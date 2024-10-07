“Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse stepped out for polo” links
  • October 07, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse went to the Veuve Clicquot Classic over the weekend. This was their first joint-appearance since they became parents. [Socialite Life]
Princess Diaries 3 is happening! [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Garfield’s jean jacket is amazing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendrick Lamar reportedly turned down Coachella. [Just Jared]
The final season of What We Do In the Shadows is coming soon. [LaineyGossip]
Is SNL good this season? It doesn’t seem like it is. [Pajiba]
Saoirse Ronan auditioned for Harry Potter. [OMG Blog]
David Boreanaz wants a Bones revival! [Coming Soon]
All about Hurricane Milton, which will hit Florida’s west coast. [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Grant has no memory of meeting Donald Trump, lol. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse stepped out for polo” links”

  1. chatter says:
    October 7, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Re: Hugh Grant has no memory of meeting Trump link, I am loving grumpy Hugh Grant these days. LOL
    Hugh “Trump? Eh?”
    Hugh is giving top level snark at lots of stuff these days. Loving it. Hugh has F.U. money, actual money. Not Trump and his BS money.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    So far, even with Maya Rudolph et al, I’ve been very bored with SNL. But I’m withholding judgement until next weekend when Stevie Nicks is the musical guest!!!!!

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      October 7, 2024 at 1:03 pm

      SNL just seems a little off this season. The new cast members are kinda boring and why did they ask Nate bargatze to host again so soon? I didn’t find him funny the first time

      Reply
  3. JEM says:
    October 7, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    I love Suki Waterhouses’s dress! I just heard her music the other day, she’s amazing.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    October 7, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    Suki and rpatz have grown on me as a couple. They look like happy new parents

    Reply
  5. Arhus says:
    October 7, 2024 at 4:37 pm

    I love Nate Bargatze’s humor! I feel like SNL has been good so far. Not great not bad. Yes Maya, Andy, Dana will get old – but most of their political cold opens do

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment