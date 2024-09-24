Prince William ‘really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has’

I was going to say something about how Prince William’s new beard seems universally despised, but I honestly don’t think most people are paying attention to William or his struggle beard. William soft-launched his beard in August, in a video at the end of the Olympics. Then he shaved in time for a visit to Balmoral, but in September, he seems to be trying to grow out the ugly beard. It’s so blatantly about copying his brother, it’s sort of embarrassing. But here we are. It doesn’t even feel like William is making any secret about trying to one-up Harry (by copying him). But according to In Touch’s sources, William is simply enjoying the newly loosened beard protocols AND he’s on a self-improvement kick.
Prince William is getting rave reviews from fans for his smooth new beard, but that’s just the start of his midlife makeover that’s been masterminded by Princess Kate Middleton and left him feeling younger and sexier than ever.
“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol. It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard. Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.”
However, In Touch’s insider points out that “certain protocols are loosening” since King Charles was crowned after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. “William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard,” the source adds. “It’s looking like he’ll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker.”
“He’s been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately,” In Touch’s source says. “With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance. He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days and that’s very intentional.”
Kate, 42, was diagnosed with cancer this year and announced earlier this month that she finished her chemotherapy treatments and would be returning to work. Amid her health issues, William took on a lot of public-facing work by himself while also being there for the pair’s three children at home.
“The stress this past year took a huge toll on William,” the insider explains. “He looked haggard for a while, but he’s now turning that around by seeing a dermatologist. For the first time in his life, he’s got an actual skincare routine. He’s very pleased that people are taking notice because he’s certainly putting in effort.”
[From In Touch Weekly]
“He looked haggard for a while” suggesting, perhaps, that he no longer looks haggard? LOL. This is one of the few mentions I’ve seen of William’s weight loss as well – in recent photos, it’s extremely noticeable. Keep in mind, William is pretty tall, he’s like 6’3” – meaning, he has to have lost a lot of weight to see it on his frame and face. Which you can, the beard is trying to hide how gaunt his face looks now. Also: it feels like people are saying to William “oh, you’re growing a beard” and William says “thank you, I do look great!” I guarantee that’s happening. He surrounds himself with sycophants, so of course they’re not going to tell him that he still looks haggard as hell and the copykeen beard isn’t helping. Last thing… can the dermatologist somehow convince him to moisturize his dry-ass skin and perhaps use a good overnight eye cream?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, sporting a beard, speaks with serving graduats following the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, near Sleaford, eastern England, on September 12, 2024. Cadets have undergone up to 24 weeks of intensive training, which prepares them with the skills and knowledge required to set the foundations for a successful career in the RAF.,Image: 907014653, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: OLI SCARFF / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign’s Parade, on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets with parade executives after attending Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cranwell, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cranwell, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cranwell, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with serving graduates following the Sovereign’s Parade, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, with Homewards Advocate David Duke (right) during a visit to Homewards in Aberdeen, for a ‘Thank You’ event for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to Homewards in Aberdeen, for a ‘Thank You’ event for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a ‘Thank You’ event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a ‘Thank You’ event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a ‘Thank You’ event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for workers from across the city’s homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William is so not sexy. I doubt keen spends that much time with him.
Truth be told, he needs to lay off the drink and his skin will improve. The broken veins in his face and his purply lips tell a story. He should also ditch the struggle beard. It looks like fungus.
The “fungus” comment made me laugh! It does look like lichen, which has gotten too much sun and is waiting for it to rain. And, yes, ditching the booze (or getting help for that because swaying at public events was telling on himself) would do wonders for himself and his children. Watching your parents self-destruct is a terrible way to grow up.
This article gives readers so much whiplash… “midlife makeover” which let’s be real has been going on since he started trying to rebrand as “single dad” – but now, inexplicably, Huesa is the mastermind behind the Seedy Struggle Beard and his new wardrobe of wrinkly Hangover Chic suits? Bish, pleaaaase – the man is still rocking up to site visits in his moose-knuckle chinos half the time.
