Princess Kate was photographed at Windsor Castle with a 16-year-old with cancer

It looks like Kensington Palace finally got the message from the media that everyone was growing tired of the Princess of Wales’s selective disappearing act. They could only play along with Princess Private Meetings for so long! Maybe the private visit to a ballet performance last week was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Plus, look at what’s happened in the past week and a half – Prince Harry was everywhere, booked and busy, and the British media has been screaming “WHERE’S MEGHAN?” because they can’t scream “where’s… Kate?”
So, yes, Kate has been seen and photographed. She had a meet-and-greet with a young fan – a 16-year-old girl named Liz, who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor in January this year. Liz was given “between six months and three years to live.” So this poor child made a bucket list. One of those bucket-list events was photographing an investiture ceremony at the castle. Prince William conducted an investiture on Wednesday and he invited Liz to photograph it (she’s an aspiring photographer). Afterwards, William and Kate both met with Liz. William & Kate posted this personal message on their social media: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ -W&C.”
It’s a nice thing. I wish… um, Kate did more of this kind of thing. I’m reminded of what happened in the days after Kate and William released that cringefest “cancer free” video last month – not only did the British media roll their eyes and dare to criticize Kate and the video, but Buckingham Palace sniped at the Waleses quite heavily. Sources close to King Charles and Queen Camilla sniffed that the video was “distinctly un-regal” and “manipulative.” One source said: “All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.” Three weeks later and they finally did it.
It’s a trick of the soft lighting, but Kate’s hair looks like CGI to me, it’s like Disney Princess hair.
A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024
Photos courtesy of KensingtonRoyal.
“Looks like Disney Princess hair.”
It looked ashy to me. He face looks pulled and the makeup overdone but. It truly is great that she is well now and she should be doing more of this sort of thing. David Muir did a segment about this on ABC last night, so tongues are wagging.
I pray that young Liz gets through her treatments and live a long life. The C word is something NO child should endure. None of us should but especially not children.
The ABC thing actually bugged me. Plenty of people in the US doing this sort of thing and plenty of people after the hurricane helping others (multiple and not just one person), but it was “how inspiring” Kate was.
David Muir bothered me with his fawning over Kate. He really overdid it. Trying to make keen happen
Muir might have a hidden royal fascination😂. I still remember him gushing and fawning when he covered the sussex wedding with Robin Roberts for abc. They were both pretty giddy. It was a pretty gorgeous wedding though so I get it. But yeah covering Kate doing one event when Charles is right there and has done many is a choice. Princesses trump kings in this case.
Yes. I saw a story of a man who brought a bunch of food, and his grill to battered areas of Kentucky to help those in need. Why not talk about him and bring attention to what’s happening since the hurricane has devastated so many?
Traditionally overly fawning PR backfires and people turn against the person. Especially if it’s not merited whatsoever. But somehow in England this never what happens with Kate. I thought the English were a cynical people who love to take the piss but she seems to be a major exception. Perhaps everyone in England seems themselves in her somehow.
@Girl_Ninja I’m with you. There are incredible people all over Appalachia – people without a lot to spare themselves – who are doing amazing things every day to help people experiencing the most catastrophic storm and floods in living memory. Mutual aid funds getting money and resources directly to people, filling trucks and cars with supplies and getting them to people that are remote in normal times, using MULE TRAINS to transport supplies to otherwise inaccessible locations. Ask me how much of a f*ck I give about a lazy, rich princess in another country showing up to a ridiculous ceremony in a castle playing PR with a sick kid. I am really glad that little girl had a dream come true, I truly am, but I would like to see news coverage of the actual heroes doing heroic things in our country right now.
I hope she’s able to be treated and live a long full happy fulfilling life. Maybe Kate should ask her to take portraits of the children. Or just candids of them playing. Even if she doesn’t publish them, it would give Liz joy to be an official royal photographer for even an afternoon.
I hope Kate becomes involved in spreading awareness of childhood cancers. She has a huge platform. I just wish she would use it for good.
That child would have a better chance of living longer if Kate bothered to mask around her and other cancer patients. SARS isn’t the only infection with a “mild acute phase” going around that could kill a severely immune compromised person.
Every time the BRF has a chance to act as real role models for the nation and improve their PR score, they actively choose to shoot themselves in the junk instead.
Also interesting that they chose to use the girl as a physical buffer between the Waleses. A human shield, if you will.
