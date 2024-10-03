Princess Kate was photographed at Windsor Castle with a 16-year-old with cancer

It looks like Kensington Palace finally got the message from the media that everyone was growing tired of the Princess of Wales’s selective disappearing act. They could only play along with Princess Private Meetings for so long! Maybe the private visit to a ballet performance last week was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Plus, look at what’s happened in the past week and a half – Prince Harry was everywhere, booked and busy, and the British media has been screaming “WHERE’S MEGHAN?” because they can’t scream “where’s… Kate?”

So, yes, Kate has been seen and photographed. She had a meet-and-greet with a young fan – a 16-year-old girl named Liz, who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor in January this year. Liz was given “between six months and three years to live.” So this poor child made a bucket list. One of those bucket-list events was photographing an investiture ceremony at the castle. Prince William conducted an investiture on Wednesday and he invited Liz to photograph it (she’s an aspiring photographer). Afterwards, William and Kate both met with Liz. William & Kate posted this personal message on their social media: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ -W&C.”

It’s a nice thing. I wish… um, Kate did more of this kind of thing. I’m reminded of what happened in the days after Kate and William released that cringefest “cancer free” video last month – not only did the British media roll their eyes and dare to criticize Kate and the video, but Buckingham Palace sniped at the Waleses quite heavily. Sources close to King Charles and Queen Camilla sniffed that the video was “distinctly un-regal” and “manipulative.” One source said: “All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.” Three weeks later and they finally did it.

It’s a trick of the soft lighting, but Kate’s hair looks like CGI to me, it’s like Disney Princess hair.