I’m corpsing with laughter over the mention of the dermatologist… KP and Huevo are hideously sensitive to criticism and avid consumers of it, apparently. Huevo has recently been mocked the length and breadth of Al Gore’s Internet and up and down social media for looking ashy, dry, and just generally “aging fast”. They picked up on that in a hurry, lol! Clearly he’s got a long wait before his appointment with the derm, b/c I’m not seeing any improvement there.
Does Kate’s “mastermind makeover plan” include sending Huevo off for plastic surgery? I mean, it would give them more excuses to do nothing…
William is selfish, it’s always me me me me me. What global statesman says I always thought I looked really good with my beard? So vain. Would Harry ever say I always loved the way I look with my beard? 😆 the stories about Willie is never substantial. Same ol same ol
This reads like In Touch is making fun of Willy’s beard and appearance.
In he same week that they have a frontgage story and pic about him and Kate divorcing (again). Lol.
A beard on a man is usually what make up is to a woman. But I really don’t think it works for him, and that’s probably because he’s lost weight, and it shows. He’s already very, very unattractive so add that he looks gaunt with a struggle beard is very unfortunate for him.
Y’know, I don’t hate the beard. Certainly I loath the man, but the beard itself isn’t awful.
As for the alleged glow-up, could it be he took cue from Momma Camilla and went to rehab? He’s had the time and space and privacy… maybe Charles insisted.
He looks like a hush puppy.
Chica, LMAOOO
There’s just….nothing there. I know it’s in In Touch but I just can’t imagine a story about a beard and skincare routine being written about any serious political or diplomatic heavy weight. This man is 42 years old, has had the opportunity for the best schooling in the world, is the direct heir of a thousand-year-old institution, a military veteran and this is what people write about him. Compare this article to Senator Coons’ speech. Just an empty suit eternally chasing after someone else.
In the first instance , I “blame” Meghan & Harry – they have shown the heir what it means to be well moisturised not to mention of having a healthy wholesome relationship with themselves.
There are men who may not necessarily be considered good looking but make up for it with their lovely personality
No amount of dermatology or skin care / growth of a beard can fix the internal toxicity brought about by a bad character and personality. William is cruel. He needs a personality transplant
@jemmy That’s just very well put.
It really is. Well said.
💯
I can’t imagine people even talking about Charles’, King Felipe or King Frederick’s physique or skin care like that in an article? It’s ridiculous and embarrassing.
It is. It’s like he’s being treated just like a woman in the public eye. /s
It tells you how self conscious William really is, he’s trying everything to look better 😶 he is no Harry that’s for sure 😍😍
Prince William is getting rave reviews from fans for his smooth new beard
—————————————————————————————————————
Receipts please
Perhaps they polled the crowd in Aberdeen for this take?
Major BURN!! That made me laugh so much. Thank you.
Thank you, Kaiser! It always bothers me how dry his face looks. He needs serums and moisturizers! It’s not even winter yet!
And it couldn’t be more obvious that he’s copying his brother with the beard and “new smart suits” that he’s ordered. It’s just sad that a 40-year old man with all the resources at his disposal shrinks his life down to copying his brother.
It’s probably considered gauche in toff circles to spend time and money on a man’s skin or general appearance. And as much as he wants to emulate his brother, he also wants to be cool with the toffs.
It is said that your character is reflected in your face and he certainly has the face he deserves for being consumed with bitterness and anger. Intensive therapy leading to self reflection and remorse and making amends could lighten the load and free him up to become a better person.
@lady digby I think that’s often true. On my computer, Harry’s pic shows up side by side with William’s and the contrast is striking for so few years between them. I actually think the beard improves his looks, but that doesn’t mean I think he looks good – just better. No matter how I feel about his actions (and I have a whole lotta feelings about them), he probably has had a difficult year, and it shows; however, it didn’t have to be as lonely as it has been. He chose to shove Harry away. Friendships are one of the most important things you can have to navigate difficult times and he chose to dismiss those connections.
Lol who lied to this man? He looks like he is 60 yrs old not 42. With all the money in the world and he has terrible skin, terrible posture and terrible fitting clothes. Again terrible skin for a 42 yr old. We are the same age and my ski doesn’t look like that.