@friendly crow I agree. That would be lovely. And royal portraits are republished for decades. It would be a nice legacy if the worst happened.
@wheres my tiara No one is masked. I’m sure the girls’ parents who are right there know what’s best for their daughter.
Big blue is still missing. That said.
I wish that Liz’s face had been the one centered in the photo. Focusing on Kate and giving her an angelic glow …. The kindest thing I can come up with is that maybe they didn’t want to have the girl receive negative attention by showing her face? But they showed it elsewhere and used her name.
Don’t want to draw too much focus to the scar.
Definitely, the drab colored shell is accentuating the v neck of her dark jacket, drawing the eye away from her face like an arrow.
Her hair looks very thick and long for someone who just recently finished chemo. It took me six months after chemo for my hair to look like I had a buzz cut. I wish the young girl well. It really is just another photo op with Can’t and it took her a long time to be made to do one with a cancer patient.
Her use of hair extensions and wiglets was obvious long before any so-called cancer treatment, so between some fake hair and photoshop I doubt very much this is all her real hair. FYI, I have cancer and am undergoing chemo but haven’t lost any hair, it depends on the type of chemo you’re given. That being said the other side-effects were ghastly but at least I kept my curls!
Jaded. I didn’t lose my hair till I finished chemo. I’m glad you are able to keep yours. I lost every hair on my body and then I noticed my nose would run and I checked my nose and those hair were gone too. Still she looks very healthy for going through chemo.
Why now? Oh, yes, Harry. It all always seems so staged with her — to respond to something: “okay, y’all want this? Here it is.” Noting organic or sincere; just using others for PR. I guess when you’ve run out of sympathy for claiming you have cancer, it’s time to use other’s cancer for your own sympathy. (And botox). And why is William wearing that? And why does he look so ill.
She should drop the early years busy work nonesense. And get busy with this one. At least she can do a lot with this . I’m tired of hearing what I already know “early years is important” yes Kate I know!
At least with this one she can go a long way in actually helping others. Free advise!
I thought she wasn’t supposed to be working for 12 years?
William is wearing that because it was an investiture. They always wear uniforms for investitures.
Lest anyone gasp for thinking she was “working”: it was a 15-minute meeting.
Kate could only stand the presence of a person with real cancer for 15 minutes.
Well, thats pretty standard for Kate. You don’t expect her to actually spend time with other people, do you?? She has the school run you know!!!!
@sam the girl photographed the investiture. Meeting Kate was just extra. I’m sure she herself was rather fatigued.
This is a really odd choice for her first “Cancer” engagement. One lucky cancer patient gets a call photo. Especially after never mentioning a single cancer charity or encouraging testing or any authentic or honest discussion of her own diagnosis. It’s just a very strange choice.
I agree its a strange choice but its pretty on par for KP – this visit still centers Kate and William, because the event is at Windsor, William is doing an investiture so he’s in full uniform so he stands out, Kate is dressed relatively formally to meet a young cancer patient (a pantsuit just seems an odd choice), etc.
And even the general purpose of this visit – it was planned around someone who really wanted to see them, someone who put this on their wish list – not a visit to a hospital wing where they might run into people less interested to see them.
This feels very “well you’ve made us feel better about ourselves because you want to meet with us so badly so we’ll let you come.” IDK.
I’m with you, and it strikes me as really odd that the one child they cough up with cancer for Kate to show a completely staged touching moment with is a photographer. Is KP seriously trying to rehab Kate’s Keen love of photography using a kid who is dying?
Apparently Liz wanted to photograph an investiture, so I can see meeting with William (or Anne or Charles or whomever) afterward; I see this as Kate jumping in on William’s thing to score some easy points. We’re not being told she wanted to meet Kate, we’re just being told she wanted to photograph an investiture. Kate gets to score multiple points: meet with a cancer patient, tote up another ‘work’ event, pretend to be a photographer, too!
“Why William is wearing that?”
To again prove that they are liers. This photo was taken during the day of investiture and Kate was there to photograph with this poor kid. William’s face is evident he hates kate’s photo PR.
The real question should be “why Kate is wearing that?”. It is not her ‘eerily years’ propaganda. No necessary for business suits and such make up. Is there any records or photographs that Kate had offered coffee, tea or snacks to them. At least she should have given a gift. Can’t she spend 50$ for a basket of fruits or treats. Waity will never learn because she doesn’t have a brain.
