Bond: Duchess Meghan ‘is by all accounts a bit of a diva’ with ‘her own thoughts’

The desperate rewrite continues, five years later. None of the royalists can bring themselves to admit some simple truths: Prince Harry and Meghan faced a torrent of abuse by the media and the palace; the palace could have stepped in to help them but didn’t; the Sussexes had every right to walk away from the catastrophe and make a new life for themselves; and finally, Meghan never wants to come back to her biggest abusers. The rewrite is that Meghan won’t come back to the UK “because she isn’t popular” and that Meghan up and decided that she didn’t want to do royal work because she’s such a diva. I’m sure there are many people over there that believe all of this.
Meghan Markle is a diva and didn’t like her wings being clipped, experts have blasted. Speaking at our first ever Royal Exclusive Live show, Arthur Edwards and Jennie Bond said Meghan couldn’t hack royal life like Kate.
Jennie said: “Meghan could have been such a credit – she is in independent, forthright woman. With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes. She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done. But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw and she didn’t like her wings being clipped.” Jennie added: “I think it’s a very sad combination of misjudgements really.”
Veteran royal correspondent Jennie said: “Meghan is not popular. She doesn’t want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent”.
The pair spoke on our first Royal Exclusive Live show, which you can watch in the player above and on our YouTube channel. The event was hosted on Friday in front of a live audience of more than 100 special guests.
Mr Edwards said: “I don’t think Meghan can come here much. I don’t think people think too much of her. I think she’s struggling in popularity in the UK and I think they seem to be doing things separately now. She’s got her programme and he’s got his. He comes into Britain now with no fuss. He’s come for the Invictus Games, in and out with no fuss, he came for his uncle’s funeral, no fuss.”
Jennie added: “The point is he doesn’t want to come back into the Royal Family, I think. He regarded it as a trap. He still thinks his father and his brother are trapped and he’s finding his own way. All credit to him. I think Meghan has her own independent style and way of life. Yes, it’s not in tune with the people in the UK. She’s not popular and I don’t think she wants to come back. Therefore they are going their own ways, to an extent. But I hope and believe that Harry is very happy in his life.”
[From The Sun]
The absolute begrudging admissions of “Harry is very happy in his life” and “the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done.” You don’t say! They’re so miserable that they can’t find a way to separate Harry and Meghan, to force them to divorce, to bring them both to heel in some way. And it’s just so bizarre that… this is still the conversation after five years. Minus a couple of layovers at Heathrow, Meghan has not stepped foot in the UK since QEII’s funeral. Even if she was a diva (she wasn’t), why does it matter at this point? She’s been gone from the UK twice as long as she lived there.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yeah, she has her own thoughts! They probably run along the lines of “I’m not putting up with this psychologically violent abuse, so stuff it, BRF.” “Experts have blasted” any hope of her ever returning to their moldering isle.
By all accounts she’s a diva, except for all the on the record accounts from people saying she absolutely isn’t. I see they’re still on their popularity kick because they just can’t accept the fact that someone doesn’t care what they think of them. The ridiculous amount of self-importance these people feel. I wonder if it ever crosses their mind how unhealthy it is that they are so hyper focused on a woman that has paid them dust for half a decade. She isn’t coming back to talk to you Jennie or take photos for you Arthur move on!
“Her own thoughts”? Good heavens, we can’t be having that! 🙄🙄
She was an incredible successful royal 3 great projects 2 of which directly helping the charities which it was for.
She became too successful and loved an thats when the hating started.
I believe she is still very popular. Yes in the UK. Sane people can see how she was treated.
One day there will be a forensic analysis of the Harry/Meghan obsession. The Rota and the Royal Family, at this point, are absolutely insane. When Harry/Meghan were FORCED (as Harry put it) to leave, the Rota said they would disappear into obscurity. The exact opposite happened. If H&M and the Rota were a domestic partnership, the Rota would be slapped with a lifetime order of protection. At this point, its nothing but utter insanity.
What does a Diva even mean over there ? I think their version is a biracial woman who was too smart,disciplined and hard working. Meghan probably got a shock at the work culture and wanted to influence some serious input and tangible results. Meghan probably wondered why they were all lazy,did nothing,pretended to work and couldn’t be directed or inspired. So yeah a Diva!