“Saoirse Ronan has a pair of awards-bait dramas coming out this fall” links

Saoirse Ronan has a pair of awards-bait films out this year. [LaineyGossip]

Taylor Swift skipped the Chiefs game on Sunday! [Just Jared]

I love a leopard print, but Ciara’s ensemble is too much of a good thing (I would wear the hell out of the coat though). [RCFA]

Kim Kardashian visited the Menendez brothers in prison. [Socialite Life]

I enjoyed Challengers & it’s definitely worth watching on Prime! [Pajiba]

Joshua Jackson is a fine wine. [Go Fug Yourself]

Would you wear “hairy toe charms” on your Crocs? [OMG Blog]

Henry Winkler is so lovely. [Seriously OMG]

Do you think Kim Porter’s family will ever get justice? [Hollywood Life]

It’s really cool to me that Sylvie (and not Emily) is the best-dressed character on Emily in Paris. Sylvie is so great, I love her. [Buzzfeed]