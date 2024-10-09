The inquest into Thomas Kingston’s death will look at his medications

Thomas Kingston passed away in February of this year. His passing came in the middle of a chaotic royal newscycle, including King Charles’s prostate procedure and then his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales’s then-mysterious disappearance (and everything around that). Kingston died by “catastrophic wound to the head,” with a gun nearby. The initial inquest found that the most likely cause of death was self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Kingston was Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, and she has been deeply grieving ever since his passing. I kind of thought the inquest was all done and that everything had already been wrapped up, all nice and tidy and Windsor-approved. But no… they’re still investigating. Now they’re looking into what medications Kingston was taking just before his death.
The inquest into the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, will look at whether his “state of mind was affected by medication”.
Kingston, 45, who married the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2019, died in an outbuilding of his parents’ home in the Cotswolds with “catastrophic” head injuries and a gun left next to his body on February 25 this year. On Tuesday, in a pre-inquest review at Gloucestershire coroner’s court, Martin Porter KC said the family had been “advised that there could be a connection” between prescription medication he had taken and his state of mind.
Porter told the court: “The inquiry shouldn’t be limited to the final cause of death, which is clear and obvious.” He said it should include “Mr Kingston’s state of mind and whether that state of mind was affected by medication”.
Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said the “recent prescription … should be part of the scope”, adding: “I agree with Mr Porter, however I do caveat strongly that whether a causative link will be established is a very different matter.”
Porter said Kingston’s death was “unexpected” and “impulsive”, adding: “There was no pre-planning. On the contrary there was planning for the future.”
Kingston was a director of Devonport Capital, which provides finance for companies in “frontier economies”. No date was fixed for the inquest but all parties have been asked for availability in early December.
This is what strikes me as well: “There was no pre-planning. On the contrary there was planning for the future.” He had just had lunch with his parents and gone for a walk at his parents’ estate. His father reportedly found his son in an out-building on the estate. A lot of people who lost friends by suicide say that they had no idea they were depressed and it’s hard to make sense of it. Maybe it was the medication?
Mental illness is a doozy. There are medications that help, but with almost all of them, psychiatrists will warn you that your mental state can worsen for weeks before you notice improvement. Each person, depending on their genetics, reacts differently to different medications and also, sometimes the meds can stop working. Suicide is deeply tragic for the person suffering from depression and their loved ones. I’m just not sure what an inquest into his medication will show. Also, and this is horrible, if he had made the decision to end his life, he might have appeared happier and more at peace.
I think the point you raise ML is so important- the relief that can come when someone deeply in pain has reached their decision to end it is real, I speak as someone who survived suicide and also volunteers on a crisis helpline. It’s more worrying when someone who was deeply distressed suddenly isn’t.
I work in a psychiatric clinic and the majority of attempts that I have seen, completed or unsuccessful, are impulsive acts. The “planning” type (including just leaving notes) is a lot smaller of a group than you would think.
An example:
A friend of mine had signed a new lease, gone out dancing with friends, had a ticket to a show the next day.
Later that night they went outside on the porch with a cigarette while the oven was preheating for a pizza, saw their gun and ended it with the pizza on the counter.
It is a very sad state of things and having firearms available the choice can be made in an instant.
My doctor wanted me to try Risperdal for some sleep, anxiety and depression. I’ve never been a suicidal person but within 2 days of starting this medication, I was planning. It took a lot of willpower just to recognize it and call my doctor and tell him I was stopping it immediately. It still was weeks until I felt normal again and bless him, my doctor talked to me every couple of days until I felt like I was out of it.
I totally believe it could have been medication.
Barbara, I’m so glad you’re still here! That is so scary.
Wow, 2 days is crazy. I heard about side effects, but it is still hard to imagine how quickly our minds can be affected by medication.
Really really sad for his family.
Regarding medication I can only speak from personal/friends experience, but coming off or skipping anti depressants can lead to a downward spiral very quickly if not careful. Even close friends had no idea what I was doing through until I told them. I’m lucky they helped me recover, also learnt a lot about how to manage my meds going forward!
