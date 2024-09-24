Dampier: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘are living more separate lives’ right now

Prince Harry is currently in New York, without his wife but with some Archewell staffers. From what we can tell, he’s kept most details on his itinerary and schedule pretty buttoned up, but we know he’s doing multiple events a day throughout the week and then he’ll be flying to London in time for the WellChild Awards next Monday. Harry has made plenty of solo trips around America and abroad in recent years. Every single time he steps out of the house without Meghan, the British media starts up though. They start questioning the Sussex marriage, they suggest that Harry is “unhappy” and “desperate” to “come back.” They say outright that Meghan is the only thing keeping him in America, and if only someone could stick a wedge in between them, then everything would be perfect. This is just the latest:
Next Monday Prince Harry is scheduled to host the WellChild awards in London. It is the second time in weeks that Harry has returned to England alone after he attended a memorial service for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes at the end of August.
Royal expert Phil Dampier said: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part. He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”
“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part” – to whom, Meghan? Harry literally has a busy itinerary full of fulfilling work in New York, including the Clinton Global Initiative and meetings and events around Travalyst and more. That, to me, is more “fulfilling” than what, running back to the UK to be his brother’s doormat? But these terrible people have come back to their favorite subject: how everything would be so much better if Harry abandoned his wife and children.
Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Sun: “The real problem here is that Prince Harry is not going to come back without Meghan, unless, for some reason, they separate, or something goes badly wrong. I don’t think she shows any wish at all to come to this country, because she’s not actually very popular in this country.”
He added that Harry himself has “been complicit” in a lot of “quite unpleasant” remarks aimed at the Royal Family made by the Sussexes.
“But I’ve always felt that he was acting rather on instruction,” Mr Vickers continued. “I would think it was more likely that he would come back on his own at some point, but I don’t see that in the immediate future. And in fact, I think it would be a distraction, because, you know people are always talking about Harry and Meghan the whole time.”
He argues that as a nation we “need to concentrate” on the King and the working royals and “all the things that they’re achieving” – with Harry and Meghan having stepped down in 2020.
“If Prince Harry came back,” Mr Vickers continued, “you know, the chances are that people would be wondering why he was back and what he was really up to.”
All of this seething because they can’t admit that they’re mad that Meghan won’t visit them in the UK. They’re mad that they can’t figure out a way to force Harry to come back, they’re mad that the Sussex marriage is strong and healthy, they’re mad that Harry doesn’t actually give a sh-t about them or their nonsense, and on and on. It’s also curious to me that there’s so much energy towards “Harry makes a solo work trip, that must mean his marriage is in trouble” and yet the Wales marriage never gets one iota of scrutiny.
Incidentally, People Mag revealed that Harry Facetimed with Meghan before he stepped on stage at The Diana Award event yesterday. Such separate lives, you guys.
We should not give the lies the BP tell any airplay in our minds.
First they hold hands too much and now they are leading separate lives. And of course Meghan is controlling Harry which is terrible because that job belongs to his father and brother. You have to laugh to keep from throwing things across the room in frustration. Carry on!
Every article speculating on their relationship feels like it’s by someone who has never been in a happy marriage. Yes, the honeymoon stage is over. They have two children and hectic lives. And I bet that they are in constant digital communication whenever they’re apart because they enjoy sharing experiences together.
I’m very happily married but it would be extremely easy to say we have separate lives. Because, you know, I have my job and he has his. We also have a daughter and it means sometimes he goes out alone and I stay with her and vice versa. Or someone is sick and stays home. For H&M it seems clear: Harry is doing his job while Meg stays with kids. At their ages they do care whether it’s mom or even beloved nanny. And Meg also makes it clear that she is over salty island and she won’t come, especially won’t bring the kids – who would? To place wishing you the worst???
In my experience, a long term happy marriage is facilitated by having somewhat separate lives. It’s nice to have new stories to tell each other, not to mention the enjoyment of continuing to be a unique individual, not just half of a couple. That’s what I mean about this type of coverage. You can’t just watch a Hallmark movie and then comment on a real life marriage.
