NYT: Donald Trump’s cognitive decline is pretty obvious to anyone listening to him

One of the most galling parts about the media’s fixation with President Biden’s age was the fact that Donald Trump has been in extreme cognitive decline for years and the media barely remarks on it. Both things can be true – President Biden is old as hell AND Donald Trump is too. Yet all of the “cognitive decline” smoke was for Biden and not the senile old fart who incited an insurrection to declare himself dictator of Trumplandia. Well, finally, the NY Times is giving Orangina the Full Biden Treatment. From the NYT: “Trump’s Speeches, Increasingly Angry and Rambling, Reignite the Question of Age.”
Former President Donald J. Trump vividly recounted how the audience at his climactic debate with Vice President Kamala Harris was on his side. Except that there was no audience. The debate was held in an empty hall. No one “went crazy,” as Mr. Trump put it, because no one was there. Anyone can misremember, of course. But the debate had been just a week earlier and a fairly memorable moment. And it was hardly the only time Mr. Trump has seemed confused, forgetful, incoherent or disconnected from reality lately. In fact, it happens so often these days that it no longer even generates much attention.
He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished, some of them factually fantastical. He voices outlandish claims that seem to be made up out of whole cloth. He digresses into bizarre tangents about golf, about sharks, about his own “beautiful” body. He relishes “a great day in Louisiana” after spending the day in Georgia. He expresses fear that North Korea is “trying to kill me” when he presumably means Iran. As late as last month, Mr. Trump was still speaking as if he were running against President Biden, five weeks after his withdrawal from the race.
With Mr. Biden out, Mr. Trump, at 78, is now the oldest major party nominee for president in history and would be the oldest president ever if he wins and finishes another term at 82.
According to a computer analysis by The New York Times, Mr. Trump’s rally speeches now last an average of 82 minutes, compared with 45 minutes in 2016. Proportionately, he uses 13 percent more all-or-nothing terms like “always” and “never” than he did eight years ago, which some experts consider a sign of advancing age.
Similarly, he uses 32 percent more negative words than positive words now, compared with 21 percent in 2016, which can be another indicator of cognitive change. And he uses swearwords 69 percent more often than he did when he first ran, a trend that could reflect what experts call disinhibition.
Mr. Trump frequently reaches to the past for his frame of reference, often to the 1980s and 1990s, when he was in his tabloid-fueled heyday. He cites fictional characters from that era like Hannibal Lecter from “Silence of the Lip” (he meant “Silence of the Lambs”), asks “where’s Johnny Carson, bring back Johnny” (who died in 2005) and ruminates on how attractive Cary Grant was (“the most handsome man”). He asks supporters whether they remember the landing in New York of Charles Lindbergh, who actually landed in Paris and long before Mr. Trump was born.
He seems confused about modern technology, suggesting that “most people don’t have any idea what the hell a phone app is” in a country where 96 percent of people own a smartphone. If sometimes he seems stuck in the 1990s, there are moments when he pines for the 1890s, holding out that decade as the halcyon period of American history and William McKinley as his model president because of his support for tariffs.
And he heads off into rhetorical cul-de-sacs. “So we built a thing called the Panama Canal,” he told the conservative host Tucker Carlson last year. “We lost 35,000 people to the mosquito, you know, malaria. We lost 35,000 people building — we lost 35,000 people because of the mosquito. Vicious. They had to build under nets. It was one of the true great wonders of the world. As he said, ‘One of the nine wonders of the world.’ No, no, it was one of the seven. It just happened a little while ago. You know, he says, ‘Nine wonders of the world.’ You could make nine wonders. He would’ve been better off if he stuck with the nine and just said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s nine.’”
I know it’s awful but I chuckled at a few of these – the “remember Charles Lindbergh” and “Silence of the Lip,” arguably the best showcase for the late, great Hannibal Lector. The whole Panama Canal thing is magnificent in its stupidity, I actually missed that entirely. Yeah… again, if President Biden or VP Harris were wandering around, rambling about Hannibal Lector, Panama and William McKinley, people would be frightened, disgusted and appalled. Let’s keep this energy for the rest of the election.
Being corrupt is bad; being corrupt and senile is even worse. It's time for Fox News to tell the truth about who the unfit candidate is. #TrumpSenile pic.twitter.com/9tTo8Oe8DF
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 16, 2023
I thought I knew how much Trump had declined but this article had details I didn’t know about. It’s pretty shocking, yet I fear those who need to read it never will. I also noticed immediately that Maggie Haberman had no part in the piece. NYT and other outlets need to keep this message up!
The problem is that the vast majority of Trumpers are both dumb AND uneducated. They are at a double loss when it comes to parsing his words so they trust that he’s being honest and realistic.
YourEra is almost close to an endDJT.
