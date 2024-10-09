Travis Kelce is ‘starting to open up to Indian cuisine’ because of Taylor Swift???

Taylor Swift has become a regular at many New York hotspots. It feels like she likes to try all of the buzziest restaurants, most of which tend to be Italian or some Euro-American variation. The exception is possibly Japanese food – I believe she likes sushi. When Taylor visits Kansas City, she and Travis Kelce are usually spotted at steakhouses or Italian joints. Well, apparently, Taylor has a much more diverse palate than even I knew. Taylor has got Travis eating Indian food??

Travis Kelce is expanding his taste buds thanks to his girlfriend Taylor Swift! Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, released Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, revealed that Swift, 34, has been introducing him to some new foods.

“You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” Travis said after his elder brother, 36, asked him if he liked curry.

“I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said, to which Travis replied, “She is.”

“She’s introducing new foods to you,” Jason added. “It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about.”

Travis then explained that although he liked curry, he wasn’t keen on it being too thick.

“I’m in on a light curry,” he said. “The more it gets thicker and it looks like a baby food or like baby s— then I’m out.”

[From People]

Desi community: are we offended by “The more it gets thicker and it looks like baby food or like baby s— then I’m out”? I winced, but I also understand what he’s saying – some Indian dishes are too heavily sauced and it’s okay to admit that. You don’t have to drown yourself in curry to enjoy it. Still, I had no idea that Taylor – our new Desi queen??? – would be the one to convince Travis to eat spicy Indian food. Did y’all know that Taylor rolled like that? I thought she was just eating mild pastas and baking sugar cookies.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

16 Responses to “Travis Kelce is ‘starting to open up to Indian cuisine’ because of Taylor Swift???”

  1. manda says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:58 am

    Indian food is delicious! And that’s all there is to it

    Reply
  2. Jensies says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Just here to say that I love Indian food with my whole heart.

    Reply
  3. andrea featherston says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:03 am

    I love Butter Chicken with a tortilla! I dont know if its authentic or americanized but I use a recipe i found online. my kids love it too

    Reply
  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:05 am

    They really are well matched, and now I’m wondering if I have time at lunch to run out for some curry. That sounds really good, and better than what I packed this morning.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:07 am

    Indian food is my favorite. I love it love it love it ❤️. I didn’t appreciate travis’ comment comparing it to sh-t. But I appreciate he’s eating it and liking it. I’m trying to remember, I don’t know the name, but I call them the Christmas light Indian restaurants in lower manhattan. I’m not saying they were the best but they were cute. Overwhelming amounts of twinkle lights and Indian food. They didn’t serve wine or beer but you could buy it from the corner store below and take into the restaurant. Was it on first Ave a few blocks above Houston? Anyways, good memories. Oh yeah, and some really good South Indian restaurants in Murray/curry hill. Shockingly, a few Indian restaurants have recently popped up near me in exurban Ga. Although half the menu is still Chinese dishes😂. Now, I’m hungry.

    Reply
  6. Agatha Tatiana says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:07 am

    I knew she rolled like that because she lived in the UK for so long. There’s no way you can spend that much in England and not fall in love with Indian food. BTW he also said the same poo comment about gumbo not that it excuses it. I think commenting about another cultures cuisine is a big nono. Its very insensitiveat the least. I wonder if she also makes him a Sunday roast, savory pies, or Thai curries.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 9, 2024 at 11:43 am

      This is what I came here to say too, Agatha Tatiana! If you go to Great Britain and you like spice and flavor, go eat Indian food. It’s so fresh and delicious there.

      Reply
    • MinnieMouse says:
      October 9, 2024 at 11:44 am

      It was part of a larger discussion about his issues with food textures, not the cultures at play.

      Reply
      • Sparky says:
        October 9, 2024 at 12:02 pm

        I haven’t watched this week’s podcast yet but the topic of Travis being an extremely picky eater has come up many times already. For example, he doesn’t like foods that are white–especially mayo. Jason teases him a lot about this.

  7. chill says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:09 am

    Travis doesn’t know what he is missing. I love Indian food. Samosas! Naan! Butter Chicken! Tandoori! Biryani! The list goes on and on!!

    Reply
  8. NotSoSocialB says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:10 am

    I’m not Desi. I love spicy Indian food (but not numb lips spicy!), and I cringed at his comment. Has he never heard the phrase, “Don’t yuck my yum?”

    Reply
  9. what says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:24 am

    Apparently he has significant food texture issues, and he has described multiple foods crossing all cultures that way, for example, chili.

    Reply
  10. Sasha says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:47 am

    Ick, I don’t love the way he spoke about Indian food. Indian food is my least favourite (I’m half Japanese and Indian flavours are often just too overpowering for me. In comparison my Indian friend says Japanese food is too bland for her!) but I think you need to be extra careful of the optics of being a white sports bro talking about food from other cultures. The vibe just leans a bit problematic/racist if you’re like “ewww” about other foods. It’s fine to prefer wings and fries. But keep it respectful!

    Reply
  11. JEB says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:55 am

    I could eat Indian food for breakfast, lunch and dinner! And yes, living in London/UK (had most wonderful Indian meal in Edinburgh) makes you fall in love with it if you hadn’t already!

    Reply

