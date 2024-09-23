Duchess Meghan’s email sign-off asks people to respond during their working hours

The Hollywood Reporter recently published a bizarre “hit piece” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While THR has been extremely snide about the Sussexes several times now, the Rambling Reporter’s “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan” came across as six-year-old stale tea from British reporting, with “sources” claiming that Meghan marches around the office, barking orders and making grown men weep. One of the big tells was that THR repeated the “Duchess Difficult” moniker which was started in 2018 by the racists working for Prince William and Kate. It really did feel like THR’s whole piece was sourced out of Kensington Palace… circa 2018-19. Meanwhile, the Sussexes have lived and worked in Montecito for more than four years. Well, there’s some pushback. And now I have a hard time believing that the Sussexes’ team would decide to push back on THR’s story… by talking off the record to GB News? Really? Not Variety? Not Deadline? Anyway, this is seemingly rare pushback from Team Sussex, so enjoy:
Allegations about Meghan Markle’s attitude to her staff have been labelled “fabrications” by Archewell insiders, GB News can exclusively reveal. A damning report published by The Hollywood Reporter had labelled Meghan “Duchess Difficult” and alleged “everyone’s terrified” of her as scathing claims about working conditions under the Sussexes came to light.
The outlet had included source quotes saying the duchess “marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders” – while in the past, Meghan herself has called comments on her so-called “bullying behaviour” a “calculated smear campaign”.
But now, GBNews.com has unearthed fresh details which look to have put the claims to bed in a new twist in the staffing saga. GB News has been handed an absolute denial of the allegations – as well as Meghan’s message to her employees – and has confirmed with several current staffers that the “Duchess Difficult” moniker has never been used.
One Archewell source, who asked not to be named, said: “These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company. The duke and duchess work from Montecito, and we’re based in Hollywood. They likely think we’re all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it. If she’s ‘marching around’ and ‘barking orders’, no Archewell employee could factually claim that… It’s total nonsense.”
The Duchess of Sussex had also been targeted by claims that she had filed “angry” 5am emails to employees. In response, another source said: “Who hasn’t sent an email when they can’t sleep or are awake early? I’ve never once ever gotten an email from either of them at that hour – and even if I did, the duchess specifically notes in her email signature that everyone has a different working day, and to not feel obligated to respond outside of normal business hours. These source quotes don’t make any sense!”
In another condemnation of the claims, GB News understands that Meghan’s email signature contains the phrase: “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”
[From GB News]
This is a solid rebuttal and I genuinely hope it’s from someone connected to Archewell. I just wish it was in Variety or Deadline, you know? Why are Sussex sources going to GB News of all places? This whole storyline has been bizarre, another asinine piece of the larger narrative the British media has been trying to force for years: that the Sussexes have not been welcomed in “Hollywood,” that they could be “kicked out” and “sent back to Britain.” It is not happening. As for Meghan’s alleged sign-off… I believe that too, and she probably started using it when she moved back to California. Those British people acted like they had never received an off-hours text or email from their boss or coworker ever. They’re still crying about it.
Huevo started those fake stories though knauf.
Karma is Bi@+ch, BP and THR… which is filled withmonarchist. Y’all something else.
I actually believe this. I think GB News reached out and someone on the team briefed. I don’t believe they would pretend to know Meghan’s email sign off. That libellous. It is possible that big US publications haven’t reached out because they feel no need to pursue this story. Only the UK seem invested in this.
Yeah. All this nonsense started in the UK anyway, so why not refute it in the UK?
THR is filled with Brits here in LA, so it does not surprise me THR keeps carrying-the-liesof the British tabloids.
Most of THR writers are monarchistandbrexitsupporters not sure why they are here in our country. We beat them fair and square in the Independence War.
You can schedule emails/slack to deliver later. I use that feature all the time to schedule messages to send at 9am the next work day so people don’t feel obligated to respond immediately (or forget about it entirely because they don’t respond immediately). A disclaimer is nice but I think delaying sending is the more efficient practice, and more respectful of other people’s time.
How does she know when people’s 9am is? She deals with people around the world, and not everyone is 9 to 5. But find a way to put her down.
I don’t think it was meant to put someone down.
