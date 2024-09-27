Princess Kate went to see a performance of ‘Giselle’ at the National Ballet

Even before the Princess of Wales went missing for six months this year, she always had Keen Incognito seasons, where she would seemingly disappear without a trace for weeks, sometimes months, at a time. Traditionally, the Keen Incognito Season features a few “private meetings,” some reported emails or phone calls, the odd tweet. Another feature is that we get “sightings” provided by royal reporters, who were briefed by the palace that Kate was absolutely out in Norfolk or Bucklebury or wherever. I think that’s what’s happening now, especially since we’ve established that Kate is well enough to watch tennis for hours and well enough to travel to Balmoral for a kids-free weekend getaway. We won’t ever see Kate, but we’ll hear about what she’s up to – a private meeting in Windsor! – and we’ll get a tweet. Speaking of:
What’s a little bit funny about this is… The English National Ballet is not even Kate’s patronage. It used to be Diana’s patronage, then it reverted back to the Crown, and I think QEII was technically patron for years. Then in June of this year, Queen Camilla became patron. Camilla just did her first ballet event earlier this month! Kate is stealing Camilla’s ballet thunder!
Anyway, I’m glad Kate enjoyed a day out to watch some ballet. I find it interesting that she publicized it and put it in a tweet. Curious timing, eh? The whole thing is odd, honestly. I really do wonder if there’s ever going to be any energy towards the idea of “if Kate can watch tennis or ballet or put together a commercial for her marriage, she can do some Zooms with her charities?”
PS… I don’t have the patience to look through months of KensingtonRoyal tweets, but purely going from memory, is this Kate’s first “-C” tweet since William tossed her under the bus for that manipulated Mother’s Day photo?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Did she get a standing ovation.
She’s just so strong and brave!! Blech!
Well look at her out and about but can’t do work. Maybe for her next outing for herself she could visit a cancer charity seeing how she supposedly had cancer. Oops what am I saying she and the rest of them don’t know service to others just them being self serving.
I took one for the team and went through the comment section of the Daily Fail for this post. It was brutal. Everyone said the same thing as you, Susan Collins. And many pointed out how insulting is the media’s fawning over her lazy ways when so many in the country suffer through cancer and work, take care of family etc. I was shocked. The royalist psychophants were laughed out of the room. I didn’t expect it from the Fail audience.
Kindly pay for my mansions whilst I am entertained
I’m kind of baffled that she even publicized this private outing? Bc obv there’s going to be people making those type of comments saying that if she can go to a ballet she can surely do something for one of her charities. Was it really worth it just to steal Camilla’s ballet thunder?
I’m sure the powers that be hoped that this would make a bigger splash.
Too bad that someone else, one big ocean away, did the Tonightmare maze.
So once again a “good” day coincides with something she wants to do, but not with the “work” she is being paid to do.
So seriously why can’t she do one Zoom? If she can film AstraZeneca commercials, go to church, hold meetings about the early years, and go to the ballet how come she can’t do any of it on camera? I don’t know, a lot of this feels like I’m doing work or going places that no one can really refute. If you weren’t involved in her early years meeting can you really deny it? Maybe she didn’t need to meet with you this time. If you were at the ballet, it’s dark and they have VIP entrances can you really say she wasn’t there? They’re just going to keep announcing after the fact,that she was at places where people either can’t contradict it or it was too dark for the next 7 months.
It’s not AstraZeneca … its Summer’s Eve 😀
Pics of her there or it didn’t happen.
At this point even pictures mean nothing. The BM routinely recycle old snaps to illustrate ‘new content’ and KP isn’t above faking photos outright.
This is what Kate wanted people to, not forget about her. Plus Kate is as camera-thirsty as anyone in that family. That is why I have a problem she will disappear quickly because she loves her buttons and McQueen dress. She loves getting praised as a fashion icon and Aryan queen.
Not sure if Kate has any control over whether not she can choose to carry out royal duties .
It’s either there is a separation/ divorce & is no longer any obligation to make such appearances , William is refusing to support his father and do as little as possible and likewise has instructed Kate not to do anything or KC3 / Camilla has put a limit on her appearance so as not to drag focus away from them.
