Duchess Meghan’s email sign-off asks people to respond during their working hours

The Hollywood Reporter recently published a bizarre “hit piece” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While THR has been extremely snide about the Sussexes several times now, the Rambling Reporter’s “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan” came across as six-year-old stale tea from British reporting, with “sources” claiming that Meghan marches around the office, barking orders and making grown men weep. One of the big tells was that THR repeated the “Duchess Difficult” moniker which was started in 2018 by the racists working for Prince William and Kate. It really did feel like THR’s whole piece was sourced out of Kensington Palace… circa 2018-19. Meanwhile, the Sussexes have lived and worked in Montecito for more than four years. Well, there’s some pushback. And now I have a hard time believing that the Sussexes’ team would decide to push back on THR’s story… by talking off the record to GB News? Really? Not Variety? Not Deadline? Anyway, this is seemingly rare pushback from Team Sussex, so enjoy:

Allegations about Meghan Markle’s attitude to her staff have been labelled “fabrications” by Archewell insiders, GB News can exclusively reveal. A damning report published by The Hollywood Reporter had labelled Meghan “Duchess Difficult” and alleged “everyone’s terrified” of her as scathing claims about working conditions under the Sussexes came to light. The outlet had included source quotes saying the duchess “marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders” – while in the past, Meghan herself has called comments on her so-called “bullying behaviour” a “calculated smear campaign”. But now, GBNews.com has unearthed fresh details which look to have put the claims to bed in a new twist in the staffing saga. GB News has been handed an absolute denial of the allegations – as well as Meghan’s message to her employees – and has confirmed with several current staffers that the “Duchess Difficult” moniker has never been used. One Archewell source, who asked not to be named, said: “These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company. The duke and duchess work from Montecito, and we’re based in Hollywood. They likely think we’re all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it. If she’s ‘marching around’ and ‘barking orders’, no Archewell employee could factually claim that… It’s total nonsense.” The Duchess of Sussex had also been targeted by claims that she had filed “angry” 5am emails to employees. In response, another source said: “Who hasn’t sent an email when they can’t sleep or are awake early? I’ve never once ever gotten an email from either of them at that hour – and even if I did, the duchess specifically notes in her email signature that everyone has a different working day, and to not feel obligated to respond outside of normal business hours. These source quotes don’t make any sense!” In another condemnation of the claims, GB News understands that Meghan’s email signature contains the phrase: “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”

This is a solid rebuttal and I genuinely hope it’s from someone connected to Archewell. I just wish it was in Variety or Deadline, you know? Why are Sussex sources going to GB News of all places? This whole storyline has been bizarre, another asinine piece of the larger narrative the British media has been trying to force for years: that the Sussexes have not been welcomed in “Hollywood,” that they could be “kicked out” and “sent back to Britain.” It is not happening. As for Meghan’s alleged sign-off… I believe that too, and she probably started using it when she moved back to California. Those British people acted like they had never received an off-hours text or email from their boss or coworker ever. They’re still crying about it.