It only took… about 7-8 months to pressure her into it?
They finally did what was so obvious and expected and all it took is a few critical articles and Harry’s visit to his UK charity.
I wasn’t surprised to see Kate appear in fact I was expecting it with Harry being out and about.
It’s also all the “where is Meghan” nonsense that got responses like, “you don’t care that the woman who’s on the public dole is no where to be seen?” And the press ditto heads where like, “do something Kate, or else!”
It’s weird though, isn’t it, that she’s perking up now? HM have had some great press recently and she remained at home, even after her big balcony debut.
Kate giving Liz a hug to show she’s totally normal reminds me of JD Vance trying to convince people he didn’t rent a dog.
Well finally they got there and am glad for the young lady who got her wish – she looked so thrilled.
However, for the snark. Neither of the Wails looked very comfortable, Keen tried to make a bit of an effort. I don’t mind the new bronde wiglet but her makeup is tragic as always – the panda eyes are back which ages her quite badly. And yeah, every time I see her it looks to me that she’s had something done to her face.
Now if they could do more of this……
The eye makeup is mismatched too.
This sounds awful but…..the eye looks wonky again. I can’t tell if its the heavy makeup that’s back and mismatched, the angle, or what, but its back to looking wonky.
If she becomes the Make A Wish princess and does a ton of these, I promise to never talk bad about her hair and makeup again. Style and racism is still on the table for dragging though.
I also say that fully expecting this to be the only one, at least until a Sussex has headlines for something.
She is already a make a wish princess. She considers only her wish and Carol’s manipulations.
She’s doing what they always do. Say they won’t be working but when they see the Sussexes trending and loved they suddenly have an engagement 🤷🏾♀️
So in the photo with the young cancer patient, Kate is angled to be on the side closest to the camera, only Kate’s face is visible and the focus is on Kate’s hair. The girl with cancer is basically a faceless prop. Crass.
Exactly. So narcissistic. It was ALL ME ME ME ME
Exactly! Meghan is always called a narcissist but Kate is actually the real narcissist
That’s what I noticed too. The hair gets a glow but the actual heroic girl doesn’t get the focus at all and could be anyone.
The entire thing felt staged and exploitative of this young lady who is undergoing treatment and bald.. this is something that should have been left to the child to post imo not used for publicity. 🦴sure looks healthy, hairy and alot younger funny how that happens, didn’t her treatments just end last month?🤨
I don’t know, looking at Kate made up to the gods, fresh blow out, just finished from her chemo compared to this young woman is giving me pause.
Yes! They should have at the very least posted Liz’s photos, not their own of themselves. Geez Louise! 🤦♀️
Reminds me of that Friends episode where the actress tells Joey how she makes sure her face only is on camera. 😂😂😂
She used Prince Philip’s funeral as her personal catwalk. nothing get in the way of her and the camera, that’s why all the hinky BS around her ‘illness’ was so jarring. Kate lives for the camera.
Jobsen let it be known to usweekly that Kate regularly visits the gym. Kate let it be known that she went to a ballet privately last week. So it makes sense that she is able to do small events. Will there be more? Idk but I won’t be surprised if KP soon puts out something saying not to expect this as a sign of anything.
The young girl looked thrilled though which is the important part. It was a small controlled moment in which KP released the pics as opposed to any rota being present. Or were there rota present? Either way, happy for the young girl and her family. It was a nice thing to do for someone.
I think jobson put more pressure on kate revealing she is doing fun stuff avoiding work. Which is why she rushed to do an appeatance.
To me Kate was caught out and more pressure was put on her to do real work.
This event had little to do with the young cancer victim, and everything to do with Kate being commanded to do just a little work to show a little empathy in exchange for the millions supporting her. Oh, and a new ‘do and lots of makeup came along for the ride.
Nice effort, I guess. Take it and multiply it several times and she might get closer to earning what the royals get paid out on them.
Several hundred times.
Yes, many many more times. To the point that it maaaybe feels somewhat real as opposed to a response to criticism.
The important thing here is that Liz looks thrilled and this meant a lot to her and her family.
As for the rest……well, while I think its nice that Kate did this – it still screams “I’m going to do the bare minimum.” She met with a cancer patient when there was already an investiture scheduled at Windsor Castle, a short walk or scooter ride from her house. This involved zero effort on Kate’s part. And yet, she’s going to be praised like she literally just cured cancer.