His rallies from June and earlier pretty much sound the same as he does now. Also pretty much the way he sounded in 2016. Without knowing what speeches / rallies, etc that the NYT chose to analyze, we don’t know whether they’re now cherry picking for irrationality much the same way they cherry picked what they heard in 2016 to make him sound rational. “He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished” – sounds pretty much like he always has. About the only thing that’s changed is that he now trusts his hard core base to stick with him, so he now uses more shortcuts to get the ideas across. In John O’Donnell’s 1991 book “Trumped! The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump…” his manner of speech is uh, well: “he seemed terribly forgetful” and “his attention span was so limited that it was impossible to discuss problems with him in any detail.” Great little $3.99 Kindle read, co-authored by gaming journalist, James Rutherford, will give you a clue into DJT’s mind thirty years ago. Not much change NYT.
Actually the piece gets into great detail about how his use of language has deteriorated. I agree that he’s the same jerk he’s always been but his brain really has declined. I think it’s a good thing that NYT did this story, the media needs to keep raising alarm bells on everything related to Trump.
@orangeowl18 – When NYT is willing to post the dataset(s) they’re relying on for their selective data-count “analysis,” I’ll pay greater attention to them. Til then, having read O’Donnell’s 30-yr old “Trumped! The Inside Story…,” Barbara Res’s 2020 “Tower of Lies: What My Eighteen Years of Working With Donald Trump Reveals About Him,” and Mary L Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough,” I’m inclined to believe the dude has always been a lazy thinker coddled by his father, and that “the cruelty is the point.” Mary L Trump said that her grandfather, Fred, (Donald’s father) was suffering from undiagnosed Alzheimer’s at the end of his life, so it’s possible that Donald may succumb similarly, but I don’t think this NYT story meets muster in making that assertion.
He really is not a smart man and he can’t even say basic things without messing it up or confusing the matter.
Okay, maybe “better late than never “ for the NYTimes? Now, please just write down exactly what TFG says WITHOUT interpreting or translating or sane washing it!!!
“In fact, it happens so often these days that it no longer even generates much attention.”
And that lack of attention *from the legacy media* is the reason why MVP prefers to do (radio) talk shows and podcasts to sit-down interviews with the likes of NYT, WaPo, or, beware, the right-wing cesspool formerly known for its centrist voice, aka Politico.
One difference between Biden and Trump is that on some level I think Biden was/is aware that he could die in office or go into major cognitive decline and I trust him to have a firm succession plan in place (that follows constitutional guidelines). I have zero confidence Trump would do any such thing, he still thinks he’s invincible. I think Biden and probably all people do struggle with acknowledging their own mortality to some degree, but some people do better than others at preparing it for it despite the gut instinct to put it off.
It’s pretty clear that President Biden has been preparing MVP to succeed him. Giving thanks 🙏 on behalf of a grateful nation.
JD Vance will invoke the 25 th amendment the first chance he gets. His game is obvious.
Agreed. I think that’s absolutely what the Rs plan is.
Vance is funded by Peter Thiel and he will take over as soon as he can. So the only option is to make sure they don’t win.
If Trump wins (dear Lord, please, NO), Vance and Thiel will definitely make some moves on him. That being said, Cheeto isn’t going to go on anyone’s say-so, let alone Vance’s, and Vance doesn’t command the idiotic, mindless loyalty that Trump does. Vance would have to get a majority of Cheeto’s cabinet on his side first, and then Congress’s Republicans. Vance can’t decide to remove Cheeto on his own — he needs the cooperation of a great many officials and Congress.
And many of those same officials and congressional representatives owe their seats to a Trump-worshipping base that won’t accept Vance in Trump’s place. Cheeto would have to have a fecal explosion and drool copiously in public, and I doubt his minions would accept the reality of his unfitness for office even then. Thank God for Vance’s unlikeability.
I do wonder about that. I have no doubt something like that is being considered but…so many Trump supporters are ONLY Trump supporters. If they invoke 25th and don’t figure out how to take away all his means of communication ASAP I think he could still invite another January 6th, against Vance.
I really wish some of the nightly news would cover this. I get that they want to be non-partisan but isn’t this important to report? It seems like negligence to not have this being covered. It’s just facts that trump is incoherent and rambling nonsensically.
Being non-partisan doesn’t mean not reporting negative stories; it’s supposed to mean reporting the truth, no matter what.
No bonus points for stating the obvious after spending the past few years sane-washing him after his decline had already become apparent to anyone with half a brain. Grudging partial points if they keep this narrative up for the remainder of the campaign.
Thank you. They can *uck right off.
They were all over Biden for this but trump who is really on the decline isn’t questioned. All Biden has is a stutter and yes is old and it is a bit more challenging for him to talk but when he does talk he makes sense!!!!!
The debate made it clear that Biden has good days and bad days, it was time for him to step down. Trump has never had a good day but the media makes a point of ignoring the obvious.
