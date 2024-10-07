‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #181: ‘The Perfect Couple’ is so much fun



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:45

Royals: Minutes 5:45 to 24:15

After our last podcast Kate released a video with her family announcing that she was cancer free. It was self absorbed and the British media criticized her for it. King Charles is said to have disapproved too. It was reportedly Kate’s idea, which makes a lot of sense.

There were stories after that about how we weren’t going to see Kate for a while and how her schedule wasn’t going to get back to normal until the spring. We heard that she went to a ballet performance recently and that she’s been having private meetings. This week Kate and William helped grant a 16-year-old cancer patient’s wish to photograph an investiture ceremony, which was really nice. The Waleses were possibly motivated by Harry’s recent press and the comments from Buckingham Palace about Kate’s video.

Last week Prince Harry was in New York for a series of appearances. He also was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to tour his haunted house, which was fun. Cameron Walker of GB News tweeted that Harry is a veteran and that he was surprised that he got scared for that reason. Over the weekend Harry dipped in and out of London to attend the WellChild Awards. He didn’t see his dad at all. When we recorded Harry was visiting Lesotho and South Africa.

While Harry was getting so much positive press in New York, the British press tried to attack the Sussexes on two fronts. One was that Harry and Meghan must be having relationship problems because Meghan wasn’t with him on these trips. We heard she was sick maybe she has covid and/or she just wanted to stay home with the kids. Then they dusted off that old chestnut about Meghan being mean and making her staffers cry by asking them to do their jobs and sending them email. It was unhinged and they got some US outlets to run it this time, including The Hollywood Reporter. They got one specific story about Meghan allegedly screaming at a florist in 2018, however the florist for her wedding went on the record to say it was great to work with her. The lack of specifics about what Meghan allegedly did is so telling.

The Sussexes pushed back against these lies with an US Weekly cover story including quotes from people who work with them and went on the record. Of course Meghan and Harry are thoughtful, kind bosses. The reaction to the US story was unhinged. We wonder why The Hollywood Reporter parroted British talking points about Meghan circa 2018.

William tried doing a bunch of stuff as Harry was getting press. He posed in front of some new London Air Ambulance Charity helicopters with David Beckham and he visited a company called Enso where he changed a tire. This week there was a story that Victoria Beckham doesn’t like Meghan, but it seemed manufactured by the press. Prince William tried to poach Chef Jose Andres by putting him on the board of Earthshot, but Andres made it clear that he’s still good friends with Harry. William still has that unattractive patchy beard because he wants Harry’s style and life.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 24:15 to end