But you know that they will ABSOLUTELY frame Harry’s Facetime with Meghan as another “example” of her being a cruel, domineering taskmistress who stomps around in heels and demands that her husband check in every hour, on the hour, etc., etc. 🙄🙄
TEAM SUSSEX 😍😍😍
@miranda
I wonder if those who make up this crap ever had a normal relationship… cos everything points out that H and M are just normal parents. They are mostly together, they talk while apart, take on projects together and apart. But, you gotta feed the haters something. Even if it makes zero sense.
@Mil, you’re being too sensible! Stop.lol On one hand, the BM complain about H&M being too handsy when together, then say weird things when they are not attached at the hip. Change the names to William & Kate and this article bears some truth.
Meghan staying behind with children/business things going on is nothing like the all important articles about the WanK’s school runs and reducing their engagements for their children. GMAFB
There is a photo out there of Harry smiling down at his phone before he went to give a speech. They want so hard for them to divorce.
Meanwhile let’s not discuss the other ones who act like work colleagues.
They have small children, both of them can’t travel all the time. Harry comes to NYC for every UN week because he has some event to be a part of. He’s carved out a niche or himself, they act like he comes and just wanders the streets *cough* Will the jogger. Just dumb
Do you really think that the Bristish press doesn’t know that, this is just a bone🦴 for their haters/I mean their readers 🦴
Imagine the headlines if Meg were constantly being photographed in other cities without her children.
Like we said,its opposite day again…just replace the Sussex with Wales and it all makes the perfect sense.
Precisely. This is Phil Dampier trying to spill Wales’ tea without getting dinged for naming them.
The rest is just the usual wailing and lamentations from the press and the palaces that their fking around got found out.
“It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like _William_ is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect _William_ has been feeling very much like a spare part. He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here.”
See how this makes more sense when you switch out the names?
I also think this article is meant to distract from the Balmoral B-llocking Summit of C&C vs. WanK.
Hahaha, what a joke you all are.
The song Separate Lives Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin immediately plays in my head. Great love song. Anyway, Harry and Meg are thriving and those boobs on salt island can’t take it.
@girl_ninja, Separate Lives by Phil Collins isn’t a great love song.imo It’s a good breakup/goodbye song.
Agree that the boobs on Salt Island can’t handle the Sussexes thriving.
No no no no no. Stop the gaslighting. This isn’t Peg and Can’t who are living separate. This is Harry and Meg who are living there lives and doing their work and sometimes they don’t do it together that is all.
Keep telegraphing the ones with problems in their marriage are the Waleses.
I think this barrage of “separate lives” article is an attempt to deflect from the awful video of the Keens where they had to do PDA for the cameras to show they were “together.”
I feel like they aren’t even being subtle about it at this point.
Not even close. They want so bad to talk about how even in that rehearsed video William couldn’t act like someone who lies their spouse and was always looking away from her as she was throwing her self on him awkwardly.
What annoys me is that some of the US haters have picked up on this, in particular the witches on Jam Session, the pod run by Bill Simmons. They started calling it divorce watch even though no other American media goes there.
If we want to start analyzing marriage then let’s cover everyone.
These idiot royal *experts* wished Meghan gone or dead or divorced and literally terrorized her out of the country. So now she’s gone, won’t go back come hell or high water, and you’re still complaining? Give up, you lost the war.
What I find troubling is that they are still speculating about Meghan being “gone” if you know what I mean, and I think that you do. They say that Harry doesn’t want to return to England without Meghan. Then, they go on to say that Harry won’t return unless the Sussexes separate “or something goes badly wrong.” Huh?! Other than separation/divorce, what could “go badly wrong” which would cause a married couple to lead separate lives, which would also conveniently make it possible for Harry (and Harry alone) to return to England? I wonder. These people are demented.
It amazes me that these people have nothing better to do than create fictional narratives about the Sussexes. Maybe if they took some of their skill at creating false narratives, and channeled it into writing a good fiction novel, they might be able to create something to generate some real income instead of scrounging up false stories about H&M.
I think this was an article meant FOR THE WALES 🤣🤣🤣
Most people do live separate work lives. He doesn’t take her to work events for Better Up either. The climate stuff has always been his thing more than Meghan’s. This statement about “or something goes badly wrong” is sick. It is the BM wish that Meghan, and probably even A&L no longer exist.
