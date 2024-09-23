Janet Jackson on Kamala Harris: ‘She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian’

I will always want to give Janet Jackson the benefit of the doubt. Her musical impact is major and majorly underrated. I still believe Rhythm Nation is one of the best albums of all time. Her career was undermined and almost destroyed by very powerful people. My point is that there’s every reason to give Janet the benefit of the doubt. But we can also call bullsh-t on her, because she just said some really f–ked up sh-t to the Guardian. The bulk of the Guardian’s interview/profile is about her life as a divorced mom living in London and her career. She apparently has to live in London because her son’s father Wissam Al Mana is London-based, and I would assume that those were the terms of her divorce from Wissam. Janet “crinkled her nose” when asked if she enjoys living in London. That’s backstory for what everyone’s talking about, which is that Janet is extremely misinformed on the American election. I have no idea what media she’s consuming in England, but it’s bad. Here’s the relevant portion, with everything in context:
We move on to talk about the state of the nation. Jackson brought politics directly to the pop consciousness with Rhythm Nation, which addressed racism, poverty and inequality – all issues just as urgent today as they were 35 years ago. She is a prolific social media user, and has used her profile to support Black Lives Matter, to bring awareness to police brutality. Does she feel despondent about how slow change is in coming or is she hopeful about the future?
“Well, there’s all this child trafficking crap that’s going on and sex trafficking crap, you know what I mean, that wasn’t so prevalent then?” It’s a strange about-turn, not least because of the many allegations of child sexual abuse made against Michael. But it is also the most forceful she has been since we sat down. “At least, we didn’t know about it back then. I don’t think we did, did we? Not really. I think it’s really now out in the open, because it’s like a billion-dollar business and all that crap.”
I wonder what internet rabbit holes she’s been going down, but, before I can ask, she’s moved on. “On [the Rhythm Nation album], for us, it was about making a difference in a kid’s life, a teenager’s life, from them taking this path with drugs and going down the wrong street to trying to make something of themself.”
On that record she sang about “joining voices in protest to social injustice” and “pushing toward a world rid of colour lines”. I wonder where she stands on the forthcoming election. After all, I say, America could be on the verge of voting in its first black female president, Kamala Harris.
“Well, you know what they supposedly said?” she asks me. “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”
She looks at me expectantly, perhaps assuming that I have Indian heritage. “Well, she’s both,” I offer.
“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she coughs. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”
I’m floored at this point. It’s well known that Harris’s father is a Jamaican economist, a Stanford professor who split from her Indian mother when she was five. “My mother understood very well that she was raising two black daughters,” Harris wrote in her book The Truths We Hold.
The people who are most vocal in questioning the facts of Harris’s identity tend to be hardcore QAnon-adjacent, Trump-loving conspiracy theorists. I don’t think Jackson falls into that camp, but I do wonder what the algorithms are serving her. I start again. Harris has dual heritage, I say, and, given this moment, does Jackson think America is ready for her – if we agree she’s black? Or, OK, a woman of colour?
“I don’t know,” Jackson stage whispers. “Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem.”
She doesn’t think there will be a peaceful transition of power?
“I think there might be mayhem,” she falters. “Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see.”
I chuckled at the Guardian writer basically writing “what in the QAnon bullsh-t am I hearing now??” And that’s what it is, this has all of the hallmarks of Janet falling down a particularly batsh-t QAnon rabbit hole – the trafficking comments, the eagerness to spin/amplify conspiracies around a Black woman’s race, the ambivalence when suggesting that there will be a bloody insurrection again. And since people are dumb (including Janet, apparently), let’s say it again for the record: Kamala Harris is Black and Indian. She’s both. Her father is a Black man from Jamaica. Her mother was an Indian immigrant. Janet needs to stop falling down QAnon rabbit holes.
Throughout Sunday, this story got even more bonkers when a man claiming to be Janet’s manager apologized for Janet’s comments, saying in part: “Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments. She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused.” Then a few hours later, Janet’s actual manager (her brother Randy) said this guy does not represent Janet and that the apology is not real or authorized. So… even days/weeks after the interview went down, Janet apparently feels no need to backtrack or clarify. Very strange.
Keeping your mouth shut is free. I can’t believe her team is doubling down on this stupidity. Why she thought she needed to weigh in is completely beyond me, but I took her songs off my usual playlists because I am appalled by her intentional ignorance and the harm it can cause.
The only outlets publishing the ‘white parent’ lie are those on the far right.
WTF, perhaps the journalist is right, she went into a QAnon rabbit hole.
I read her brother is MAGA. I don’t think Janet herself is clicking alt-right websites. She is probably hearing this from people around her.
He recently posted a pic of himself with RFK jr which Janet liked. I did not have JJ being a dumbass on my 2024 bingo card.
She’s sounds like an idiot. MVP is as “white” as her biracial Black and Arab son is. You live long enough to see those you admire act a damn fool.