He’s so gaunt that he may be trying to copykeen Harry with the beard but he’s turning into Philip in his 80’s and 90’s. It’s concerning at this point.
@Pinkasaurus, it really is! What is going on?
I may be in the minority, but I agree the facial hair is a good look on William. It balances out the shape of his head, notably his dome. With the hat, even better.
I understand where you’re coming from PinkOrchid. I’m not a fan, but I also have seen far worse, and I agree it balances the egg.
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/haggard
He still fits this description. He hasn’t been the picture of health this year.
Add terrible teeth to your list
Did he have some kind of procedure done and the beard is a distraction?
Well I would reccommend a personality transplant and ask for friendly, kind, intelligent, generous, charming and committed to helping others!
Would be pretty major procedure, weeks of recovery and rehab!
Ooooh! Maybe it’s to hide bruises! 😉
😂😂😂
LOL this article isn’t the flex they think it is. It basically admits that yes, he is competing with his younger brother, and yes, he picked a fight with Harry because he didn’t get to wear a beard at his own wedding. Immature and unstable, what wonderful qualities in a leader.
Trying to cosplay Harry in getting a beard as well as the positive rave on n Social Media about Harry looking hot , well moisturised not to mention stately.
One wonders why he didn’t have a skin care routine prior to now as Kate was known in her younger days to be into the serious skin care routine. Maybe Keen is no longer in the picture to provide advice
He could visit the best dermatologist in the world- it still would not make him look good until he gets rid of the bitterness & jealously he has towards Harry
It’s also a blatant lie to state that he wasn’t allowed to grow a beard because of royal protocol. It isn’t and has never been royal protocol. King George V had a beard. Prince Michael of Kent has has a beard for years. It wasn’t royal protocol that prohibited him from having a beard. It is however a rule in the military. Which is why Harry didn’t grow his beard out until he officially quit the military and started his life as a full time working royal.
The only reason why willy wasn’t allowed a beard is because the Queen probably thought it didn’t suit him. And she was right.
Of course this baby got mad at Harry, instead of taking it up with the queen. William is a grotesque caricature of a prince at this point.
JFC, get a lot of therapy immediately.
I’ll encourage the beard cos he looks so ridiculous.
He probably also wants to look as ‘regal’ as Felipe and Frederik. My theory is he is growing his beard now so that he has a full one for the next big royal event – which should be Chuck’s funeral.
He probably does think the beard will help him be seen as more serious and stately. As opposed to you know just being those things.
I suspect you’re right. There was an unpleasant article saying WanK were ‘quietly waiting’ to show the US and H&M ‘what real royalty looks like’ and all I could think was they believe they will be king and consort soon. CIII might be in a worse condition that we are being told and WanK unapologetic vultures.
…and the new queen will still take 12 years off to raise children and recuperate. There will be nothing new or different or better when they get to rule.
Does he gawk in mirrors and admires how he thinks he looks good in a beard. Odd.
I guess we’re calling anything a beard these days.
If you replace WanK with H&M this article makes proper sense.
Again with his team trying to push this narrative that Peg is some sexy AF DILF! What a clown. So out of touch.
I want to know the people who are lying to this guy 😩
“ … left him feeling younger and sexier than ever”.
Good lord. This is the message they want to put out there?
He’s a middle-aged man who looks every one of his 42 years, and then some, and the beard is not doing him any favours.
This article is full of lies. It’s not against protocol to wear a beard, it was about military specifically, as only the navy were allowed to grow beards. If it was anti protocol Harry would not have worn a beard ALL those YEARS before and after he got married. The beard is just another step in turning themselves into Harry and Meghan. Kate dresses like Meghan, so now it’s William’s turn to transform into Harry. Simple as.
Maybe William grew the beard to replace Kate?
😁
He is “Single White Male” ing his brother and it is just creepy to see.
Well he learned from the best.
This article weirdly chooses to make it seem like this “midlife makeover” was both a result of Kate’s illness and her intervention(?), and now that he’s finally got a skincare routine and beard, TOB is “feeling younger and sexier than ever”.
Ah yes, those who have gone through a serious illness can attest that the one thing you are thinking about constantly is: is my significant other looking good enough to get back on the market, just in case? Nothing inspires your recovery more!
