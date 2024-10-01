Hoda Kotb left ‘Today’ because they asked her to take a big pay cut

Last week, Hoda Kotb rather suddenly announced her retirement from NBC’s Today Show. While Hoda had been part of the Today team for decades, she didn’t become the primary co-anchor until 2017, when Matt Lauer was shoved out due to all of the rape and predatory misconduct. Hoda’s reasons for leaving were, by her own account, her recent 60th birthday and wanting to be around more for her young children. I genuinely hoped that these were the real reasons and that sexism or ageism (or both) were not at play. Well, some news. Puck reports that Hoda chose to retire rather than take a pay cut.
Hoda Kotb had decided to step down in August, she said, upon turning 60. She had reached “the top of the wave” and decided it was time to give her children “a bigger piece of my time pie.” Of course, all that is indisputably true. Hoda is going out on top—indeed, thanks to the Olympics, Today just beat Good Morning America in the quarter for the first time since she began hosting in 2018—and 60 is a reasonable time to start pivoting toward the true joys of life. Indeed, I’m reliably told that Hoda had entertained the idea of leaving NBC on the occasion of her 50th birthday, too.
Nevertheless, the choreography of Hoda’s exit also belied some unpalatable economic realities that the smoothie-sipping audience didn’t really need to hear about. Hoda was making more than $20 million per year at NBC, according to sources with direct knowledge of her salary. (Savannah also makes more than $20 million; Lauer had made $25 million.) NBC executives loved Hoda and knew her value to the brand, but also made clear to her agents that such stratospheric contracts were no longer justifiable given the industry’s inexorable decline. A decade ago, Today and GMA each averaged around 5 million viewers; today, their audiences are just more than half of that, at around 2.8 million. And they’ve fared even worse in the advertiser-coveted 25- to 54-year-old demo, declining from around 2 million viewers each to about 600,000. Thus, instead of a pay raise, NBC proposed a cut.
Alas, Hoda’s situation is not unique. An economic realignment is coming to television, and the star system is nearing its end. Inevitably, almost every handsomely paid on-air talent will be forced to take a haircut or, at best, accept an almost negligible 2 to 4 percent cost-of-living raise. Alternatively, they’ll be asked to graciously make way for significantly lower-priced successors “This is the age of the great resetting of TV news contracts,” one veteran media executive told me. “Everyone is getting their pay cut or their jobs eliminated. In the coming year, some big names will announce they want to spend more time with their kids or families or write new chapters. And that may be true. But they also don’t want to work for less money even though they have already made a fortune.”
After all, the current economic arrangement is entirely unsustainable. GMA co-hosts George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan cost Disney at least $75 million a year, a ludicrous expense that will need to be greatly reduced during the next round of contract negotiations. Both Stephanopoulos and Roberts are 63, and may determine they don’t want to be paid less to wake up before 4 a.m. to service a shrinking audience. Strahan already moonlights as a Fox NFL analyst, which would be a fine safety net. Yes, the era keeps ending, but it’s starting to end a little faster.
I was well into my 20s before I realized the excessive salaries of network broadcast anchors, and it’s honestly still shocking to me. With Today, that’s NBC News’ signature program, that’s what makes the news division almost all of its money. Even with declining ratings and a lack of appeal to the younger demos, Today is still a big deal. But yeah, it will be interesting to see if, post-election especially, there’s a sudden changing of the media guard to younger and less expensive anchors. ABC’s David Muir will probably still hang around (I bet he brings in all kinds of good demos), but I could see George Stephanopoulos getting put out to pasture. Possibly Lestor Holt too? If none of this comes to pass and NBC was only asking Hoda (and no one else) to take a pay cut… well…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Preface: Lots of professions are way overpaid, including TV anchors.
That being said, who has been asked to take a pay cut? How much of a pay cut were they talking about? Is there a discrepancy between male and female presenters? Matt Lauer’s $25 million paycheck is a bit more than $33 million in today’s money. Hoda’s $20 million paycheck (not a rapist, doesn’t mistreat employees) is not as high as ML’s a decades ago or today…I understand her reaction. I hope she is very happy in her next chapter.
I mean, I would rather have the onair talent making big bucks than the CEOs like David Zaslav, because at least they contribute to the earnings, but no one needs to make $25 million a year. Leave more for the behind the camera talent.
Sad thing is, the reality, is that it will NOT go to those below camera/line, but instead to line the pockets of upper management/stockholders. Those behind the scenes will still make dirt compared to those salaries and perks.
Totally agree
That’s why I defend athlete salaries. Yes it’s a gross amount many, not all, are paid. But who else would get it? The Jerry Jones and Bob Krafts of the world. Who are already screwing cities over on stadiums, concessions, etc. So give it to the guys risking their bodies. It’s ridiculous to see memes like “football players shouldn’t make more than nurses”. It’s not the same pool of money.
These media people are paid too much money but it explains why they are unable to relate to their audience and are so willing to toe the corporate line and not speak truth to power. I just hate that Hoda did this song and dance about wanting to spend more time with her children when she would have stayed if NBC didn’t cut her salary. That’s gaslighting to me.
But she may have wanted to leave. A new contract time is when to do it. She could’ve taken the cut but she was probably thinking of her age, her kids’ age and what she wants out of the next few years. She’s staying at nbc, for whatever salary, she just won’t be doing the daily grind.