Whatever the reasons, this is Kate keeping up appearances. She is as good as being a prisoner. I bet she wishes she had the autonomy Meghan has.
Well, she had enough autonomy to make her summer’s eve cornfield video, just saying.
Kate has had so many excuses made for her since she first married in. They could fill an encyclopedia. The one is her not being “allowed” to work is one that was around since 2011. Also the “they are on their honeymoon” excuse where they could take “time off.” And the other where she “had to” research her patronages before she actually “worked.”
It’s an interesting choice—this Giselle is about the about the abused factory workers against the landlords (as opposed to the usual peasants with broken hearts of gold and cold-hearted nobility). It’s a brilliant production by a Bangladeshi choreo, and it’s definitely not fluffy and royal supporting (like, say, Sleeping Beauty)
I’ve only ever seen the traditional productions of Giselle – I’m super interested to see this one. I think it’s on Amazon Prime.
So, this is work?
Oh so THAT’S why “it was understood” that she held a meeting at windsor this week. So actually it probably was a fake meeting, because all they wanted was for her to fake work before being seen out for pure entertainment and that wouldn’t have looked good for the lazy princess. She had to tweet about it because she was ACTUALLY seen.
It’s interesting that her good days always coincide with sports or cultural events. If she’s well enough to sit through an evening at the ballet why can’t she spend 15 minutes at a cancer charity?
She can’t work because she is trying to stay cancer-free. That means she only gets to do things that bring her happiness: like tennis, ballet, not mingling with poors. That is literally what they said with different wording.
Well well, seems the poor snowflake CAN do something when she wants to but we already know this. First tennis and now this, wanna bet we get some backstage shots with her and Charlotte and/or Pippa??
If this was a private visit then why tweet about it unless its to counter the press a certain Californian couple are getting – this is peak ‘don’t forget about meeeeeee’ from her.
Honestly between this and the ‘taking private meetings’ (all with no photos) I feel like someone is trying to get people annoyed and talking about how little she can do. Or pointing out that she can do things like this but not visit cancer patients?
How can she not have the time to visit one of her patronages, but she has time to watch the ballet in a crowded theatre (for all those who claim she’s avoiding germs) . And then she has the nerve to post about it.
Meanwhile Anne’s out there in France and elsewhere after having been concussed by a horse and hospitalized. Sophie has been to Tanzania and other events in the UK.
It’s absolutely wild for Kate to overtly flaunt how she doesn’t have to do a damn thing she doesn’t consider fun. Especially after the video showing her running about and stating she is cancer free.
The media is silent for now but at what point do they question what the hell she is doing?
I do wonder if Kate’s speech or cognitive reaction time has been even more impaired than it was already. Contemporaneous Zoom events and live interaction with independent members of the public might be something she can’t do but sitting as an audience member -seen but not heard, would be a way of pretending nothing serious has happened to her.
They might fake a Zoom event that can’t actually be independently verified as live to insist ‘everything is fine, nothing to see here’ with Rebecca English swearing it was a normal event to strike that off their ‘Things to throw off suspicion’ list.
This is why William’s reign is doomed and he will always hold destructively jealous feelings towards his brother. WanK are too curated, secretive and dishonest to interact with the public consistently enough to establish affection for them in the public mind.
So long as that farm video remains out there purported to be real with no retraction or verification of the actual participants KP has form for STRAIGHT UP LYING to the public about Kate’s whereabouts.
People shrug off the Frankenphoto and it’s kill notice and refuse to believe the ‘cancer video’ was AI, quibble enough reasons to explain away old photos repurposed as new sightings are legitimate. People argue and reject suggestions those specific situations are fake continuously but that farm shop video is an unambiguous example fraud with on the record confirmation KP and The Sun were working together. KP has form for dumping false content to be disseminated through the international news media to serve their agenda.
They keep dangling Kate out there to pretend ‘everything is fine’. Everything is NOT fine.
One of these days the truth will out.
If Kate can go to the ballet she can go to her patronages. But I think she is on lockdown by the Firm, coming out when it tells her to do. The Midds can only do individual projects only if they praise the Windsors. I don’t see Kate coming out the winner here.