If she did this type of thing several times a week, I think all of us would feel less snarky about it.
She also made the girl who has been given a short time left come to visit her.
This despite confirming she is cancer free.
I imagine the girl was thrilled to be a guest at Windsor Castle. But yeah, bare minimum from Kate – too early to be handing out cookies.
Iirc, I think the girl said she wanted to take pictures of an investiture ceremony? It was something on her bucket list as an amateur photographer? I wonder if any of the pictures that the girl took have been posted anywhere?
Yup. Glad they could make this young girl happy even if their motivation was selfish.
That’s the only thing that makes this okay, the girl genuinely looks thrilled.
Despicable that Kate (and William) is using a cancer patient for PR because Kate got blowback from the Hallmark video. She’s well enough to go to cancer centers.
@aquarius64 Or even something less strenuous like doing a zoom call with a cancer charity/organisation.
Williams face still looks dirty. Keen likes all the attention on herself and makes sure it’s about her. She should have had enough sense to see the commercial she had taped was a bad idea
It’s a cute gesture, but Kitty should have been doing this months ago. It shouldn’t have taken Good King Harry doing proper work in NYC and Lesotho, and the backlash from that tragic cancer commercial to get to this point. It’s obvious W&K can’t be bothered anymore, with each other and their ‘workloads’. I just wish my tax money could be used for better things.
The a b c tv network practically had Kate canonized. They also showed clips of the awful video
Poor Liz being used as a prop to show Harry’s SIL is still around.
Too bad that the gold-plated experts without expertise working at KP couldn’t be bothered to do their job beforehand and research cancer charities that could have been linked to in that awkweird KP post.
Still no thanks to anyone treating that racist Wicked Witch of Windsor.
Nothing about Kate sharing her so called photography passion? Them doing some type of photography activity together? Only a full disclosure Doom and gloom diagnosis of a child to big up Kate while “maintaining” her privacy. They are all so gross.
Kate never advanced in her picture taking. She never took time to learn imo
That didn’t even click with me, but you’re right! Full disclosure on Liz’s cancer, but Kate? Oh, no no no, her privacy is ROYAL & must be maintained!
There’s distance between her and the girl like she’s trying to mimic Harry and Meghan hugging at the opening of the bookstore. It’s an awkward angle and just looks off.
There should be more small events like this however this one is not recorded in the circular but slow clap for effort
Kate is no diana.
Back to social distancing for W and K complete with his head tilted away from her and fig leaf posture with hands protecting his crotch.
https://westsidetoastmasters.com/resources/book_of_body_language/chap4.html
Kate reminds me of Joan Crawford who had a favorite side and knew all about camera angles. Liz is giving a genuine hug but Kate is keeping chin up for the best pose and holding card in one hand, so definitely a PR air kiss sofa thing not genuine hug from Kate.
WEAR MASKS, PEOPLE! Sheesh.
I’m surprised too under the circumstances people did not wear masks.
Yeah weren’t people saying K couldn’t be out and about because of the virusses?
IKR? I’m currently undergoing cancer treatment and I don’t step outside my front door without wearing a mask. Sheesh is right!
The expectations for keen are just sooooo low. KPs media strategy needs to be more common sense and less “the comments not made by our bot farms are criticizing Keen for not acknowledging any cancer patients or charity, so lets exploit a teenager.” Keen fakes meetings to pad her numbers and couldn’t meet with this teen privately/had to post it on Instagram? The teen should have had the choice to post it herself.
This guy on Tik Tok called the Ministry of Hacks goes after the BRF. His latest take on this Wales publicity stunt https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RtNe8C/
Huh. He said this was arranged just the day before! Wowzers!
How come the same fuss is not made over the King? He actually is out there working. And does not get media fuss over him about how “brave” and also appearing at a tennis match basking in applause. Kate rarely works and yet a big fuss is made when she decides to do work, which is rare now. I think the King could have taken the Keens to task about that embarrassing video. Or at least I hope so.
Charles also went to visit the cancer patients directly. He didn’t make them come to him.
Exactly. And he did not get nearly the fuss made over Keen. For the one appearance.
Serves Charles right for chasing away the kid that actually cared
I’m glad they did this for this child. She and her family look so happy to be there. Wills beard looks dreadful. Kate is not a natural hugger. She should be doing more of these events.