Well, is this another case where the Royal Family is involved, someone you didn’t expect suddenly dies, and the investigation finally turns to the fact that this person was mentally ill and unpredictable?
Not necessarily. Other types of drugs have been suspected of being linked to cases of sudden and severe depression and suicidal thoughts. For example, Doxycycline, an antibiotic I’m sure many of us have taken.
When they say ‘catastrophic head injury ‘ and not to be graphic but do they mean he essentially left himself in a state where he blew his head or face off?
Unsurvivable?
In my experience working for the ADFS about 20 years ago, family and friends are never able to admit when a loved one might have been suicidal. They’ll tell you “sure, his wife left him and his kids hate him and he lost his job and his house burned down and his dog died, but I KNOW him and he would NEVER try to kill himself.” It’s such a tragic situation and it’s hard to accept that there might not have been anything you could have done to change it.
Why release these details publicly?
He was a private citizen, wasn’t he?
Life is tragic and cruel.
I do hope the coroner will also discuss the fact someone with mental health issues had access to a gun.
Some depression meds can take a severely depressed person and make them functional enough to enact the plan they’ve been making. One warning sign is giving things away and finalizing wills and other paperwork. Sometimes there is no sign. It’s heart-breaking that he succeeded.
Ooof, this is hard. Any new medications (or changes in meds) absolutely could have played a part. But also, just because he had just had lunch for his parents and gone for a walk on the estate and was “planning for the future” does not mean he was not suicidal regardless of any new/changed medications.
i’m trying to be careful with my wording here but I think generally speaking it is very normal for families of loved ones who have died by suicide to try to find something else to blame – here, the medications. It absolutely could have been the medications. but just because the family didn’t see this coming doesn’t mean it HAD to be the medications. Mental health is very delicate sometimes and its usually not visible to outsiders what someone is going through.
My spouse reacts very badly to some medications; he takes meds for depression and anxiety, and the interactions with other drugs can be surprisingly strong. Common things that exacerbate his depression are vitamin D, statins, and cold medicines with dextromethorphan–and no doctor has ever mentioned those interactions, we had to find them out through horrible experience.
All that to say, it is 100% possible that a medication caused him to suddenly act out of character. I have seen it in my own home.
And I forgot to say, if Kingston was on a med for depression, just missing one dose could also cause a spiral. We have a rule in our house that if my spouse misses a dose of his meds by even a few hours, he HAS to tell me so I can prepare for the spiral that’s coming.
Depression is a bitch.
Remember that black box warning put on antidepressants because of increased suicidal ideation in teens? Well they just reported that the decreased use of antidepressants due to that warning and all the stories that antidepressants cause suicidal ideation has actually lead to an increase in suicide. The one thing people in the past, and “health news reporters” failed to consider is that correlation is not causation and that the actual root cause may be that: (a) physicians often prescribe antidepressants as the sole treatment and don’t refer patients for therapy with a licensed clinical therapist and/or (b) physicians do not explain how these meds work and set realistic expectations for patients so they understand (generally all you get is “it takes 2 weeks to start working”) so patients all too often except to feel happy/significantly better just from the medications alone without realizing that all other the underlying issues that snowballed are still there and they need to be addressed just as much as the serotonin balance does.
If he was on antidepressants, it is highly unlikely that they suddenly made him suicidal and are the cause of his death. As for “no pre-planning” the fact he wasn’t giving all is worldly goods away and acting all forlorn doesn’t mean he wasn’t pre-planning. He, absolutely, planned where and how he would do this as much as I did when I locked myself in the bathroom and started to fill the tub with warm water for one of my attempts. That is pre-planning. Finding a gun when you’ve decided you’re done and realizing “hey I can do this quick with this handy device” is impulsive without specific pre-planning but while the final trigger to just do it can lead to an impulsive decision to take action, that doesn’t happen in a vaccuum – even for people who do it impulsively due to something happening that they felt was catastrophic level trauma/pain