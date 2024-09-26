Chef Jose Andres happily posed with Prince Harry at the Clinton Global Initiative

Not even a month ago, Jose Andres joined the board of Earthshot, aka Prince William’s environmental busywork scheme. Prince William’s office could not just allow the announcement to land without commentary. Of course not. An unnamed source gloated to the Daily Beast that Prince William “poached” Andres FROM the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You know, because Harry and Meghan have supported Andres and World Central Kitchen for years, and have even donated to WCK and put a spotlight on WCK to drive more donations. Harry and Meghan are also friendly with Jose at a personal level. But that didn’t stop that unnamed source from announcing that Andres joining the Earthshot board was “humiliating” for… the Sussexes and “Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England, and Harry and Meghan will have to either accept it or cut ties with him themselves.”

Crash cut to Tuesday in New York, at the Clinton Global Initiative. Both Andres and Prince Harry spoke at CGI separately, about different subjects. The Daily Mirror even crowed that “Prince Harry avoids run-in with pal who now works for Prince William.” So now Chef Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen and a global humanitarian, works FOR Prince William? What a colonialist attitude. Anyway, the Mirror got it completely wrong, saying outright that Andres and Harry avoided each other and something something it’s all very “humiliating” for Harry that Jose Andres “works for” William. Except that on Wednesday, Andres posted some photos from his appearance at CGI, and look at that. He ran into Harry after all. How humiliating for William, to see his EMPLOYEE behaving with such friendliness towards the charismatic brother. How humiliating for William that his disgustingly colonialist attitude towards “poaching” the Sussexes’ charitable partner blew up in his hairy egg face.

Another incredible year at @ClintonGlobal…catching up with good friends and getting inspired by so many grassroots leaders on the frontlines of creating a better world! pic.twitter.com/L2dX0lDQ6l — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) September 25, 2024