I wonder how she would feel about someone making similar comments about her son and his identity without thoroughly researching his heritage.
Or like 75% of her nieces and nephews. I just shook my head but I wasn’t shocked. There is a lot of this pervasive nonsense in this age range among Black R&B/Rappers Teddy Riley, Like, Amerie etc.have all said something to this nature on social media before. It’s like School Daze was a documentary.
There’s no reputable outlet in England describing VP Harris as Indian and with a white parent. What sort of stuff does she read?
I am very disappointed and surprised that Janet Jackson said that Kamala is not really black when her biological father is ethnically black. Janet sounds like a misinformed rich person who has been hanging out with the wrong crowd. Kamala is of biracial ethnicity: Afro/Jamaican and Indian. What is so hard to understand about that. Kamala can’t change her ethnicity to suit her needs at any given point. What Janet said was shocking and appalling and sounded very ignorant to say the least. A big apology is in order.
@Lolo85If from reading the excerpts she seems to think the VP Kamala Harris has a white father rather than a black father. Janet Jackson seems to have been very isolated from real life.
She came across as incredibly ill-informed and, I have to say it, stupid, in the quoted parts of the article. And that she doesn’t really care about it
I do not even care that Janet is uninformed. But she created chaos. Giving the right wing nutters more ammunition. Keeping your mouth shut is free.
If you are ill informed in the 21st century, that is a choice you are making . I have zero sympathy for her ignorance or her willingness to be so. I give her zero grace.
She is a mouthpeice for a corrupt, racist party that wants to burn this country to the ground. What an idiot.
I don’t know if I’ll ever NOT be floored by the willfully ignorant shit people will still say with their whole chest. I’m so f–king sick of living in interesting times.
The Q magats just sucked another one down the looney conspiracy theory rabbitholes to never return. Vote blue… The magat cult is proud of their ignorance and has sucked up people no one would ever belive would fall for the rhetoric.
Having to live in London has probably made her isolated but it’s no excuse for her being ill-informed. I do suspect that Janet has fallen down some right-wing rabbit holes and has lost her way. Just looking from the outside the Jackson family has some hang ups about race but her son, nephews and niece are mixed race is she denying their heritage too?
I’m an American living in the UK and have access to all kinds of reliable news sources on my TV and online. I understand her support system may be more in the US, but living abroad is no excuse for that kind of ignorance.
There are very few places in the world that you wont get the information that most of the world receives. And she lives in England not a cave,I can’t believe anyone would even make such an argument. She lives in an oblivious whimsical bubble by choice.
Thank you all for giving me a place to vent. This isn’t willful ignorance she’s pro MAGA on the sly. Even if VP Harris had a white father (she doesnt)President Obama had a white parent. So whats the point.
The point was to get her supporter to not vote for Harris.
Janet is off my bucket list to see in concert. I know whe won’t hurt from my lack of ticket sale but I dont give the benefit of doubt or my money to 45 supporters.
Ex-JJ fan here. I had tickets to see her in Las Vegas ages ago, when she cancelled the whole tour (she was pregnant, but didn’t announce that was the reason why). I had to eat the cost of the flights and hotel. Here is where AI and algorithms are seriously dangerous – they figure out which articles you are spending the most time on, and feed you more and more of the same. And you end up in an echo chamber that just repeats the same thing to you over and over again. I see it starting to happen with my brothers and I keep trying to sneakily reset their computers and phones back to neutral. Technology is being built to divide us – not on purpose, but in an effort to monetize the hell out of us.
Of all the dumb ass whatthefuckery on this Monday morning. Now I’m debating do I have another coffee or do I go back to bed. She sounded like Trump when she said “that’s what I heard” I waiting for her to add “that’s what they’re saying, everyone is saying it. It’s what they’re all saying.”
She did sound like Trump when he said about Haitians eating Springfield’s pets, “I saw it on television.” I can’t believe she’s this dumb. And yet, she is. 🥺
She is the mother of a biracial child and this is the crap she wants to say. That She heard Kamala has a white father and when told no he is black she just doubles down? She is an idiot.
And she fired the poor pr guy that tried to save her reputation 😒😒😒😒😒
Janet’s brother Randy is her manager and he’s full blown MAGA. She should have kept her mouth shut and said no comment rather than show the world what a vacuous idiot she is.
Disappointing but is it really surprising given the fact that she protected and defended Michael? And as the Guardian writer sort of implied sort of interesting that she brings up the issue of sex trafficking/abuse as if it is something new and yet fails to mention anything about the fact of Trump’s history with Epstein as well as his long history of being an abuser.
I’m surprised Janet is still working, touring, giving interviews.
I’d think she has enough $$ to retire.
Add Janet to the list of wealthy but not informed celebs.
Get your facts correct or be quiet.
I do not care about race in the POTUS candidates.
Policy! I want a detailed list of policy.
Since Trump, it’s all garbage. He has brought stupidity to a new level on a national scale.