It’s becoming more normal to not send emails outside of work hours. Some countries are even talking about forbidding it, which is 100% a good thing in my opinion. I know super stressed people that were heavily pressured to answer at like 9m30 pm on a Friday or sunday morning (not saying Meghan does or did pressure people, talking in general about the subject).
It is then handy to have tools to make sure emails don’t arrive outside of working hours. I didn’t know much about scheduling them, but a manager I know has been sending emails with something like that in signature for years.
Why trust the scheduler which might glitch when folks can just not look at their emails if it stresses them out?
No its not a good thing to forbid people from sending emails when convenient.
exactly. I don’t care what time emails arrive in my inbox, as long as I don’t have to answer until I start work.
Her email signature is perfect.
Are people really upset if an email comes in after their work hours? I get emails 24/7 because of the industry I work in but just like I know that my coworkers that are in different time zones will respond during their working hours, they know the same about me. Are people really having their phones (if their emails are even on their phones) go off at all hours indicating that they have a new email and jumping up to answer it? I just really don’t believe that, and I don’t believe that it’s a huge deal that is evidence of inconsiderate nature it just seems like something silly to beat someone over the head over. Maybe how I operate is an anomaly though.
@Dee, that definitely happens, along with messages and even calls if there is no quick response.
I know several people who were pressured like crazy that way, at the weirdest times.
It caused a lot of anguish and eventually mental heslth issues, because they never had a moment’s rest
Michaelacat- that is not the fault of emails. That’s the fault of a boss/co-worker with no boundaries who needs reporting to HR.
@Michaelacat then yeah people are correcting the wrong issue then. That’s a boss without boundaries that has nothing to do with emails. That would tell me that that boss is also probably likely to dress people down in public, set unreasonable expectations for deadlines on projects, and not collaborate or acknowledge input from their direct reports. Unless your boss has specifically told you to answer emails whenever they come through, or dress you down for not answering the 2:00 a.m. email most people would answer when they get in. I think better evidence of work-life balance now is I don’t even require my new hires to put their emails on their phone anymore, which was an absolute necessity 10 years ago. If they choose to that’s fine they still don’t have to answer emails outside of work hours, but they don’t even have to have any email app downloaded.
The emails were definitely part of it.
Not all cultures are the same and in some there is an unspoken (and sometimes spoken) expectation that if the boss works, you should also be working as well.
So seeing an email from Saturday makes people feel pressure in that case and that is why having something in the signature like that can be very helpful.
Agree that not having it on the phone is a good thing too.
Same here. I get text messages and emails even on my days off. I choose to or not to respond. The idea that someone has to take time to schedule individual emails to multiple people is just one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard. Someone in an MSNBC interview when the Queen died, talked about how the palace staff were just not used to working. The showed up at noon, or left at noon. I think the other part is that they didn’t want to take orders from a black woman. Seriously, I cannot believe that this many years later, they are still trying to make fetch happen with this nonsensical story. No MichaelaCat, this was not about a Saturday email. This was about the fact that she is black and William and Kate’s staff were used to the fact they THEY did not work, but Meghan did.
Can we stop this BS? I have sent emails in the middle of the night and have received emails in the middle of the night as well. That’s what happened when you work with people around the world! No one is expected to respond until they start their day. There are urgent cases e.g.: Brexit or when Trump surprisingly won in 2016 when I got a call around 3-4am ET. I know I am from the USA but there is so much nonsense in your ‘respect time bla-bla-bla’
It shouldn’t matter when emails are sent. Nobody is expected to answer emails outside of office hours.
Commonsense dictates you respond during your working hours. To make an issue of sending emails in the early hours is nonsense. I send emails at all times of the day and early mornings with an expectation that a response would be given when you start your day. Seems more likely to me that lazy folks do not want to start work once they get there.
It’s different when people are working at different times and everyone understands that, but sometimes they also don’t and want an answer NOW, no matter what the time is.
Yes, even on a Saturday or late in the evening.
Not talking about Meghan here, but there are lots of people around the world working under that kind of pressure.
This is serious desperation on the part of the haters, trying to make fetch happen with this stupid story. I send emails when I’m thinking of something. If your feelings get this hurt over someone sending emails, Maybe you should hold up in a basement and just work only by yourself. This story is total BS.
Or people could, you know, just not be whiny babies over this and use the flag function to flag emails to go back to respond during business hours.