LOL! Excellent point!
So this article is interesting to me….mentioning his weight loss, his haggard appearance, how he’s seeing a dermatologist as a result of looking haggard, etc.
William has always been relatively fit, so the weight loss IS very noticeable. In the pictures of him from the side in this article you can really tell.
Something is going on. he doesnt look healthy, he looks sick.
He does look unhealthy, and I agree with what you’ve written.
There are people who either eat more than usual or absolutely cannot eat when faced with stress. So, given the family situation, this could be a factor in his weight loss and haggard appearance. In addition, he swayed noticeably in a few appearances early 2024, and we just had a story where they linked W to cocaine in Scotland.
If you told me that Kate’s illness is a cover for Will being the sick one (because if the King and Heir were both gravely ill it would actually be a *real crisis* and they can’t navigate it), I’d believe you.
The man has looked unwell all year and has barely worked. The panic over everything changing too fast and soon that the Wales have been projecting could be about George’s childhood more than Will’s adulthood..
The Wales have been weird all year. Incompetence explains it mostly, but incompetently administering a coverup explains it better.
You raise good points… maybe Will *is* sick.
He looked horrible in the notorious video — a stick figure. His muscles have wasted away. In the above photo, he has the posture of a 70+ year old. He needs physio even more than he needs a skincare routine. He’s aging rapidly.
PR is on overdrive — yesterday I came across a discussion of a poll of the sexiest men in the UK: #1 was Jeremy Clarkson and #2 was Will.
Honestly it makes a lot of sense if William is the one who is sick. I have said that I don’t think they are lying about Kate’s cancer (not telling the whole truth but not out and out lying) because I think a blatant lie about it would make William complicit and that would be very problematic.
But someone at KP or BP may have decided that it would be better for William to participate in a lie about Kate’s cancer to cover up whatever is going on with him. We know they actively covered up his COVID diagnosis.
Maybe William is the one who’s sick, and all the stuff about wanting to spend time with the children relates to William, especially if they know things are about to change significantly for George. And it could also involve a significant mental health issue for Kate.
I can’t believe no one has thought of this before now! What an excellent point!
The man is wasting away. It’s alarming.
Right? I have mistaken him and Edward for each other in photos multiple times recently.
The thing is, Kate was also not looking well last year. Basically, ever since they were given the POW titles. Which is weird, right? You would expect that if it was stress, we would have noted it soon after the Sussexes left. Or during the Oprah interview. The first round of Rose rumours. The humiliating Carribean tour. None of these made a dent in their facades.
It really wasn’t until after the Queen’s death (*coinciding with Harry’s memoir coming out) that, at least for me, both of them started to really look poorly. Now, that’s subjective, of course – it’s perfectly possible for someone to appear well and be suffering. But it must be said that even during QEII’s funeral, W and K seemed… fine. A bit stiff and awkward, but normal for them. So, what changed? And when?
Dang, I hope for his sake that the weight loss is intentional. Otherwise, he’s so pathetic. I just love this for the future of the British Monarchy.
Has he been looking at videos on SM comparing his fitness to Harry’s? People tend to change up their looks in prep for a new single life also.
Yep – who among us has never responded to the serious illness of their spouse by immediately getting a sexy makeover? Never mind being supportive, taking care of the children, or trying to ease the physical and mental stress on your partner. No, the most important thing in William’s mind is that the public will see he could be back on the market any day now! And oh la la, he’s got some new suits (and presumably some fancy new slippers)!
Helllllllllo ladies!
“Helllllllllo ladies!”
😂😂😂
Most likely the Royal insider is a member of the Royal rota who’s taking In Touch for a ride. If he’s seeing a dermatologist, he needs to go by somebody else.
William’s face looks dirty. It does not even resemble a beard.
Nope, all I see is a man who needs a shower … and horrid posture.
Oh really Willy , people keep saying how moisturize and tan and healthy Harry looks and guess what, now we have Willy seeing a dermatologist and taking care of his skin. Well I guess the dermatologist took one look at Willy and said I can’t treat a rhino, I specialize in humans. And what fans thinks this man looks sexy and are gushing over him? Must be Stevie wonder vision impaired type fans
😂😂
He looks sad and pathetic, old and homeless. Time to retire invisible Kate and marry his pegging partner if he’s closely following his father’s footsteps.
