Melania Trump claims, in her memoir, that she’s pen-pals with King Charles

When Donald Trump was #NotMyPresident, he visited the UK a few times, and all of his international trips were pretty awful. The Trumps were a shameful embarrassment to the American people abroad, and most heads of state and world leaders tried to avoid dealing with them. Queen Elizabeth II was no different – she did the bare minimum to show the Trumps some standard hospitality, but beyond that, she fobbed them off on then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla had to entertain Melania and Donald for the most part. I’m sure Donald regaled Charles with stories about how he (Donald) tried and failed to romance Diana. Well, according to Melania’s memoir, she and Charles are pen pals. Oh, brother.

Melania Trump has revealed she is pen pals with King Charles, who she shares an “ongoing correspondence” with. The unexpected friendship between the royal and the former fashion model, who is married to Donald Trump, was revealed in a New York Times review of her memoir.

The former First Lady, 54, explained that after their first meeting in New York in 2005, the pair reconnected in 2019 during a state visit to the UK, by which point Donald Trump was in the White House. While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.

“This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” Ms Trump explained.

The extent to which the former first lady opens up about her relationship with the king is not yet known, as her memoir is not published until later this month.

Melania: A Memoir recounts Ms Trump’s childhood in Slovenia, later work as a fashion model, and eventual relationship with Donald Trump that saw her become the second-ever first lady born outside of the US. Mr Trump, who is currently running for a second term in the White House, is also said to have a good relationship with the royal family, and King Charles is reported to have reached out in a letter to him following a failed assassination attempt earlier this year.

Now, Charles has always been known for his correspondence. He’s an old-fashioned letter-writer, and he writes letters and notes to probably thousands of people in any given month. It would not surprise me if Charles wrote a few letters or notes to Melania, but that doesn’t make them “pen pals.” That means he sent a note to her like: Sorry they took a shot at your husband 🙁

16 Responses to “Melania Trump claims, in her memoir, that she’s pen-pals with King Charles”

  1. Interested Gawker says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:17 am

    Correspondence between Trump’s handler and Andrew’s brother/Princess Catherine’s father in law…? 🤔 Whatever might they have in common…?

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:22 am

    Charles loves his dictators, shady politicians. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had some kind of a relationship with Trumps. That also explains Trump’s obsession with H&M.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 11, 2024 at 7:33 am

      SevenBlue, He absolutely loves his dictators and shady politicians, but KC is not really a fan of them using his name in their mouths. Last week BoJo. This week Melania. Love this for him.

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:27 am

    Two of my least favorite people. Yeah, this tracks.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurplei says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:28 am

    He probably sends annual holiday cards to thousands of people, including all foreign leaders he has had to meet. She would consider that a pen pal.

    Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Melania married a celebrity with money despite a multitude of red flags. This friendship tracks. Jeez, just saw Brassy Rebel’s post concluding the same *waves over to her

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 11, 2024 at 8:37 am

      Melania married Donald Trump because of his money. He is 24 years her senior and highly unlikely she was genuinely attracted to him back then let alone now. The only flag she saw when she met him was a green/gold flag which are the only colors gold diggers can see.

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Where in this piece does Melania say she’s pen pals with Charles? She’s says they “reconnected” which is a grand way of saying “I saw him again,” but nothing about correspondence.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 11, 2024 at 7:35 am

      Eurydice, I think it relates to this: “While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.”

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        October 11, 2024 at 8:41 am

        Yes, I see what the Independant is saying, I just don’t see where Melania said she corresponded with Charles.
        Unless by “Melania wrote” they’re interpreting it to mean she wrote something in a letter to someone instead of she wrote about her 2019 encounter in the memoir. We’ll see when the memoir actually comes out. I’m always suspicious of the way tabloids word things, whether it’s about someone I respect or not.

    • kirk says:
      October 11, 2024 at 7:51 am

      The title of The Independent article from which this excerpt is drawn is “Melania Trump reveals she is pen pals with King Charles,” byline Emma Guinness.

      Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Disgusting racist being pen pals? That tracks.

    Reply
  8. Vuyelwa Ncube says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Poor thing she thinks that’s a flex.

    Reply
  9. Barbara says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:43 am

    I always laugh when she’s referred to as a “former model.” Is that what we’re calling it? I don’t recall her walking runways or doing brand campaigns but I do remember her topless pictures.

    Reply

