Sean Combs’ lawyers want the 2016 Cassie-hotel video thrown out of court

If this is too insider-baseball for you, just ignore me, but is anyone else disturbed by some major outlets running sympathetic and humanizing stories about Sean Combs? I don’t actually care if Combs’ family supports him, nor do I think we should center his food concerns while he’s locked up. The man has been accused of rape, abuse and human trafficking. Keep your eye on the ball. Combs was arrested by federal agents less than a month ago, and he’s been denied bail twice. On Thursday, Combs was brought to court again, this time for some pre-trial motions and to hear when his trial is scheduled. His trial will be in May 2025, and his lawyers want the video of Combs assaulting Cassie to be thrown out.
Sean Combs, the embattled music mogul, is scheduled to stand trial next May in New York, a federal judge said at a hearing on Thursday. Judge Arun Subramanian of Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York, who was recently assigned to the case, set May 5 as the start of Mr. Combs’s trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Mr. Combs, 54, has been held in a federal detention center in Brooklyn for the past three weeks after being arrested at a New York hotel and then twice denied bail. He will remain in jail until the trial, pending another appeal that his lawyers filed this week. Mr. Combs was present at the hearing on Thursday. Wearing tan jail clothes, he walked into the courtroom waving and smiling at his family assembled in the gallery, including his mother and six of his children, and he embraced some of his lawyers.
The hearing had been set as a routine scheduling matter. But it came one day after Mr. Combs’s lawyers filed a motion in which they accused government agents of leaking footage of Mr. Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie to CNN. Without citing direct evidence, the lawyers theorized in court papers that the Department of Homeland Security, the agency that raided Mr. Combs’s homes in March, had been behind the leak. They said they might ask for the video to be barred as evidence at the trial.
Emily A. Johnson, one of the prosecutors, commented briefly at the hearing about the defense’s accusation of leaks, saying, “The government believes the motion is baseless and it is simply a means to exclude a damning piece of evidence.” She said the government would be filing a response to the defense’s motion.
In an email to Mr. Combs’s lawyers that prosecutors submitted in a court filing on Wednesday, Ms. Johnson denied that the government was behind the leak, writing that it “possessed no surveillance video at all from the InterContinental prior to CNN’s public broadcast,” referring to the hotel where the encounter was filmed.
[From The NY Times]
That’s interesting, that the prosecution is saying that they didn’t have the 2016 hotel video before CNN aired it. How did CNN get it? Who sent it to them? Wasn’t the story that Cassie didn’t have the video in her possession because Combs and his people paid off the hotel for the video? It feels like they’re trying to say someone in Combs’ organization leaked it? Meanwhile, the prosecution also wants Combs’ lawyer to shut the hell up – the prosecutor and the court are not happy about Combs’ defense team giving interviews to TMZ about how Combs is only being prosecuted because he’s a successful Black man.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Sean Combs at ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, A Bad Boy Story’ film screening, London, UK,Image: 513060992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
165570, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas, Nevada – Sunday May 21, 2017. Photograph: © Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000,Image: 513061174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Sean ‘Diddy Combs’, Cassie Ventura attends the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Fragrance Launch at Macy’s Herald Square on May 6, 2015 in New York City.,Image: 524126530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dennis Van Tine / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20180218- Celebrities at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-PICTURED: Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie Ventura
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie Ventura
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 18 Feb 2018
Credit: Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
**North America, Australia, New Zealand Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – New York, USA -20180507-
Stars attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA.
-PICTURED: Cassie and Sean Combs
-PHOTO by: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36373697.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Cassie and Sean Combs
Where: New York, NYC, United States
When: 07 May 2018
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
-Las Vegas, NV -20220515
2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
-PICTURED: Sean Combs
-PHOTO by: startraksphoto.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Sean Combs
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
When: 15 May 2022
Credit: startraksphoto.com
I could be wrong but I doubt any judge would throw that out but I guess they have a whole lot more videos that they will be introducing at some point.
Can they actually bar that video from being used in court? Presumably jurors will have seen it and he is locked up due to DV. If it does get tossed as usable evidence, was it leaked on purpose?
The feds say they didn’t leak it. I’m not sure who did. Someone who wanted revenge on Diddy? Who knows.
Every picture of the two of them, she is looking away from him.
That top photo bugs me; he’s leaning on her like she’s a sofa arm. She leaning her body away from him as far as she can & is just thinking, ‘I can get through this, I can get through this.’ Sad. I’m glad she’s gotten away from him.
Even if that video gets thrown out, you would have to be living in a cave in an uninhabited mountainous area with no Wi-Fi to not have at least heard of that horrific video. Brother love is putting his $ where his mouth is to scrub his image to shiny teflon. Good luck, the surface is scratched and rusting.
Even my dad heard about that video and he knows nothing about post 1990 singers.
Even if they don’t allow the tape, her deposition recounted that night and how horrific it was.
Diddy has already apologized for that video so it doesn’t matter that it was leaked.
Sir.
The Cassie-hotel video – as horrific as it is – is the LEAST of your worries.
xoxo,
the hundreds of victims
Of course he does, him dragging her back in that room is proof of kidnapping.
Disgusting. All of it.
Prison, no bail, no parole.
His trial starts the same day as the Met Gala. Red carpet interviews could get awkward if they have the right (read: messy) person on the job.
“Assault” seems like such a soft, gentle word for beating the sh*t out of someone terrified, and trying desperately to get away from you.
Monster.
Although I’m Black, I can’t speak for “the Black community” with any more credibility than a white person can speak for the “white community”, but I will say that some of us have heard things about Diddy for the past 20 years. And many of us have been appalled. But it has always been up to his victims to bring him to justice.
I hope they throw the book at him and throw away the keys. This isn’t about the injustice of trying to bring down a successful Black man. Historically there has been quite a lot of evidence of that type of fuckery, but that’s not what’s happening in this case. Diddy’s case is about sex crimes and assault. My mother would say that Sean Combs has “set the race back”. Smh
Yeah, I’ll just BET they do want that video thrown out. Oops, it’s pretty damn convincing of provable domestic violence and physical assault.
‘…the embattled music mogul.’?? THAT’s how they describe him? Oh, boohoo.
Does Cassie not get a last name?
I will mention something I heard on BET over 25 years ago-I am not so into rap music-but Bet had a gossip celebrity talk with three hosts-one of the ladies said that Puff Daddy’s secretary had walked in on him in a sexual act with a man-now that secretary has a new car and a new apartment-this said on the air I was shocked it was said on the air just the way I wrote it-this gossip show went off the air about a month later-if they have other videos of him doing things with people against their will-he can kiss his life as he once knew goodbye-I pray for the souls and minds for people caught up in this awful saga.