of my Lancôme shoot.”
However, the Les Miserables actress admitted that even though the video was “in jest” she did, in fact, later audition for the role of Glinda in earnest — a part which eventually went to Ariana Grande.
“I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it’s meant to,” she revealed, adding that she thought the film turned out “fantastic.”
“It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well. And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it’s meant to be for sure.”
Well, hearing how lovely she sounded just goofing around and not even knowing all of the words, now I am curious to see Amanda’s actual audition. I’ve seen her in Mamma Mia and Les Misérables but I always forget that she has a good singing voice. I feel badly that her lighthearted moment was taken so out-of-context almost two years after it was shared on Instagram that she has regrets about letting Stewart post it in the first place. As for the actual audition, there’s no doubt that Amanda “went hard” for the role. I would have too if I were her. Reneé Rapp and Dove Cameron also auditioned for Glinda. She’s right about everything working out the way it should have because Ariana surprised most of us and kicked ass as Glinda.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Eventpress Kochan/Avalon, DNPhotography/Abaca Press/INSTARimages, Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
Seyfried is just so good! I have watched her in the Elizabeth Holmes biopic over and over.
I like het but Ariane is a perfect G(a)linda
Not a fan of Amanda.
I feel like there was probably a super long list of actresses with good voices who either auditioned for Wicked or really wanted to audition and it didn’t happen. One of the biggest musicals of the 21st century is getting made into a movie, with two strong female leads? I feel like the line would be out the door for auditions. So this does not surprise me.
Its hard now because I do think Ariana nailed Glinda, so I can’t see anyone else in that role. But I did like Amanda in Mamma Mia and Les Mis so maybe she would have been a good fit as well.
Ariana Grande was excellent in that role but yeah, with so much talent out there I can see a scenario where another talented actress got the role and we wouldn’t have been able to picture Ariana in the role instead of them.
I think about this a lot and it’s not just with acting. There are so many talented people out there. Sometimes someone takes a job and blows their colleagues away, but another qualified candidate could be out there who could’ve been great, just in other ways.
Anyway, good for Amanda for admitting that she wanted the part and went hard for it. So many people play it cool but she wasn’t afraid to theater geek all over it.
I do the same thing! its kind of a fun “what if” sometimes. Like here, Ariana was great, but Amanda may have been great as well but the movie would have been very different IMO. Would it have been as successful? I think so.
Would Wizard of Oz have been as good with Shirley Temple instead of Judy garland??
it can be a fun thought experiment.
This might be controversial, but I think in retrospect, Amanda would have been the better choice from a PR perspective. Ariana messed up a lot of people’s hype for the film with all her messy costar drama, that I wonder if more ppl would have turned out for a drama-free Amanda. Guess we will never know!
I see what you’re saying, but Wicked is at the top of the ratings for weeks now. I don’t think a lot of people sat it out because of Ariana’s co-star drama.
I disapprove of how both he and she handled themselves and how they hurt his wife, but I still went to see it out of curiosity because I saw the musical and read the book and my theater kid was interested.
I would have seen it anyway, but if anything I was MORE interested because I only knew Ariana as a pop star with a great voice and was curious to see what she would do with the role. I thought Ariana did a great job, but I do think she copied Kristen Chenowith a bit too much. It would have been interesting to see someone like Amanda Seyfried who is already known for acting and specifically musicals because maybe she would have felt more free to put her own spin on the role.
I like Amanda Seyfried. She’s a great actress and she can sing. She would have done great as Glinda.
I agree. I haven’t seen it yet to see Ariana, but Amanda is talented and I could totally picture her in the role.
She would have done a nice job with Galinda but Ariana did a great job.
Amanda, please, please, please give those of us who remember you as Joanie on All My Children a reunion romantic comedy with Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever Michael B Jordan!
I love Amanda, but I think she has kind of thin vocals. The fluttery vibrato usually suggests that one lacks vocal support to hold and sustain the big notes and Glinda has to be able to SING. “Popular” is a cute number that admittedly thrives on personality, charm, and comedic timing, but songs like “No One Mourns the Wicked” require Glinda to be able to belt operatically and stand out over a choir. I just don’t see her being able to hit the notes Ari did, let alone hang with a spectacular vocalist like Cynthia Erivo.
After watching Angelina’s beautiful work in Maria, I consider myself something of an opera/voice expert – LOL! I kid, I kid.
I just started listening to the audiobook of “Wicked” yesterday while clearing out my storage unit🤬…I had an inkling of what the story was about…but DID NOT KNOW…how grown AF it is🤪 It is making my task move SO MUCH FASTER…and I will be reading the sequels 💚
And honestly…I think the movie would have been great with whomever the production company picked…
I was in my mid-20s when I read the book and I HATED it. Recently had a convo with a friend who read it at the same age and said she left it in an airport bathroom, she hated it so much. I told her that I want to read it again now that I am in my mid-40s because I think I will understand and like it better than I could at that stage in my life.