Her kids were at the same private school in NYC as my kids, and they were not listed in the in-coming classes for this academic year. So I’m guessing her leaving the show and this move were in the works for many months. She’d have needed time to buy the new house and have the kids start at a new school in the suburbs. Where she’s moved is really one of the nicest suburban enclaves north of NYC, yet a close commute. Good for her.
I work in print magazine journalism, and after the collapse of newspaper journalism, we are struggling. I guess on-air news is also waning. Which makes me sad, but also, $20 million is a HUGE salary compared to what I have made and make! Good for her for not taking a pay cut.
My mom used to watch these television morning shows. I grew up watching the Today Show and Regis and Kathie Lee, as well as the morning and evening local news. Today, I don’t watch any of these. I listen to two different news podcasts in the morning and I read emailed news. I tried to find news coverage of a hurricane this summer to show my kids, and ended up bogged down on YouTube non-journalism videos. So I guess I am part of the problem with their viewership! I don’t even know how to access Hoda’s show to watch regularly. :-/
It doesn’t matter who the celebrity/talent is or what image they project, it’s always about money.
I actually think it was smart that she didn’t come out and say it was about money, because being able to step away at 60 after several years of earning 20 million (and whatever her salary was before that) is a privilege that the vast majority of Americans don’t have. I also wonder if the issue was a paycut or just not a payraise.
But….everything is relative, right? so while its easy for me to say “well 20 million is a lot and she has a lot of other perks associated with her job” I can understand that for her, there’s a different calculus involved because she’s looking at her peers etc.
That said, the television landscape HAS changed significantly and an anchor today is not going to make what an anchor made 20 years ago (accounting for inflation.)
I can’t tell you the last time I watched one of the morning shows – actually I can. It was when Spare came out and Harry was on with Michael Strahan. I work from home, I could watch the morning shows. but generally speaking they have zero appeal for me.
Finally, Hoda is so much better than savannah.
I think the interview with Harry is the only time I’ve ever watched a morning show. One would think more people working from home would help the ratings, but there’s so much other content out there.
Yes, definitely better not to mention the money angle when so many in the US are struggling.
I can believe her when she says her retirement is about more quality family time, but the proposed pay cut may have been the stimulus to encourage her to make the leap, so it’s not about the money,( well, maybe a little).
Money is probably is one part of it. My guess is she’s been thinking about retiring for a while and the reasons she gave are true, just not all of them, but the most acceptable (less selfish) ones.
Hoda is almost 60, so why ask her to take a pay cut? If it were a man, would they do that? They paid crazy Megyn Kelly a substantial amount before they fired her.
Also, bringing up her pay doesn’t impact people struggling, so it can be discussed. We were never in her pay grade. Fox hosts have no problem talking about the economy, but their pay is incredibly high.
I think we all know if Hoda was a guy, they wouldn’t ask her to do that.
Well the article references GMA, which has two male anchors in the AMs (Stephanopoulos and Strahan) so it will be interesting to see what happens with them when their contracts are up.
Although I did roll my eyes at the line about Strahan “moonlighting” as a Fox NFL analyst….since he was doing that well before going to GMA. I wonder how much ABC/ESPN has offered him to switch over to that network instead of Fox?
Now we know one of the reasons American news has become so focused on drama and antics of some instead of truthfully reporting the news and holding people accountable. They need it for ratings to pay these outlandish salaries.
Gosh, I wonder whether TV execs will be getting a pay cut.
Not a chance. And when they leave there is a golden parachute with millions awaiting them.
I’m a local TV news reporter in a top 50 market, and I make $55k, which is considered good money.
Local news still has so much more trust than networks. I wish we saw that in our paychecks.
(Excluding Sinclair, a true blemish on the industry as a whole.)
If I were being asked to take a pay cut, was 60, and financially set for several lifetimes, I’d be outta there too. She can retire, relax, enjoy life, probably write a book or start a podcast, etc.
While I’m sure viewership is down and the money isn’t printing itself like it used to, I think these morning shows are still very profitable, and no one is asking the executives to take a pay cut or be laid off.
lucy2, well said.
I do not watch any of the Today programing often because I detest Jenna Bush, Carson Daily and Savannah. Hoda was my favor on Today. I am glad she stood up for herself, but will miss her. She made NBC better and Today tolerable.
I stopped watching The Today Show after decades of watching after the Matt Lauer scandal and how they treated Ann Curry. I loved Ann, and she was one of my favorites over the years.
I have switched to GMA, and sometimes go to NBC for the end of the morning to watch Hoda. But i do agree with TN Democrat, i detest Jenna Bush also.
Tv news began to decline when celebrity gossip became news. When does want a celebrity does becomes six o’clock news. Also the lack of transparency and the inability to acknowledge what is really going on( Trump’s mental health) has made the younger generation look at U.S news organizations with disdain. The internet and social media has become a truth leveler. Where if you what to see what is going on in a certain country you can going to that country’s news not the twisted interpretation of U.S broadcaster.
All the politics and other drama factors aside – I have never understood why people making a gazillion dollars a year don’t take the money and run while they’re in their 50s, when you can still do so much with your life without working. I retired just days after I turned 65 because I had been waiting to NOT work since I was 12.