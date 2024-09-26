Chef Jose Andres happily posed with Prince Harry at the Clinton Global Initiative

Not even a month ago, Jose Andres joined the board of Earthshot, aka Prince William’s environmental busywork scheme. Prince William’s office could not just allow the announcement to land without commentary. Of course not. An unnamed source gloated to the Daily Beast that Prince William “poached” Andres FROM the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You know, because Harry and Meghan have supported Andres and World Central Kitchen for years, and have even donated to WCK and put a spotlight on WCK to drive more donations. Harry and Meghan are also friendly with Jose at a personal level. But that didn’t stop that unnamed source from announcing that Andres joining the Earthshot board was “humiliating” for… the Sussexes and “Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England, and Harry and Meghan will have to either accept it or cut ties with him themselves.”
Crash cut to Tuesday in New York, at the Clinton Global Initiative. Both Andres and Prince Harry spoke at CGI separately, about different subjects. The Daily Mirror even crowed that “Prince Harry avoids run-in with pal who now works for Prince William.” So now Chef Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen and a global humanitarian, works FOR Prince William? What a colonialist attitude. Anyway, the Mirror got it completely wrong, saying outright that Andres and Harry avoided each other and something something it’s all very “humiliating” for Harry that Jose Andres “works for” William. Except that on Wednesday, Andres posted some photos from his appearance at CGI, and look at that. He ran into Harry after all. How humiliating for William, to see his EMPLOYEE behaving with such friendliness towards the charismatic brother. How humiliating for William that his disgustingly colonialist attitude towards “poaching” the Sussexes’ charitable partner blew up in his hairy egg face.
Photos courtesy of Jose Andres’ Instagram and Avalon Red.
Remember how Harry said the royals are more concerned with how it looks not how it feels? All these articles I can assure you that these friends of Sussexes poached by William do not have direct contact with or have probably never spoken to William, I’m not even sure outside his aristo set William has any friends same with his pick me wife but he doesn’t care because the papers will manufacture friends for him and make him look better than he actually is and that’s all he cares about.
I wonder how the wales children are being raised because their parents are still struggling with intense complexes in their 40’s, it’s not normal for a literal future king to be pursued by a deep feeling of inadequacy in comparison to his younger brother it is sad and pathetic
“…it’s not normal for a literal future king to be pursued by a deep feeling of inadequacy in comparison to his younger brother it is sad and pathetic.”
Example A: The former Prince Charles.
And before that, Elizabeth felt inadequate compared to Margaret, at least in her early years on the throne. Margaret had all the natural gifts, as does Harry.
That’s my Prince 😍 TEAM SUSSEX 😍
Absolutely!! I can faintly hear Peg screaming from across the pond no he is mine mine mine not yours Harold!
Well that’s because Harry and Chef Andres are normal people who don’t see the world and interactions with other humans as snubs and poaches. Earthshot on it’s face isn’t a bad idea, it’s problem is that it’s patron is a terminally insecure child who only started it to compete with his brother. Their goals aren’t bad though with actual care behind them. Which is why Michael Bloomberg has clearly relegated William to Zoom in regards to it. And of course the British media had to refer to Chef Andres in a colonialist manner, that’s the entire way that they see the world. Just a series of countries, people, events, and organizations that are there to fluff up their heir and show absolute devotion and loyalty to him outside of their own interest.
Which source misinformed those papers about JA’s relationship to Harry? Whoops.
Andres ia not on the board of directors of Earthshot. He agreed to be an awards judge.
and he would do it even if Will wasn’t part of it. The guy just wants to make the world a better place. It is the BRF and the tabloids treating charity work like a loyalty test.
God, THIS! Philanthropy is not a full contact sport.
Shows how completely out of touch the Wales organization is. The Chief is an international humanitarian who runs to help those in need all over the globe with hot meals in a time of incredible stress. The Wales team sits at homes plotting while running to try to humiliate the better brother who uses his platform to highlight and offer support for the least among us. Folks of the caliber of the Chief and Harry are busy thinking of how they can best serve and the Wales team are busy thinking of oneupmanship. The Wales team is an embarrassment.
Are they out of touch? Or are they just big, fat liars?
How about a b̶i̶t̶ lot of both?
😁
There are many gross things about William. Surely, one of the most gross is his belief that he can “own” humans and whole continents. He really does his utmost to embody the colonialist spirit.