Agree, my husband hasn’t been to anything work related of mine since 2019 when it happened to be convenient for him and our child to tag along on a work trip. I know H&M have some joint projects so probably are more involved than that but still…they have solo stuff as well and that’s normal!
@Cate – After I started my current job, there was a summer BBQ for the families that I insisted my spouse come to so I could make a good impression. He wasn’t excited about spending an afternoon listening to us all talk about work, but he came to support me. My boss told him it was so nice to meet him and then shared that her husband would never come to something like this. LMFAO! I could hardly pressure him to go in future years now that he knew the boss’s husband didn’t have to. 😉
This is their last hope 🤣
I don’t know about Britain, but we don’t bring our spouses to work on this side of the Atlantic. They’re just not processing that Meghan has her own business dealings and daily meetings. They’re not used to having a princess that actually works.
This! She has a lot going on as well. Busy wry work and their babies. There was a recent article on how Clevr Blends has hit some big financial milestone. Also one of her Archetypes episodes relaunched, which is interesting. Meghan just ignores whatever noise is coming from the UK. Harry was very clear why his family weren’t going there anytime soon. They sound stupid every time they fail to mention the security issue and the pettiness of his father.
And they just finished a trip together in Colombia for Archwell, their joint project. This is for Halo project and well child which were always Harry projects.
Plus Archie is in school and Lily might be too.
Lol! Exactly.
He feels like a spare part to Meghan so clearly he should come back and be a spare part to William and Kate. And he’s “received instruction” about his criticism of his family?!! So just zero agency for this 40 year old man. You would think if he’s so irrelevant, so easily lead, so unpopular they wouldn’t be this invested in him coming back, that person sounds like a liability. This is also as Kaiser mentioned very much because Meghan pays them dust. They can’t get over her rejecting them because everyone is envious of being accepted by these class obsessed dinosaurs, and how dare she clearly not give a shit. The really think all video, written, and actions to the contrary that if they divorced he would abandon his kids and run back there. It’s silly.
They have to constantly fall back on “tradition” & “precedent.”
It’s got to be a slavish boot licking ex wife like Fergie or tragic castaway bride like Diana. That ecosystem is sickly invested in media driven roles and narratives.
Thank God Harry, Meghan and their supporters know these fools are full of ish
THIS! It gives big Miranda Priestly “everyone wants to BE us” energy…all the damn time. The reality is that nope, not everyone is impressed and in fact many are repulsed by who they are and what they represent. All the rota in the world can’t change that.
It IS silly. All of it. Unfortunately it pays the bills for far too many people, ultimately at the UK taxpayer expense.
VIckers tries to fan the flames of dislike for Meghan with blanket statements like “she is not popular.” That is just so wrong on many levels. He so wants them to split up so Harry can go back home and leave his wife and children. So sick of this spin.
Their short memory is incredible. They totally forge the abuse she got from the British media (and still does). Why would she want to go back to that country after QE’s funeral where the mean girls isolated her? No way.
This obsession is reaching lunatic levels. The royal family has acted in turn like a cult, a slave master, and a gulf state dictatorship. The media obsession over a private citizen and his family is making the royal family look bizarre and frightening. Will the media start talking about forcibly dragging Harry back to the UK and drugging him like the Dubai sheik did to his daughters? Is that the ratchet endgame? I Meghan’s position, I wouldn’t want to set foot in the UK again, either. This obsession will never, ever end. The British media is a jealous stalker ex that will never, ever go away. I want her to write a memoir someday, on her own terms, so that people can begin to understand what she went through. I know there is some really ugly shit they haven’t revealed.
It truly is cult like, that is a completely accurate description. They have planned out this man’s life and any deviation from that script is a huge betrayal. And any change to what they had planned for him is because he’s being ” controlled”, and not given any choice to do what he wants which is high irony. I seriously don’t understand why more people don’t see it that way. I know we get the normal comments saying, oh British people don’t pay attention to the tabloids, The royals aren’t on anyone’s radar, but this is continued unhinged behavior for 5 years now that has to be pinging on even the most oblivious person’s radar that this isn’t normal.