No we are talking 2 different things stuttering and dementia. Biden stutters and has to slow down to get the words out. He was also sick with a cold. He had one bad debate. trump on the other hand has some form of dementia which is getting worse by the day. Just listen to his nonsense speeches. When Joe talks he makes sense. trump should have been looked at under the same judging microscope that Biden was.
Less than a month now to voting day.
In the days of Watergate, the “legit” press would have been covering this issue on the front pages, daily and in depth, etc.
The old big 3 Networks would have been reporting.
Trump is terrible. But if Trump gets elected at his age, etc. Vance being POTUS is an absolute nightmare.
Tennessee has a horrid magat female senator whose name I refuse to type. Like Beetlejuice, her name should go unmentioned. In ads she is making a big point that she openly opposed the REPUBLICAN governor of Tennessee when he proposed a fair tax plan (income tax) that would have taxed the wealthy and eased the burden on poor people who pay the highest sales tax on food in the nation. tRump will eventually split the magas from the Republikkkans into his own fringe party. Trump has never been the sharpest knife in the drawer. The media consolidation and corporate greed that has allowed him political power needs addressed.
They should have been talking about his decline since last year because it was evident then. The WP did a write up on his clear mental decline too and I just don’t give a shit. The Fourth Estate has failed us all. I am thankful for smaller media outlets like Medias Touch guys, Brian Tyler Cohen and a few journalists. Corporate billionaire fascist bros have destroyed the mainstream media.
Some of the best political analysis around can be found on TikTok with UnderTheDeskNews. V Spehar is OUTSTANDING.
But he’s still the schoolyard bully, still quick to insult and tear people to shreds, which is all they want from him, really. He’s point man for the wave of white male supremacists who want their power and dominance back, as in the 1950s, and they’re willing to indulge his god complex because basically they all have one. He doesn’t need to be highly competent, just really mean.
Yes! He can’t hold a thought in his head about anything governmental or policy related, but he is quick with the belittling nicknames and sarcastic lies. He is definitely the schoolyard bully, but he’s one who could sink the nation.
This needs to be screamed from the rooftops everywhere, every day right now. TRUMP IS A DANGER AS A LEADER. Even if you believed he was going to do whatever it was you wanted him to do in office, this person will be holding the most powerful role in our country’s government. THAT IS FRIGHTENING. Can you trust him to make complex decisions that could decide the fate of our country? Navigate dangerous situations with enemies? Juggle multiple tasks in a day? No. No he cannot and will not do it. And he doesn’t have any regular, competent people in his corner anymore like MAYBE he had last time. Cassidy Hutchinson has been telling us this for years. All the competent people are gone. He has sycophants left.
This is the fight for our democracy, alongside the many policies that take away people’s rights. He is unfit for office.
Trump also is attracting flies at his rallies which annoys him greatly. Kamala is sending flies apparently.
Flies! As if we needed more proof that he’s a festering pile of shit.
Ben Meiselas just dropped a video at Meidastouch in which he speculates that Trump is hallucinating the fly attacks because of his dementia. I mean, that’s not impossible. It’s either that or his diaper needs changing.
He has flies around him because some say that he reeks. Mostly from his diapers.
Or dementia related hallucinations. Hallucinations area a big part of dementia.
I guess they finally realized carrying water for a guy who actually is showing signs of some decline was the way to go instead of lying about Joe Biden every five seconds.
That weird stance or lean of his is also a sign of cognitive decline. If this were your grandpa (I don’t wish this on anyone) you’d have taken the keys away and he would not be living alone – he’d probably be in a nursing home where staff can monitor him 24/7.
A vote for Trump is a vote for Vance and the Heritage Foundation. And yes, Vance will immediately invoke the 25th – he certainly has more than enough evidence that Trump cannot perform his duties as president.
This is the most important election of our lives. Vote blue not just for the presidency – clean house of all of them Cruz, MTG, Boebert. Get rid of these traitors.
Maybe Harris’ campaign should take the ‘that poor man, he probably doesn’t know what he is saying’ in response to all of his vicious lies. Instead of saying over and over that he is lying, just point out that he is in decline and might not even know what he is saying. I would add ‘bless his heart’ but I won’t.
I didn’t know about the Panama Canal thing, either. I’m thinking it’s because they’ve been covering for him for so long. And note to the Orange Idiot: McKinley got shot. And killed. That’s how we got Teddy Roosevelt.
Add me to the chorus of everyone screaming “And why aren’t there constant headlines about this like they did with Biden”?!?! The bias is staggering.
They really see Trump as stepping aside for Vance once in office in order to implement Project25 or whatever corporate feudal system his tech handlers have dreamed up. It’s so obvious but everyone acts like Trump is a reasonable candidate who actually cares about anything besides staying out of prison. It’s infuriating.
WTF? We lost over one million to Covid on his watch due to his stupidity and he didn’t care about that. Why does he care about malaria over ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO? I often think that he sees something on his tv and it sticks in that part of his brain that is running the show now.
How are people still voting for this man?