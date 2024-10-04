Deadpool and Wolverine breaks Fandango’s first day sales records



Just one day after the digital release of “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Tuesday, the Shawn Levy-directed film became the “best first-day seller” of 2024 for Fandango’s streaming service Fandango at Home, the movie retail company announced in a press release. “It is no surprise that ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continues to smash records across Fandango services well after its initial theatrical release in July,” said Cameron Douglas, SVP of Home Entertainment at Fandango. “We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ gave us, in the comfort of their homes.” Upon its release in theaters, the film broke Fandango’s record for most opening weekend ticket sales for an R-rated movie, surpassing 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey,” as well as the record for the best opening weekend ticket sales of 2024. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the title characters, earned $211 million at the domestic box office during its debut weekend, according to Disney, by far the largest opening ever for an R-rated movie. The record was previously held by the original “Deadpool,” which debuted at $132.4 million in 2016. The big haul also represented the sixth-largest domestic opening weekend ever, putting the debut just ahead of “Jurassic World” and behind “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” according to Box Office Mojo. Worldwide, “Deadpool & Wolverine” grossed a whopping $1.3 billion during its theatrical run. The film earned a ★★★½ rating from USA TODAY movie critic Brian Truitt, who called “Deadpool & Wolverine” a “delightfully meta, proudly gonzo buddy-comedy team-up that’s extremely violent, often hilarious, occasionally touching and always a good time.”

[From USA Today]

I am not at all surprised at this news. Deadpool & Wolverine is a fun movie with so many cameos/characters that showed up, as well as what felt like four inside jokes per minute. That totally makes it a prime candidate for a rewatch or two or three. It also has a killer soundtrack. My husband and I wanted to see it in theaters for a second time but never got the chance to. It’s expensive on digital, though! It’s $30 to buy or $25 fo rent for 48-hours. We’ll probably wait a little while to see if prices come down or if it eventually streams on Disney+ for free. For those of you physical media fans, it will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 22. I hope there are extras that come along with both the digital and physical releases, because I bet those bloopers and deleted scenes are hilarious.