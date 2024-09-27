Princess Kate went to see a performance of ‘Giselle’ at the National Ballet

Even before the Princess of Wales went missing for six months this year, she always had Keen Incognito seasons, where she would seemingly disappear without a trace for weeks, sometimes months, at a time. Traditionally, the Keen Incognito Season features a few “private meetings,” some reported emails or phone calls, the odd tweet. Another feature is that we get “sightings” provided by royal reporters, who were briefed by the palace that Kate was absolutely out in Norfolk or Bucklebury or wherever. I think that’s what’s happening now, especially since we’ve established that Kate is well enough to watch tennis for hours and well enough to travel to Balmoral for a kids-free weekend getaway. We won’t ever see Kate, but we’ll hear about what she’s up to – a private meeting in Windsor! – and we’ll get a tweet. Speaking of:

Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C pic.twitter.com/YbnMd7j9Pi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2024

What’s a little bit funny about this is… The English National Ballet is not even Kate’s patronage. It used to be Diana’s patronage, then it reverted back to the Crown, and I think QEII was technically patron for years. Then in June of this year, Queen Camilla became patron. Camilla just did her first ballet event earlier this month! Kate is stealing Camilla’s ballet thunder!

Anyway, I’m glad Kate enjoyed a day out to watch some ballet. I find it interesting that she publicized it and put it in a tweet. Curious timing, eh? The whole thing is odd, honestly. I really do wonder if there’s ever going to be any energy towards the idea of “if Kate can watch tennis or ballet or put together a commercial for her marriage, she can do some Zooms with her charities?”

PS… I don’t have the patience to look through months of KensingtonRoyal tweets, but purely going from memory, is this Kate’s first “-C” tweet since William tossed her under the bus for that manipulated Mother’s Day photo?