He’s got Chia Beard.
LOL!!!
I just want to know do eye creams really help? If they do (big if, surely it’s too late). Changing his habits (I think we can guess at this stage) would improve his skin and health more than a cream, I think. But if that cream exists, please share!
Eye creams absolutely can improve the appearance of wrinkles, i.e., not get rid of them but make them less noticeable. Also, I think that they help stave off deeper wrinkles for a longer period of time than going without an eye cream. The trick is to find one that works well for you. My Holy Grail of eye creams (a Borghese gel/ cream formulation) has long been discontinued and I’ve never really found one I liked to replace it. I say don’t look for fancy stuff just a good plain one that is moisturizing (hyaluronic acid, anyone?). Good luck in your quest!
That beard is I got. Neds to fill out. But his looks have degenerated so badly…it’s amazing. Anyway, since he does little to no work, we’re reduced to discussing his looks. Sad for a grown ass 40 year plus man.
Like Harry said in his book “Bish you BALD, bish you TIRED, you need a nap and to visit mum’s grave and beg for some of her looks back while you tryna hop on my dack ho!”
(I am paraphrasing)
😁💯
He has never done anything of note, nor does it seem that he will at this late stage. Therefore, there is nothing to focus on except his facial hair, and the press predictively treats his beard as if it is some kind of laudable accomplishment.
“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,”
Ok William. As the saying goes, “If you like it, I love it”.
Translated into layperson’s terms, that means: It looks terrible, but if you want to go out there looking that badly, I’m not going to stop you…You do you.
I do think he is beginning to look bad, and I had wondered if Kate was covering for his illness. Who even knows any more.
He looks sick. Based on the picture of him in Aberdeen and his new look, he seems like he’s on the struggle bus to hell. The shape of his bald head does not favor the bead. His suit choices don’t work with his body and allows looks like he’s slouching even when he is standing tall.
The juxtaposition of Harry in New York moving around like a VIP and William in the UK talking about his beard and skincare regime. Damn.
Yup, Statesman Harry – confident, respected, friendly and industrious VS. Future King William – bad beard grower, lazy, entitled, unserious and a cheating spouse. I know who I respect more!
It’s striking! Someone should really tell William to lay low when Harry is on one of his bursts of accomplishments. There is absolutely nothing that man can do that is going to take the shine off of Harry.
They are so middle school.
I think the beard is the least of his problems. I actually think he looks quite nice with a beard–maybe it’s because I’m a gay man and different things appeal to me. He needs to shave his head. I don’t know what he’s clinging to, but the hair on the sides really needs to go. He should look to Stanley Tucci, because I think they have very similar head shapes.
@Grant – That’s good advice for him to shave his head if he’s going to have a beard. The hair on the sides elongates his head too much or makes his face look too narrow. – something is off.
Loves to stroke his own ego….so checks out.
Yikes! That’s a big nope from me, dawg.
Project Easter egg gone bad.
“masterminded by Princess Kate Middleton” — she should stop this masterminding 🤣😅
Why are they trying to sell us on him being sexy when he is SO not? Have you seen him up against Justin Trudeau? There is NO comparison on who is sexy and who is not.
Well, be fair. Justin has excellent hair + a really nice behind.
But each man stinks at their jobs equally. LOL
He looks like he forgot to take off part of his scarecrow costume.
I am dying laughing at this comment!
He’s wearing contacts, right?
If he grows the beard until it is thick, and keeps it well groomed that might help his looks.
He looks really rough in these pics.
Of course, if he keeps the full beard, by 5 years into it, if he decides to shave it then he will truly look aged.
William should het some truly excellent hats made. Bring back sharp dressed men in good suits and hats.
Famous men with beards that improve the mans look. #1. Liam Gallagher. That man can grow a beard!
Dude needs to hit the gym. Get a personal trainer and develop some muscle definition. He is not aging well. He seems to look worse every time a new pic comes out.