Wasn’t it the ABC network that prevented the female journalist from breaking the huge story about all of the horrible things that Epstein had done and then prevented her from having the biggest interview of her career with at least one of his and Andrew’s victims, Virginia? Didn’t they hide that story because the royals offered them more access to the KP do nothings? There’s never a coincidence in what they do and who they work with.
They have “royal experts” at ABC who have criticized Harry and Meghan constantly.
Look how thin William is, his clothes are hanging off him. Both of them look terrible and Kate needs to return those hair extensions if she really wants to sell the cancer look, she could have at least pretended to care by doing an up do instead of letting it all hang out plus extensions to remind the young girl of what she’s lost.
A lot of people on X are saying this proves she didn’t have cancer because of how she looks, but she appears to be wearing heavy make-up, has a photographer clearly using soft lighting and god knows what else, and her hair is always a source of mystery. I think it looks like her most recent appearances where a lot of work is going into making her look as she always does because they feel anything less than perfection is unacceptable. I actually do believe the truth is much murkier with her right now.
Using Kate’s own words, she is done with chemo after cancer cells had been present. She said she’s getting better everyday. She certainly looks no different than she did before her major abdominal surgery and preventative chemo video. I believe she’s fine.
Heavy makeup was applied on Charles at times and you could still tell he was going through something.
The photo potentially hints at something more over her eye.
It seems as if they had to abandon dermal fillers and go straight to Polyfilla.
Think back to Wimbledon and how rounded her face was. Kate+Preity Zinta is gone. Think back to the video of Kate entering the carriage for Trooping, her cheekbones were not as protruding. Now she has cheekbones as perky as a 50s brassiere. And they are even less symmetrical than before even as they wrestled the eyebrow in to obedience. Something happened to her face.
No two Kates are alike. I’d rather have seen The Telegraph mosaic all the eleventy Catherines on one page rather than Harry and braying about ’where’s Meghan’.
Interesting that William invited her to come to Windsor where Kate could have her photo up instead of Kate making the effort to go to her and accompany her and family to Windsor to photograph the investiture. Meghan would have added that show of effort and personal touch.
Every new salvo in the ‘we showed you Kate, nothing to see here, now shut up’ war includes this sort of extra layer of insuring WanK’s ‘privacy’. Kate’s appearances are extremely controlled to foil any attempts at independent confirmation of what is going on.
Okay, now I’m confused. Did Kate not just meet her where the investiture was? In an adjacent room or something? But yes, I assumed the Wales had their own photographer so they could release their images through SM. It would have been cuter though if they’d had the young girl release some of the pics she took. Maybe they will?
Yes, Kate just met her at Windsor. I’m not sure what Libra is saying, lol — if she thinks Kate should have gone to the girl’s house and then traveled back to Windsor? that feels intrusive and we don’t know where the girl lives.
But I agree that it would have been a lot more meaningful if they had released some of Liz’s pictures. They still might but I think it will look like they are milking the event for PR at that point.
The link posted above says this was only set up the day before and you can tell. Even the messaging in the tweet is muddled because it’s not clear who or why Liz was invited and you have to dig around to find that out.
Also lots of Harry in the news is a big factor why this even happened.
Kate seems “ready for her closeup”, the child is blocked by Kate’s profile in the picture
This young girl deserves whatever might bring her some happiness. If she wanted a tour/visit to the palace, fine.
As others have said, it comes off as a Kate photo opp. and that stinks.
KC has been out doing greetings and events much more than Kate, and his health is not good either + age.
I am not impressed at all with Kate. And Kate having hair ext. mid back length = ugh.
I’m a five year cancer survivor and a year younger than Kate. Now to be fair, I didn’t loose my hair but only because when they found the cancer of my thyroid I went strait into surgery, full removal, full stop. Chemotherapy wasn’t even an option because it was undetected for so long and I was not a candidate for radiation b/c I have a degenerative heart condition – the only thing I could do was a strict iodine therapy two weeks before surgery … drinking barely diluted iodine. Uh nevermind being in ICU for 3 weeks after with complications that literally had my kidneys shutting down and me slowly going into rigor mortis.
But sure Kate. Sorry Catherine. You’re a warrior, girl.
Jennifer, keep on keeping on!
Aw, Jennifer! I wish you nothing but the best! Five years later & so glad you’re doing well!
