“Nicole Kidman & Harris Dickinson look amazing in the ‘Babygirl’ trailer” links

No joke, the Babygirl trailer is really good. Nicole Kidman & Harris Dickinson star in what was a film-festival favorite. [OMG Blog]
John Amos passed away at the age of 84. So sad – I loved him on The West Wing, Good Times was before my time though. [Just Jared]
I love Tilda Swinton’s Chanel top but the skirt is bad. [RCFA]
Josh O’Connor is too cute. [Socialite Life]
Analysis of Offset’s “u my bm i won” comment. [LaineyGossip]
Why do streaming services struggle with the horror genre? [Pajiba]
Comme des Garcon’s latest bonkers collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s going to be another 9-1-1 spinoff. [Seriously OMG]
Wait, Derrick Dillard is a district attorney?? [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, Frank Fritz. [Hollywood Life]
Live-tweeting the VP debate. [Buzzfeed]
I’m always surprised when I see Antonio B. these days.
He seems to have aged so quickly, I do know he had a heart attack a few years back.
How strange to see Nic and AB are now the older leads. Time machine for me, please.
Re: Frank Fritz R.I.P. I enjoyed American Pickers, sounds like he had a very hard last few years.
I am soooo hyped for Babygirl. 🤪🤪🤪
Does it come out at Xmas in Blighty too??🤔
Babygirl has a female director, a former stage actress from the Netherlands, Halina Reijn. I’m SO excited for her and all the praise the film is getting!
I get that Nicole is playing an older woman who also gets injectables & likely plastic surgery and all that, but her face is so disfigured I get turned off, almost to the point of revolted, by it and what would be “hot” is just yuck. Except Harris, he’s still hot
I struggle with this constantly. Her face is so distracting to me in all her roles recently and I wish I could get over it, she’s fantastic!
Same. I’ve loved her as an actress for over 20 years but she’s becoming unwatchable due to her face. I was constantly distracted by it in the Perfect Couple, it frankly ruined the whole thing for me.
I wonder if Tom kicks himself for ending his marriage to Nicole? He hasn’t challenged himself as an actor since Magnolia 20 years ago and yet Nicole is always stretching herself as an actress. I admired the way she recovered from the marriage to continue to have a satisfying career and a happy second marriage. I liked her confidence and security in her own achievement so she could celebrate Eyes Wide Open recently in tribute to Kubrick’s genius despite it being her last film with her ex husband. Success and living well suit her!
Imagine if Nic had been able to pull Tom away from CoS.
I bet he does regret losing Nic.
He was his most sane and productive when he was with Nic.
CoS has cost Cruise everything. He has no personal life IMO.
Nic truly has rebuilt her life.
New hubby, 2 kids, career keeps going from interesting to interesting project.
I do hope she stops messing with her face, depending on the pic, it is getting close to no return.
I don’t agree that Tom lost everything. He’s still one of the most successful actors in the world and continues to make the kinds of movies he want. He and Nicole have nothing to do with each other and it undermines her success to drag him into the conversation.
Love him or hate him, Tom is one of the few remaining bona fide A-list movie stars. I don’t think Nicole was ever involved with his career in that capacity and he used to stretch himself but he’s older now and clearly doing what brings him joy.
This ⬆️
I am so happy to be able to watch Guts tour finally, can’t wait. Also, sad that we didn’t get Renaissance tour on any stream service?? Beyonce is honestly hiding everything from us.
Also, I just watched Baby Reindeer series, it was amazing. I read that there is an ongoing lawsuit between the stalker woman and Netflix. Did we get any article about that here? I searched but it didn’t come up. It is such a weird situation.
I don’t get the appeal of Harris Dickinson.
Dude, watch Murder At The End of The World, give it a few episodes, and you’ll get it. It’s his voice I think and his tall frame. His voice is so daddy.
EXACTLY even with the weird haircut in Murder At The End of The World he was still so vulnerable and beautiful. But I’m not sure what changed… in Baby Girl he does not look great.
Murder At the End of the World is a dumb story, ultimately. I just kept watching because Harris Dickinson is radioactively attractive in that show. My gawd.
Me neither, although he was great in the Triangle of Sadness. But yeah he’s definitely not someone I picture as irresistible younger hottie who would tempt an older woman. Quite the opposite actually, he’s got that slime boy who’s a bit weird vibes.
RIP John Amos
That was one heck of a film preview 😊
Ooh, that trailer was amazing. Nicole Kidman is such a fantastic actress.