When you are in a controlling family and fall in love, start to have your own ideas about life influenced by your partner, very often your own family will claim you have “changed” and are “controlled” by that partner. Meaning, they have lost control and hate it; this is the same, on a global scale, where the family has tabloids writing stories on the topic.
If someone did a side by side to what happens when someone leaves Scientology and compare it to how Harry and Meghan have been treated, there isn’t much of a difference.
This.
No wonder William hangs out with Tom Cruise…
I mean, they literally believe that they were appointed by God to ‘lead the nation’, of course they’re a cult.
Vickers has no clue as to “how many” “don’t like” Meghan there are also bots and derangers that go on DM comments sections practically every day and don’t represent all the citizenry.
The press also conveniently ignores their own HUGE role in turning a segment of the public against Meghan with their relentless negative (racist, classist, nationalistic) spin on her every move.
They really are angry that Harry is no longer focused on the royal drama and has definitely moved on. They say they want him back in the UK but what exactly for? What do they need from him? Everything he’s doing in NY this week, the dignitaries and VIPs he’s with, he’d never have been able to do while in the royal family. This is his own work bearing fruit and the work of Archewell, co-founded by Meghan. He and Meghan are fine. They are calling him a spare because she is also doing her own projects and investments. She made her own trip to NY for a women’s investment forum and no one screamed separate lives. They really didn’t like the focus of the Colombia trip being on her, and the focus more on Archewell. Maybe they don’t want to both be away from their kids at the same time for long stretches. Harry’s marriage, career, or happiness is no longer their concern and the fact they no longer have any influence or access in it drives them crazy. Meanwhile Harry has a busy schedule with a lot to cover, so this is silly speculation.
These people are so deluded and refuse to admit that Harry was deeply unhappy and lonely before he met Meghan. He is never going to return to the Royal fold. He’s living the life he’s already wanted and he’s never going to give the freedom he has now.
Yep! They all won’t admit they poured over every word in SPARE. Willfully ignoring Harry’s facts about his pre Meghan life, Meghan breaking the conveyor belt and his love, joy and happiness in his life now.
‘Ol Hugo needs to see a psychiatrist about what he feels/felt. Harry & Dax covered that in that one podcast. That podcast conversation was awesome.
I really really really really HATE these people like Phil Dampier and Hugo vickers along with people like Matt Wilkinson and Arthur Edward’s who keep up this disgusting divisive and dangerous narrative around Meghan!
They keep insinuating that she is the problem that needs to be got rid of. It is obvious telegraphing that Harry should leave her to return to what they feel is his ‘duty’ and they KNOW Meghan has serious threats against her by certain elements. What do they think they’re doing saying things like
‘ unless, for some reason, they separate, or something goes badly wrong.’
It is incisive and they keep doing it.
I once heard someone lay out a full argument that the royals, and royalty in general, is just a cult. If you dare go against or leave a cult they will come after you so hard that it would make life so difficult that your only survival would be to either return and comply or simply not live anymore. Every time I see a new article about Harry and Meghan I cannot NOT see it that way anymore. The Firm is absolutely a cult.
💯💯💯💯
They are 1000% a cult and it’s why H’s leaving the cult is seen as much bigger betrayal than Andrew’s plethora of issues he’s created by being a POS. Everything is acceptable to the cult except leaving it.
They have to have absolute control. If they can’t get their own family members to fear and obey them, why should anyone else? Look at all of the dictatorships and “royal families” that have exiled, imprisoned or killed their own family. The cruelty and ruthlessness is a feature not a bug. Even a non-ruling royal family like the Windsors are the same way.
This also explains why he left the country but has NOT actually left the cult— and in fact added his kids to it by asking for them to have titles once his father was king. He could have gone the Princess Royal/ Prince Edward route, but chose to have his kids put in the cult. I’m not blaming him— I’m just saying he has left the UK (a testament to his love for Meghan) but hasn’t deprogrammed yet.
I will argue the titles are matters of fact. The kids are who they are by law. I don’t take it as them wanting or expecting everything from the royal family. Even if they renounced the titles for themselves and for the kids, I don’t think anything would change. It’s not about the titles. It’s about the royals sense of ownership.
