Travis Kelce is ‘starting to open up to Indian cuisine’ because of Taylor Swift???

Taylor Swift has become a regular at many New York hotspots. It feels like she likes to try all of the buzziest restaurants, most of which tend to be Italian or some Euro-American variation. The exception is possibly Japanese food – I believe she likes sushi. When Taylor visits Kansas City, she and Travis Kelce are usually spotted at steakhouses or Italian joints. Well, apparently, Taylor has a much more diverse palate than even I knew. Taylor has got Travis eating Indian food??

Travis Kelce is expanding his taste buds thanks to his girlfriend Taylor Swift! Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, released Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, revealed that Swift, 34, has been introducing him to some new foods. “You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” Travis said after his elder brother, 36, asked him if he liked curry. “I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said, to which Travis replied, “She is.” “She’s introducing new foods to you,” Jason added. “It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.” Travis then explained that although he liked curry, he wasn’t keen on it being too thick. “I’m in on a light curry,” he said. “The more it gets thicker and it looks like a baby food or like baby s— then I’m out.”

[From People]

Desi community: are we offended by “The more it gets thicker and it looks like baby food or like baby s— then I’m out”? I winced, but I also understand what he’s saying – some Indian dishes are too heavily sauced and it’s okay to admit that. You don’t have to drown yourself in curry to enjoy it. Still, I had no idea that Taylor – our new Desi queen??? – would be the one to convince Travis to eat spicy Indian food. Did y’all know that Taylor rolled like that? I thought she was just eating mild pastas and baking sugar cookies.