As I write this, I just recieved a 5:20 am email from the President of the college I teach at. A mass weekly memo to everyone at the campus. Nobody grown up is bothered by this.
Or you could, you know, understand that not everywhere in the world things are the same.
Sad how there is so much judgement when there are definitely cultures and companies where there is an expectation that if the boss works, so should everyone else. Having a manager put that in the signature is very helpful.
“whiny” ?”babies”?
Really. Expected better and a more open-minded view here. Not every culture in the world is the same.
I only do that if I am working on something on the weekend. But most people have staff that are countrywide now because of hybrid working environments. I am not tracking 15 people to recall their start times. That’s insane.
Her signature message is very clear. Also, If she send a message at 5 am or 3 am. It doesn’t mean the recipient opens it as soon as receive. Beside, does anybody believe a uk courtiers would read his/her messages at 5 am? Those people are too lazy.
The article may have landed on American soil, but its audience is across the ocean. It’s a British tabloid talking point, so rather than give it more oxygen and extend the news cycle over here, they’re taking it directly to the audience it was meant for originally. I don’t like seeing H+M take hits, either, but them paying little attention to it and doing their work is better (to me) than using muscle to bury stories, etc. It would become the second paragraph in every story right now that focuses on their good work.
I think you are right. No need to make it a big deal in the US by putting an article in Variety when the majority of people in the US are not talking about this. If you want to push back do it in the UK where they are trying to make it a talking point.
The same media wrote about how Charles works until late hours and expects his employees to be awake too. Of course, no one called him bully or difficult for it.
Yep. He was getting praised for blowing up someone’s phone outside working hours to get info.
Expecting people to stay awake is just rude.
I get there are times when you need to speak to someone but then you schedule that at a time that fits everyone.
Meghans email is perfect.
I know that they have a UK press representative now but I don’t believe that they would start by going on the record to GB news either. I believe that GB news somehow probably got their hands on an email that Meghan has sent and decided to play both sides, using sources (themselves) to see how it would play out. Even the slow learners should be able to figure out at this point that constantly being anti-Sussex and Pro-Wales isn’t going to give you much to work with. So they’ll probably continue to lie but thread the needle to see how much more engagement it gets them. If it gets the haters angry enough to keep clicking and commenting but still coming to the website, and makes the supporters share these articles then win/win for them.
Yeah, they always publish a few positive articles to get clicks from other side. I remember Sussex Squad telling everyone not to click those articles.
These people are being ridiculous about the emails. And imagine that, Meghan being a professional who travels, acknowledging that different time zones means messages may be sent at in opportune times and to reply when it convenient. I hope this is the last of this b.s. I guess their UK spokesperson gave this to a contact at GBN (yuck but whatever).
The only reason I think there is a bit of credibility here is because the source specificizes that they are based in Hollywood and H&M are based in Montecito (which is something the British tabloids routinely pretend to forget/overlook/ignore) and that email signature makes sense to me. Meghan isn’t just working with people in Hollywood through Archewell and other ventures, I’m sure she (and Harry) are in contact with various people across the globe on a regular basis and are interacting with people in different time zones. It’d be stupid and arrogant to expect people to respond within California working hours.
I can also see this making sense as a credible source if its someone who genuinely likes H&M (as most of their staff seems to) and was frustrated by the story and when they got a call from GB News, they responded.
Anyway, even if this pushback is 100% false and GB News is making it up – that’s almost more interesting, right?
I guess they have absolutely nothing in her and create bs stories to deny afterwards. I guess I’m difficult too cause I send out emails at 3 and 4 in the morning if I can’t sleep. I am usually a very early am person so my day starts way before my coworkers and direct di reports. I never expect them to answer before their work time.
I am thrilled that they rebutted this nonsense, and did a great job as I think it’s very effective.
I’m a manager and I don’t want my staff checking their email and messages all the time (they work a lot of hours during seasonal crunch times) so I will not send anything nights or weekends unless it’s an absolute emergency. Instead they get a flurry of stuff first thing Monday morning because I’ve been working on the weekend. Even if they don’t respond, I’ll know most would check messages regularly if they thought I was sending any. I’m sure Meghan’s staff really appreciate her kindness and considerate management style.
I appreciate the pushback that these publications are peddling about Meghan. The Sussexes urgently need a seasoned, formidable PR strategist with a background in politics, non-profit, or academia. The continued spread of damaging false narratives and disrespect towards them is unacceptable and disgusting.
