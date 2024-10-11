Melania Trump claims, in her memoir, that she’s pen-pals with King Charles

When Donald Trump was #NotMyPresident, he visited the UK a few times, and all of his international trips were pretty awful. The Trumps were a shameful embarrassment to the American people abroad, and most heads of state and world leaders tried to avoid dealing with them. Queen Elizabeth II was no different – she did the bare minimum to show the Trumps some standard hospitality, but beyond that, she fobbed them off on then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla had to entertain Melania and Donald for the most part. I’m sure Donald regaled Charles with stories about how he (Donald) tried and failed to romance Diana. Well, according to Melania’s memoir, she and Charles are pen pals. Oh, brother.
Melania Trump has revealed she is pen pals with King Charles, who she shares an “ongoing correspondence” with. The unexpected friendship between the royal and the former fashion model, who is married to Donald Trump, was revealed in a New York Times review of her memoir.
The former First Lady, 54, explained that after their first meeting in New York in 2005, the pair reconnected in 2019 during a state visit to the UK, by which point Donald Trump was in the White House. While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.
“This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” Ms Trump explained.
The extent to which the former first lady opens up about her relationship with the king is not yet known, as her memoir is not published until later this month.
Melania: A Memoir recounts Ms Trump’s childhood in Slovenia, later work as a fashion model, and eventual relationship with Donald Trump that saw her become the second-ever first lady born outside of the US. Mr Trump, who is currently running for a second term in the White House, is also said to have a good relationship with the royal family, and King Charles is reported to have reached out in a letter to him following a failed assassination attempt earlier this year.
Now, Charles has always been known for his correspondence. He’s an old-fashioned letter-writer, and he writes letters and notes to probably thousands of people in any given month. It would not surprise me if Charles wrote a few letters or notes to Melania, but that doesn’t make them “pen pals.” That means he sent a note to her like: Sorry they took a shot at your husband 🙁
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: US President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: First lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend Tea at Clarence House on December 03, 2019 in London, England. President Trump is in the UK to attend the NATO Leaders Summit, marking the 70th anniversary of the organisation.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meets US President Donald Trump and wife Melania at Clarence House, central London, as Nato leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance. Tuesday December 3, 2019.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: US First Lady Melania Trump, Suzanne Ircha, wife of the US Ambassador to London and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smile as they attend a dinner at Winfield House, during the state visit by US President Donald Trump on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania (left) at Clarence House in London to take tea with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on the first day of his state visit to the UK.
PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: (R-L) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.
Correspondence between Trump’s handler and Andrew’s brother/Princess Catherine’s father in law…? 🤔 Whatever might they have in common…?
She can barely speak English… I’m sure her writing English is the same.
Charles loves his dictators, shady politicians. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had some kind of a relationship with Trumps. That also explains Trump’s obsession with H&M.
SevenBlue, He absolutely loves his dictators and shady politicians, but KC is not really a fan of them using his name in their mouths. Last week BoJo. This week Melania. Love this for him.
Two of my least favorite people. Yeah, this tracks.
He probably sends annual holiday cards to thousands of people, including all foreign leaders he has had to meet. She would consider that a pen pal.
Melania married a celebrity with money despite a multitude of red flags. This friendship tracks. Jeez, just saw Brassy Rebel’s post concluding the same *waves over to her
Melania married Donald Trump because of his money. He is 24 years her senior and highly unlikely she was genuinely attracted to him back then let alone now. The only flag she saw when she met him was a green/gold flag which are the only colors gold diggers can see.
Where in this piece does Melania say she’s pen pals with Charles? She’s says they “reconnected” which is a grand way of saying “I saw him again,” but nothing about correspondence.
Eurydice, I think it relates to this: “While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.”
Yes, I see what the Independant is saying, I just don’t see where Melania said she corresponded with Charles.
Unless by “Melania wrote” they’re interpreting it to mean she wrote something in a letter to someone instead of she wrote about her 2019 encounter in the memoir. We’ll see when the memoir actually comes out. I’m always suspicious of the way tabloids word things, whether it’s about someone I respect or not.
The title of The Independent article from which this excerpt is drawn is “Melania Trump reveals she is pen pals with King Charles,” byline Emma Guinness.
Disgusting racist being pen pals? That tracks.
Poor thing she thinks that’s a flex.
I always laugh when she’s referred to as a “former model.” Is that what we’re calling it? I don’t recall her walking runways or doing brand campaigns but I do remember her topless pictures.
I thought she was an escort/ hooker, although one with an “Einstein visa”.