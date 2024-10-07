Cheryl Hines has ‘barely spoken’ to Robert Kennedy Jr. in the past two weeks

When I was covering the Olivia Nuzzi-Ryan Lizza drama last week, I mentioned this new report about Robert Kennedy Jr. According to Mediaite, three other women associated with Kennedy’s anti-vaxx nonprofit Children’s Health Defense now claim that they’ve been having affairs with Kennedy in the past year. They didn’t know about each other until recently, and they are not going public with their stories right now, although they might at some point. This is on top of Kennedy’s phone-sex/online relationship with Olivia Nuzzi, a 31-year-old Washington reporter. Since all of these stories broke in the past three weeks, Kennedy’s wife has been in the wind. Cheryl Hines was in Europe for some fashion shows and events, then she was in LA and perhaps still is. According to People Mag, Cheryl hasn’t spoken to her husband or the Brain Worm in weeks.

Things continue to be rocky between Cheryl Hines and her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the former presidential candidate’s alleged “personal relationship” with Olivia Nuzzi. A source tells PEOPLE that Hines, 59, and Kennedy “have barely spoken” in the two weeks since New York magazine put Nuzzi, 31, on leave after she allegedly “engaged in a personal relationship” with Kennedy, 70. “She’s embarrassed because he got caught,” the source says of Hines, who has been in Europe since shortly after the news broke. PEOPLE has reached out to Hines’ rep and Kennedy for comment. Days before news of the alleged affair broke, Hines was seen having fun at the HBO/Max Primetime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the San Vincente Bungalows in L.A. A source told PEOPLE she “was in good spirits with Jeff Garlin at the Curb Your Enthusiasm table.” She has not publicly addressed her husband’s alleged extramarital relationship.

[From People]

Do you feel sorry for Cheryl Hines? I don’t. I don’t wish her harm or anything, but it’s like… what was she even thinking? For ALL of it. Getting involved with Kennedy in the first place, ignoring the brain worm situation, ignoring the anti-vaxx situation, ignoring the bonkers “presidential campaign” and after all of that, he was screwing around on her constantly. How many humiliations can one woman take, all to stay married to the worst Kennedy?

Additionally, Page Six just published exclusive photos of Hines and Kennedy together – you can see them here, she’s not wearing her wedding ring. Sources also told People Mag, in a new piece, that Cheryl has been “very angry” about Kennedy’s dishonesty and “ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man.” One source told People: “She’s been talking about filing for divorce, but he’s begging her not to file.”