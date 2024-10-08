Taylor Swift wore Vivienne Westwood to last night’s Chiefs game in Kansas City

Taylor Swift finally made it to a Kansas City Chiefs game! She skipped the past two games, both of which were away-games. But she was back in Kansas City, at Arrowhead Stadium, for last night’s Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints, and from what I’ve seen, Travis Kelce apparently played a lot better last night than in the first games of the season.
Taylor wore a very cute Vivienne Westwood dress, and I think the boots and her purse are Westwood too. She’s been going through a minidress-and-boots phase and it works on her. She has legs for days, that’s why. I like the glitter on her cheeks, it’s very cute. I’ve seen some reporting that Taylor and her security do not like the fact that there are photographers positioned inside the stadium specifically to get photos of her, but I’m not sure if I believe that – I think she’s worked out something with Arrowhead, where one or two photographers are allowed close to the private entrance (or wherever she is) and she uses it like a mini-runway. Her outfit choices seem to indicate that she’s using the football games like her own private fashion shows too.
Meanwhile, it does not appear that Taylor was in Kansas City for Travis’s 35th birthday on Saturday. He hosted the Kelce Car Jam for charity, and Taylor wasn’t there, nor does it seem like she was in town at all? But yeah, it’s no big deal, since she obviously made it to the game last night. Maybe they went out to celebrate his birthday after the game.
In case you’re wondering, Taylor did not sit with Brittany Mahomes, but they did see each other and they were seen hugging. Taylor brought her dad to the game, just FYI.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s funny how different opinions can be- I think that same dress is ugly and it looks like the top part is falling off of her, and the face glitter is cringe. Whoever said Blake Lively is styling her now must be 100% correct. Oh well, I hope she had fun!🤷♀️
Fully agree 💯
That dress was awful and the glitter is for 13 year olds. Who are her target audience so idk maybe it works.
Sadly, I agree on all counts, including the one about Blake styling her. The same immaturity and overall cheap presentation of some originally good ideas apply to both women. And with their funds and sensational figures, it’s such a shame.
At first I thought the glitter was fake freckles, which would have been marginally better. I don’t hate her hair and make-up here.
She wears some cute pieces but in general her fashion sense is atrocious and she needs to start dressing less like a teenager
I generally don’t like to tell anyone to “dress their age”, because there are too many arbitrary beauty standards for women as it is. But in Taylor’s case, I do often wish that she’d not dress like a POORLY-STYLED teenager, at least. You’re so right that she has cute pieces, but the way she puts them together is sometimes…not the best.
Ok, I didn’t comment earlier bc I didn’t want to set the tone, but could not disagree more about this being a good outfit. The dress fits weirdly and the boots are hideous, and my goodness I wish she’d do something with her hair. Hire a stylist! Omg!!!!
Do you think she insists on this elementary school hairstyle because of her target audience?
Who do you think her targeted audience is? She is not writing songs for elementary kids. Her last several albums of music are about adult experiences. She is not catering to 14 year olds anymore. Those 14 year old fans are adult women now.
I don’t know about targeted audience, but she is still extremely popular with elementary school kids. About 90% of the girls at my son’s elementary school identify as Swifties it seems like. I can tell based on the tshirts and sweatshirts they wear 🤣🤣
It’s just so blah. So “work from home.” So “air dried last night.” Like, some people have gorgeous curtain bangs (like Sabrina Carpenter, and this other actress that was in the rebooted Gossip Girl), but hers are not really curtain and they look unevenly cut. Her hair looks frizzy. It’s like she took a nap and it was kind of hot in the room. Maybe she’s not into having her hair done, but the style rarely goes with what she is wearing
I feel like that outfit, right down to the boots, is something I would have bought at Forever 21 20 years ago. Well, maybe the boots would have been from Target. And I don’t mean that in a good way.
I think to pull off an outfit like that you need a certain amount of fashion swagger and Taylor does not have that, for whatever reason. I think she tries so hard to make these high fashion moments happen and I think sometimes if she took a step back and went back to basics the result would be better looks for her.
I don’t believe the photographer story – I’m sure there is something worked out where the photographers are allowed to take pictures of her as she arrives. And honestly even if she doesn’t like it – there are photographers crawling all over the NFL stadiums, its going to happen.
In general the Chiefs did look a lot better last night – yes they were 4-0 going in, but a lot of those victories were super close and much tighter than the record indicates. Last night they looked more dominant and back to form (and still won by less than two TDs.)
According to fans, she went straight to Arrowhead from the airport. Also, judging by the vids from the Kelce Car Jam, it was a security nightmare and I don’t blame her for not going.
The photographer tidbit is odd to me—TS is someone who is often photographed. Honestly, is she trying to hide something by controlling how or by whom she gets photographed? Her face looks fuller to me in these pix.
Good gravy what is that catastrophic outfit she is wearing??? Taylor, if you’re reading this, who ever is dressing you is not your friend. Especially to a football game. A football game is not the fashion runway where you should be bold and testing fashion.
People don’t seem to register how dangerous magat diehards are. Speaking out against the tangerine clown and the supporting reproductive rights was a brave choice and the resulting maga vitriol would make most of us hide from the creepers. She has to be cautious with her personal security and cautious with events where others could get caught in the crossfire of maga hate directed at her. She could go to the games and never be seen and live totally undercover like ahe did for years. She could live a life in beige and black and never make any bad or bold fashion choices. I don’t like every fashion choice, but like that she takes fashion risks and has horrid hair days. Not dressing perfectly makes her more relatable, which is probably the reason her choices aren’t always on target.
Her glowing face shows cute, content, and loved-up. I really enjoy that for her.
That dress, however, is just bad. Not just ill fitting and frumpy up top while also being too short somehow. Such a strange fit – not her best look this game.
Did they even win? I’m too lazy to check the score and I also don’t care about American football.
They did, 26-13. So better then their past games (although they are undefeated this season, some of their games were a lot closer) but not a blowout. Unfortunately with American football as opposed to the EPL or something, winning is all that matters, goal differential does not.
The dress is ok, but the boots are terrible. The glitter is juvenile and not done properly.
I will never say anything even remotely negative about Taylor A. Swift again, not after her brilliant endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket. She and that darling Travis have a lot of fun with their clothing choices.