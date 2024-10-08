Taylor Swift wore Vivienne Westwood to last night’s Chiefs game in Kansas City

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift finally made it to a Kansas City Chiefs game! She skipped the past two games, both of which were away-games. But she was back in Kansas City, at Arrowhead Stadium, for last night’s Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints, and from what I’ve seen, Travis Kelce apparently played a lot better last night than in the first games of the season.

Taylor wore a very cute Vivienne Westwood dress, and I think the boots and her purse are Westwood too. She’s been going through a minidress-and-boots phase and it works on her. She has legs for days, that’s why. I like the glitter on her cheeks, it’s very cute. I’ve seen some reporting that Taylor and her security do not like the fact that there are photographers positioned inside the stadium specifically to get photos of her, but I’m not sure if I believe that – I think she’s worked out something with Arrowhead, where one or two photographers are allowed close to the private entrance (or wherever she is) and she uses it like a mini-runway. Her outfit choices seem to indicate that she’s using the football games like her own private fashion shows too.

Meanwhile, it does not appear that Taylor was in Kansas City for Travis’s 35th birthday on Saturday. He hosted the Kelce Car Jam for charity, and Taylor wasn’t there, nor does it seem like she was in town at all? But yeah, it’s no big deal, since she obviously made it to the game last night. Maybe they went out to celebrate his birthday after the game.

In case you’re wondering, Taylor did not sit with Brittany Mahomes, but they did see each other and they were seen hugging. Taylor brought her dad to the game, just FYI.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images