I just picture him like a bawling toddler screaming “Mine, mine mine!” while looking at the picture of Harry and Andres.
This entire thing has been such a disaster, I’m sorry but if I was Andres I would be livid at being used as a weapon against someone who has been a friend and supporter. Peggy and his mouth pieces using others as weapons against The Sussex’s is not only immature, petty and hateful it is a horrible representation of a Monarchy that is supposed to represent the nation of Englands values and the values of the CoE. Peggy better grow up and fast he is one funeral away from a coronation and the public is questioning exactly what they are paying for, half a billion pounds is a lot of expense to run a hate campaign with no end or low in sight. Because let’s face it that is all WanK has done since Meghan arrival, that is the only work they have done for almost a decade now. This entire narrative was absolutely disgusting and embarrassing for the Monarchy, and Peggy in particular. Prince Harry comes out of this looking like the adult Prince.
Pretty sure the Chief does not know of or read that nonsense. And in the off chance he has, he probably checked in with the Sussexes and the Sussexes would not have an issue with this type of oneupmanship because of its petty nature.
That is why I stated that, “l would be livid if I was him”. I dont know how or if Chef Andres had any reaction, but It is insulting and childish to use others in a personal vendetta. Peggy and the BRF look petty, immature and unprofessional. Prince Harry and Chef Andres behavior has been respectful and professional.
If he knows this is his answer
Well I saw people online acting like Andres betrayed Harry and Meghan (supporters) which was nonsense then and is nonsense now. Everyone here is grown. Of course Jose can do both things. And it was never going to be Harry or Meghan throwing a fit about it. Looking at you BeardScruffMcGruff.
Embarrassing.
They are such an unserious people: the BRF and the tabloid media.
I used to be so angry with them and now I just smile at their shenanigans.
I wonder if Andres saw this nonsense of signing up as a judge for Earthshot makes him an employee of the future king of England, and his pictures on his page is his hold my beer. This is so insulting to Andres; and it makes William look lie Joffrey Baratheon 2.0.
Very embarrassing for earthshot in my opinion. The people in these rooms do not care about the royal family feuds. If I were Bloomberg (who really is the one pushing this org forward) I would be pissed.
Bloomberg’s own daughter talked sh*t about Meghan on red carpet. Apparently, they are fans of BRF. I think, that is the only reason he invested so much money on Will.
Bloomberg is a sexist (and perhaps racist) jerk, who was exposed during the last general election when he tried to run for president on as a Democrat. ( More on the racist and Democrat part later). During one of the debates, Elizabeth Warren when after him, revealing that he had been accused by multiple women of sexual harassments. I remember the anecdotes of those accusations being very detailed and troubling. He bullied those women. Warren demanded that he release the women from the NDAs so that they could tell their story. He never did.
During the same election cycle, a podcaster (Ben Dickson) did basic research, that the mainstream media failed to do, when he discovered video and audio evidence of Bloomberg boasting about racist Stop and Frisk laws that were used to ha and torture young black and Latino men in NY City.
Too many people make the mistake of thinking of Bloomberg as some sort of liberal or progressive. He is not. He acquires Democrat, Republican, or Independent labels to go with the winds of power. He uses his money to bully NY politicians to support his runs for office — like his third term as mayor of NY, for example. He is a diminutive billionaire with a giant Napoleon complex, who supported Donald Trump in 2016, on Fox News. He also owns a news paper, Bloomberg Reports, that runs a TV news channel. During the election, the Bloomberg Reports protected Bloomberg by announcing that they would not report any “negative” news about any of the candidates. I asked, what if Bloomberg is the only candidate with “negative” news? (“ha” above is “harass”).
The Fringe and his prestige flopject have taken another L.
I have no idea about how the work at KP is organised, but we all know that there are people there tasked with calling editors if something is not to their liking.
This lie from the Daily Terror was still online last time I checked, a few hour ago, despite this reporter being dragged by the Squad since the photos of H & JA came out.
I’d be so embarrassed if I were Team KP.
Look how attractive their beards are.
William needs to prune his mossy mess into a goatee, that’s the only way to salvage it.
hi men tack!
They think they’re hurting Harry when they say stupid shit like that. How can William not know that he’s insulting Jose? This highly accomplished man, who at one time was the co-owner of El Bulli, at one time the number one restaurant in the world, “works for” William, a man who has accomplished nothing and is only where he is because he won the vagina lottery.