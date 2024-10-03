“Aaron Taylor Johnson’s marriage is fine, they’re in Paris” links

Aaron Taylor Johnson’s marriage to Sam Taylor Johnson is fine, they were walking around Paris Fashion Week together. There are also rumors about the marriage! [JustJared]
Angelina Jolie, Atelier Jolie & the community of artists. [LaineyGossip]
I forgot that Jacob Elordi is dating that scammer Olivia Jade Giannulli. [Socialite Life]
Again: Republicans want a federal abortion ban. They’re just saying “it’s up to the states” right now, but the federal abortion ban is their endgame. [Jezebel]
Remember when Steven Spielberg opened a restaurant called Dive!? [Pajiba]
Edgar Ramirez has chemistry with everyone! [Buzzfeed]
Bank of America had crazy outages this week. [Hollywood Life]
Kate McKinnon recalls her most embarrassing moment. [Seriously OMG]
Lupita Nyong’o went Full Blanket in Chanel. [RCFA]
Lady Gaga performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [OMG Blog]
I wonder what the state of their marriage will be when she really begins to age and he is still in his prime. Will it matter? I guess time will tell…
More Edgar please he IS the hotness!
Will there be a story about this on celebitchy tomorrow? Tennessee celebrity accused of rape asking the court to say his accusers allegations or untrue *before* she sues.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/03/entertainment/celebrity-lawsuit-sexual-assault-allegations/index.html
Holy crap. What a doozy of a blind item. Who do you think it is?
I hope it’s not Keith Urban. Other than music performers, are there any other millionaire celebrities living in Tennessee?
Edit to add, I’ve never heard rumors about Urban. It was just the bit about Jane doing his and his wife’s hair and makeup that made me wonder. Nicole probably has her own glam team so it probably is some other country singer.
@Barbara my first thought was Brad Paisley, but the bit about the wife made me think either Tim McGraw or Garth Brooks
Barbara- we may be surprised who lives there since it’s a 0 income tax state.
Kid rock lives in Nashville….
@GWGlenda accurate. There are so many that guessing correctly feels impossible. It says the plaintiff in the suit against the celebrity plans to file this week. Maybe we will learn more tomorrow
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill came to my mind. He’s had publicly acknowledged substance issues and there have been some rumors about him being ‘handsy.’
Is he the new Bond or not?
Bond is gonna be a tough sell to keep it going. 50 years of Bond, should have ended it after Craig.
Or given it to Henry Cavill for 2 last films.
I think I’ve hit burnout level on celeb couples gossip.
Considering their start, I am stunned they have stayed together this long.
If he hits as Bond, I think that will be the start of the end.
ATJ gets better looking as he ages.
Once she starts looking her age, he’s likely to move on. 3-5 at best yet
Aaron and Sam manage to look pretty chic in casual clothes. But expensive clothes. I’m just wondering if it is cold or cool in Paris? I am in Houston right now, and I am told I may have to wait a while for cold weather. I am wanting to get a brown coat. I have brown pants, and I am going to get a brown mock turtleneck. I love cold weather. My surgery has been moved to the 29th of October, so I decided to visit the Bee farms, shop, go to galleries, restaurants, and try to have fun beforehand instead of focusing on being freaked out by the surgery. I am freaked out by the surgery. I am trying to readjust my thinking.
It’s been a wet and colder than usual fall in France
Normandes, that is so cool that you are in France. Thanks for the weather report.
@Therese, I wish you all the best and a fast recovery.