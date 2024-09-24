Prince William ‘really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has’

I was going to say something about how Prince William’s new beard seems universally despised, but I honestly don’t think most people are paying attention to William or his struggle beard. William soft-launched his beard in August, in a video at the end of the Olympics. Then he shaved in time for a visit to Balmoral, but in September, he seems to be trying to grow out the ugly beard. It’s so blatantly about copying his brother, it’s sort of embarrassing. But here we are. It doesn’t even feel like William is making any secret about trying to one-up Harry (by copying him). But according to In Touch’s sources, William is simply enjoying the newly loosened beard protocols AND he’s on a self-improvement kick.

Prince William is getting rave reviews from fans for his smooth new beard, but that’s just the start of his midlife makeover that’s been masterminded by Princess Kate Middleton and left him feeling younger and sexier than ever. “William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol. It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard. Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.” However, In Touch’s insider points out that “certain protocols are loosening” since King Charles was crowned after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. “William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard,” the source adds. “It’s looking like he’ll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker.” “He’s been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately,” In Touch’s source says. “With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance. He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days and that’s very intentional.” Kate, 42, was diagnosed with cancer this year and announced earlier this month that she finished her chemotherapy treatments and would be returning to work. Amid her health issues, William took on a lot of public-facing work by himself while also being there for the pair’s three children at home. “The stress this past year took a huge toll on William,” the insider explains. “He looked haggard for a while, but he’s now turning that around by seeing a dermatologist. For the first time in his life, he’s got an actual skincare routine. He’s very pleased that people are taking notice because he’s certainly putting in effort.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

“He looked haggard for a while” suggesting, perhaps, that he no longer looks haggard? LOL. This is one of the few mentions I’ve seen of William’s weight loss as well – in recent photos, it’s extremely noticeable. Keep in mind, William is pretty tall, he’s like 6’3” – meaning, he has to have lost a lot of weight to see it on his frame and face. Which you can, the beard is trying to hide how gaunt his face looks now. Also: it feels like people are saying to William “oh, you’re growing a beard” and William says “thank you, I do look great!” I guarantee that’s happening. He surrounds himself with sycophants, so of course they’re not going to tell him that he still looks haggard as hell and the copykeen beard isn’t helping. Last thing… can the dermatologist somehow convince him to moisturize his dry-ass skin and perhaps use a good overnight eye cream?