Keep gong Jennifer, you are the brave one
It looks as though she feels so uncomfortable cuddling this poor child. He whole body seems to be pulling away from her. Isn’t it so amazing that a bit of positive publicity for Harry and they are pulling out all the stops. Worse was Charles the dog shot father could rot be bothered to meet Harry but the next day he’s dancing a a large reception at st James palace. Harry should just completely ignore them all from now on.
Charles looks ridiculous
Charles is at that gathering with no mask. Does he not have worrie s about his immune system. Kate has no mask.
I don’t expect this to be posted, but I am disgusted by the nasty and vile comments on this thread. Have you heard yourselves?
You want nasty and vile? Go to a “we hate Meghan” thread. This is nothing compared to tha t.
Hear hear, Libra 😉
Actually, people on this thread are pretty tame. You want “vile”, read the guy fantasizing about Duchess Meghan riding through streets of Britain naked with excrement being flung at her, for starters. It’s not “vile” to point out William has lost weight and muscle mass and appears ill and Kate did disappear for 6 months causing people to wonder what happened to her. Do you, but, I make it a point not to click on “vile” threads.
I am disgusted by the outright lying, fake videos, photoshopped pictures and IDGAF attitude of the FK and FQC. I’m shocked by the vulgar ostentatiousness of their lifestyle that their tax-paying subjects have to support. I’m appalled at their laziness and obvious racism. Sometimes it’s OK to call out people like this who do nothing, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING, for the people they’re supposed to be working for, and it’s not nasty and vile, it’s the ugly truth.
PREACH, Jaded.
Again the smug look on her face….
Sincerity not her strong point.
Kate… what a USER! Doesn’t surprise me at all.
Look at the fake hug picture of Kate. WHERE’S BIG BLUE? Diana’s engagement ring is always on her hand for public appearances. Is the new agreement with the Windsors and the Middletons is Kate has to give back the ring and accept the substitute eternity band? Kate had that ring on for this year’s Wimbledon.
I do think she has been relieved of Big Blue. There may be a return if Kate is crowned but I’m not sure William will allow even that.
Once again, Kate centers herself — in this case, literally — in this story. The focus should be on that lovely child.
Meghan would have brought the girl a new camera and some other fun stuff — but of course, Kate didn’t because 1) she never really thinks of others and 2) because it would remind everyone of her disastrous adventures in photography.
Meanwhile, Harry crosses an entire continent and ocean to spend time with ailing children — and Kate makes a child come to her.
But sure, Kate’s a hero.
BINGO.
it’s another janky wig.
I never thought that Kate, because she has cancer, should come out with other cancer patients. Everyone, including this woman, should deal with cancer in their own way. After all, she can be a donor in the background. What comes out of “meeting someone else with cancer” can be seen in this unspeakable meeting. She doesn’t show her compassion, she shows the monarchy, she puts the investiture in the foreground and she shows the “important” Willy. I don’t really like all that.
Well, Liz’s family was thrilled. At least we know her name. It would be nice if KP arranged something special for her- like maybe showing some of her photographs. It’s just occurred to me that despite Harry probably being one of the most photographed people in the world, his appearances are photo-ops for other people and for the faces of causes and organizations- not for himself. KP photo ops are always to feature themselves. That is an enormous difference.
Harry has to make appearances on three continents to blast the Wales pair to make a move. Does this mean that in future, the future Queen will only do photo-ops and the future King will be the Zoom king?
Wow — 1 photo op. She spent longer on her little “look at me” video than with this (brave, strong) kid, and it feels begrudging at this point.
And if this is to distract that Harry is in Africa actually doing more than photo-ops, it isn’t working.
Out of gratitude it would be good for W and K to make large donations to a cancer charity and cancer research to help other people.
💯🎯
LOL! I’m afraid that will never happen! They only spend other peoples’ money!
I would have liked to see Liz’s photos of the investiture. I don’t need another hazy photo of Kate & her fake hugs.
They were published. She took some really nice ones.
I notice she is still not wearing Big Blue. I wonder what has happened to it? It used to make me cringe when she made that ring front and centre in every photograph taken of her up until the weirdness of this year. It was always “look at me, I’ve got the ring!”. I don’t buy the excuse that it has become too big for her fingers either. There are devices that can make rings smaller without having to resize them. Perhaps not a long term solution, but it would do for the limit times she is being photographed at the moment. Has Bulliam taken it back off her I wonder?