@Merely me, when did Harry ask for his children to have titles? He wouldn’t need to. Recollections may vary, lol. The issue was the discussion of some people/grey men/whoever..not giving Prince Archie a title and security. The moment QE2 passed, Archie and Lili became Prince Archie and Princess Lili/Lilibet by constitutional law. Harry didn’t need to ask for anything. Except, for the right to pay for security to bring his family, Meghan, Archie and Lili to England.imo
Not a fan of some of Prescott’s opinion pieces. He explains the situation well here. As a lawyer/barrister(Prescott-not me).
https://ukconstitutionallaw.org/2021/03/23/craig-prescott-modernising-the-monarchy-moving-beyond-the-1917-letters-patent-and-the-george-v-convention/
I love the anti-monarchy account the Republic @ReplublicStaff on Twitter. Many people from the island agree with them, mostly non-Tory.
The monarchy is quite literally their religion. They believe that the Monarch was appointed by God by virtue of birth to ‘lead the nation’. It is a foundational principle of the Church of England.
I mean, all hereditary titles of aristocracy (in Europe) are ultimately either the product of the Christian church or have been sucked into it so thoroughly for so long that it is absolutely inseparable from it.
So Vickers wants Harry to go running back to his father and brother and Kate (whom he always cared for or so says the spin). and maybe he can find “someone like Kate” to marry. This scenario that they want is so sickening. Vickers and others need to stop trying to tear down a marriage and promote the gossip. Why not just leave Harry and Meghan and their children alone.
Everytime I see that man and her together they look like they just got out of bed. Whatever RR.
Also, once again, they do this crap where she’s to blame for the split. That man said full throated he’s not bringing her back to England. And also, I do think she was in England for the funeral, but wasn’t there publicly. The number of times we found out Meghan was there, we just didn’t see her was a lot.
Oh wow, I didn’t realize that when my husband travels for his job and I stay home with our child that we are living separate lives. I should tell him. I don’t think he knows that either.
Remember this reporting is coming from a place where it was normal for the Royal Family to leave their children for months to go on their tours of Commonwealth countries. It’s perfectly normal and healthy for Meghan to stay home with the kiddos while Dad travels for work.
it’s like they want to throw every Shakespearean tragedy at the wall to see what sticks
These people are absolutely nuts. Having one parent doing a work trip while the other stays home with the kids (and also working) is very normal.
Plus, hasn’t Archie started kindergarten? The British press has made attendance at daily school runs more important than any sort of work, so Meghan needs to stay behind for those. And then Harry’s a bad dad for working instead of joining Meghan on those school runs each and every day. Surprised we haven’t seen a dumb article about that yet.
Nice one.
I hope this historian is not taking himself seriously because his opinion is over ridiculous. Also, real historians know better how to comment and write history.
So Meghan, according to Vickers, “made” Harry say “unpleasant” things about William, Charles et al. The problem is not Meghan it was the way that she was treated by Kate, William, and Charles and Camilla. And Harry was not happy before he even met Meghan as he indicated in Spare. Then Vickers adds it would be a “distraction” for Harry to come back. What exactly does this man want? It really is none of his business. Vickers gives free passes to William and company who made things unpleasant for Harry and Meghan. William actively worked to undermine Harry and Meghan including the “flybe stunt” and conspiring with Knauf to launch “investigations.” Vickers should just keep quiet.
I remember how H&M holding hands in Canada traumatized a british journalist. These people are praying for H&M’s breakup for half a decade now. In the meantime, some of them got divorced, fired. They are gonna keep doing it years to come, because their own lives are miserable.
Lol Nothing about Harry and Meghan’s life fits the royal stereotype and the British media is so mad about it. They are so desperate to make their fit the mold that they’ll use a husband going on a business trip as a indicator of separate lives. LOL I guess they’ll just brush over the fact that he’s representing their shared business Archewell.
But all jokes aside they really don’t enjoy watching Harry flex his global stateman muscle and hold center stage. It makes it harder for them to sell that he doesn’t have a purpose, is dumb and other Meghan’s thumb.
What those gutter rats should be focusing on is how their golden boy made a complete fool of himself last year when he went to New York and how wonderfully received and busy the Spare is. This is too obvious and painful for those rats, therefore, they focus of the happily married Spare’s marriage.