GBNews run a hate campaign against the Sussexes I can remember when they got a normal article about them so they would have to somebody just covering there shit
It certainly sounds like someone who has worked with Meghan, and it tracks – she’s a professional, she’s worked in high-pressure situations before, and she understands how email works! We all know where this story about her being “difficult” was really coming from, and what’s more, the more reporting on the “bullying” the press does, the less I think the public are buying it. They know how email works, too! It’s KP that has always been the source for this story, and it just makes them look out of touch, lazy, and very much racist, too.
I think GB “news” made this up. The Sussex team always put their name on statements so this anonymous Archewell source doesn’t exist, IMO. And there’s no way they’d go to GB “news” anyway.
I think Dee is correct that they saw a copy of her email signature and are trying to spin it into a story.
And if that really is her signature – instructing people not to respond outside their working hours – then it’s proof the whole 5am bullying narrative was a complete lie. So that makes me wonder if this is really meant to be a warning to Willy that his leash is tightening. The British press are hungry so he’d better give them something to chew on.
Omid Scobie was pretty clear in his last book that there are anonymous sources on the Sussex side. He thought the we don’t use anonymous sources announcement was a misstep as it meant people disregarded the anonymous sources speaking out in support of them. We should probably interpret the statement as just the Sussexes themselves don’t personally play the anonymous source game that William does, in which he is at times the anonymous source, not that no-one independently decides to speak out in support of them.
As someone with a non-email-centric job, I still have the same questions I had when KP was crying about her emails the first time around. Why do people get so upset about an off-hours email- do you have a siren set to go off every time you get an email? Change your notification settings! I get emails all night from various mailing lists- I’ll see it when I see it. Why are you checking your email in your off hours and then getting mad that you have a new email? That’s your own fault. If Meghan really does use that as an e-mail signature phrase, it’s just another example of her being unfailingly polite.
Is Deadline or Variety interested in this story? I think it would be foolish to go to them unsolicited. Furthermore it was only the UK press that seemed interested in it and my guess is that the mainstream press didn’t approach Harry and Meghan’s team for a comment. You could ask why they didn’t respond to THR’s enquiry but I suspect given the contents of the piece that they knew the true source of the article and didn’t deem it serious to respond. I think there’s more to that Josh Kettler story.
The marching around in “high heels” should give this away as a lie since Meghan seems to wear flats when not dressing up.
Why in the world would they go to Variety? Isn’t that giving credence that they are too HW now? I think it’s smart they want to GB News. I didn’t want to threadjack the other article, but this whole thing got smacked on it’s face within a day. Shrug.
Exactly! Not that any argument the palace had against Meghan was legit, but for me the whole “sending texts and emails at 5am is a problem for us” narrative was just so incredibly bonkers. She sent it because she sent it. People do this like all the time. You just don’t respond until you’re working hours. That is literally what everyone does ..so really my guess is this…William and Charles and Camilla and Kate, Andrew etc. expect INSTANT reply from their staff and idiots assumed that Meghan, whose up doing yoga and probably doesn’t want to forget or lose a thought, sends emails for whenever that staff get it and those racists basterds exploited a normal thing and thought “aha! We’ve got you!”
It was always dumb because it implied that no one in the RF should be bothering people til about 9 a.m. I thought it was insane to bring this up years ago and really crazy to do so now when we know she’s on CA time and they have business worldwide.
Meanwhile Andrew berates staff if his cuddly toys including a hippo aren’t placed on his bed according to the diagram provided….
It Madame Duchess ever wants to teach a course in how to March around in high heels preferably designer ones and bark orders to grown men that reduces them to tears, then sign me up. Have these people seen this woman? I mean in my opinion not like I know her . But she seems the kindest. Most agreeable person to work for . I am sure she has work ethic and standards and she should, it’s called be a grown up and taking and having pride in your work and what is associated with you . But you can’t tell me that she doesn’t do everything in her power to be as understanding a boss as possible. If the likes of Jason couldn’t take orders from a woman, a woman of color and more so a woman with a work ethic, then boo hoo . I know he is use to working for work shy people like buttons and wank . I will forever Stan Madame duchess. These grown ass cry babies who pretend to be men get on my last nerve
