Sean Combs’ lawyers want the 2016 Cassie-hotel video thrown out of court

If this is too insider-baseball for you, just ignore me, but is anyone else disturbed by some major outlets running sympathetic and humanizing stories about Sean Combs? I don’t actually care if Combs’ family supports him, nor do I think we should center his food concerns while he’s locked up. The man has been accused of rape, abuse and human trafficking. Keep your eye on the ball. Combs was arrested by federal agents less than a month ago, and he’s been denied bail twice. On Thursday, Combs was brought to court again, this time for some pre-trial motions and to hear when his trial is scheduled. His trial will be in May 2025, and his lawyers want the video of Combs assaulting Cassie to be thrown out.

Sean Combs, the embattled music mogul, is scheduled to stand trial next May in New York, a federal judge said at a hearing on Thursday. Judge Arun Subramanian of Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York, who was recently assigned to the case, set May 5 as the start of Mr. Combs’s trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Mr. Combs, 54, has been held in a federal detention center in Brooklyn for the past three weeks after being arrested at a New York hotel and then twice denied bail. He will remain in jail until the trial, pending another appeal that his lawyers filed this week. Mr. Combs was present at the hearing on Thursday. Wearing tan jail clothes, he walked into the courtroom waving and smiling at his family assembled in the gallery, including his mother and six of his children, and he embraced some of his lawyers.

The hearing had been set as a routine scheduling matter. But it came one day after Mr. Combs’s lawyers filed a motion in which they accused government agents of leaking footage of Mr. Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie to CNN. Without citing direct evidence, the lawyers theorized in court papers that the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that raided Mr. Combs’s homes in March, had been behind the leak. They said they might ask for the video to be barred as evidence at the trial.

Emily A. Johnson, one of the prosecutors, commented briefly at the hearing about the defense’s accusation of leaks, saying, “The government believes the motion is baseless and it is simply a means to exclude a damning piece of evidence.” She said the government would be filing a response to the defense’s motion.

In an email to Mr. Combs’s lawyers that prosecutors submitted in a court filing on Wednesday, Ms. Johnson denied that the government was behind the leak, writing that it “possessed no surveillance video at all from the InterContinental prior to CNN’s public broadcast,” referring to the hotel where the encounter was filmed.

That’s interesting, that the prosecution is saying that they didn’t have the 2016 hotel video before CNN aired it. How did CNN get it? Who sent it to them? Wasn’t the story that Cassie didn’t have the video in her possession because Combs and his people paid off the hotel for the video? It feels like they’re trying to say someone in Combs’ organization leaked it? Meanwhile, the prosecution also wants Combs’ lawyer to shut the hell up – the prosecutor and the court are not happy about Combs’ defense team giving interviews to TMZ about how Combs is only being prosecuted because he’s a successful Black man.

19 Responses to "Sean Combs' lawyers want the 2016 Cassie-hotel video thrown out of court"

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:28 am

    I could be wrong but I doubt any judge would throw that out but I guess they have a whole lot more videos that they will be introducing at some point.

    
    • ML says:
      October 11, 2024 at 8:33 am

      Can they actually bar that video from being used in court? Presumably jurors will have seen it and he is locked up due to DV. If it does get tossed as usable evidence, was it leaked on purpose?

      
  2. Susan Collins says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:36 am

    The feds say they didn’t leak it. I’m not sure who did. Someone who wanted revenge on Diddy? Who knows.

    
  3. Bumblebee says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Every picture of the two of them, she is looking away from him.

    
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 11, 2024 at 7:09 pm

      That top photo bugs me; he’s leaning on her like she’s a sofa arm. She leaning her body away from him as far as she can & is just thinking, ‘I can get through this, I can get through this.’ Sad. I’m glad she’s gotten away from him.

      
  4. Cheshire Sass says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Even if that video gets thrown out, you would have to be living in a cave in an uninhabited mountainous area with no Wi-Fi to not have at least heard of that horrific video. Brother love is putting his $ where his mouth is to scrub his image to shiny teflon. Good luck, the surface is scratched and rusting.

    
  5. Amy Bee says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Diddy has already apologized for that video so it doesn’t matter that it was leaked.

    
  6. Newt says:
    October 11, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Sir.
    The Cassie-hotel video – as horrific as it is – is the LEAST of your worries.

    xoxo,
    the hundreds of victims

    
  7. yopyip says:
    October 11, 2024 at 9:10 am

    Disgusting. All of it.
    Prison, no bail, no parole.

    
  8. Maddy says:
    October 11, 2024 at 9:19 am

    His trial starts the same day as the Met Gala. Red carpet interviews could get awkward if they have the right (read: messy) person on the job.

    
  9. Jane Wilson says:
    October 11, 2024 at 9:32 am

    “Assault” seems like such a soft, gentle word for beating the sh*t out of someone terrified, and trying desperately to get away from you.
    Monster.

    
  10. Beverley says:
    October 11, 2024 at 9:43 am

    Although I’m Black, I can’t speak for “the Black community” with any more credibility than a white person can speak for the “white community”, but I will say that some of us have heard things about Diddy for the past 20 years. And many of us have been appalled. But it has always been up to his victims to bring him to justice.

    I hope they throw the book at him and throw away the keys. This isn’t about the injustice of trying to bring down a successful Black man. Historically there has been quite a lot of evidence of that type of fuckery, but that’s not what’s happening in this case. Diddy’s case is about sex crimes and assault. My mother would say that Sean Combs has “set the race back”. Smh

    
  11. phlyfiremama says:
    October 11, 2024 at 11:23 am

    Yeah, I’ll just BET they do want that video thrown out. Oops, it’s pretty damn convincing of provable domestic violence and physical assault.

    
  12. BeanieBean says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:04 pm

    ‘…the embattled music mogul.’?? THAT’s how they describe him? Oh, boohoo.

    
  13. bisynaptic says:
    October 11, 2024 at 7:44 pm

    Does Cassie not get a last name?

    
  14. blunt talker says:
    October 11, 2024 at 10:52 pm

    I will mention something I heard on BET over 25 years ago-I am not so into rap music-but Bet had a gossip celebrity talk with three hosts-one of the ladies said that Puff Daddy’s secretary had walked in on him in a sexual act with a man-now that secretary has a new car and a new apartment-this said on the air I was shocked it was said on the air just the way I wrote it-this gossip show went off the air about a month later-if they have other videos of him doing things with people against their will-he can kiss his life as he once knew goodbye-I pray for the souls and minds for people caught up in this awful saga.

    