This just code for William and Kate’s marriage. They’re the ones who are separated.
And they can’t talk about it. Gag order all around.
Prince Harry has achieved more in the last few hours than others have in 10 years. He has given hope, inspiration and concrete help to many people through the organizations he has led for years. The Sussexes care tirelessly, continuously and in a very personal way about the people and issues entrusted to them. No one who really looks at how hard they work for people will believe any of these nasty and mendacious articles and the media that print them. Harry, Meghan, we love you and I gladly bow to you because you both deserve every honor.
“But I’ve always felt that he was acting rather on instruction,” Mr Vickers continued.
This is just so gross — this suggestion that Meghan has “instructed” Harry to distance himself from his family.
She put her own health at great risk by trying to be a part of that vipers’ nest, to do as THEY instructed, to make herself smaller.
This crap makes me furious.
Very true. Those statements ignore the beginning of this. The Sussexes wanted to stay and in hindsight, that would have been the smart thing for the RF to allow. Their egos got the best of them and they ran the Sussexes off. Now look where they are. No one wants to or is able to (or even allowed to) serve the crown and the Sussexes are running circles around the RF.
Well, gee. I guess the Sussexes just need to make a way too long video of themselves frolicking and canoodling in a forest and on a beach so that the BM can affirm their relationship status.
These constant borage of articles questioning the marriage of a couple who has never stopped showing affection for one another, have always worked independently and jointly with each other flawlessly and have spoken publicly about their respect and love for each other only shines a brighter light on the strained and fragile relationship of Will and Kate. Will and Kate have worked more independently of each other over the past few years and in addition to the media’s admission of heated arguments that include throwing cushions at each other and the photos and videos that show tensions between the two it would seem more credible if questions about their relationship were called into question. The tabloids obvious attempts to make their relationship seem more stable makes these articles obvious distractions from the truth about the Wales marriage with lies about the Sussex marriage. It is obvious projection about Will and Kate, which is exactly what that sad video was all about.
They literally briefed that we should expect W and K to do more events separately. But somehow that doesn’t mean separated but a trip across the continent does.
Say it with me…
He’s (we’re) NOT going back!!!! 😉
🌻🌻🌻
I continue to think that the bm want to make the Monarchy look as bad as possible globally. I can’t think of another reason that they continue to show themselves and the brf in the worst light possible.
again, more projection because it’s WanK that are actually living separate lives.
My predication:
the “Meghan-is-not-with-Harry-ha-ha-ha-euforia'” of the British tabloid press and royal commentators will be short lived. Meghan will join Prince Harry and the Archewell team (around Wednesday), and they will be together on some panels/events etc., and at the UNGA79 summit, for the rest of the UN week. Thereafter Harry will be heading to London with his security detail, Meg and the Archewell staffers will travel back to California.
Has anyone considered drug testing these unhinged loons?**
**no offense meant to door hinges, or actual loons which are very pretty
It’s such lazy low hanging fruit, this one. Never mind that they were pictured together at an event on his birthday, and before that at the Godmother bookstore opening. When was the last time anyone saw the future king and queen together at any event?
The rags are getting increasingly desperate and make outlandish claims about their marriage to provoke a response… any response. H&M know what they are doing and refuse to engage with the tabs at all. They are quite disciplined.
Rather rich considering the Cambridges used to spend Birthdays apart, Valentines Day apart, Spring Breaks apart… until people started noticing.
The BRF and their sending their very young children to boarding schools away from the parents is so odd and cold to me.
I love the fact that H&M broke that for their young ones.
Harry has his work.
Meg has her work. And her biz gives her the op to be with the kids a bit more.
Called making adult choices. W&K could take a lesson.
Very funny! He is talking about the “distraction” of everybody “always talking about Harry and Meghan the whole time”, while HE is talking about Harry and Meghan!!!!
Doesn’t he realize how irrelevant H&M are? If he knew how irrelevant they were, he and “everybody” would not be talking about them all of the time, right?
The reason why the British tabloids are failing in the US- didn’t they just reduce their operations here. Americans don’t believe their BS.
We “need to concentrate” on the King and the working royals and “all the things that they’re achieving”
🤣🤣🤣🤣