Cheryl Hines has ‘barely spoken’ to Robert Kennedy Jr. in the past two weeks

When I was covering the Olivia Nuzzi-Ryan Lizza drama last week, I mentioned this new report about Robert Kennedy Jr. According to Mediaite, three other women associated with Kennedy’s anti-vaxx nonprofit Children’s Health Defense now claim that they’ve been having affairs with Kennedy in the past year. They didn’t know about each other until recently, and they are not going public with their stories right now, although they might at some point. This is on top of Kennedy’s phone-sex/online relationship with Olivia Nuzzi, a 31-year-old Washington reporter. Since all of these stories broke in the past three weeks, Kennedy’s wife has been in the wind. Cheryl Hines was in Europe for some fashion shows and events, then she was in LA and perhaps still is. According to People Mag, Cheryl hasn’t spoken to her husband or the Brain Worm in weeks.
Things continue to be rocky between Cheryl Hines and her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the former presidential candidate’s alleged “personal relationship” with Olivia Nuzzi.
A source tells PEOPLE that Hines, 59, and Kennedy “have barely spoken” in the two weeks since New York magazine put Nuzzi, 31, on leave after she allegedly “engaged in a personal relationship” with Kennedy, 70.
“She’s embarrassed because he got caught,” the source says of Hines, who has been in Europe since shortly after the news broke.
PEOPLE has reached out to Hines’ rep and Kennedy for comment.
Days before news of the alleged affair broke, Hines was seen having fun at the HBO/Max Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the San Vincente Bungalows in L.A. A source told PEOPLE she “was in good spirits with Jeff Garlin at the Curb Your Enthusiasm table.”
She has not publicly addressed her husband’s alleged extramarital relationship.
[From People]
Do you feel sorry for Cheryl Hines? I don’t. I don’t wish her harm or anything, but it’s like… what was she even thinking? For ALL of it. Getting involved with Kennedy in the first place, ignoring the brain worm situation, ignoring the anti-vaxx situation, ignoring the bonkers “presidential campaign” and after all of that, he was screwing around on her constantly. How many humiliations can one woman take, all to stay married to the worst Kennedy?
Additionally, Page Six just published exclusive photos of Hines and Kennedy together – you can see them here, she’s not wearing her wedding ring. Sources also told People Mag, in a new piece, that Cheryl has been “very angry” about Kennedy’s dishonesty and “ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man.” One source told People: “She’s been talking about filing for divorce, but he’s begging her not to file.”
I have a smidgen of compassion for Cheryl Hines (only a smidgen because yikes, why would she stay with him even if he was faithful).
But mainly I am wondering how he found time to juggle that many relationships?? (This is my introvert perspective, lol).
She has control of her own actions going forward. She might not have known about how he neglected his family’s comfort in order to chainsaw the head off a putrid, stinking whale corpse hours away and back, or that he picked up a dead bear as road kill as a 60-year-old and eventually dumped it in Central Park… he clearly was and is a cheater who has always, always put himself first at the expense of others. If confronted with the consequences others have paid for his actions in his past, plus the fact that he supports Trump publicly against her will, and he cheated on her with multiple women is not enough for her to get beyond talking (talking!) of divorcing him? He’s not going to change. And he’s been waving XXL red flags for decades.
“She’s embarrassed because he got caught” doesn’t seem like a real comment because it implies that she was ok with cheating as long as nobody found out.
You don’t cheat WITH Kennedy, marry him, and then not be ok with his cheating. She knew what she bought.
How you get him is how you lose him. He may want to remain in the marriage but this is who he is and she knows it. I
I totally agree with you. A friend of mine has a great variation on that saying. She says, “If they’ll do it WITH YOU, they’ll do it TO YOU.”
Cheryl knows exactly what he is capable of doing.
I like your version!
Supposedly she was furious when he endorsed Trump so this just looks like more performative outrage which apparently is her brand. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I don’t feel bad for her. Even if she didn’t know about the more bonkers roadkill eating stories, this man is a notorious well known philanderer. Whose entire family and kids seem to give him a pretty wide berth. Who did some pretty despicable things after the death of one of his wives, and has been saying off the wall things regarding vaccines for years?! If he was saying that stuff in public a decade ago you know good and well he was saying it in private well before then. She was fine with his behavior until she couldn’t look the other way in public and not have people that know her be like what are you doing? This sounds more like people who know me have told me if I want to have a career after this election season is over I need to make it seem very obvious that I’m not down with his nonsense, unfortunately I don’t believe and I don’t think most people believe that this behavior is anything new from him so it just seems performative.
Bitch, you knew who you married. GTFOH.
She’s fine with supporting him following Trump, but not with his infidelity? Apparently if it hurts other people it’s not a problem for her, it’s only a problem when it hurts her personally. Not a good look.
“According to People Mag, Cheryl hasn’t spoken to her husband or the Brain Worm in weeks.” Kaiser, I love your humor! 😂
The best! 😂😂😂
Wasn’t Cheryl the other woman in RFK Jr’s previous marriage? You lose ’em the same qay you find ’em.
To be fair to her, his last wife killed herself because he put her thru hell so she might be frightened
RFK, Jr has been problematic his entire life. He has been a serial cheater his entire life. His Wikipedia, even without the antivax brainworm lunacy, is cringy. We are in this maga mess because so many (mainly white) women are so desperate for the social approval of being married they will tolerate anything to avoid social stigma of being unmarried. She would not be contemplating divorce if he hadn’t publically embarrassed her with this weird mess. He has had so many wtaf moments before this tawdry mess that I don’t think she deserves kudos for contemplating divorce now. She always had the resources to live independently unlike so many stuck in miserable marriages.