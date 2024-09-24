“‘The Thunderbolts’ trailer is here, are you ready for any of this?” links
  • September 24, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Thunderbolts trailer is here… interesting use of The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” and Florence Pugh seems to be carrying the movie. [Pajiba]
Christine Baranski looks amazing in Oscar de la Renta. [RCFA]
Tracee Ellis Ross’s powerful statement about childfree women. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump claims that women will no longer think about abortion soon enough. Given how many women are dying because of the lack of reproductive care, there won’t be many women left to think about abortion anyway. [Jezebel]
People are raving about The Substance’s body-horror. [Buzzfeed]
Is Travis Kelce struggling this season? [JustJared]
Check out Madonna’s latest face. [Socialite Life]
What is Kristen Bell’s new movie about? [Hollywood Life]
Beyonce looks bootilicious in this photo. [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Scott with a mustache… no thanks. [OMG Blog]

13 Responses to ““‘The Thunderbolts’ trailer is here, are you ready for any of this?” links”

  1. Cait says:
    September 24, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    I’m actually excited for the Thunderbolts, though I did note the asterisk in the title…

    Reply
  2. SciLies says:
    September 24, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    Hey, Celebitchy and Kaiser, When are you coming over to BlueSky? It is desperate for some celeb gossip!

    Reply
  3. mightymolly says:
    September 24, 2024 at 1:24 pm

    In a move that surprises no one, Trump proves that he has no idea women are sentient beings. If any y’all need talking points for your red family and friends, there are many articles online about prominent republicans supporting the Harris-Walz ticket. There’s no second chance. Have no regrets the morning after the election.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 24, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    Christine Baranski is killing it fashion-wise lately

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 24, 2024 at 2:17 pm

      She looks elegant and statuesque. I feel like that dress is something Melania Trump would wear but somehow she would make it look tacky.

      Reply
  5. Nicki says:
    September 24, 2024 at 3:21 pm

    Never any shaming of childless men from the right wing lunatics.

    Reply
  6. martha says:
    September 24, 2024 at 8:11 pm

    I really don’t think it’s lack of focus or conditioning on Travis’ part. What Patrick Mahomes said about Travis’ play these last few games is true. Opposing defense is double and triple-teaming him. Boxing him in. I like the guy. He really is a future Hall of Famer. I just hope he holds it together until the Chiefs adjust to how teams are playing against them this season. Opposing teams are always hyped going against the past year’s Super Bowl champions.

    Reply
  7. Trillion says:
    September 24, 2024 at 10:29 pm

    Saw The Substance on opening night and it blew. my. mind. You think it’s pretty crazy and then the third act kicks in and……my husband and I were grasping each others knees and gaping/gasping for the last 20 minutes. Putting the gore in allegory! A feminist and fierce take on the absurd focus on women’s superficial aspects. Too weird for an Oscar nom, perhaps, but Demi Moore is incredible in this.

    Reply

