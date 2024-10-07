Duchess Meghan rewore a Carolina Herrera to the LA Children’s Hospital gala

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex went outside! She hasn’t been seen in weeks – she skipped Kevin Costner’s charity concert benefiting first responders in the Santa Barbara area, and she did not accompany Harry on his two-week travel blitz which took him from New York to London to Lesotho to South Africa. Mama deserved a night out! Meghan attended the LA Children’s Hospital gala, alongside her dear friend Kelly Mckee Zajfen.

Meghan rewore her Carolina Herrera gown in a red taffeta. She wore this in 2021, to the Salute to Freedom gala in New York. In 2021, she wore it with a detachable train, and on Saturday, she just wore the slim-cut dress without the train. I’m still not crazy about the boob-darting of the dress, but overall, Meghan looked amazing. Meghan usually goes for such severe hairstyles, especially that center-part tight chignon (which I dislike immensely), so it feels like we’re seeing a completely different woman when she does loose, beachy waves. It suits her so much, it makes her look younger and, frankly, more glamorous.

The British media is always asking why Meghan and Harry aren’t attending the Emmys or the Oscars or whatever, but my question is: why aren’t they attending more charity events like this? They would be such huge hits on the LA charity circuit.

