Melania Trump claims, in her memoir, that she’s pen-pals with King Charles

When Donald Trump was #NotMyPresident, he visited the UK a few times, and all of his international trips were pretty awful. The Trumps were a shameful embarrassment to the American people abroad, and most heads of state and world leaders tried to avoid dealing with them. Queen Elizabeth II was no different – she did the bare minimum to show the Trumps some standard hospitality, but beyond that, she fobbed them off on then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla had to entertain Melania and Donald for the most part. I’m sure Donald regaled Charles with stories about how he (Donald) tried and failed to romance Diana. Well, according to Melania’s memoir, she and Charles are pen pals. Oh, brother.

Melania Trump has revealed she is pen pals with King Charles, who she shares an “ongoing correspondence” with. The unexpected friendship between the royal and the former fashion model, who is married to Donald Trump, was revealed in a New York Times review of her memoir.

The former First Lady, 54, explained that after their first meeting in New York in 2005, the pair reconnected in 2019 during a state visit to the UK, by which point Donald Trump was in the White House. While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.

“This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” Ms Trump explained.

The extent to which the former first lady opens up about her relationship with the king is not yet known, as her memoir is not published until later this month.

Melania: A Memoir recounts Ms Trump’s childhood in Slovenia, later work as a fashion model, and eventual relationship with Donald Trump that saw her become the second-ever first lady born outside of the US. Mr Trump, who is currently running for a second term in the White House, is also said to have a good relationship with the royal family, and King Charles is reported to have reached out in a letter to him following a failed assassination attempt earlier this year.