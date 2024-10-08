Bond: Duchess Meghan ‘is by all accounts a bit of a diva’ with ‘her own thoughts’

The desperate rewrite continues, five years later. None of the royalists can bring themselves to admit some simple truths: Prince Harry and Meghan faced a torrent of abuse by the media and the palace; the palace could have stepped in to help them but didn’t; the Sussexes had every right to walk away from the catastrophe and make a new life for themselves; and finally, Meghan never wants to come back to her biggest abusers. The rewrite is that Meghan won’t come back to the UK “because she isn’t popular” and that Meghan up and decided that she didn’t want to do royal work because she’s such a diva. I’m sure there are many people over there that believe all of this.

Meghan Markle is a diva and didn’t like her wings being clipped, experts have blasted. Speaking at our first ever Royal Exclusive Live show, Arthur Edwards and Jennie Bond said Meghan couldn’t hack royal life like Kate.

Jennie said: “Meghan could have been such a credit – she is in independent, forthright woman. With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes. She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done. But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw and she didn’t like her wings being clipped.” Jennie added: “I think it’s a very sad combination of misjudgements really.”

Veteran royal correspondent Jennie said: “Meghan is not popular. She doesn’t want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent”.

Mr Edwards said: “I don’t think Meghan can come here much. I don’t think people think too much of her. I think she’s struggling in popularity in the UK and I think they seem to be doing things separately now. She’s got her programme and he’s got his. He comes into Britain now with no fuss. He’s come for the Invictus Games, in and out with no fuss, he came for his uncle’s funeral, no fuss.”

Jennie added: “The point is he doesn’t want to come back into the Royal Family, I think. He regarded it as a trap. He still thinks his father and his brother are trapped and he’s finding his own way. All credit to him. I think Meghan has her own independent style and way of life. Yes, it’s not in tune with the people in the UK. She’s not popular and I don’t think she wants to come back. Therefore they are going their own ways, to an extent. But I hope and believe that Harry is very happy in his life.”