Duchess Meghan rewore a Carolina Herrera to the LA Children’s Hospital gala

The Duchess of Sussex went outside! She hasn’t been seen in weeks – she skipped Kevin Costner’s charity concert benefiting first responders in the Santa Barbara area, and she did not accompany Harry on his two-week travel blitz which took him from New York to London to Lesotho to South Africa. Mama deserved a night out! Meghan attended the LA Children’s Hospital gala, alongside her dear friend Kelly Mckee Zajfen.
Meghan rewore her Carolina Herrera gown in a red taffeta. She wore this in 2021, to the Salute to Freedom gala in New York. In 2021, she wore it with a detachable train, and on Saturday, she just wore the slim-cut dress without the train. I’m still not crazy about the boob-darting of the dress, but overall, Meghan looked amazing. Meghan usually goes for such severe hairstyles, especially that center-part tight chignon (which I dislike immensely), so it feels like we’re seeing a completely different woman when she does loose, beachy waves. It suits her so much, it makes her look younger and, frankly, more glamorous.
The British media is always asking why Meghan and Harry aren’t attending the Emmys or the Oscars or whatever, but my question is: why aren’t they attending more charity events like this? They would be such huge hits on the LA charity circuit.
She looked fantastic. Like she stepped out of the ocean and right into her gown. She looks so happy and refreshed and I am so glad that she and Harry took a chance on themselves and left that salty-ass island behind.
I DO love her hair in sleeker chignon or ponytail at the nape of her neck. She looks fantastic either way.
Radiant! The beauty of this woman never ceases to amaze me
This isn’t my favourite of her dresses. There’s something a bit wonkus about the fit. But she herself looks gorgeous as always.
It’s lovely to see her out and about, looking glam and happy.
Ditto.
I agree. I love the colour on her and the low cut front, but the construction around the chest… looks like two balloons that have popped. Not good.
Agree. She looks great and really relaxed. In terms of the dress, the colour is beautiful and not many people could pull off that red. However, I hate those exaggerated v-neck dresses, and the boob darts are extremely unflattering. It does look better without the big train though.
Agree. Fantastic color on her, but a weird Mouseketeer boob situation. Fabric looks cheap. Not flattering. But she’s beautiful and she overcomes it.
Love the color of the dress, hate the construction, but her styling is gorgeous. She could wear a potato sack and still be one of the most beautiful women in the room. 👑
The only thing I don’t like about the dress is the boob part. Other than that I think she looks so effortlessly glamorous with just the right amount of sexy. And while i loved the drama of the overskirt back in 2021, i think the dress looks better here.
Ok but would a bracelet have killed her? It looks like 1/2 baked styling to me.
She is wearing a gold bracelet on her left wrist.
If it makes you feel better, she does have one bracelet on. So it obv didn’t kill her to wear one. You can see it in some of the pics. She’s looking pretty dang stunning for “half-baked” styling. Were we all so lucky.
I couldn’t figure out why she looked different to me and you’re right, the hairstyle does make her look significantly younger. Looking closely though they appear to be loose spiral curls not waves and if made me wonder if she used hot rollers to get that look. I love it. She looks fantastic, her skin is just golden like she spent all day surfing and then was like let me go to this event. I imagine they don’t go to everything because they still want to be parsimonious with appearances even if they aren’t with money. It does drive significant media attention for the event when they show up somewhere still after almost five years of living in California and that’s only more beneficial for the charity. I mean there were a ton of other famous people there too like Jamie Lee Curtis and I didn’t see any reporting or even photos of her, and she’s a Hollywood legend.
I also think the minimal make up helps. She’s wearing very little. And if you are aging, that can actually make you appear younger.
I like this re-wear a lot more, I was not a fan of the train or how she had her hair the first time. I’m not a huge fan of the middle part, but the loose waves are perfection. I love her makeup in this as well, I remember her with more pronounced eyebrow makeup last time and while that was pretty, I think this “no makeup” makeup look suits her better
She looked fantastic, she came out to say here i am! love love the hair
I love Meghan showing up in support of the LA Children’s Hospital! When my youngest spent a week in a hospital after emergency surgery, I was incredibly grateful to everyone who created the space for children to get care. A lot of kids spend way too much of their lives in there—my kid was lucky.
She looks fantastic. This isn’t my fav cut on her but she clearly likes it and that’s what matters. The hair, makeup and colour on her are perfection. I’ve often wondered why they don’t do more of these events too but I’m sure part of it is the hassle of getting to and from LA when you live 2-3 hours away and have little kids. But I think 2024 really has been the start of a new era and I hope they do a couple of events like this a year. The amount of coverage I saw on this yesterday was WILD though! The fascination with Meghan has not decreased at all (which is scary to me frsnkly).
“ but my question is: why aren’t they attending more charity events like this? ”
That is what I want to know too. And no, this doesn’t mean they have to go to every single charity event. But the CEO of Children’s Hospital LA was so glad to see her and this fits right into their mission of doing good and thinking Of ghe next generation
Love the wavy hair.😍😍😍
Keep it Meghan.
Now just get rid of that damn omnipresent middle part and go for a side part FFS!!!!!!!!!!!!🙁
One the main reasons Harry and Meghan left the Royal family was the lack of freedom to do they things that they want to do so I’m fine with them choosing when to go out or not. Meghan looks fabulous as usual. Now the British press is asking where’s Harry? My guess is he was home with children after spending over a week on the road.
