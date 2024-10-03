Eden: The truth is that Victoria Beckham ‘never really liked Duchess Meghan much’

For several years now, the British tabloids have been trying to make one particular storyline stick: David and Victoria Beckham “hate” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Report after report, tabloid story after tabloid story, lie after lie, this has been pushed and analyzed and scandalized. I personally don’t believe that the Beckhams and the Sussexes were that close to begin with, but the two couples were probably friendly enough at one point, and Meghan even wore an item from Victoria’s collection in Colombia recently. Last year, Tom Bower (that crazy old man) basically ranted about the two couples in an entire book. Then the Mail underlined the real point of all the stories: the Beckhams were being told to sever their ties with the Sussexes, or else David would never get his longed-for knighthood. David did as he was told and he’s been cozying up more and more to King Charles and Prince William, including acting as William’s plus-one at an event this week. Now Richard Eden at the Mail has added yet another chapter onto this ridiculous soap opera:

Prince William and David Beckham were seen sharing a private joke at RAF Northolt, in West London, this week as they inspected two London Air Ambulances bought with money they had helped to raise. No one knows what so amused the former England football captain and the heir to the throne, who served as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017. But Prince Harry will hope that it was not a joke at his expense. David, 49, was once so close to Harry, 40, that he and his wife, Victoria, were among the guests when the prince married Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2018. But the Beckhams have now distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for reasons that are even more fascinating than anyone outside their circle realises. ‘Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,’ one of their associates tells me. ‘The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch.’ Given that David owns a football club in Miami and the couple have an increasingly prominent position in American society, it might seem natural that they would join the court of Harry and Meghan. Instead, the Beckhams are sticking with the Windsors. If power couples were like football teams, this match would be a 2-0 result to William and Catherine.

[From The Daily Mail]

This whole thing has been so stupid from the start. While David is clearly doing whatever he needs to do to get that knighthood, I honestly don’t even believe that he or Victoria have any strong feelings about Harry and Meghan, at all. If David and Harry ran into each other, they would probably be perfectly pleasant to one another. Same with Meghan and Victoria. They’re adults and this is asinine. This is also William’s ego trip, this is William screaming “DAVID BECKHAM IS MY FRIEND, AREN’T YOU JEALOUS, HARRY???”