“Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse stepped out for polo” links

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse went to the Veuve Clicquot Classic over the weekend. This was their first joint-appearance since they became parents. [Socialite Life]
Princess Diaries 3 is happening! [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Garfield’s jean jacket is amazing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendrick Lamar reportedly turned down Coachella. [Just Jared]
The final season of What We Do In the Shadows is coming soon. [LaineyGossip]
Is SNL good this season? It doesn’t seem like it is. [Pajiba]
Saoirse Ronan auditioned for Harry Potter. [OMG Blog]
David Boreanaz wants a Bones revival! [Coming Soon]
All about Hurricane Milton, which will hit Florida’s west coast. [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Grant has no memory of meeting Donald Trump, lol. [Buzzfeed]
Re: Hugh Grant has no memory of meeting Trump link, I am loving grumpy Hugh Grant these days. LOL
Hugh “Trump? Eh?”
Hugh is giving top level snark at lots of stuff these days. Loving it. Hugh has F.U. money, actual money. Not Trump and his BS money.
Pretty sure HG was always grumpy. His statement was perfect. That’s how you handle 🤡child.
So far, even with Maya Rudolph et al, I’ve been very bored with SNL. But I’m withholding judgement until next weekend when Stevie Nicks is the musical guest!!!!!
SNL just seems a little off this season. The new cast members are kinda boring and why did they ask Nate bargatze to host again so soon? I didn’t find him funny the first time
I love Suki Waterhouses’s dress! I just heard her music the other day, she’s amazing.
And Suki’s shoes are so perfect. I hope parenthood is agreeing with them.
Anyone have an ID on Suki’s dress? Very 80s does 40s! Love love love
Suki and rpatz have grown on me as a couple. They look like happy new parents
I love Nate Bargatze’s humor! I feel like SNL has been good so far. Not great not bad. Yes Maya, Andy, Dana will get old – but most of their political cold opens do