Meghan definitely looks rested, refreshed, and beautiful. Although the fabric and color of her dress are nice, it looks like a rookie dress maker made it. I wonder why high profile people such as Meghan don’t have a person to make alterations on her wardrobe.
She looks so natural and always stunning! Someone commented she couldn’t rock a, centre part AND She had tattooed eyebrows or something. The British spend a lot of time trying to bully a kind, very smart and beautiful woman
Meghan is a gorgeous tiny woman. Her hair looks amazing. Sometimes you forget how tiny she really is because of the number of conversations surrounding her which make her appear larger than life. Happy to see her and her husbands relationship has reached the point where they can spin significant time apart doing their work knowing their relationship is secure. I continue to wish this empathetic, authentic Icouple well
That’s what struck me! She looks so teeny tiny. Maybe if the dress was tailored a little more but I think she really is just a small, fine-boned person too.
Wonderful event, but that dress and styling did her no favors.
I’m not crazy about the construction of the dress but the color is gorgeous on her. Coupled with her hair and minimal makeup, she looks like a total knockout. Can’t believe anyone thought H would come up off her. I hope they do more events like this as well!
As ever, Meghan is glowing. The beachy waves. The red dress. The friend by her side. ❤️
She looked fantastic. Like others said, that dress is not my favorite, but the color is great on her. I don’t love the heavy brows either but overall she looks happy and glowing and gorgeous.
Wow! She looked great and that dress was beautiful as was that color on her. Glad to see her out for charities.
Wow, what a colour! The boob cups are letting her down a bit, but she is looking radiant. Yesterday, when Kaiser posted one of these photos from the event, I must not have read properly because I thought it was an old one from like ten years ago. Whatever witchcraft you are doing, Meghan, it’s working!
I don’t like the fit of the dress either, but the colour suits her. I do like her hair pulled back into a severe bun or ponytail, I think she has beautiful bone structure and it shows it off.
She looked very tanned. I will not be surprised that she went somewhere with H or friends secretly.
That’s a nice thought!
She is just so gorgeous. Meghan looks fantastic
Gonna get slated for my opinion: this is one of Meghan’s worst looks 🤷♀️
I didn’t like the dress when she wore it the first time – fabric looks creased, the bust darts and overall construct has an amateurish vibe and not something from a high end fashion house, it’s only the wonderful colour that makes it stand out because Meghan looks fantastic in bold colours.
Also, not sure what’s going on with her eyes but she looks different -heavier eyebrows?
Your comments re structure of the dress are valid. I remember seeing Tracee Ellis Ross in a very similar bodice, from the same Carolina Herrera/Wes Gordon collection at the 2022 Oscars and thinking 🫠🤯🫢 I looked at the collection in its entirety (I do think Meghan & Tracee’s gowns were bespoke based on the collection) but it wasn’t my favourite Wes Gordon collection
This isn’t my favorite dress of hers. She actually didn’t attend the event, several outlets say she was escorted off the red carpet through a side door. She only did the carpet. And archewell didn’’t donate or give anything to the auction. Why only show up for the red carpet?
I do like her hair like this. Her eyes look different to me..maybe it is the heavy brows? Or just her hair being down.
I haven’t seen any outlets saying that? Which outlets? There’s photos of her inside talking to people and posing with kids. How do we know what has been given to the charity I can’t imagine they have released their donor list in the past 48 hours. Sounds like muckraking.
Not true. The People article says she attended the event, chatted with nurses, talked to families and children, took pictures with them and was later escorted out of the event by a side door.
@cherie; different gossip sites print wacky stuff. Not necessarily true. Went to some off the wall sites this weekend and one guy who appears to be obsessed with Meghan said her red dress was a “loaner”. They know nothing but want you to think they have sources.
I wondered when someone would turn up with the online trolls talking points! There is no evidence she didn’t attend the event, no outlets have said that. People Magazine said she left the red carpet by a side door. Not that she didn’t attend the dinner. That talking point has been entirely manufactured by trolls with zero evidence. How do you know Archewell or Meghan personally has not donated? Again commenting on events you know nothing about and presenting zero evidence. It’s obvious she went to support her friend Kelly whose daughter is being treated at the hospital (Kelly confirmed this on her instagram). That’s what friends do. She also got the event and the hospital a load of publicity and international press. Win, win for everyone.
It’s so cute you tried to accuse her of plastic surgery and not doing anything.
And no, she went inside and was at the event, quit getting your mess from the rest of the derangers. And she looks the same as always though a few times I think she was squinting because of the flashes that lit up as soon as photographers saw her on the carpet. Also she and Harry have done work with this charity before, so I 100 percent doubt she and Harry did “nothing” like you seem to think.
her eyebrow makeup is definitely heavier here than it sometimes is which is what I think the OP is referring to.
I don’t see where a list of donors was published. When you come online and spew rubbish, please use your brain a bit. When you are a guest of these kind if events, it is because you are making a donation. That’s the purpose. Most of their guests are donors.
Minimal eyeliner looks great on her. Will Kate Kopy?? If she did, it would be VERY obvious.